ALEXANDRIA-BELLE VIEW AREA

Belle Vista Dr., 1203-Paul A. and Jodi L. Brandenburg to Deborah Joos Tafner De Moraes and Rodrigo Aguirre Ramos, $1.08 million.

Cavalier Dr., 6402-Brian and Samantha Fredieu to Eleanor and Benjamin Tatman, $560,000.

Duke Dr., 6917-Choice Housing Management Corp. to Mark Hagedorn and Emily M. Swedo, $535,500.

Marthas Rd., 1910-Jonathan Keyserling to Sarah and Peter Dicicco, $724,900.

Wakefield Dr., 6631, No. 512-Joan F. Dunn to Elkan D. Sanders and Karen Louise Corbett Sanders, $155,000.

14th St., 6403-Teresa Lynn Baker Payne to Mark White, $372,500.

ALEXANDRIA-FRANCONIA AREA

Berkshire Dr., 6606-Peter John Komorowski II to Caitlin M. Ghanem, $445,000.

Brookland Rd., 5415-Patrick W. and Jean Kim McGee to Matthew T. and Regina G. Conger, $610,000.

Castletown Way, 6147-Michael T. and Sarah K. Ursetti to Manal Chafik Lafratta, $450,000.

Cross Gate Lane, 7532-Liza J. Puterman to Alfonso and Jennifer Torres, $530,000.

Dorset Dr., 6627-Ronald R. and Bengi Manley to Adam J. Lukszo and Casey L. Maliszewski, $400,000.

Estates Dr., 6051-Adam M. Felder to Timothy W. and Aurea Bishop, $512,000.

Gentle Lane, 6274-Lincoln B. and Margaret M. Krause to Robert Andrew and Meridith Anne Cohen, $670,000.

Grange Lane, 6587, No. 104-John Gaitan to Peter P. and Mary E. MacDowell, $323,000.

Huron Pl., 5807-Patricia L. Curran and estate of Charles M. Eckert Jr. to Edward Russell Breakwell, $325,000.

Lake Cove Dr., 7201-Dele Oshinowo to Michael C. and Susan M. Masten, $495,000.

Les Dorson Lane, 6118-Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Autority to Nikita Gautam and Santosh Paudyal, $177,625.

Mary Beth Way, 7721-Danielle S. McCord to Terence Patrick and Alice Jeanne Kehoe, $479,950.

Masondale Rd., 6008-Dale G. and Deandrea G. Fuller to Christopher Sellen Esget, Kassie K. Esget and Karen Adams, $805,000.

Old Carriage Lane, 6566-Drew L. Pullion Jr. to Andrew Veilleux, $366,000.

Olivet Ct., 7841-Piney Run Elm Investments Corp. to John Kevin and Tina Griffin Brady, $686,400.

Patent Parish Lane, 6649-Rodney H. Rothwell Jr. and Rhonda A. Wood to Eugene and Sherry D. Maxwell, $590,000.

Rockshire St., 6468-Francisco and Cynthia Pareja to Aaron Michael and Ayesha Lamaii Jackson, $410,000.

Signature Cir., 6833-Naveen Singh and Sandhya Thakur to Volkan Ece and Sibel Karaca, $424,850.

The Pkwy., 6120-Andrew and Katie Moore to Carl C. and Lindsey C. Staubach, $486,000.

Westchester St., 5821-Jeffrey Fox and Joan Estelle Carter to Timothy G. and Lisa K. Swanson, $625,000.

ANNANDALE AREA

Americana Dr., 4341, No. 103-Wilbert Michael Penn to Dong Ngoc Bui and Oanh Thi Kim Bui, $174,900.

Beverly Dr., 3412-Wilmington Trust and Citibank to Roberto C. Magana, $525,000.

Candace Lane, 4825-Bryan M. and Grace E. Kirchner to John and Julia Souvlis, $605,000.

Conwell Dr., 4534, No. 230-Nae K. Han to Yichen Jiang and Nicholas J. Fabrick, $283,500.

Elizabeth Lane, 4154-George R. and Frances H. Fox to Christopher and Jennie Eng, $630,000.

Jayhawk St., 7409-Julio Cesar Rodriguez to Wilber E. Arispe, $350,000.

Lafayette Forest Dr., 7700, No. 2-Eric and Kysha Harvey to Ryan J. Lopez and Rose M. Broberg, $280,000.

Murray Lane, 6907-Frederick T. and Patricia M. Pugarelli to Jacob D. and Melissa H. Cannan, $610,000.

Rose Lane, 3524-Truc T. and Hung S. Pham to Andrew Q. Pham, $510,000.

Terrell St., 4908-Kim Y. Trang to Michael Gross and Kristi B. Tisdale, $555,000.

Woodburn Rd., 3368, No. 13-Ellen Bang to Stephen Nicolas Dologuin, $213,400.

BAILEYS CROSSROADS AREA

Beachway Dr., 6116-Carol M. and Karl V. Hopkins to Stanley G. Fendley and Melissa Rogers, $1.45 million.

George Mason Dr. S., 3701, No. 615N-Anne Agnes Fox to Joshua W. Anderson Calderon and Eliana Cuellar Cordova, $315,000.

Jan Mar Dr., 5976-Stephen Leslie Hogye and estate of Iren Gregor Hogye to Flora Cuentas, $600,000.

Nevius St., 3305-Alfredo A. and Sofia G. Escobar to Abdulhameed Albis and Seham Elsayed Eloraby, $525,000.

Powell Lane, 3800, No. 618-Barbara Jean Scott to Tatiana Ishemova and Olga Khroulevitch, $229,500.

S George Mason Dr., 3713, No. 1515-Charlotte P. Jones to Phyllis A. Alsop, $200,000.

Seminary Rd., 5505, No. 1905N-Carl Seaton Jr. to Sami Zeitoun, $320,000.

Signal Knob Ct., 3739-Falls Gate Neighborhoods Corp. to Steven G. Kim, $708,990.

BURKE AREA

Annaberg Pl., 5988, No. 177-Eduardo O. Duran and Grace Santoso to Tae and Seon Ok Rah, $350,000.

Birch Leaf Ct., 6445, No. 32A-Elizabeth Bakken to Triahna Nicole Harris, $255,000.

Bromyard Ct., 5430-Andrew John and Sara Lynn Lyboldt to Monica and Nakul Munjal, $485,900.

Burnside Landing Dr., 5904-Steven R. and Tamara Lee Iselin to Kenneth and Melissa Riehman, $640,000.

Coffer Woods Ct., 6003-Michael P. and Lynne S. Meade to Oluyemi O. and Adefunke Raymond, $592,740.

Fenestra Ct., 6393, No. 110C-Courtney A. Williams and Daniel E. Stevens to Jessica Trainer and Lynn Ann Thayer, $310,000.

Glenway Ct., 9705-Paul D. Rubenstein and Sharon Doyle to John R. and Sheila G. Hollar, $605,000.

Ironmaster Dr., 9504-Barron S. Investment Group Corp. to Ian and Elizabeth Macleod, $600,000.

Lighthouse Lane, 5459-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Matthew Murphy, $314,000.

Marshall Pond Rd., 10104-Grant J. and Kelly E. Campbell to Jason Derleth and Giny Cheong, $642,000.

Oak Apple Ct., 5707-Marc A. Armstead and Amy E. Webber to Ty Dinh Truong, $490,000.

Prince Caspian Lane, 5015-Bartholomew and Mary E. Siciliano to Amanda Jane and Sathish Dhandayutham, $678,000.

Shipwright Dr., 9705-Trudy A. Bell to Paul Francisco and Afeeza Ashley Santamaria, $600,000.

Steamboat Landing Lane, 10347-Grover F. Thompson to Kimberly J. and Douglas R. Sahmel, $645,000.

Wye Oak Commons Ct., 5854, No. 27-Sonia O’Donnell to Khanh Ha Nguyen, $385,000.

CENTREVILLE AREA

Barren Springs Ct., 13646-Lucas J. and Katie Jane Salzman to Jose F. Fuentes, $380,000.

Betsy Ross Lane, 14144-Andrew Choi to Thomas Carroll and Christy Arce Dyer, $405,000.

Cedar Break Dr., 5527-Kurt S. and Carol A. Jensen to William Pitre, $539,900.

Clay Spur Ct., 6091-Tamara Miranda to Blair Ashley Gershenson and Julie Helen Shelton, $388,000.

Coneflower Ct., 13476-Cesar Adilio and Gilma Amalia Orozco to Renju Dominic and Sheryll A. Manoj, $830,000.

Deer Pond Rd., 5806-Nicholas J. and Cynthia Capik to Raymond and Viridiana Magee, $610,000.

Fire Fox Run, 5501-Yu Ri Jung to Nicholas Frederick and Leslie Ann Hawkins, $500,000.

Forest Pond Ct., 13658-Jugel Pacleb to Jongjae Yoo and Ji Yoon Choi, $305,000.

Glen Meadow Dr., 5132-Danette M. Linton Cordone to Nicolas and Kelsey Prada, $380,000.

Green Park Way, 14756-Brian and Mary D. Evans to Jalal Lamghari and Naima El Hajri, $354,999.

Hartwood Lane, 6811-Richard Edward and Patricia Ann Ferrick to Dana S. and Pawalrutai Adkins, $700,000.

Jenny Leigh Ct., 6732-Nicole Morin Brent Jacobs to Diana Joch, $354,900.

Laura Ratcliff Ct., 13835-Erin K. Jones and Adam L. Pritchett to Eduardo Herrera Gerbi, $350,000.

Martins Hundred Dr., 15436-Chiang H. and Kelly Y. Ren to David H. and Katherine Tran, $638,000.

Montverd Ct., 14326-Patrick C. Eager to James T. Zarakas, $440,500.

Oakham Pl., 5614-Michael Irwin and Mercedes Cristiana Rochae Irwin to Dhanya Joseph and Hanosh Vincent Padickaparambil, $406,000.

Ponderlay Dr., 15004-Metropolitan Group Corp. to Jose Alonso Carmona Jaramillo, Isabel Cristina Perez and Brayan Alonso Carmona Perez, $446,000.

Rocky Run Dr., 5713-Randolph H. Crytzer to Clayton G. and Laura N. Cleverly, $460,000.

Saguaro Pl., 14369-Barry Henningsen to Haeng Im Kim, $200,000.

Sammie Kay Lane, 5310-Jae Ho Kim and So Youn Lim to Birali Hakizumwami and Anna Witesik, $708,000.

Sharps Dr., 6526-David C. Moore to Katrin E. Greenberg and Michael J. Nuttman, $391,501.

Smithfield Ct., 6851-Michelle Lynn Bolles to Sang Hyon and Myung Sook Jeong, $799,000.

Stone Ridge Dr., 5806-Michael D. and Maureen P. Fitzgerald to Erwin Basilio Machate, $450,000.

Tack House Trail, 6523-K. Hovnanian at Hunters Pond Corp. to John A. Hanifi, $1.45 million.

Waterdale Ct., 5803-Ronald B. Deramus to Judy Hawes, $74,160.

Winding Woods Dr., 5113-Jordan and Christina Hartigan to Gaurab and Samikshya Ghimire Tiwari, $461,000.

Woodford Dr., 5148-Patrick and Jocelyn Crum Brooks to Sangheon and Su Hyung Kim, $510,000.

CHANTILLY AREA

Autumn Glory Way, 4870-Westfields Development Corp. to Edgardo Casal and Glesilda Loyola, $598,720.

Brockmeyer Ct., 13607-George L. and Dana R. Hancock to Kanakadurgaraju and Sudha Koppella, $645,000.

Haverford Ct., 13601-Maria Mercedes A. Pike to Ganesh and Jennifer Lorraine Kannan, $610,000.

Pennsboro Dr., 13709-Jerome and Catherine Justice Lard to Jae Il Park and Victoria S. Yun, $431,000.

Trail Vista Lane, 4929-Van Metre Homes at Westfields Corp. to William S. and Judith C. McAlister, $626,536.

Windmoore Ct., 3603-Rama R. Wunnava to Abayomi O. and Oluwatoyin A. Akinyemi, $660,000.

CLIFTON AREA

Little Brook Ct., 6023-Norman and Patricia T. Capshaw to Shahin Shokouhian and Leila Salmani Marjan, $385,000.

Rockland Dr., 6627-Laura A. Swartz to Raphael D. and Megan D. Gaeta, $650,000.

Stonefield Dr., 13914-Frank A. and Cynthia A. Michaels to Richard M. Harrison and Allyson N. Dipaolo, $715,000.

Winding Creek Ct., 12020-Donald Scott Lee and Wendy Hampton Miller to Daniel Vigil and Monique Tuttle, $750,000.

FAIRFAX CITY AREA

Alder Woods Ct., 3861-David C. and Shelley Befort Diaz to Hyunyoung Joo and Jangpill Oh, $421,000.

Aristotle Dr., 11351, No. 8-303-Camille Harbour and Tarik L. Georgia to Katherine L. Vandyke, $335,000.

Autumn Leaf Ct., 8904-Sherry T. Baldinger to Priya S. Thirumlai, $845,000.

Beacon Grove Cir., 4467, No. 801A-Michael Jason Smith to Sayma Maqusodi, $362,000.

Caithness Ct., 5559-Kevin and Laura E. Mayer to Pablo Quiroga, $400,000.

Carterwood Dr., 4750-Jimmy Nelson and Janet Kay Lane to Jeffrey Mullis, $610,000.

Cheshire Meadows Way, 5455-Scott J. Woodford to Rossy G., Joseph W., Bruce M. and Connie S. Carpel, $455,000.

Decour Ct., 11808-Brian M. and Joyce E. Kelly to Justin Daniel and Brittany Hartley Brandenburg, $870,000.

Eggleston Terr., 4655, No. 422-Njin Seong Nam and Hae Soo Chang to Magdy Nasr Mansour Andrawes and Manal Isaac Gad Abdu, $427,500.

Fair Crest Ct., 12755, No. 303-Douglas Britton to Ouisu Chae and Haewon Baek, $317,900.

Fort Buffalo Cir., 12292, No. 477-Patricia Getch to Young S. Lanway, $287,000.

Gadsen Dr., 5009-Joe and Khristina Watkins to Hernando Molina, $640,000.

Grovewood Way, 10200-Mark J. Clark and Bernardine Connelly to Mean Ahmad and Besann Alkhalilee, $585,000.

James Young Way, 5581-K. Hovnanian Homes at Burke Junction Corp. to Darius Andre and Lanourra Laray Phillips, $1.12 million.

Lakewhite Ct., 5524-Maurice K. and Michelle A. Isaac to Joshua and Andrew L. Payne, $415,000.

Lemon Mint Ct., 9339-NVR Inc. to Ali Ufuk and Gonca Cardak Demirci, $875,639.

Lindsay St., 5310-Richard A. and Linda M. Shilts to Johnny Dean Restivo and G. De Los Santos, $750,000.

Market Commons Dr., 4480, No. 609-Roger L. and Cheryl L. Wheeler to Scott Rubel, $420,000.

Meadow Field Ct., 4123-Hung Ming Lin to Benjamin J. Kim and Kelly K. So, $469,000.

Millpond Ct., 3716-Clarence and Pamela J. John to Srinivasan Ramamurthy Kalyana and Visalakshi Gangadharan, $710,000.

Nantucket Ct., 10307-Richard N. Anderson and Sylvia A. Branda to Hagan Van and Jennifer Van Baars, $585,000.

Parson Lane, 13201-Sung Jun and Son Hui Park to Matthew C. and Hyun Sook Gunn, $575,000.

Penndale Lane, 13130-Elizabeth A. Ehresmann and Gail Ehresmann Dryer to Jin Hee and Kyung Ja Yoo, $451,500.

Point Pleasant Dr., 12931-Dennis W. Herrin and Barbara C. Brownell to Thomas and Mina Nabi, $619,000.

Pumphrey Dr., 5236-Michael B. and Deborah A. Moser to Marian Dawoud, $600,000.

Rippon Lodge Dr., 10722-Derek M. and Hye Jin K. James to Matthew Arthur Suma and Kristin Angeli Calvario Suma, $639,900.

Royal Astor Way, 8909-Yanbin Xu and Jie Zhou to Daniel K. Maller, $647,000.

Sleepy Lake Ct., 12298-Edgar E. and Jeramae Gregeris to Ross Redcay, $472,000.

Stella Blue Lane, 2944-Neena K. and Jeevan Puri to Norman Nicholas Tulp and Katherine Elizabeth Miller, $735,000.

Strawflower St., 4399-NVR Inc. to Thanh Nguyen and Patricia Fowler, $1.07 million.

Sweethorn Ct., 3602-Tuan Trung Nguyen to Romain R.F. and Sandiji H. Tohouri, $389,000.

Water Elm Lane, 12248-Rogernetta Burbridge to Miriam Chun and Martin Lim, $540,000.

Westbrook Mill Lane, 11322, No. 301-Debra Shafer to Cheng Xin and Yingxiang Gu, $354,888.

Wood Violet Ct., 9259-NVR Inc. to Michelle and John Scott Fowler, $803,510.

Wood Violet Ct., 9263-NVR Inc. to Hyungate Lee and Yura Kang, $773,490.

FAIRFAX STATION AREA

Bressingham Dr., 7919-Zbigniew J. and Lucy S. Karaszewski to David Lee and Bogdana Ann Dempsey, $713,900.

Cross Oaks Lane, 8628-Paul A. and Tami L. Werries to Lance M. and Nancy H. Hoyt, $850,000.

Goldflower Ct., 11224-Bayanbat Batsukh and Delgermurun Manaljav to Kyle T. Hebson and Nikki Cruz Jackson, $615,500.

Magnolia Ridge Rd., 8919-Eric C. and Debra A. Loughner to Sarah Nicole Javins and Jason Wseley Moy, $685,000.

Quail Pointe Lane, 9507-Elizabeth Thao Do Hoang to Hien Van Nguyen and Thuy Phan Bich Nguyen, $750,653.

Rolling Ridge Dr., 9716-Daniel B. Trudgett and Michelle Y. Bankowski to Brian and Jennifer Formagus, $790,000.

Winners Cir., 6907-Kevin and Deborah McLernon to Jason M. and Melaine L. Guadalupe, $825,000.

FALLS CHURCH AREA

Aspen Lane, 2971-Nicolae P. and Jennifer L. Costescu to Robert B. and Bihsheue W. Byron, $770,000.

Camp Alger Ave., 7120-Lee Tung and Mary Nee to Kevin Fu, $485,000.

Charing Cross Rd., 2911, No. 7-5-Abdul K. Azad to Antonio Da Mon Rouse, $155,000.

Emma Lee St., 2812, No. 201-Anna Gerrish Fisher to John Ramon and Jennifer Ann Thompson, $319,000.

Gouthier Rd., 6736-Amritpal Singh Chase and Michelle Yee Lee to Omar F. Umacata, $427,125.

Kerns Rd., 6621-Ryan Hall to Adam P. and Carolyn J. Kincaid, $745,000.

Lakeside Village Dr., 7602, No. F-Daniel R. and Darlene M. Signore to Miguel R. Bustillos, $270,000.

Marshall St., 2901-Charles D. and Alison M. Werner to Jared N. Shryock, $615,000.

Pine Spring Rd., 3017-Kesh Narayanan and Annelie Wilde to William F. Schultz, $796,000.

Valley Brook Dr., 6801-Joseph Timothy Weeren and Courtney Dozier to Russell Parker and Scout Elizabeth Osborne, $585,000.

Westmoreland Rd., 6835-Matthew Stuart and Mandy Ewing Novarr to Viet Nguyen, $400,000.

FALLS CHURCH-PIMMIT AREA

Boxwood Dr., 2204-John M. and Dianne T. Stevens to Dippen Kirti and Anita Choudary Zinzuvadia, $1.23 million.

Hillside Dr., 1908-Glenn A. Little and Mary Anne Francisco to Michael Cloffi Owens and Lisamarie Kim Tran, $740,000.

Kings Garden Way, 2166-Maria Z. Wilson to William Wai Lam Yip and Yungwie Lorenda Lo, $675,000.

Machodoc Ct., 6507-Nermin Selcuk to Thomas A. Francis, $720,000.

Pimmit Dr., 2300, No. 406-Mark A. Hansen to Lo See Lucy Lee, $198,000.

Savannah St., 7602, No. 2-John Hart Cable to Tariq and Sabiha Shehroz, $193,000.

FORT HUNT AREA

Bridle Lane, 1907-Janet Carol Smalley and estate of Arza G. Smalley to Tariq and Talat Javed, $612,000.

Cedardale Dr., 8317-Richard C. and Tanya R. Menchi to Benjamin J., and Laura B. Siegrist, $815,000.

Dalebrook Dr., 909-Daniel R. Holt to Jason Quimby and Cheryl Becker, $640,000.

Morningside Lane, 1211-Peter K. Mitchell and Megan G. Gottemoeller to Michael Johan and Amy Marie Van Der Walt, $724,000.

River Farm Dr., 1601-Jeffrey P. and Debra S. Bennett to Gregory K. and Stefani V. Watterson, $1.3 million.

GREAT FALLS AREA

Aidan Run Ct., 11448-Shannon Fitzgerald Buffum to Lloyd J. and Charlene Austin, $2.6 million.

Cavalcade St., 10413-Myung Soo and Hyo Eun Lyu to Renee F. Gartland and Charles J. Gartlnad, $673,500.

Pensive Lane, 1093-Marit C. and Sean P. Duffy to Nathan R. and Anna C. Danforth, $969,000.

Towlston Rd., 1209-William H. and Marguerite D. Hines to Andrew and Miranda Vesey, $1.7 million.

HERNDON AREA

Alan Shepard St., 3103-U.S. Home Corp. to Faraz Ahmed Tahir and Anum Ul Rab, $714,251.

Alton Sq., 12915, No. 216-Joseph A. Hemphill to Shawn Allen, $219,000.

Awbrey Ct., 12810-John and Kimberly Hinds to Yuka Kobayashi and Yoshiya Nakamura, $585,000.

Butter Churn Dr., 1363-Michael P. Weinfeld and Tia M. Mayer to James Coutry and Ashley Krauss, $519,000.

Cliff Edge Dr., 12508-Paul A. and Jill A. Basile to Trever Travis, $522,500.

Curved Iron Rd., 13115-Oixiang Sun and Ying Wang to Michael Jason and Priyanka Schower, $695,000.

Flintwood Pl., 13621-Archana Duggal to Muniraju Bairi and Uma Sakshi Gentyala, $699,000.

Garberry Ct., 12711-Lixia Song and Huang Tang to Melanie, Myron and Emily Kantor, $449,000.

Grace St., 802-Fawad and Maham Siraj to Efthalia T. Triarhos and Jack Louis Wauerker, $565,000.

Highland Mews Ct., 13570-Robert and Carol Bauer to Dipesh Parajuli and Pramila Giri, $384,500.

Hurdle Ct., 2750-Gregory L. and Janet S. Blunt to Jason L. and Rachel B. Grace, $706,000.

Judd Ct., 1503-Behzad Ghaffari to Ossama Hazim and Zohra Benyoucef, $789,000.

Magellan Ct., 3114-U.S. Home Corp. to Sameer Alzahrani and Jomanah Al Nassar, $683,321.

Mcdaniel Ct., 913-Carl E. and Tiana M. Sloan to Joseph Lin Magnotti and Rachel Elizabeth Barret Magnotti, $455,000.

Nestlewood Dr., 3132-Thomas R. and Julia V. Fradette to Nadia Khoshnoodi and Michael A. Newman, $721,000.

Nicklaus Ct., 1048-Lisa M. Mctavish to Nafees Mahmood, $375,000.

Park Crescent Cir., 13127-Leslie A. Brown to Libo He and Tong Wang, $445,000.

Ripplemeade Ct., 2405-Samir and Radhika Gulati to Lalitha Bharatham and Ganesh K. Vakkalanka, $665,000.

Saint Johns Wood Pl., 13679-Leanne Esther Delporto Lee and Steven S. Lee to Rohit and Khushboo Sharma, $485,000.

Sterling Rd., 1158-Judith Keller to Kirk and Sonia Smith, $500,000.

Wendell Holmes Rd., 12480-Shenchu Zhang and Hong Zhou to James T. and Anne Gibney, $643,000.

Woodgrove Ct., 409-Michael B. Bernes to William H. and Andrea B. Ashton, $690,000.

HUNTINGTON AREA

Berkshire Ct., 5946-Robert J. and Luella Parks Speakman to Joshua A. Foster and Eleanora Young, $455,000.

Edgehill Dr., 5848-N. Ruth Wood to Christopher Jason Gatto, $425,000.

Huntington Ave., 2059, No. 409-Orine Cypert and Frances C. Thoresen to Victor J. and Cynthia A. Carbone, $154,000.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5902, No. 310-Penelope B.O. Borchers to Karla A. Mautz, $347,500.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5904, No. 601-I. Chu Wang to Eleanor A. Snyder, $375,000.

HYBLA VALLEY AREA

Bedrock Rd., 7027-Anthony and Tiffinni Hargrave to Carlos Chadha Villamarin and Stephanie Chadha Kaye, $469,900.

Clayborne Ave., 3124-David and Michelle Marmo to Sergio Sicard and Nancy Moreno Mora, $527,900.

Maple St. E., 2617-Giovani Castellanos and Alexandra Urrego to Tammy Jean and Dan Ray Lewis, $475,000.

Rock Creek Rd., 4337-Kahkwa Corp. to Kelsey E. and Robert H. Cary, $524,900.

LINCOLNIA AREA

Bristol Ct., 5601-Charles J. Stan to Christopher Thomas and Michele Elizabeth Prather, $400,000.

Dover Ct., 5623-Meryl E. McCoy to Biniam A. Reda, $375,000.

Eighth Cir., 6384-Christopher S. Zarba to Pamela Asuncion Diokno Quizon and Joel Quizon, $368,000.

Independence Cir., 5649-Muzey Meressa to Brandon and Michelle Kramer, $334,900.

Navaho Dr., 5282-K&H Capital Investment Corp. to Claire E. Cuccio and Richard R. Abelkis, $620,000.

Seminole Ave., 4840-Nafisa and Ehsanullah Shakhzad to Fatima Khan, $550,000.

Winter View Dr., 5248-Brian J. and Sherrie L. Broderick to Eric Hansen and Rebecca Carpenter, $895,000.

LORTON AREA

Blue Rock Lane, 8541-Desirae Schulte to Javan A. Mills, $270,000.

Cullum St., 7441-Timothy L. and Betsy L. Pratt to David Dean, $430,000.

Gilmore Dr., 9209-Kimeth Wayne Gardner to Madhumita Nath Jalakam and James William Fletcher III, $674,900.

Kiger St., 9016-Normand L. and Sharon S. Lambert to Patrick D. and Priscila Hawn, $670,900.

Mockingbird Woods Ct., 6710-Michael D. McGregor to Monica M. Walker, $405,000.

Power House Rd., 9109-Van Metre Homes at Liberty Corp. to Ross W. Panneton Jr., $853,758.

Rocky Gap Ct., 8639-Matt T. and Rhonda F. Montgomery to Timothy Michael Lynch and Tara Ann Butts, $405,000.

Summerhill Ct., 7667-Robert Kevin and Priscille M. Dando to Alexander and Coli M. Ali, $479,900.

MCLEAN AREA

Barbee St., 1907-Barbee Corp. to Erik A. and Karen P. Briceno, $2.15 million.

Cedar Ave., 1434-Buchanan Price Corp. to Justin N. and Kristen H. McLean, $1.9 million.

Dean Dr., 6828-Relux Homes Inc. to Alok and Jane Bhatt, $1.44 million.

Dunaway Dr., 1103-George and Patricia Nelson Douvelis to John Shangen and Avita Jaswal Chang, $1.27 million.

Fern Oak Ct., 1429-Cassidy K. and Matthew R. Pinegar to Alan and Liliana Hoffman, $920,000.

Gower Ct., 1403-Dawn M. Buzzell to Damian Sergiu Antonescu and Ana Maria Comsa, $910,000.

Hampton Hill Cir., 1513-Jeffrey D. and Carolyn L. Thomas to Michael A. Caggiano, $1.16 million.

Kellogg Dr., 6324-Mary J. Breckenridge to Suzanne K. McBride, $895,000.

Lincoln Way, 1504, No. 421-Nancy Z. Torkas to Xiyu Li, $350,000.

Lumsden St., 6715-Relux Homes Inc. to Chad S. and Allison L. Polich, $1.44 million.

Mclean Dr., 6663-Hope Headley and estate of Robert L. Headley to Bruce and Laura L. Paluch, $775,000.

Old Chesterbrook Rd., 6714-Shirley H. Forlenzo to Edgar and David Mkrtchian, $737,500.

Old Meadow Rd., 1808, No. 1214-Mehdi Pakfetrat to Alvaro Andres Puig Rodriguez and Claudia Marcela, $369,000.

Sugarstone Ct., 6056-Islam Ahmed and Tabassum Siddiqui to Timothy P. and Sara T. Shean, $1.44 million.

Tremayne Pl., 7700, No. 103-Steve and Sonya V. Yazicioglu to Harriet Naguvet Ha Tran Dao, $310,000.

Woodlea Mill Rd., 8321-Hyeran Kim to Timothy O. Fanning Jr. and Michelle Diane Dyment Fanning, $2.9 million.

MOUNT VERNON AREA

Ackley St., 8224-Orly Eddie Verdesoto to Amanda Ramsey and Ryan Dennis O’Dell, $418,000.

Bound Brook Lane, 8605-Pasquala A. Lerro and Margaret E. Rossi to Debra L. Bradley, $575,000.

Cooper St., 8205-Lance D. Wood to Joseph and Lori H. Curtis, $470,000.

Grist Mill Woods Way, 5411-Enrique J. and Patricia M. Rodriguez to Sean Connor McBride and Humaira Arzomand, $1.05 million.

Little Hunting Creek Dr., 3460-Angela J. Petri to Corey Mandez Ingram, $505,000.

Mount Vernon Hwy., 8543-Robert K. and Lorraine K. Hedrick to Christopher B. Hanway and Natalie D. Morris, $583,000.

Old Mount Vernon Rd., 8325-Cathal Edward Armstrong to Fernando Gonzalez, $750,000.

Rive Dr., 3914-James E. Legette to David A. Quackenbush and Kirsten Anne Shiroma, $680,000.

Sonia Ct., 4235-Cyrille R. Moussa to Mohamed S. and Debrah J. Karim, $545,000.

Village Green Ct., 8749-Nga Thi Kim Ha to Derron Copeland and Lorraine Gallopin, $329,900.

NORTH SPRINGFIELD AREA

Bradgen Ct., 5282-Julie Crosby to Antonio B. Mano, $403,000.

Eastbourne Dr., 5527-Rachna Heizer S. Sizemore to Sue Ann and Melvin Saldeen, $509,000.

Hogarth St., 7505-Jack E. and Carroll Ann Bowen to Pamela J. and Harry R. Fierstein, $555,000.

Leewood Forest Dr., 7026-Wahied Amin and Naeema R. Arsala to Travis P. and Katiria V. Holder, $360,000.

Uxbridge Ct., 8302-Jay Santry to Byong Sik and Kum Ja Choi, $450,000.

OAKTON AREA

Bushman Dr., 10300, No. 109-Ludwig Pilato to James Michael Begley and Leasa Mun Yi, $280,000.

Green Moor Lane, 11421-Charles D. and Ellen B. Peters to Laurence C. and Lauren Udoff, $1.19 million.

Miller Heights Rd., 2941-Jacob E. and Ann M. Carlson to Angela J. and Robert H. Norwich, $783,500.

Oakton Terrace Rd., 10145-Eva Molnar to Kobra Yaranivand and Parviz Mehraei, $320,000.

Tradewind Ct., 11001-Willow Creek Estates Corp. to Robert Meir and Renee Marie Davidovits, $1.75 million.

RESTON AREA

Ansdel Ct., 2407-Federal National Mortgage Association to Christopher Roberts and Jessica Groszkowski, $362,000.

Bradbury Lane, 11213-Judith M. Strother to Holly K. Victorson and Dwayne E. Ayer, $750,000.

Burywood Lane, 11002-Rexford G. and Mary M. Tugwell to Steven and Jennifer L. Werner, $774,900.

Catalpa Ct., 11517-Jane A. McDonald to Marcus and Valencia Lawrence, $639,000.

Colts Neck Rd., 2010, No. 6-Richard A. and Deborah A. Felton to Mark E. Schinkel, $215,000.

Double Eagle Ct., 2251-Michael B. Friedenthal to Celeste Otsuka, $455,000.

Fieldthorn Dr., 1628-Kathleen R. Fila to Kristen Dimarco, $370,000.

Glencourse Lane, 2101-Mark and Beth O. Anton to Robert William and Janae Gallun, $480,000.

Greenmont Ct., 1439-Frederick E. Rose to Matthew J. and Shannon Hendrickson Miller, $424,700.

Indian Ridge Rd., 11712-Jacob Albert and Laura Ogden Barney to Julia Mayes, $533,000.

Ledura Ct., 11739, No. T8-Thomas and Anita E. Breach to Tatiana Smirnov, $285,000.

Market St., 12001, No. 417-Susan Yuson to Vikas Bector, $408,000.

Newport Spring Ct., 1428-Richard Kung Hung Cheng and Conni Sue Gutierrez to Gregory Lawrence Romano, $537,000.

Northgate Sq., 1414, No. 14-Jerome J. and Catherine S. Lanni to Carla Childress, $225,000.

Owls Cove Lane, 2100-Brian and Jennifer N. An to Benjamin Ferrell, $780,600.

Poplar Grove Dr., 1661-Carly B. Coho to Sampath V. and Gouri Charya, $349,950.

Saffold Way, 11000-Scott A. Kerby to Randy P. Stein, $405,000.

Southgate Sq., 2422-Ravuth Ung to Zaheer Ahmed, $335,000.

Stoneview Sq., 11627, No. 78-Charles Liesfeld to Matthew E. and Elizabeth R. Atwood, $209,995.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11760, No. 802-Simple2sell Corp. to Mary Gibbons, $359,990.

Tommye Lane, 11106-John C. and Sharon M. Teeples to Lu Kang and Yuting Zhou, $850,000.

Vintage Pl., 1230-Mary Kathryn Oakley and Timothy J. Fialcowitz to Seojeong Shin, $470,000.

Wedge Dr., 11201-William G. and Roseanne C. Cinnamond to Kyle and Carley Hahn, $600,000.

Whisperwood Glen Lane, 2071-Nancy J. Olds to Timothy James Clarke and Jacob L. Ferchaud, $368,000.

Windleaf Dr., 1300, No. 149-Eileen E. Marcus to Julie Thompson, $400,000.

SEVEN CORNERS AREA

Anneliese Dr., 6302-Tracey L. Stapleton to Randi J. Weiss, $725,000.

Hazelton St., 3066-Douglas J. and Kathleen S. Atwell to Paul C. Scanlon and Amy Ingham, $645,000.

Van Winkle Dr., 6614-Joseph and Megan E. North to William E. and Bonnie K. Lefbom, $1.2 million.

SPRINGFIELD AREA

Canyon Oak Dr., 8495-Claudia R. Seay and Cornelius Lorenzo Burroughs to Blake E. and Kelly A. Sokalski, $380,000.

Cutting Horse Ct., 9204-Patricia S. Kimmel to John Lau, $650,000.

Edgerton Lane, 6902-Christine Marie Moreno Darveau to Karim Jawad Kazem and Zena Riyadh Ibrahim, $457,000.

Golden Sunset Lane, 9019-Murray and Barbra Eriksdotter Gendell to Daniel J. and Anna E. Hunt, $530,000.

Highgrove Park Ct., 6353-Abdullah Rahim Algoriash to Muhammad Rafiq Chaudhry and Amtul Rafiq, $825,000.

Luce Ct., 8379-Maria C. Valverde to Erika Odalis Montano, $350,000.

Monticello Blvd., 7307-Trieu and Truc Tran to William Colmore Meeker and Emily Elizabeth Grant, $467,000.

Scarborough St., 7303-Ronald E. and Betty S. Wells to Francisco Roberto and Cynthia Stephanie Pareja, $548,500.

Springfield Hills Dr., 7610-Ronald and Pamela Bertha to Jonathan and Sue Ellen Sirois, $583,000.

VIENNA AREA

Bellforest Ct., 2710, No. 108-Martin J. and Nancy S. Mayer to Latonya L. and Roberto A. Paulino, $329,500.

Cabin Rd. SE, 310-James and Tracy Madril to David Moore and Kimberly Chen, $780,000.

Cottage St., 8315-Apolonia G. Fuentes to Freddie O. Oviedo, $575,000.

Days Farm Dr., 9800-Mark W. Coster to Matthew Allen Ciuca, $942,000.

Elm St. SW, 113-Elm Street Partners Corp. to Paolo Ramon Martires Pasicolan, Patricia M. Cochran, Arlene H. Cochran and John W. Cochran, $1.46 million.

Gallows Rd., 2726, No. 1501-William Sauntry to Lei Li and Jing Lei, $242,000.

Hunt Valley Dr., 8417-Richard W. and Elvira Kautz to Natalie E. Gryphon and Benjamin P. Cook, $735,000.

Meadowlark Rd., 9961-Richard E. Henshaw and Ruth Y. Poole to Justin Templin Shetterly and Lindsay Garland, $785,000.

Saint Roman Dr., 1842-Michael D. Deehan to Matthew S. Carlen and Sarah A. Rose, $730,000.

Tapawingo Rd. SW, 105-Bethany J. Bezak and Kurtis K. Sellen to Sasan and Nazila Ahmadiyar, $640,625.

Tyvale Ct., 1707-Meng Huang and Chao Sun to Jiefeng Yu and Mona Yong, $635,000.

VIENNA-DUNN LORING AREA

Tire Swing Rd., 7932-N.P. Dodge Jr. and Leslie A. Delperdang to Ting Yan and Yanjia Wang, $1.04 million.

WEST SPRINGFIELD AREA

Carrleigh Pkwy., 8213-Ajay Veer Singh Sihra to Paul Weller, $480,000.

Deland Ct., 6701-Mary E. Williams to Tara B. Romeo, $665,000.

Greeley Blvd., 6125-Thomas A. and Rosemary A. Twomey to Steven and Stacey Trifu, $546,169.

Lexton Pl., 7716, No. B-Brenda Caton Tatu to Christine A. Carter, $217,500.

Nanlee Dr., 8604-Ted R. and Heidi M. Waugh to Neil G. Hood and Jennifer M. Fay, $618,000.

Rexford Dr., 5815, No. 788-Sharolli Aslam Corp. to Paul and Michelle Owens Martin, $229,000.

Rolling Rd., 6916-Jacqueline R. and Aleakhue A. Yekpabo to Jorge N. Fajardo and Jessica M. McMaster, $492,500.

Sheridan Farms Ct., 8733-Arvest Central Mortgage Co. to Alexey Starr, $470,500.

Tiverton Dr., 7668-Raquel Amond to Renxi Fan and Ming Lun Lau, $360,000.

Chancery Park Dr., 4316-Perri Crawford and estate of Mary Perri Crawford to Michael and Mariatu Koroma Nelson, $810,000.

Locust Lane, 4119-Jeffrey D. and Brian A. Morris to Esther M. Camarotte, $420,000.

Mosby Woods Dr., 10143-Choi L. Dwaileebe to Roshanak Raeisifard, $224,500.

Peterson St., 10012-Fredericksburg Funding Group Corp. to Rupak Raj Koirala, $380,000.

Roberts Rd., 4113-Michael Lorello and Courtney Sheppard to Wei Zheng and Tara C. Sheets, $825,000.

Silver King Ct., 9450, No. 203-Enclave Development Corp. to Thomas E. and Linda L. Lightfoot, $611,400.

University Dr., 3874-Geraldine A. Boisseau to Seema Kauser and Hammad Chaudhry, $458,000.

Broad St. W., 502, No. 513-Phyllis P. Hayman and Dayle H. Rosen to John D. and Margaret G. Finarelli, $1.07 million.

Greenway Blvd. W., 105-Howard Bruce and Sheila F. Frost to Andrew B. and Sonya S. Badgley, $750,000.

Maple Ave. N., 200, No. 316-Cassie L. and Christopher Willett to Colleen F. Matviak, $331,000.

Spring St. S., 407-Ann Elizabeth Hansan Crabbe to Adam and Emily Costello Strohbeck, $657,500.