Fairfax County

ALEXANDRIA-BELLE VIEW AREA

Jube Ct., 7022-Geraldine L. Murray to Fauzia Shafik, $368,000.

ALEXANDRIA-FRANCONIA AREA

Abbottsbury Row, 6241-Kevin J. and Keisha B. Mahoney to Edel and Ana G. Esparza, $459,000.

Ashby Lane, 7511, No. I-Stefanie N. Gwaltney Hausch and estate of Geoffrey Peter Gwaltney to Sasha Ward, $270,000.

Briarleigh Way, 6637-Thomas Alvord Campbell to Robert E. and Bethany N. Duffy, $410,000.

Buxton Ct., 5328-Aeree Lee to Kamel Redouane Y. Badsi, $539,900.

Cinnamon Ct., 6139-Michael and Melissa Adamski to Paul and Amy Irwin, $552,000.

Devereux Circle Dr., 7002-William C. and Karen M. Rucker to Ian G. and Kara T. Schutter, $665,000.

Essex House Sq., 6094-Carolyn Sue Guthrie Yates to Tynan P. and Jane K. Rolander, $275,000.

Founders Hill Dr., 5924, No. 302-James and Jeanette Puryear to Fahad H. Malik and Momina Tariq, $350,000.

Gadsby Sq., 7424-Anthony W. and Heather Thomas to Steven and Jennifer Grubb, $490,000.

Governors Hill Dr., 5847-Dele Oshinowo and Michael Malferrari to John Paul and Katherine Ann Brandenburg, $849,238.

Heritage Hill Dr., 5764-Ivory L. and Dia Patterson to Gavriel Swerling, $453,740.

Kelsey Point Cir., 6641-Peter H. Tripician to Crystal Lee Dassance, $480,000.

Manchester Park Cir., 6174-Linda S. Fields to Morris T. Fields, $608,000.

Old Brentford Rd., 7017-Matthew L. Diamond to Kendrick Anthony Navarro, $317,000.

Rebecca Jane Way, 3405-Bruce H. and Mary E. Engelmann to Donald L. and Gwendolyn A. Landgrebe, $850,000.

Roudsby Lane, 6216-Richard L. Deutsch to Jamal Muhammad and Henrene Ali, $496,000.

Scottswood St., 6659-Ward K. and Diana L. Johnson to Stuart and Mackenzie Searle, $572,500.

Terrapin Pl., 5995, No. 301-Chadwick L. and Mikesha L. Crouch to Shafika Deria, $297,500.

Wescott Hills Way, 5832-Jan Martin Forczyk to Casey A. Kilcoyne, $335,000.

Woodland Lake Dr., 6204-Michael S. and Melissa M. Quealy to Samantha C. and Michael D. Mierau, $839,000.

ANNANDALE AREA

Arlen St., 7730-Graham A. and Nicole P. Davis to Tommy T. Nguyen and Gam Tran, $514,000.

Brentleigh Ct., 4628-Kathryn M. Transue to Jaeyoun Peter and Jeongwook Sarah Chang, $385,000.

Case Pl., 7332-Michael Patrick and Christine Teresa Keller to Justin Holmes and Katie Rhoads, $505,000.

Cliffhaven Dr., 5038-Dongyue Fu and Jihui Li to Catherine F. Algeri and Andrew John Brewster, $427,000.

Dodson Dr., 4703-Dale E.R. Eliasson to Kuldeep Sawant and Purbita Banerjee, $505,500.

Ivymount Ct., 4355, No. 41-Hoye Um to Philip Hyuksoo Kwon and Esther Kyung Hee Kwon, $202,000.

Largo Lane, 3519-Debra Kelly and Ronald G. Tarrant to Won Joo Choi, $475,000.

Monarch Lane, 3325-Tsai Chia and Suru Ho Chou to Laura C. and Brent Madoo, $635,000.

Oliver Ave., 3902-Judite G. and Reuben J. Johnson to Diaa Ayasou and Rasha Najee, $470,000.

Queen Elizabeth Blvd., 8600-Tenzin and Chime Lhundup to John M. and Nancy K. Shawki, $580,000.

Rose Lane, 3900-Gregory L. and Patrice E. Vincent to Thomas and Belen Legois, $549,000.

Sprucedale Dr., 3700-Howard G. and Kathleen O. Baker to Steven Zarick and Megan Washington, $580,000.

Woodburn Rd., 3368, No. T2-Miguel A. and Zeida A. Morillo to Mark J. Sandler, $210,000.

BAILEYS CROSSROADS AREA

Aqua Terr., 6325-John J. Drake and Wendy Gutscher to Brian and Crystal Chiglinsky, $629,999.

George Mason Dr. S., 3705, No. 1907S-Marvin A. and Sandra Lee Waley to Iraj Alimoradi and Roya Khodabakhshi, $265,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 3713, No. 106W-Anna Camden to Hassane Mahamat Nasser, $281,200.

George Mason Dr. S., 3705, No. 2514S-Tin Chee and Cathy K. Lo to Nader Kayoumi, $275,000.

Leesburg Pike., 6145, No. 104-Ruth S. Holmes to Ahmed Abdelrahman, $150,000.

Madison Watch Way, 3651-Timothy and Katherine Robertson to Christopher Mandell and Sarah Salette, $520,000.

Seminary Rd., 5505, No. 1615N-Cintia and Rajon Gilmore to Beverly Deloris Thompson, $309,900.

Steppes Ct., 3873-Breann Almos to Ryan A. Kapsak, $320,000.

BURKE AREA

Bonnie Bern Ct., 6051-Hai N. Pham to Eun Hae and Kil Soo Kim, $436,000.

Burdett Rd., 9504-Michael and Janice Coon to Stacy Ann Tatman, $469,900.

Cherry Oak Ct., 9520-Yang Pae and Mi Kyung Gang to Trevor C. and Morgan M. Meadows, $416,000.

Dunleigh Ct., 5305-Matthew C. and Nancy H. Donohue to Kelsey P. and Erin L. St. Louis, $650,000.

Harford Lane, 5032-Lope A. Hernandez Guzman and Myra E. Qureshi to Karla A. Flores, $380,000.

Ironmaster Dr., 9505-Rosanna Andolfo Park to Christopher G. and Maura K. Cermeli, $590,000.

Oak Green Ct., 10883-Ba Tung Chung to Althea Gibson, $359,900.

Swift Current Ct., 5504-Eugenia Margarita Joya and Maider Ramos Cruz to Oshila and Jared A. Shields, $430,000.

Wye Oak Commons Ct., 5828, No. 14-Andrea L. and Bradley A. Edmonson to Ernest Yelder, $407,000.

CENTREVILLE AREA

Barnsley Pl., 13911-Luis E. Mogollon to Jongchan Kim and Joanne Se Hee Yoo, $415,000.

Black Horse Ct., 14407-Lance L. Ngo to Danielle M. Rittman, $306,500.

Cabells Mill Ct., 5694-Zaid O’Day Omar Alhalawi to Khimchand and Leela Chudasama, $337,000.

Cochran Pl., 4729-Quing Feng to Joseph and Myung Moon, $744,990.

Deer Hill Ct., 6079-Thomas W. Kloehn to Sean D. and Rachel L. Heron, $295,000.

Four Chimney Dr., 14401-Centennial Ct Corp. to Kyoung Sim, Tony Bo, David Sangho and Rebekah Sangmi Park, $365,000.

Grape Holly Grove, 14305, No. 14-Atul and Meenu Vohra to Holly C. Young, $165,000.

Havener House Way, 5929-Anthony G. Ray and estate of Gordon E. Ray to Jeanine Kay Ramos, $290,000.

Hovingham Ct., 6903-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Joe and Julia Gajewski, $357,500.

Jenny Leigh Ct., 6765-Oscar A. Andino and Xenia N. Cruz De Andino to Sirisha Indukuri, $344,500.

Leicester Ct., 14861-Daniel Lee to Michael G. and Lauren B. O’Neill, $315,000.

Oakmere Dr., 14552-Philip Reid Smiley and Marie Danielle Triplett to Jin S. Zheng and Feifei Qiu, $445,000.

Rainy Spring Lane, 14604-Daizy Matharoo to Gina B. Lee, $434,000.

Rockton Ct., 6051-John A. Paez and Angela A. Morales to Maureen Navish, $387,000.

Stillfield Pl., 15058-Willis Todd and Cynthia Hicks to Thomas Mark Sanfacon, $770,000.

Sydell Lane, 14504-Alexander L. and Deanna M. Albisu to Ahmed Benomran and Hend Taghdi, $375,000.

Truitt Farm Dr., 14736-Todd J. and Anne K. Taylor to Yuan Huang, $428,000.

Wicker Lane, 6067, No. 137-Samuel and Esther Lee to Bo Bee Choe, $313,000.

CHANTILLY AREA

Black Gum Ct., 13429-Maureen M. Davidson to Brett A. Maclean, $632,000.

Deerwatch Dr., 4637-Anita Rinehart Brantley to Kristen and Ryan Lynch, $434,500.

Henry Pond Ct., 13762-Van Metre Homes at Westfields to Gina H. and Jordan B. Bate, $613,000.

Meadowland Ct., 4140, No. 68-McKinley E. and Bernice Ewell to Eric D. Franklin, $210,500.

Sovereign Pl., 15229-Curtis L. and Sheryl J. Porter to Quoc P. Ho and Cuc T. Nguyen, $518,000.

Trail Vista Lane, 4936-Westfields Development Corp. to Luis Guzman Ortiz and Berenisse B. Davila Casiano, $688,735.

CLIFTON AREA

Chapel Rd., 11727-John Edward and Lynda Elizabeth Walters to David Michael Kelley and Shannon Dale Hattersley, $890,000.

Henderson Rd., 12204-Manuel A. and Catherine D. Barrero to Salahuddin and Dawn Marie Amin Arsala, $785,000.

Orchard Dr., 13633, No. 3633-Michael J. Miller to Gary K. Chu and Wen Chun Chen, $220,000.

Willow Valley Rd., 5403-Orazio F. and Debra Miceli to Keith Austin and Jennifer Marion Luter, $794,900.

FAIRFAX CITY AREA

Aristotle Dr., 11325, No. 5-402-Geoffrey L. and Pamela Nelson to Russell M. Sims, $259,000.

Bailey Lane, 9286-Seena and Uma Vasan to Hui Tina and Joseph Dennis Wong, $552,525.

Bessmer Lane, 10178-Dustin B. and Melissa D. Brighton to Erica C. Walters and Edward George, $569,900.

Burkitts Rd., 13343-Christine M. Fitzgerald to Brian T. and Sally A. Dudley, $401,000.

Carriagepark Rd., 4911-David A. and Stephanie W. Robinson to Colin Reagle, $490,000.

District Ave., 2986-Kevin R. Kakin and Liesel S. Kuhr to Matthew F. and Allison C. Sutherland, $990,000.

Ellenwood Lane, 9005-Genevieve C. Thiem to Bao Nhat Dinh and Ha Quynh Nguyen, $621,000.

Fairfield House Dr., 12213, No. 501B-Richard Seung Hoon Suh and Jae Jin Suh to Myung Soo and Katherine Han, $310,000.

Garden Ridge Lane, 12120, No. 204-Rebecca South Cpin to Wanhong Guo, $270,000.

Golf Ridge Ct., 12023, No. 302-Adriana M. Nazario to Eunice Eunhwa Kim, $306,900.

Green Look Ct., 3923-Jason A. and Meredith A. Ferris to Marissa Bacino, $495,000.

Heatherstone Ct., 4060-Mei Wah Lee and estate of Lai Hei Lee to James R. Sills, $525,000.

Inverness Rd., 3804-Andrew Eng Hong Clark and Soo Yeon Clark to Helen A. Alexis, $505,000.

Kernstown Ct., 3912-Holli Bagnard Cheney to John and Jacklyn Lussier Ferraro, $459,000.

Lemon Mint Ct., 9329-NVR Inc. to Abdullah Fageih, $802,364.

Lemon Mint Ct., 9337-NVR Inc. to Xiaoli Hu and Peng Cheng, $814,110.

Lochleven Trail, 4169, No. 1505A-Kimberly Hurst to Natalie Beatriz Bien, $334,500.

McFarland Dr., 4972-Jennifer and Mercedes Beltran Flores to Eric J. Audia and Shan Wang, $400,000.

Misty Creek Lane, 12586-Diane S. Guerra to Gaurav Bahri and Sumedha Ahuja, $917,500.

Novak Lane, 4923-Anthony Losey to James Mark and Marion Yoojung Lee, $749,900.

Penderview Dr., 3912, No. 505-Elizabeth Ouzts Burkert to Michael Yaglou, $230,500.

Prosperity Ave., 2665, No. 239-Tyler and Kandace Miller Roe to Thomas Selden Osborne, $308,000.

Red Spruce Rd., 10187-Lawrence E. and Brenda Kamens Kahan to Adam James and Lindsey Leigh Turner, $789,888.

Rosemoor Lane, 3007-Jie K. Song and Yuchin Song Miller to Aminullah Abbasi, $655,000.

Southwick St., 9005-Northern Virginia Investments Corp. to Hoang Yen Luu and Tuan N. Hiu, $680,000.

Stewarts Bridge Ct., 4045-Tom H. and Tina M. Ro to Sovichea Sok, $565,000.

Tilton Valley Dr., 3413-Erik D. and Monica A. Steffy to Gaurav and Anjali P. Khullar, $1.06 million.

Wood Violet Ct., 9241-NVR Inc. to Eric J. and Corinna M. Murdock, $913,965.

Wood Violet Ct., 9253-NVR Inc. to Don D. and Jacqueline Liyanearachchi, $914,719.

FAIRFAX STATION AREA

Haddington Ct., 8109-Konstantin A. Khitrik and Rachel D. Rosenbaum Khitrik to Ryan C. and Kristen B. Bortner, $842,500.

Makely Dr., 6023-Kenneth M. and Candace S. Frankel to Scott R. and Jennifer L. Stancil, $775,000.

Rondelay Lane, 8138-Thomas J. Davis to Katherine S. and Adam D. Thorne, $1.24 million.

FALLS CHURCH AREA

Alger Rd., 7204-Patricia E. and Garry L. O’Neill to Christopher Tremewan and Mary Ennis Martin, $526,500.

Chestnut Ave., 6704-James L. and Katherine R. Bourassa to Daniel J. and Kathleen A. Reynolds, $625,000.

Greenwich St., 2360-Brian D. and Lauren R. Dewhurst to Matthew G. and Brynn Rutledge Hodder, $915,000.

Lee Hwy., 7344, No. 44-Prabin Rana to Ashish and Prasanna Thapa, $215,000.

Marshall St., 2804-Andrea King to Jacob M. Trithart and Kelly A. Behr, $624,900.

Monroe Pl., 2913-Donald F. King to Kyle Francis Dougherty, $440,000.

Sylvan Dr., 3025-Suresh R. and Nirmala S. Limaye to Philip Talarico and Jennifer Haynes, $865,000.

Yarling Ct., 2845-Lynn T. Burleson to Yiu Kui Law, $282,500.

FALLS CHURCH-PIMMIT AREA

Falls Reach Dr., 7000, No. 401-Mary Jo Suchter to Allan Ronald and Audrey Dinan Dorans, $457,300.

Machodoc Ct., 6512-Earl Richard and Thi Nguyen Southern to Andrew P. and Nicole L. Ahlberg, $862,500.

Pimmit Dr., 2311, No. 208-Nasmah J. Mahsi and Mansour J. Mehdi to Benjamin C. and Kelly J. Rim, $240,000.

FORT BELVOIR AREA

Point Replete Dr., 9194-Kenyon K. and Lori R. Bell to Emily and Michael Steinebach, $515,000.

FORT HUNT AREA

Childs Lane, 2621-Laura Kristi Long to Courtney Loy and Jordan M. Cookler, $594,900.

Culpeper Rd., 2407-Robert W. and Amy E. Chalfant to Ian B. and Caitlin M. Mandel, $799,000.

Rampart Dr., 2003-Lionel B. and Aida Maria B. Miller to John Robert and Claire Catherine Davis, $575,000.

GREAT FALLS AREA

Challedon Rd., 916-Sara Kim Henderson to Clifton Randolph McCraw, $741,000.

Millwood Lane, 974-Elmar Lothar Greiner to Evgeny and Elena Nenashev, $1.05 million.

Treeview Ct., 10892-Rick J. Keebaugh to Colin M. and Melissa M. Haines, $1.65 million.

HERNDON AREA

Alan Shepard St., 3114-U.S. Home Corp. to Neeru Goyal and Anurag Mittal, $663,357.

Alton Sq., 12919, No. 102-Julian Herman Atlow to Eric Banker, $237,000.

Bayflower Ct., 1500-Nathan Scott and Katie Sue Robertson to Richard A. and Thea M. Jeschke, $440,000.

Branch Dr., 815, No. 302-Teru C. Chang to Payden Wells McBee, $325,000.

Cherry Ct., 301-Zoltan Peter and Margaret Schaefer Lazer to Bernordo Snowden, $356,000.

Dakota Lakes Dr., 2418-Haresh N. and Sangeeta H. Bhatia to Jayakumarrao and Swaroopa Sutaye, $704,000.

Fortnightly Blvd., 131-Nicholas J. Pappageorge to Grant V. and Courtney Ann Marie Eliopoulos, $565,000.

Hiddenbrook Dr., 1624-Deborah L. Geisler and John Smith to Lei Steven Zhang, $519,000.

Kidwell Field Rd., 13148-Harold Jeffrey Hoskins to Sumit Kumar, $409,000.

Lyme Bay Dr., 12922-David Standley McCracken and Catherine Elizabeth Downs to Joel Sterling and Angelica Caresse B. Van Wagenen , $462,000.

Margaret Thomas Lane, 12462-Evg-SSB Ventures to Gopi and Kavitha Garlapati, $1.3 million.

Monroe Manor Dr., 12903-Richard S. and Allison K. Wadswirth to Vijay Laxmi Raj Vasa and Rajani Yamusani, $738,000.

Oram Pl., 2145-Madan K. Uprety to Azad and Sajid Khan, $312,000.

Pond Mist Way, 3189-John and Jacquelyn Mcvey to Stephen M. and Ashley J. Jonas, $1.08 million.

Rose Petal Cir., 13083-Kirk L. Myers to Eyosias Kassahum and Mizuki Tessema, $570,000.

Springtide Pl., 1323-Maria Guzman to Maria E. Chavez Garcia and Antonio Del Rosario, $285,000.

Terra Cotta Cir., 2464-Shadakshari Jayakar to Satvinder and Nirmaljeet Singh Rahi, $478,000.

Van Buren St., 843-Steve and Wanda Mitchell to Juan Pable and Anais M. Reig, $462,500.

Westcourt Lane, 2201, No. 305-Elavarasu Narayanasamy to Gordon A. Schauer III, $256,000.

Wrenn House Ct., 3305-George Herbert and Phyllis V. Harmeyer to Charles Edward and Aisha K. Keplinger, $675,000.

HUNTINGTON AREA

Edgehill Dr., 5909-Rodney K. Miller to Stephanie Hretz and Matthew Willcox, $465,000.

Fenwick Dr., 5648-Wah Chiu to Kenan Patrick and Liy Hega Fears, $386,000.

James Dr., 2802-Edwin Gutierrez and Vilma Sniffen to Christophe C. Jouny, $400,000.

Midtown Ave., 2451, No. 919-Anne H. Jelly to Harold E. Corley, $368,500.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5904, No. 314-Joseph I. and Shirley D. Williams to Sharon T. Blackwell, $529,500.

HYBLA VALLEY AREA

Beddoo St., 6613-Brian C. and Beth A. Norton to Patrick M. Moniz and Monica E. Wilder, $525,000.

Fleming St., 2505-James S. and Stephanie A. Cockey to Patrick Joseph and Leah Colleen Moakley, $430,000.

Harrison Lane, 6721-George Hadjikyriakou and estate of Photini Hadjikyriakou to Ioannis K. Kozakos, $370,000.

Oak Dr., 6712-David Dennis and Kathryn Louise Beltz to Anna Cornelis Prusa and Julio Ferreira Mariutti, $480,000.

Vantage Dr., 7012-Robert F. and Stefanie L. Pidgeon to Daniel Kessler and Kristin Downs, $455,000.

LINCOLNIA AREA

Burnt Pine Ct., 4441-Timothy Donald and Debra Lyne Osburne to Francesco D. and Julie A. Antico, $955,000.

Edsall Rd., 6301, No. 620-Marcus Centra to Andrea Aliaga Quijada, $268,500.

Olympic Way, 4102-Upside Investments Corp. to Mohammed Maniruzzaman and Nargis Akter Lipi, $435,000.

Tartan Vista Dr., 6547-Eduardo Acampado and Daniel Riederer to Michael Hendel and Andrea Theresa Nejman, $475,000.

LORTON AREA

Buckland Pl., 7608-Bounthome Houngmay and Tinapa Himathongkam to Rubina H. Duary, $545,000.

Corder Lane, 6846-Keith A. and Yeonsoon L. Cole to Toby Alan and Tricia Birdsell, $769,900.

Fascination Ct., 8960, No. 311-Jack A. and Greta Geller to Nancy R. Firestone, $374,000.

Hibiscus Ct., 8868-Robert T. Romer to Jean A. Ngando and Judith T. Tiadem, $495,000.

Periwinkle Blue Ct., 8929-Diane Sue Cox Dickinson to John H. and Linda J. Blind, $570,000.

Power House Rd., 9111-Van Metre Homes at Liberty Corp. to Brian J. and Stephanie E. Bloom, $954,535.

Sallyport St., 8351-Van Metre Homes at Liberty Corp. to Jung and Soon Kang, $916,870.

Stonegarden Dr., 9113-William E. and Erika A. Munn to Carl Lee Hutchins, $550,000.

Wolford Way, 7744-Veronica A. Saavedra to Daniel and Jacqueline Marie Woltornist, $391,000.

MCLEAN AREA

Baymeadow Ct., 6604-Gary Bruce and Roslynne Levine to Steven M. and Marti B. Friedman, $1.12 million.

Davis Ct., 7111-Edmund H. and Norma R. Benner to Hongquiang Jia and Zaihua Li, $894,000.

Eldorado St., 7374-John D. White to Belgheis Nasseri, $699,500.

Enola St., 7841, No. 6-Ingrid Raquel Mendez and estate of Horacio David to Matthew Reid and Mara Lise Peterson, $369,000.

Gallant Green Dr., 8809-Mona and Surinder Khanna to Susan Athari and Mark Soltany, $1.22 million.

Greensboro Dr., 8370, No. 304-John Ivica and Gordana Soldo to Zan V. Maynard and Lucrecia Bagnati, $345,000.

Highwood Dr., 1501-Stephen Joseph Lurito and estate of Richard John Lurito to Gregory and Elizabeth Ruhl, $1.19 million.

Ivy Hill Dr., 6609-Brian M. Holmes and Robin L. Oliveri to Kevin M. and Mercedes Laudano, $810,000.

Laburnum St., 1412-Thomas M. and Patricia L. Ingoldsby to Deborah Jennings Sutley and Paul F. White, $1.21 million.

Lincoln Way, 1524, No. 407-Rebecca Dean Suchak to Jiemin Li, $240,000.

McLean Mews Ct., 1412-Thomas D. and Nancy W. Stickels to Aleksandra Bibileishvili and Katarina Sabol, $935,000.

Old Meadow Rd., 1808, No. 907-Richard A. Crocker to Alex J. and Uyen N. Hill, $239,000.

Stuart Robeson Dr., 1215-Charles B. and Sheila A. Mudd to Howard Alan and Janet Rubel, $1.75 million.

Weller Ave., 8413-Lynn Bays Fuechsel and estate of Virginia P. Bays to Matthew Swartz, $1.23 million.

MOUNT VERNON AREA

Ashboro Dr., 8015-Catherine Mary and Richard Wayne Townsend to Robert and Stephanie Tierno, $258,000.

Bound Brook Lane, 8316-Kathryn Jones Campbell and Judith Jones Beyer to David M. and Jessica S. Stebbins, $559,000.

Curtis Ave., 8709-Carmen J. Trummer and Dorothy Louise Cahill Sankey to Branden Beasley and Ashley Suntheimer, $530,000.

Engleside St., 8502-Cheryl Darlene Medina to David F. and Anlyn Dudley, $389,000.

Heather Glen Dr., 9336-Stephen Keim to Catherine Stanish, $562,000.

Manzanita Pl., 3892, No. 66C-Jeffrey L. White and Barbara W. Adkins to Amilear A. Ortega Benavides, $165,000.

Nomini Lane, 9005-Robert Boyd and Kevin W. Groves to William A. Briotta and Shanan L. Sheldon, $670,000.

Robertson Blvd., 4203-Brian L. Heiney to Latoya Berryman, $512,000.

Southlawn Ct., 8501-Elizabeth M. and Garrett L. Hutsko to Navkiran Kaur Ruprai, $276,500.

Woodlawn St., 8407-Federal National Mortgage Association to Abdul Wali Karimi, $268,000.

NORTH SPRINGFIELD AREA

Danbury Forest Dr., 5322-Skylar J. Moore and Christina M. Prat to Gildas and Laurel Le Moigne, $420,000.

Juliet St., 5409-James D. Duffer to Eileen V. Inglis, $433,000.

Milland St., 5227-George D. and Deborah A. Morgenthaler to Yen T. Phan, $520,000.

OAKTON AREA

Appalachian Cir., 10248, No. 1-A1-Emily Mackenzie to Michelle Mahon, $225,000.

Bree Hill Rd., 2901-Joseph B. and Trudy G.B. Burger to Keith and Patricia Minson, $759,500.

Hickory Hills Dr., 3393-John Morris Williamson and estate of Joseph Chandler Morris Jr. to Chadd E. and Christine A. Mitchell, $555,000.

Oakton Terrace Rd., 10132-Robert Joseph Traister Jr. to Pamela Jo Patton, $320,000.

Phyllmar Pl., 3004-Dorothy Ann Kingston Moore and Reuben William Moore Jr. to Michael and Anna Blue, $715,000.

Tradewind Dr., 10803-Barry S. Dicicco to Paul W. Broome III, $1.35 million.

Wilson Ave., 2972-Philip L. and Deborah A. Wheeler to John Little, Bita Kianimanesh and Shirin Salehi, $875,000.

RESTON AREA

Auburn Grove Ct., 11603-Dean R. and Marie C. Mula to Jeremy Young and Maria Zuniga, $843,000.

Beaver Trail Ct., 11216, No. 9-Jeremy Ackerman to Kevin D. Merritt, $297,500.

Bromley Village Lane, 11614-Robert and Margaret Virkus to Mary Kathryn Oakley and Timothy James Fialcowitz, $673,000.

Chancery Station Cir., 12070-Laila Zai to Cheng I. Agnes Ho, $885,000.

Church Hill Pl., 1422-Barbara R. Gelin to Ronald G. Morgan and Maria C. Geadah Morgan, $300,000.

Colts Neck Rd., 2018, No. 10-Ewa Rurarz and Etienne Marie Huygens to Jessica Johnson, $219,000.

Emerald Heights Ct., 2323-Gloria Calonge and estate of Concepcion P. Elefano to Matthew D. and Aric Al Malone, $345,000.

Freetown Ct., 2305, No. 16-Patricio Onofre to Alejandra R. and Leonardo Colque Villarroel, $180,000.

Green Watch Way, 2114, No. 10-Elizabeth and Thomas Leddy to Panitan Yossuck, $291,000.

Harbor Ct., 11272, No. 1272-Sharon A. Lee and estate of Jan Cheong Lee to Garold Hyzer, $561,000.

Hemingway Dr., 11573-Lance Milo and Elaine P. Killoran to Rosalie and James Anthony Raymond, $760,000.

Inlet Ct., 1535-James H. and Jacqueline A. Westenhoff to William H. and Catherine L. Dietze, $540,000.

Lakewinds Dr., 2002-Bernard Joseph and Sheila M. Finan to Paul W. Foster III, $699,000.

Market St., 11990, No. 408-F.J. Barrett to Vincent Barnes, $400,000.

Market St., 12000, No. T63-James T. and Lisa R. Bailey to Roa Li, Dorothy Li and Yan Wu, $256,000.

Park Glen Ct., 1522-Lloyd M. Goodman and Helene F. Fosenberg to Kyle J. Kruger and Jacquelyn Crichton, $471,000.

Parkcrest Cir., 1667, No. 4A/200-BGNV Investments Corp. to Richard M. and Pamela A. Fisne, $215,000.

Quorn Lane, 12216-Jane Leslie Ross to Matthew J. and Patricia Lang, $640,000.

Sagewood Lane, 1932-Anne P. Lennon to Cody P. Peck and Ashleigh Baggett, $352,500.

Summerchase Ct., 1506-Jarvis Brandon Abbott to Alexandria Bruce, $233,000.

Sunset Hills Rd., 11800, No. 825-SP Crescent Park Corp. to Pierre Monacelli, $292,000.

Thunder Chase Dr., 12652-Donald L. and Kaye Jones to Adam C. and Megan L. Huftalen, $660,000.

Vantage Hill Rd., 11627, No. 2A-Claudia A. Kabir to Suellen Evans, $170,000.

Whisperwood Glen Lane, 2077-Andrew J. Shulman to Justin Edward Bradley and Kelly Katherine Bond, $365,000.

SEVEN CORNERS AREA

Hazelton St., 3043-Bo Bud Acquisitions Corp. to Kenny Kan Yee Cheung and Lanita Faith Cheung, $1.26 million.

Peyton Randolph Dr., 2910, No. 201-Gary S. Outlaw to Mukesh R. and Kokilaben M. Patel, $120,000.

SPRINGFIELD AREA

Amelia St., 5917-K.B. Al Masum to Mostafa Awad, $530,000.

Braemar Way, 7810-William Kelly Moore and Kim A. Patterson to Christian Matthew Butler and Mandy Jo Carey Butler, $519,999.

Carbondale Way, 7894-Saratoga Towns Corp. to Jerry L. and Kimberly A. Vaughn, $649,900.

Dana Ave., 6226-Beverly Ann Burns and Christine Ball Patterson to Lea A. Rosenberger, $425,000.

Edinburgh Dr., 8017-Robert W. Stanley and estate of Barbara Ruth Berge to Dmytro Mazikin and Olena Mazikina, $319,900.

Grayson St., 6000-Terri L. Andreoni to Thomas and Jessica Perkowitz, $490,000.

Jennings Lane, 6004-Arturo E. Recinos and Maria D. Erroa to Chavalit Hilunmonkul and Wanpen Youdmanee, $569,900.

Maple Glen Ct., 8665-Anna E. and Daniel J. Hunt to Justin J. Cheevers, $355,000.

Parkdale Ct., 8115-Stephen Paul and Solana E. Higdon to Jarrod K. Grewe, $350,000.

Roundabout Way, 7817-Donna L. Watnee to Thomas Haynes and Alexa B. Henry, $670,000.

Springfield Oaks Dr., 8469-Min Kyoung Kwon to Richardo J. Bermudez and Rosaria Pecoraro, $365,000.

Trips Way, 6389-Helmand Investment Corp. to Deepak Sharma, $405,000.

Woodstown Dr., 7604-Daniel E. and Cindy R. Kadin to Zachary A. and Arlene A. Cyree, $585,000.

VIENNA AREA

Berry St. SE, 209-Kamelia and Claudine P. Roshanian to John A. and Yasmin Motlagh Russo, $1 million.

Broadleaf Dr. NE, 302-Cara Matthew Annunzi and Jessica Lynn Propst to Sean and Shannon Soares, $585,000.

Delancey Dr., 9428-Sarah Lloyd Davis to Sean B. and Sandra N. Sinclair, $815,000.

Drexel St., 2422-Bradley J. Frison to Andrew and Stephanie Jasenak, $655,000.

Gallows Rd., 2726, No. 211-Akram Al Mudallal to Ana Marques, $440,000.

Kidwell Hill Ct., 8031-Susan Fade to Gregory T. Herrmann and Sejal I. Patel, $787,500.

Landon Hill Rd., 1714-Luis and Luisa Schwarz to Shuhai Liu, $1.14 million.

Malcolm Rd. NW, 563-James E. and Suzanne L. Hamby to John F. and Patricia Whelpley, $981,000.

Mountfort Ct. SW, 1013-Peter Berking and Linda C. Padgett to Nicholas J. Elliott, $711,500.

Potterton Cir. SW, 908-Designer Custom Homes Corp. to Michael F. and Deborah J. Collins, $1.55 million.

Rosewood Hill Dr., 1406-David A. and Jo Ellen Giblin to Justin and Erika Kim, $975,000.

Trap Rd., 1658-Evergreene Companies Corp. to Anand H. and Pallavi J. Heda, $1.47 million.

Windsor Hunt Ct., 1913-Gaurav Rana and Divya Singh to Bin Qin and Ying Li, $1.01 million.

WEST SPRINGFIELD AREA

Bayshire Rd., 5914, No. 201-Stephen and Adriana Ward to Michelle Marie Motsch, $265,000.

Earthstar Ct., 6804-N.P. Dodge Jr. and Leslie A. Delperdang to Xiaoffng Guo and Jianwei Qiu, $505,000.

Greeley Blvd., 6211-Haroon Rashid and Sofia Hussain to Chinh T. Bui and Dep T. Phan, $515,000.

James Creek Dr., 8613-Michael A. and Geraldine C. Tucker to Abdel Hady K. Ebrahim and Ola A. Layaly, $850,000.

Oakford Dr., 8315-Joseph L. and Angela E. Montoya to Scott Michael and Samantha Burno Fuller, $626,000.

Rolling Spring Ct., 6251-Kelly A. Walsh and Robert A. McCluskey to Miguel B. and Deborah L. Hobbs, $840,000.

Smithfield Ave., 8210-BMB Group Corp. to Timothy and Julie Keefe, $745,000.

Fairfax City

These sales data were recorded by the City of Fairfax Real Estate Assessment Office.

Brookwood Dr., 3501-Matthew D. and Carolyn P. Lichstein to Aidan and Cassandra M. West Crews, $590,000.

Dunster Ct., 3231-Jeanne B. Millan to Huibin Li, $431,200.

Mavis Ct., 3504-Prospect Group Corp. to Leonard and Rosemarie German, $1.21 million.

Oxford Lane, 4105, No. 302-Catherine Mary Doherty to Brett Marar Chamberlin and Danielle Marie Spears, $337,500.

Viognier Terr., 10722-Pulte Home Corp. to Adam S. Chiou, $799,990.

Falls Church

Among homes sold in Falls Church.

Broad St. W., 444, No. 313-Jennifer W. and Daniel E. Dice to Lise K. Katz, $535,000.

Lincoln Ave., 902-Daniel and Melissa Yonkin to Kimberly Kristin Cirka, $521,000.

Virginia Ave. S., 103-Julian E. and Elise M. McMorrow to Elizabeth H. Jones, $391,050.