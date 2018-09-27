Fairfax County

ALEXANDRIA-BELLE VIEW AREA

Belle Haven Rd., 2112-Ray B. and Karen K. Billups to Matthew L. and Marin L. Humphrey, $1.46 million.

Golf Course Sq., 6324-Lisa Ann Milnbank and Maurice L. Fingeret to Taylor Gray, $574,000.

Oberlin Dr., 2515-Nichole and Timothy J. Henley to Brooke P. and Donald Joseph Glisson, $300,000.

Quander Rd., 6329-Meng W. Wang to Farid Hosseini, $745,000.

Sweetbriar Dr., 2239-Van Phan Tuan Thai and Jiraporn Suksirpornrit to Daniel Bardo, $350,000.

ALEXANDRIA-FRANCONIA AREA

Alderman Dr., 6366-Karl and Donna Hasslinger to Meng Ye Gu, $739,950.

Austin Ave., 3700-Suncor Investments Corp. to Karen L. Rugg, $382,500.

Buxton Ct., 5335-Apple Federal Credit Union to Lisa R. Goodfriend, $450,000.

Dorset Dr., 6625-Thomas J. and Kathy M. Tilden to Michael H. Mangan and Kimberly J. Sabol, $430,000.

Foxboro Ct., 5314-Sherry N. Vittel and John J. Buchbach to Mark Thomas and Melissa Dovey, $493,000.

Governors Hill Dr., 5829-Arthur E. and Tammy F. Cameron to Shawn Farrington, $834,950.

Highland Meadows Ct., 7007-Adriana Ciadella to James E. and Kaitlyn M. Perkins, $859,000.

Lake Cove Ct., 5327-Janet M. O’Meara to Stephanie L. Booth and Christopher F. Hull, $489,975.

Manchester Park Cir., 6196-Edward T. and Gerilyn J. Roden to David Eugene and Nancy Lynn McDermott, $610,000.

Oak Hill Pl., 5700-John P. Zendarski to Timothy James Daniels and Sean Carl Garcia, $688,000.

Redwood Lane, 6110-George Hyatt and Gail Neyland to Jennifer K. and Samuel B. Emery, $689,000.

Upland Dr., 4337-Sandra F. Stubbs and estate of Ruby G. Flores to Thomas R. and Helen M. Dyke, $485,000.

Wigmore Lane, 6111, No. A-Malia M. Pappas to Ganna O’Connell, $298,900.

ANNANDALE AREA

Airlie Way, 4507-Houzzbuyer Corp. to Robert and Carlyn Cullen, $451,000.

Butterfield Lane, 7850-Brothers Three Partnership to Mara B. Yachnin, $397,500.

Covent Wood Ct., 7495-Wendi L. Bridge and estate of Donald E. Wilson to Luan H. Andpham, $355,000.

Happy Heart Lane, 3343-Vu Hoan Tang and My Hue Ruong to Adolfo Parina Sandi, $649,900.

Linette Lane, 5021-Craig P. and Christine R. Taylor to Colin Hale and Sarah Ann Doyle Hale, $725,000.

Newcastle Dr., 7550-Manzer Alam to Leesa Groff and Terry McGraw, $481,000.

Shelley Lane, 3815-J. David and Virginia C. Martin to Steven and Sarah McIlvaine, $679,900.

BAILEYS CROSSROADS AREA

George Mason Dr. S., 3705, No. 1914S-James McConville and estate of Alicia N. Spaulding to Xiaolin Lin, $245,000.

S George Mason Dr., 3701, No. 2301N-Flor De Maria Roberson to Cleyde Roger Murillo and Graciela Ramos, $187,000.

Seminary Rd., 5573, No. 402-Justin Daniel and Kate Whitehouse to Waseem Halabi, $208,000.

BURKE AREA

Backstay Ct., 9464-Juan David Arze and Mayra C. Lizarazu to Michael Lee and Katherine Elizabeth Hudson, $510,000.

Burley Ct., 5505-Chad Rinard and Margaret Schramm to Javier E. and Milagros Y. Yanez, $559,900.

Dunleer Lane, 5316-5316 Dunleer Corp. to Adam Wallace and Nandin Baca, $670,000.

Hickory Tree Ct., 9212, No. 4A-Kerri L. Inge to Maria V. Ramirez, $250,000.

Powells Landing Rd., 5988-Henry and Nancy Alonso to George A. and Lauren A. Damian, $424,000.

Tibbitt Lane, 4947-Angela Kwok to Kelly Coble, $356,500.

Wood Poppy Ct., 5802-Michael D. Schaffer and Amber D. Steele to Michael R. and Kathleen E. Hoepf, $402,500.

CENTREVILLE AREA

Centreville Rd., 7123-Kenneth Vernon and Linda Diane Davis to Kenneth V. Davis Jr. and Lisa D. Easton, $513,000.

Edman Cir., 14816-Krupesha Chidambara and Medini Kolaki Ramaiah to Huy Dang Thai and Dao Thi Anh Nguyen, $375,500.

Hartwood Ct., 14214-Sandra W. and Robert K. Garity to Bryan W. and Stephanie R. Creasy, $615,000.

Lavender Mist Lane, 13568-William and Beata Hao to Jeffrey Hao, $490,095.

Ottawa Rd., 5715-Deborah Ann Shuey to Audrey Eileen Brunn, $450,400.

Riverwind Terr., 14576-Benny Wai Yin Yee and Tuquyen Mach Yee to Soo Jin Ahn, $510,000.

Skylemar Trail, 6583-Michael J. and Susan J. McClure to Jae Jung and Jung Kang, $301,000.

Tack House Trail, 6646-K. Hovnanian at Hunters Pond Corp. to Pankaj and Rakhi Sharma, $1.83 million.

Woodford Dr., 5104-Christopher Lee to James M. and Carine Sparling, $445,000.

CHANTILLY AREA

Galesbury Lane, 4405-John C. and Christina A. Lebo to John D. and Jennifer E. Thoren, $680,000.

Old Nursery Ct., 13896-Robert W. Garrett to Bhasker Neeraj Kumar Pagadala and Malathi Kola, $900,000.

Windmoore Ct., 3607-Huy Huu Vuong and Phan M. Thai to Monica Emily Vuong and Ryan Edward Abbott, $600,000.

CLIFTON AREA

Clifton Rd., 7247-H. Timothy Tuggle and Mary Kendall to Kyong S. Song, $815,000.

Orchard Dr., 13646, No. 3646-Robert Patrick Carlin to Li Ying Jenny Chiu, $202,500.

FAIRFAX CITY AREA

Albany Ct., 2802-Estate of Audrey E. Ames to Sasha A. Shahna, $575,000.

Aristotle Dr., 11350, No. 7-104-James C. Frogale to Karen Forrest, $223,500.

Brookgreen Dr., 4126-Lynne L. and Paul J. Farrell to Chaitanya Prakash, $545,000.

Calais Point Ct., 4181-Carlos Garcia Cuesta to John K. and Kristy A. Williams, $580,000.

Chestnut Knolls Dr., 9349-Roy T. Ahrens and H. Andrea Gribble to Thomas and Blair A. Augustyn, $690,000.

Donaldson Ct., 12303-Gilbert Wayne Ryback to Jeffrey F. and Sheryl A. Eppink, $460,000.

Fair Crest Ct., 12779, No. 8-304-Peter C. Scourby to William Himpler and Renata Crespo Moran, $314,000.

Freehill Lane, 3710-Stacey A. Gow to Kevin Hoffman and Ghazel Chilan, $720,000.

Glenmere Rd., 10121-Frederick G. and Cheryl A. Heppner to Masoud Hashemi, $520,000.

Helm Ct., 5414-Seon Kyu and Young Joo Lee to Sulhee Song, $410,000.

Peach Leaf Pl., 13116-Mohammed Rashed A. Aldubayyan and Khalid Mohammed F. Al Woheiby to Mehnaz Khan, $732,000.

Red Admiral Pl., 13024-Jay and Nancy P. Lu to Dacheng Zhang and E. Lin, $710,000.

Tumbrel Ct., 11702, No. 59-Rola S. Hariri to Asim Rasheed, $357,500.

Werthers Ct., 4036-Woodrow Timmons and Amiegene Umphlett Fulcher to Jose E. and Lidia Garrigo, $541,000.

Wood Violet Ct., 9249-NVR Inc. to Michael Bodenhorst and Patricia Arango, $778,655.

FAIRFAX STATION AREA

Henderson Rd., 10525-Masoud Farshchian and Pari Kooshesh to Wenkai Wang and Hsinhuei Huang, $800,999.

Woodfair Rd., 10820-Gretchen L.H. O’Brien and Terrey Hatcher to Andrew Jones, $530,000.

FALLS CHURCH AREA

Barrett Rd., 6648-Jennifer M. Pena and estate of Brenton R. Franklin to Heather D. Shumaker and Christopher C. Campbell, $630,500.

Freehollow Dr., 7820-Graesanto V. Berbano to Joanna and Vytautas S. Janascius, $575,000.

Kings Chapel Rd., 2910, No. 4-5-Adam T. Voss to Sushil Thapa and Jyoti Shrestha, $198,000.

Manor Rd., 3136-Peter Oliver Reitmeyer and Julie Aileen Morgan to Paul Wilkes Koshetar, $475,000.

Strathmore St., 7110-Jason T. Dutil to John C. and Jeffrey Garon, $515,000.

FALLS CHURCH-PIMMIT AREA

Hillside Dr., 1908-Glenn A. Little and Mary Anne Francisco to Michael Cloffi Owens and Lisamarie Kim Tran, $740,000.

Wood Mist Lane, 7570-Lauren Augustine to Mark Allen and Dahlia Hansen, $339,000.

FORT HUNT AREA

Battery Rd., 8807-Mark T. and Eileen M. Cross to Andrew Jacob and Maryann Melissa Swisshelm, $589,000.

Croton Dr., 1304-Brian T. and Beth A. Yeh to Sandra Martinez, $530,000.

Jamestown Rd., 2004-Anna M. Burner to Stephen E. Chertoff, $600,000.

Southdown Rd., 7869-Evg Ventures Corp. to Elias P. Papasavvas and Christine P. Bump, $1.47 million.

GREAT FALLS AREA

Challedon Rd., 1016-Mohamed Reda Sayed Ibrahim to Asaad Hasan and Anum Aziz, $750,000.

Jeffery Rd., 9046-William W. and Edna M. Beall to Michael T. and Tristan N. Anderson, $550,000.

Walker Rd., 632-Anders M. Jagd and Samantha L. Forusz to Tarranum Kohli and Gundeep Chahal, $1.05 million.

HERNDON AREA

Alan Shepard St., 3110-U.S. Home Corp. to Vamsi and Padmaja Kadiyala, $701,993.

Cassia St., 1404-Jeffrey L. and Linda B. Dearing to Beauty A. and Mohammed Monzu Fakir, $500,000.

Cliff Edge Dr., 12510-Kristen Beahm and Kyle Kinzer to Chow Mei Ng and Dexter Kai Hong Lau, $550,000.

Endeavour Dr., 13740-K. Hovnanian at Discovery Square to Urfa S. Joseph, $376,319.

Hemlock Ct., 708-Ronald N. and Deirdre G. McGaw to Katelyn Attanasio and Christopher Sweetapple, $345,000.

Magellan Ct., 3104-U.S. Home Corp. to Vamsi and Padmaja Kadiyala, $701,993.

Oak Lawn Pl., 12942-William A. and Laura A. Horwath to Gautam and Shaleen M. Kaul, $850,000.

Queens Row St., 406-Carey S. and Hazel W. Weathersby to Zachary and Lydia Malley, $500,000.

Sheringham Dr., 2634-Joseph J. and Sherril W. David to Peter Genji and Lesley Joanne Ryan, $538,000.

HUNTINGTON AREA

Mount Eagle Dr., 5903, No. 904-Tca Trustcorp America Inc. and Lyman W. Harbottle to Sara A. Dillicj, $525,000.

HYBLA VALLEY AREA

Fairview Dr., 2620-Harold Lee and Matthew Ryan Rawlings to Maria Anna Buscemi and James Michael Puffinburger, $413,500.

Popkins Lane, 2509-TBN Group Corp. to Harry and Kelly Brady, $698,000.

LINCOLNIA AREA

Auburn Leaf Lane, 6241-Patricia E. Hurt to Richard Paul and Li Chiung Yang Esposito, $680,000.

Hillcrest Pl., 6344-Mary Martinson to Adam T. Voss and Eileen C. Bottrell, $475,000.

LORTON AREA

Anita Dr., 10808-Michael T. and Lisa C. Snare to Steven Guy and Karen A. Hooper, $620,000.

Catskill Rd., 6729-Donald C. and Michelle E. Plummer to Zelalem G. Tekle, $755,000.

Fitt Ct., 8305-Robert J. and Joan C. Violante to Drew L. Pullion Jr. and Lisa L. Kepple, $615,000.

Hagel Cir., 9697, No. 40-Tony and Vilayvone Temsupasiri to Tung Thanh Nguyen and Ngai Thi Van, $155,000.

Koluder Ct., 8519-Neal R. and Mary V. White to Andrew R. Jenkinson, $305,000.

Paper Birch Dr., 8177-Karen Marie Ryan to Shanon K.B. Roy, $737,000.

White Feather Ct., 8416-Nina Kundal to Heifa Saab O’Neill, $302,000.

MCLEAN AREA

Fleetwood Rd., 6800, No. 421-Karen P. McWilliams to Xiangbo Xia and Xiaolin Lu, $230,000.

Greensboro Dr., 8360, No. 307-Jennifer A. Cameron to Roxana Afiatpour and Neisan Massarrat, $390,000.

Kennedy Dr., 1975-Harry P. Koutrouvelis to Courtney Lin Chau, $217,000.

Lewinsville Square Pl., 7341-Shahid Mahmood and Shahera Shahid to Iftikhar Masood, $735,000.

Market Square Dr., 6805-Peter John Hatch to John N. Wilhelmy, $670,000.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800, No. 315-Sum O. Mehrnama to Nematollah Mokhtari Amir Majdi and Homa Saghfi Khadem, $273,000.

River St. N., 4139-Cameron and Marjaneh Akbari to James M. and Sara A. Joyner, $950,000.

Spring Gate Dr., 1581, No. 5304-Jeffrey D. Hensley to Naveen and Rashi Rustagi, $403,390.

MOUNT VERNON AREA

Ashboro Dr., 8002-Carolyn Summa to Luisa Marilyn Reyes, $379,900.

Benecia Ct., 8401, No. 33-Marta Sylvia Larin to Noel Damasco and Abigail G. Bernardo, $155,000.

Joshua Pl., 3826, No. 42D-Anthony M. and Mary Ann Stearman to Nhat Nguyen Quang Tran and Tiffany Han, $165,000.

Sausalito Pl., 7938, No. 26B-Obaidul Huq and Juicy Z. Qureishi Huq to Thi Nguyen, $215,000.

Woodland Lane, 3301-Thomas O. and Lisa Davis Bright to Heather Danielle Maderia, $670,000.

NORTH SPRINGFIELD AREA

Hogarth St., 7302-Fowzih and Mohammad Jamialahmadi to Majid and Sehar Jamialahmadi, $900,000.

Leesville Blvd., 7027-Marlene V. George to Erin Ruth Lovejoy, $380,000.

Ravenel Ct., 7815-William B. Michaud to Longqian Jin, $545,000.

OAKTON AREA

Elmenden Ct., 10524-Parker Spencer and Alison Teel to Kevin Doung Jin Yoon, $648,000.

Oakborough Sq., 2943-John and Heather O’Shaughnessy to Charles R. Clohan, $590,000.

White Granite Ct., 10458-Timothy Michael and Christina Marie Hammaker to Emily and Jonathan Foster, $489,900.

RESTON AREA

Castle Rock Sq., 2214, No. 2B-Emylin Marie Campos to Earle S. Greene, $182,000.

Chestnut Grove Sq., 11216, No. 318-Grace S. Borders to Alexandra H. and Samuel L. Shrader, $237,000.

Gate Hill Pl., 11407, No. 97A-Cynthia L. Marcum to Amy Lowenstein, $395,000.

Heathcote Ct., 11951-John L. Clark Jr. to Alice Wang and Yu Li, $424,000.

Lake Shore Crest Dr., 1705, No. 35-Gilbert Gonzales to Tyler F. and Sarah Puckett, $327,500.

Market St., 12001, No. 369-Misha Long to Ghalib Samman and Gihan Ramdan, $267,000.

Night Star Way, 11402-Vishwas Lele and to Raul Ramirez Sanchez, $795,000.

Point Dr. N., 1515, No. 2-0301-Patrick Litke to Chester N. Kasnowski and Gloria J. Walker, $310,000.

Royal Fern Ct., 2038, No. 2A-U.S. Bank to Michael, Marion and Cris Brusuelas, $170,500.

Sierra Woods Dr., 1655-Michael and Mohammad Amiri to Jonathan and Erin Ray, $405,000.

Summer House Ct., 11410-James C. Fontana to Steven and Arhlyn Kozlowicki, $605,000.

Taliesin Pl., 12009, No. 32-David A. Pomeroy and Reina Arai to Oscar and Alison Erika Von Bredow, $360,500.

Wakerobin Lane, 2225-Anne B. Drissel to Jonathan Winter, $695,000.

Windleaf Ct., 11405, No. 177-National Financial Corp. to Ramesh B.S. and Chethana V. Rao, $285,000.

SEVEN CORNERS AREA

Manchester St. S., 3100, No. 124-Hoa Thikim Nguyen and Mo Thi Le to William Nelson Andrade, $165,600.

SPRINGFIELD AREA

Atteentee Rd., 5946-Brian Charles and Caitlin Kinkead Montera to Colin B. Reid, $430,000.

Colorado Springs Dr., 8000-Dean P. and Laurie D. Mallory to Yinghai Li, $463,000.

Finlay Ct., 8407-Syed Ali and Alesa Begum to E. and G. Silva Jones, $521,000.

Hickory Glen Way, 7731-Veteran Built Homes Corp. to Devon and Karen Brown, $430,000.

Middle Valley Ct., 7691-Robert P. and Julienne T. Leibrandt to Gregory E. and Jelean V. Melencio, $769,888.

Valleyfield Dr., 7917-Jeffrey M. and Jennifer Schmidt to Steven R. and Mandy A. Brown, $504,000.

VIENNA AREA

Aponi Rd. SE, 1020-William E. and Bridgette A. Colligan to Anne P. Hoover, $1.4 million.

Commons Dr. NW, 220-Marilyn Sango Jordan to Don A. Resnikoff, $477,000.

Haney Lane, 2128-Jeannette H. Ill to Jun S. and Linda J. Oh, $885,000.

Leeds Castle Dr., 1605-Douglas Irvin McClelland to John Weng, $747,000.

Water Falls Lane, 10686-Nick and Sheridan Nobakht to Anthony Joseph Jay III, $1.31 million.

WEST SPRINGFIELD AREA

Cameo Sq., 8801-Dewey Wayne Cox to Kristin Jackson West, $425,000.

Grey Fox Dr., 6700-John M. and Susan E. Ariale to Robin R. and Amiko M. Rorick, $563,500.

Kingsford Rd., 5900, No. 424-Keith A. Ashmus and estate of Janis Marie Petti to Sonia and Stephen J. Coonen, $220,750.

Rolling Woods Ct., 7880, No. 2101-Jose J. and Phyllis A. Prats to Kathleen D. Chipps, $439,000.

Shootingstar Dr., 7736-Robert R. and Anne C. Green to Thomas M. Kane, $490,000.

Torington Dr., 5812, No. 862-Sharyn A. Cain to Marcia Bradley, $289,500.

Fairfax City

Ballynahown Cir., 10122-Eddy A. and Deborah L. Payne to Matthew and Elizabeth Cerce, $830,000.

Confederate Lane, 10226-Kimberley Ngoc-Diep and Bae Park to Seth E. Clark and Kateleigh Sanghee H. Clark, $515,000.

Fairfax Blvd., 9455, No. 301-Chenggui Chu to John E. Hannon, $189,900.

Lyndhurst Dr., 3814, No. 202-Robert and Debra Arditi to Aparna Krishnan and Prabhu Kapaleeswaran, $173,500.

Viognier Terr., 10720-Pulte Home Corp. to Thomas W. and Hanna Soojoung Chang, $799,990.

Falls Church

Governors Ct., 202-Susan K. Slye to Craig D. and Sarah L. Riegler, $815,000.