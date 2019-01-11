Fairfax County

These sales data recorded by the Fairfax County Department of Tax Administration were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit www.washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Colfax Ave., 5837-Craig S. Auguston and Deirdre A. Fields to David M. and Kendra K. Isaacson, $665,000.

Reservoir Heights Ave., 5904-Scott A. and Laura R. Comes to John Stephen and Susan Han Barnes, $675,000.

ALEXANDRIA-BELLE VIEW AREA

Burtonwood Dr., 7114-Nancy C. Harris to Peter N. Squire and Brooke E. Dunbar, $700,000.

Marthas Rd., 1929-Anne S. Parke to Laureen Diane Reagan, $650,000.

Sweetbriar Dr., 2212-Choice Housing Management Corp. to Emilio Cuevas and Jasmine Fox Blaine Garcia, $490,000.

Wakefield Dr., 6641, No. 819-Andrew R. Johnson to Al Nguyet N. Huynh, $151,500.

10th St., 6610, No. B2-Mark R. and Camille L. Herrera to Stephanie Marie Cramer, $235,000.

ALEXANDRIA-FRANCONIA AREA

Amesbury Ct., 7517-Donald W. Spigelmyer to Jan and Flor Morrow, $459,950.

Bibbings Way, 6102-James E. and Susan M. Herbert to Amalia Maria Mendez, $477,000.

Brindle Heath Way, 6879-Layla W. Harb to Seth M. Weaver, $229,000.

Brookland Rd., 6104-Holly Investment Corp. to Mohammad Habibur Rahman and Rafiq Ullah, $400,000.

Carriage Dr., 6434-Joan Seechock Simms to Hannah C. Pope and Marco Varsalona, $439,000.

Clara Edward Terr., 6204-Jing Tao to Aijaz Ahmed, $515,000.

Cobbs Rd., 6195-Fred F. and Christine Baik Mo to Manoj and Gopi V. Pillai, $924,000.

Derth Ct., 7901-Kyu Nam and Jeom Sook Lee to William A. and Elana C. Buie, $530,000.

Elati Ct., 6210-Arlene B. and Glenn S. Pfau to Christof P. Cordes and Sharlene J. Donovan, $899,000.

Founders Crossing Ct., 5921, No. 102-Jordan Bruce and Jeffrey B. Wells to Jemal A. Muzein, $315,000.

Gadsby Sq., 7407-Paris and Tamika Sims to Kate Elizabeth and Michael Vanderzant, $495,000.

Grange Lane, 6579, No. 104-Sadiq and Wahid Beg to Denise Santiago Vazquez, $317,000.

Kelsey Point Cir., 6524-Patrick and Bonnie Hardy to Timnit Zemui, $550,000.

Kirkcaldy Lane, 5923-Tina Griffin Brady to Gilbert Godfrey Campbell III, $460,000.

Lillian Dr., 4607-Robert P. and Andrea B. Steele to James T. and Kerrimaphi T. Denholm, $469,900.

McKenna Way, 6556-Sultan M. Nawaz to Zachary Thomas Waltman, $614,950.

Morning View Ct., 6637-Eva K. and Robert Welch to Luis A. Caquias, $370,000.

Old Marsh Lane, 7911-Mary E. Gallo and Rita G. Sirignano to Sean P. and Melissa A. Donaghay, $575,000.

Ordsall St., 6700-Ramtin Kiany to Michael T. and Chi K. Pham, $609,900.

Rockleigh Way, 6637-Jeffrey David and Jessica M. Brust to Matthew Richard Bush and Ann Marie Sutter, $437,000.

Signature Cir., 6861-Nadeem and Sheikh Faheem Ul Haque to Kaesha Ena Matthews Rivera, $440,000.

Thackwell Way, 6602-I-Elizabeth Dameron to Matthew Ivan and Laura Camila Rissler, $319,950.

Wescott Hills Way, 5922-Susan I. Wenk and Susan I. Sloan to Brian James Broderick, $529,000.

Windham Hill Run, 6188-Steven N. Jonnes to Andrew Mark Juettner, $574,900.

ANNANDALE AREA

Bradfield Dr., 5128-Kyung Seon Choi to Myles J. and Nicole A. Greenway, $610,000.

Bristow Dr., 4914-Joseph A. and Jessica Alcutt Simonetti to Craig and Elizabeth Noyes, $595,000.

Cliffhaven Dr., 5054-Judy Meehan to Vu A. Pham and Van T. Doan, $464,888.

Covent Wood Ct., 7490-Alice D. Nguyen to Aouatif Zeraa, $399,050.

Elan Ct., 4463-Jaems S. Yi and Se Jin Kim to Santosh Devkota and Suresh Mahato, $397,000.

Garlot Dr., 8019-Karen A. Prior to Steven L. Wood, $641,000.

Heritage Dr., 7820-Mary F. Dennis and Ray Olin Herndon Jr. to Wieslawa and Norbert Lis, $501,000.

Howrey Ct., 8600-April A. Christensen to Jill English Salvaterra and Peter Bede Sullivan, $650,000.

King Richard Dr., 4918-Michael S. and Kay L. Strauss to Shannon M. Banaga, $625,000.

Little River Tpk., 7487, No. 101-Jeannie J. Semaan to German O. and Doney Rodriguez, $145,000.

Montgomery St., 5005-Siphath and Benton Chrea to Tina N. Glennie, $1.1 million.

Ordinary Way, 8618-Daniel D. Devito to Gregory Vaughn and Allison West Campion, $729,888.

Prudence Dr., 8802-Mark E. Shoob and Sara L. Rothchild to Lori Anne and Jonathan Parker, $710,000.

Sauquoit Lane, 4914-Robin A. Simmons to Mohamed H. Mohamed, $450,000.

Terrace Dr., 3914-William C. Boissenin to Ninoslaw Bambulovic and Nevena Arizanovic, $510,000.

Woodburn Rd., 3360, No. 24-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and New Penn Financial Corp. to Melinda C.and Rizalito S. Del Rosario, $223,000.

Woodland Meadows Ct., 8821-Chang S. Choi to Michael and Rachael Hershkovitz, $850,000.

BAILEYS CROSSROADS AREA

Ambrose Hills Rd., 3708-Falls Gate Neighborhoods Corp. to Thuy Thi Thu Vo and Danh Thanh Tran, $719,755.

George Mason Dr. S., 3705, No. 2403S-Robert J. Muretta Jr. to Bintou Wabine Ka Ep Niang, $209,000.

Leesburg Pike., 6143, No. 104-Timothy E. Hopkins to Eugene and Alayna B. Smiley, $140,000.

Pinewood Terr., 3849-Charles Duong to Tatsiana P. Haroshkina and Steven Thomas Gregory, $430,000.

Seminary Rd., 5505, No. 2303N-Mariam Y. Nazzal to Xiaojing Li, $275,000.

Seminary Rd., 5565, No. 403-Jennifer T. Magno to Lauren C. and Alison C. Roberts, $212,500.

BURKE AREA

Bestwicke Rd., 6619-Wilfredo Moya Zapata and Luis Fernando Arias Guzman to Kathleen Perez, $450,000.

Burke Manor Ct., 5824-Dean and Karen Choe Takaoka to Ji Yeon Kim, $340,000.

Carters Oak Ct., 5913-Robert E. and Suzanne T. Milstead to Thomas L. Ahern, $658,000.

Downeys Wood Ct., 10053-Alexander Kovganko to Greg Ilya Kodish, $360,000.

Harrowhill Lane, 9503-Jeffrey and Ann Davis to Martin John and Kate Marjory McCloud, $701,000.

Hollins Lane, 5516-Ming Feng Lu and Wen Ying Chen to Thuy T. Pham and Hai and Lehang T. Truong, $370,000.

Kara Pl., 5890-Bruce Robert and Frances L. Peters to Michael T. Cohoon and Caitlin M. McGourty, $406,000.

Lighthouse Lane, 5421-Shawn E. Alderman to Andrew W. Schlaffer, $410,000.

New England Woods Dr., 5836-John K. and Kathleen O. Hara Needham to Mark J. and Lucia P. Broekhuizen, $614,888.

Onion Patch Dr., 9423-Marvin T. and Julia C. Baugh to Timothy D. and Erin P. Stewart, $707,000.

Pond Spice Terr., 10347-Michelle Renee Noch to Christopher P. Ulland and Denise C. Lyon, $453,000.

Sheads Ct., 9813-Van Metre Homes at Park Glen Corp. to Angela Austin, $1.06 million.

Spring Oak Ct., 10709-Shannon M. McInerney to Christopher and Kritika S. Galvez, $379,990.

Tisbury Dr., 6319-Cynthia A. Luis Guerra to Ryan Francis and Sarah Taylor, $475,500.

Walnut Wood Lane, 5710-Jewel K. Salerno to Tung S., Shu Hsiang and Tung Sehng Lee, $430,000.

Willow Pond Lane, 9300-Lucinda C. Gianiny to Andrea E. Poole and William T. Feeney, $534,000.

Wood Poppy Ct., 5817-Katherine E. Celius and Rachel A. Kelly to Saddie Colon, $407,000.

CENTREVILLE AREA

Batavia Dr., 14620-Elizabeth D. Rey and Carlos R. Velasquez Aplicano to Ann Ngoc Tran, $361,000.

Bentley Sq., 14718-Alex and Felicia E. Colter to Margaret Rigby O’Toole and Zachary James McCarthy, $325,000.

Blue Aster Cir., 5336-Paul J. Richards and Emily Y. Lee to Lizhen and Li Qin Wang and Tong Zheng, $572,000.

Cabells Mill Dr., 13733-Kerry E. McGinn and Kathleen A. Almy to Xizohui Xu and Dan Zheng, $578,000.

Clarendon Springs Ct., 13646-Kyojune Chu to Sam and Mary Ann McCormick, $369,880.

Compton Lane, 6928-Gabriel and Melissa Brown to Alberto Ramirez Centeno and Gloria E. Marmol Gonzalez, $377,000.

Cub Run Ct., 6731-Denise E. Berto to Ek Yuel and Hyum Jin Yim, $360,000.

Emerald Green Ct., 6415-Enrique G. and Olga A. Hernandez to Iftekhar Khan Choudhury and Farhana Zaman, $615,000.

Four Chimney Dr., 14408-Paramount Investments Corp. to Sagar and Nita Shrestha, $309,000.

Glade Spring Dr., 14205-Jennyvi E. Abutin to Melissa K. Cook and Allison C. Howard, $420,000.

Gothwaite Dr., 6104-Colby C. Turley to Nachay Danielle Johnson and Joshua Daniel Renne, $323,000.

Gringsby Ct., 14386-Debra H. Moore to Peter J. Yun and Rachel A. Miller, $295,000.

Haystack Ct., 14405-John M. and Lee F. Vanormer to Robert Jason Farkas and Sherri Lee Higgins, $550,500.

Kendra Way, 6135-Melissa Lois Dolores Slavens to Yuan Huang, $380,000.

Laura Ratcliff Ct., 13833-Stephen L. and Brenda S. Walker to Mahvash Fatmi, $318,900.

Lightburn Ct., 6322-Green Gate Property Corp. to Eric Wallen, $327,000.

Lynhodge Ct., 14850-Henry H. Dunn Jr. to Amber Morgan, $314,000.

Old Mill Rd., 14546-Ki J. Kim to Young Hae and Barbara J. Suh, $640,000.

Point Ct., 6221-David S. and Penelope J. Panzer to Joshua M. and Tara L. Burwell, $680,000.

Regents Park Rd., 6030-Jung H. Yoon to Loan T. Nguyen and Tung T. Vo, $327,500.

Rosemallow Cir., 5325-Zibin and Jenny Yang to Esther Hwanhee Chung, $456,000.

Saguaro Pl., 14364-Frances J. Shields to Lenny T. Godinho, $225,000.

Sharps Dr., 6300-Rita A. Donnelly to Cuc Thi Bach Phan and Hong Thi Bach Phan, $424,900.

Skylemar Trail, 6602-Walter Kevin and Kevin Bernard Mallon to Anish A. Patwardhan, $290,000.

Stillfield Pl., 15063-Dorothy T. Iannucci to Christopher L. Campbell and Lisa A. Branum, $765,000.

Stone Chase Way, 14253-David J. and Cheryl A. Mahoney to Irvin and Felicia Rae Truong, $725,000.

Stonepath Cir., 6218-Samantha Bracken and Michael Daley to Patricia Colombo, $372,000.

Travis Edward Way, 5106-L-Helen Hye Won Lee to Benjamin Williams, $275,000.

Wheat Mill Way, 6522-Joseph D. and Soung Y. Scott to Jonathan Ross and Yongsuk C. Putney, $596,000.

Willoughby Newton Dr., 5629, No. 23-Elizabeth R. Giambalvo to Hyun Sook Yun, $255,000.

Woodgate Manor Pl., 14554-Brad and Jennifer Ann Baker to Esther Jihye Lee, $420,000.

CHANTILLY AREA

Beech Down Dr., 3633-Linda T. and John M. Phillips to Brent M. and Rachel A. Dittman, $528,280.

Fulmer Dr., 13806-Icon Exim Inc. to Jugal K. and Indu B. Dhawan, $431,000.

Henry Pond Ct., 13768-Van Metre Homes at Westfields Corp. to Chongyun Na, $629,110.

Leeton Cir., 13948-John Robert Kelly and Limin Chen to Ke Wu Shi and Biling Jiang, $610,000.

McGill Dr., 13703-Christopher J. and Gina M. Weatherup to Hong M. Do and Thu T. Tu, $443,000.

Sovereign Pl., 15207-Jason A. and Diana M. Rossi to Ki Han Jeon and Eun Jung Yang, $470,000.

Trail Vista Lane, 4934, No. 12A-Westfields Development Corp. to Damanjit Singh and Aashka Devraj Desai, $703,545.

Trail Vista Lane, 4956, No. 1A-Westfields Development Corp. to Joseph L. and Rachelle Consuelo Stager, $803,475.

CLIFTON AREA

Balmoral Forest Rd., 7059-Alex and Carolyn K. McMillan to Frederick J. Tansill, $1.4 million.

Compton Heights Cir., 6850-Robert B. and Dawn E. Clawes to Elvert L. and Eugenia R. Gardner, $675,000.

Rockland Dr., 6568-Ronald G. and Madeline D. Bechtold to John and Valerie Palacios, $645,000.

Springs Dr. S., 13820-Phillip H. and Elizabeth M. Taub to Lucas Andrew and Lacy Walker Jackson, $620,000.

Union Springs Ct., 6012-Sean S. and Jenny K. Park to Ana H. Neuenschwander and Nathalie C. Ponce, $500,000.

FAIRFAX CITY AREA

Adare Dr., 10893-Tae Sik and Myung Hwa Kim to Yoon S. and Joo K. Song, $610,000.

Aristotle Dr., 11345, No. 6-111-Huy Q. Pham to Lakshmi Prasanna Bobba, $275,000.

Ashleigh Rd., 5504-Michael W. and Dayna S. Hill to Crystal D. Creviston and Christopher J. Weiland, $790,000.

Babashaw Ct., 3113-Frances Marie and Christopher Jun Hee Parker to Gennadii Zinchenko, $410,000.

Bastille St., 9523, No. 1-404-Dennis J. Robertson and Stephen R. McCollum to Syed Saqib and Amna Rizavi, $580,000.

Boyett Ct., 9631-Douglas B. and Christina B. Gibson to Nathan Edward and Christina Cook, $595,000.

Buckingham Rd., 10701-Alan and Denise Ann Wright to Bryan A. and Bonnie J. Harmon, $645,000.

Cannonball Rd., 12326-Chad D. and Ayla M. Wells to Keith and Victoria Grabhorn, $695,000.

Chesham St., 2953-Michael Kiseong and Clara Lee to Edward J. and Satomi Naidich, $810,000.

Coralberry Dr., 13212-Elizabeth S. and Mark S. Henderson to Lisa Beth and Johnathan Wayne Nash, $665,000.

Cruz Ct., 12781-Christopher Companies at Hampton Springs Corp. to Fuxiang Frank Xia and Ran Yang, $1.17 million.

Del Rio Dr., 11112-Thang Van Do and Khanh Linh Thuy Tran to Byron Villanueva and Sandra A. Rosil Vasquez, $480,000.

Dusty Wheel Lane, 12622-Ronald G. and Catherine M. Pfitzner to Manuel A. and Ginnette M. Pimentel, $785,900.

Fairfield House Dr., 12209, No. 513-A-Larissa M. Hill to Roselyn Pantanakasame, $355,000.

Fishers Hill Ct., 3600-Akgun and Pelin Ozdemir Karakas to Jaime I. Munoz Delporte and Tina L. Fink, $632,500.

Foxhole Dr., 13345-Hong Zhang and Kaisheng Wang to Yan Li and Xiaodan Ma, $469,000.

Golf Ridge Ct., 12008, No. 101-Sheryl Beckwith and Jeffrey Miller to Noelle Salumbides Jesus, $285,000.

Green Leaf Ct., 12106, No. 82-Kimberly A. Lytell to Daniel S. Pelsinger and Nielle G. Andreano, $285,000.

Hampshire Green Ave., 10364-Zachary A. and Juliet E. Prillaman to Matthew P. and Rebekah M. Johnson, $446,000.

Helmsford Lane, 4408, No. 202-Michael A. Weese to Chao Hao Chuang, $275,000.

Honey Locust Ct., 3508-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to William Joseph and Leanna Hush O’Donnell, $680,000.

Jennichelle Ct., 4808-James S. and Cathleen M. Watkins to Arti Bhagwat and Robert Moje, $695,000.

Kennington Pl., 5402-Raymond E. and Bonnie I. Foreman to Thomas and Selvi M. Habstritt, $760,000.

Kings Crown Ct., 9721, No. 101-Ji Young Park to Su Jae Choi and Yoon A. Kobawoo, $238,000.

Lake Normandy Lane, 12622-Stephen M. and Maureen A. Bayne to Brenda Taylor Defeo, $799,900.

Libbey Dr., 4505-Barbara T. Morrisette to Damien Patterson, $619,000.

Majestic Lane, 4435-Helmand Investment Corp. to Ahmad Morid Sultani, $465,000.

Mazewood Lane, 3706-David B. and Amanda K. Rogers to Hyo K. and Joshua J. An, $378,000.

Metcalf Cir., 12113-Lester L. and Tammy L. Journet to Ryan E. Widmaier and Morgan D. Marsh, $680,000.

Monument Ct., 4130-L-Hayeong Choi to Akhtar Yusufi, $315,000.

Oak Village Landing, 4071-Cheol Own Back to Qussay Al Natour and Rana Sinawi, $579,000.

Pebble Lane, 13104-Brian W. and Karene O. Hansen to Chitra and Krishna S. Rana, $537,500.

Piney Grove Dr., 9017-Ty A. Morrow to Baba Ahmed Ould Mohamed and Mariem Boye, $427,000.

Point Pleasant Dr., 13301-Philip R. and Leonore A. Chapin to Louanne Harmon, $480,000.

Prosperity Ave., 2665, No. 141-Yong Jo and Ip Boon Kim to Chow, Grace and Eric Wong, $295,000.

Ridgeline Rd., 11349-Bobby J. Pannell to Chad Robert Foster and Khanh Tuyet Diep, $685,000.

Sandy Ridge Ct., 8800-B. Allen Scarbrough Jr. and Amy Claire McCabe to Jonathon J. and Jinhee Kim, $745,000.

Starboard Ct., 5501-Lindsay D. Martin and Roy A. Tewell III to Nancy Joanne Owens and Daniel Patrick Marston, $425,000.

Summit Dr., 5335-Logaina Hafez to Michael Robert and Elizabeth R. Abidin, $4.1 million.

Swinton Dr., 4972-North Star Properties Corp. to Mikhail Razon and Vivian Tran, $549,000.

Tilton Valley Dr., 3508-William A. and Catherine E. Durham to Mahvash Kiani, $677,000.

Valley Oaks Dr., 3725-Michael Joseph and Sharon Petrelle to Dhaval Patel and Apeksha Khanna, $989,775.

Westbrook Mill Lane, 11306, No. 301-Eunscoo Jee and Bongnam Lee to Kostas Hristos Zourzoukis, $345,000.

White Peach Pl., 3105-Bobby Ming Lam and Jack Hoi Lam to Anum and Faraz Hamedani, $760,000.

Wood Violet Ct., 9255-NVR Inc. to Annaliza Niesen, $899,990.

Zelkova Ct., 3859-Ajit and Deepa Banskota to Eugene Chae and Inyoung Yuk, $475,000.

FAIRFAX STATION AREA

Braymore Cir., 9407-John and Kristi Otto to Ossman R. and Shirley G. Cossio, $750,000.

Cross Oaks Lane, 8608-Jessica Leigh Buccolo and estate of Mary O. Weissenborn to Kathleen Perka and Lloyd Johnson, $715,000.

Encampment Ct., 5701-Robert E. and Amy R. Rider to Brockenzi D. Duckett and Maria L. Acuna, $694,500.

Hunting Horse Dr., 11309-Daniel C. and Natalie S. Wicks to Phillip W. and Victoria W. Dietz, $920,000.

Park Cir. S., 9701-Richard W. and Kathleen J. Bell to Joseph E. and Braithe Nash, $909,900.

Rocky Ravine Dr., 7413-Clinton D. and Linda M. Haislip to Jon D. and Carey M. Taliaferro, $910,000.

Thompsons Creek Cir., 10964-McShay at Ox Road Estates Corp. to Yashwant and Anita Kainth, $928,600.

Yates Ford Rd., 12010-Christopher R. and Anne E. Lograsso to Benjamin and Susan K. Space, $939,000.

FALLS CHURCH AREA

Beechtree Lane, 3344-Russell A. Stephens to Fang Zhou and Diana X. Liu, $752,000.

Chepstow Lane, 3121-Risa Green to Benu Dam, $320,000.

Fairmont St., 2841-Ajay Miglani to Julie Ann Eicher and Michael Thomas Gottschalk, $865,000.

Headrow Cir., 3131-Carlos Escobar to Joshua I. Cohen, $345,000.

Irvington Rd., 2941-Darin D. and Nagaina O. Simmons to Matthew R. Marquart and Caroline Ceccon, $502,500.

Kenney Dr., 3245-Patricia P. and William M. Jones to Carrie L. McGilliard, $475,000.

Manor Rd., 3132-Brianne Armstrong and Andrew Francis Morgan to Brianna Carmele Walden, $415,000.

Pinewood St., 7228-Steven P. and Leah S. Young to Leslie Mary Schreiber and Matthew Clayton Fletchall, $1.08 million.

Vagabond Dr., 7014-Stephen L. and Elizabeth L. Dasbach to Ryan Allen Houghton and Nicholas Barklie Noblett, $600,000.

FALLS CHURCH-PIMMIT AREA

Darrells Grant Pl., 6730-Jack L. and Yvonne M. Johnson to Mitchell I. and Maileen S. Cohen, $1.1 million.

George C Marshall Dr., 2230, No. 505-Mandana M. Majdi to Henry Victor and Kathleen D. Jardine, $350,000.

Grayson Pl., 2121-Sean T. and Katherine K. Martin to David John Krauter and Kathleen Collesano, $1.41 million.

Hileman Rd., 1932-Carol A. Martz to Eric and Kristine Thomas, $581,111.

Kings Garden Way, 2173-Anthony Bradley to Ashish Rastogi and Archana Pandey, $675,000.

Mayfair McLean Ct., 2041-Daniel R. and Marsha A. Coats to Brian E. and Alina Anselman, $1.08 million.

Pimmit Dr., 2300, No. 304-Ming Hsyeh Chih and Tanya Siew Loh to Amr Abdelhalim, $215,000.

Savannah St., 7612, No. 12-Jack Xi and Juliana Yuqing Deng to Herber N. Posada Trinidad and Iris G. Gallo, $203,000.

Wood Mist Lane, 7576-Elliot T. and Jennifer A. Hardway to Anna Mercer Tadsen and Jonathan Edmond Hill, $387,000.

FORT HUNT AREA

Blakiston Lane, 8402-Mark Miley and estate of Ruth L. Miley to William B. and Tracy P. Lewis, $610,000.

Collingwood Rd., 1208-James B. Robinson to Michelangelo Vaccaro, $618,820.

Leo Lane, 1915-William K. and Elizabeth M. Cromwell to Robert Paul and Kristin Ashley Majoris, $683,000.

Riverside Rd., 8322-Price J. and Rhonda Lockard to Breanne E. Atzert and Daniel S. Morrison, $679,000.

Trenton Dr., 1701-Jay J. Mardi and Melanie H. Adams to Mark R. Roncoroni and Anne Jefferson, $647,000.

GREAT FALLS AREA

Chesapeake Dr., 334-Joseph Lawrence and Charles B. Patton to Mario J. and Samantha R. Levine, $811,000.

Falls Bridge Lane, 895-David J. and Rosemary L. Jallits to Darrell S. Reisner, $1.3 million.

Park Royal Dr., 10017-Susan and Ming Tseng to Edward R. and Carol R. Martin, $959,000.

Vernon Dr., 9200-Stuart R. Davis and Deborah A. Boehm Davis to Fei Huang, $980,000.

HERNDON AREA

Air And Space Museum Pkwy., 13638-US Home Corp. to Huajun Zhang and Duoduo Liao, $613,377.

Alton Sq., 12919, No. 310-Alexandr Bogdanets and Tatyana Son to Michael Deng, $232,000.

Cabin Creek Rd., 13034-Maysa M. Osman to Brandon Ward, $345,000.

Cedar Run Lane, 13608-Sai Baba Funding Corp. to Ajitpal Singh Raina and Chetna Singh Tara, $585,000.

Centre Park Cir., 12941, No. 424-Mark A. and Brenda Louise Moore to Glenn H. Snead, $279,900.

Cold Harbor Ct., 1306-Dana G. and J. Alice Burwell to Daniel and Kara Bilicki, $499,900.

Curved Iron Rd., 13114-Thomas J. Christel to Tapan Bharatkumar and Paulomi Tapan Patel, $779,900.

Elevation Lane, 13402-Qingwen Ge to Maurice T. Tardie, $360,000.

Franklin Oaks Dr., 2967-Richard A. and Maryanne Briggs to Adam M. and Erin Heintz, $875,000.

Hay Rake Ct., 2412-Charlie Bowlin to James Andrew Gilbertson, $411,000.

Hollingsworth Terr., 503-Andrew W. and Lisa M. Lang to Keri L. Schlosser and Kevin J. Wilson, $575,000.

Kinross Cir., 3264-Patricia Heininge to Amanda Reichard and James Richard Redmon, $665,000.

Locust St., 813-Joel Hibberd to Erin E. Wolff, $219,900.

Magnolia Ct., 401-Santos Alvarado to Damien Davis, $330,000.

Meeting House Station Sq., 104-Elias Zarkadoulas to Katie Marie Machingo and Thor Jesus Gutierrez Jensen, $533,000.

Mistyvale St., 1312-Westfields Development Corp. to Juan Sainz, $608,040.

New Banner Lane, 2644-Branden and Laura Manning to Jefferson Lyle and Megan Evans McCarty, $564,900.

Old Farmhouse Ct., 2435-Shereen E. and Michael A. Mahoney to Marcus Anthony and Hilary Jensen Sesin, $407,500.

Powells Tavern Pl., 1506-Thomas P. and Kathleen A. Lear to Jonathan Michael Sabo and Caitlyn Ann Martin, $546,000.

Schwenger Pl., 13303-David B. Patterson and Susan R. Mallard to Yoon Y. Chong, $318,000.

Spring Knoll Dr., 912-Richard and Suzanne Lally to Leigh and Corinna Nowak, $620,000.

Turberville Lane, 12755-Brookfield Relocation Inc. to Adam J. Burbach and Jessica L. Lipscomb, $686,501.

Venturi Lane, 13670-David Cheng Wei Chen to Lakshmana Srinavasa, $410,000.

Windsor Hall Way, 12200-Denise Patricia Cirolini to Yuxiang Tang and Ping Wang, $875,000.

HUNTINGTON AREA

Campbell Dr., 3304-Eric D. and Anna Carstens to David M. Roth II and Antonio C. Wood, $403,000.

Farrington Ave., 2102-Julian Santiago and Leah Joelle Gonzalez to Hilary and David Brookshire, $382,000.

Huntington Ave., 2059, No. 602-Derrick Jackson to Basil George Borisov, $143,000.

Midtown Ave., 2451, No. 1327-Roger H. Duda to John and Susan Minsek, $380,000.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5904, No. 516-Jody Anne Willoughby and Kendall P. Willoughby to Glenda G. Parker, $290,000.

Park Pl., 6010-Garrett and Amanda Lee to Mark J. and Katherine R. Hepler, $425,000.

HYBLA VALLEY AREA

Candlewood Dr., 8023-Christopher T. Lowenstein and Linda Petteway to Dolphis and Mary Hall, $650,000.

Clayborne Ave., 3308-Jeffrey T. and Kris Rosa to Jason and Brittany Parrish, $625,000.

Doctor Craik Ct., 8205-David J. and Susan K. Jensen to Thomas and Kristine Paschalis, $465,000.

Hollindale Dr., 1605-Mark A. Robin to Kevin Eugene and Gabriele Robitaille, $812,000.

Joseph Makell Ct., 2806-Thomas C. Morone to Drew M. Gilbert, $457,000.

Mason Grove Ct., 7136-Thai Q. Tran to Abdul L. Regina, $334,000.

Ransom Pl., 3607-Evan Scott and Elizabeth Ann Thaler to Louise Marguerite Avila, $440,000.

Stone Mansion Ct., 3906-Benjamin Craig Forrester to Bradley S. and Barbara J. Hobson, $574,500.

Toron Ct., 2506-Charles M. and Greta J. Petrilla to Thomas and Anna Pienaar, $635,000.

Windbreak Dr., 2461-Marvin R. and George G. Riddick to Nirajan and Nirmala Shrestha, $367,650.

LINCOLNIA AREA

Cypress Point Rd., 6543-Kristin L. Abramson to Kelsey S. Brandt and Mark Richards, $420,000.

Waverley St., 6505-Pamela S. Williams and Betsy A. Isaacs to James Turbett, $740,000.

LORTON AREA

Annette Dr., 8030-Charles H. and Wanda Ivelisse Rankin to Michael K. and Jessica C. Herrington, $630,000.

Carpenters Hall Dr., 8827-John Glenn and Jill M. Cook to Clarence Ervin and Natasha Andrea Miller, $575,000.

Devries Dr., 7504-Wosai Ahmadi to Adam G. Wiesler, $375,000.

Hagel Cir., 9676-Satish M. Amin to Amit Prakash, $158,000.

Julia Taft Way, 7771-Taft Estates Corp. to William O. Scouton, $1.03 million.

Larne Lane, 7432-Edwar M. Reyes and Francis Y. Zamora to Afsoon Anvari and Andrew Gabor, $349,900.

Milford Haven Dr., 7752, No. 52A-Javonne A. Mante Picard to Ruth S. Afiesimama, $320,000.

Parson Massey Pl., 9638-Oliver C. and Betty Jo Fortune to Gagan and Swati Jindal, $533,000.

Purple Lilac Cir., 8924-Paramount Investments Corp. to Minh Huy Ngoc Nguyen and Phuong Kim Chu, $540,000.

Saluda Ct., 9533-Segenet K. Radu and Yezihalem S. Kebew to Anivic, Erlinda and Carl Galang, $360,000.

Stonegarden Dr., 9168-Amir Abdel Mlak and Magdy Ebeid to Keshava Raj and Sandhya Kranthi, $620,000.

Treasure Oak Ct., 9231-Michael and Christine Reyna to Sharon R. Wingrove and Stephen Vielbig, $750,000.

MCLEAN AREA

Aerie Lane, 1608-Ronald L. Snellings to Rouslan Solomakhin and Zhimin Mao, $1.01 million.

Centrillion Dr., 907-William C. and Nicolette Hendricks to Fred Fei Mo, $2.33 million.

Crest Lane, 1111-Frank Keating to Grady Walter and Leyla Phan Coker, $2.94 million.

Desdemona Ct., 7727-Kirk Anthony and Bindu Dewan Macchiavello to Loren and Anne Huang Chen, $1.23 million.

Elsinore Ave., 1300-Eric D. and Loretta Stewart to Brian Matthew and Rebecca Alyse Aldenderfer, $998,000.

Forest Lane, 1702-Justin M. and Kristen H. McLean to Charles E. and Karen G. Lipsey, $2.43 million.

Greensboro Dr., 8360, No. 312-Thomas M. Kirchner Jr. to Andrei and Alena Kazhala, $460,000.

Harvest Crossing Dr., 1448-Adarsh P. Trehan and estate of Veena Trehan to Thomas B. and Shelly Trimble, $1.2 million.

Hooking Rd., 7327-Robert John and Judith Venetia Hope to Rebecca Ratner, $1.35 million.

Ivy Hill Dr., 6517-Emily B. Helmes to Mengrong Huang, $745,000.

Kirby Rd., 1943-Bledar and Belita Manka to Zubair K.M. Sadeque and Syeda Naheen, $736,000.

Madison McLean Dr., 6649-Christine Herkenrath to Shibasis and Indrani Mitra, $835,000.

Old Chesterbrook Rd., 6313-Ann G. and William A. Conway to Matthew H. Lochte and Kenneth V. Garcia, $1.05 million.

Provincial Dr., 7621, No. 301-Lauren Sue Kahn Rosendorf to Tae W. and Young J. Lim, $285,000.

River Oaks Dr., 6923-Christopher W. Clubb to Melissa A. and Donald J. Coffman, $1.57 million.

Spring Gate Dr., 1571, No. 6113-Joseph Casola to Purnima Kairam and Srinadh Arepally, $365,000.

Tremayne Pl., 7621, No. 112-Donald A. Morton to Vicky S. Watts, $175,000.

Warner Ave., 1634-David and Martha Stirling to Seung Phill Lim, $985,000.

Woodlea Mill Rd., 8301-International Properties Corp. to Jace Stephen and Kathryn Mallon Jones, $4 million.

MOUNT VERNON AREA

Carriage House Ct., 3719-Matthew C. and Katherine E. Johnson to Jonathan Charles and Mary Morris Biegel, $724,900.

Claremont Woods Dr., 8212-Carmen L. Lofton to Milton A. Hernandez Bonilla, $310,000.

Gateshead Rd., 8716-Donny L. Bagwell to Sean R. Cook, $540,000.

Keeler Ct., 4911-Gwendolyn P. Marshall and estate of Delores E. Williams to Leanna Elisa Wade, $454,500.

Lynnhall Pl., 9498-Herbert A. and Cheryl A. Holt to Christine H. and Sean McCarthy, $1.15 million.

McNair Dr., 9022-Vincent P. Bailey to Hester B. and Kenneth L. Parson, $535,000.

Oak Leaf Dr., 8708-Steven T. Simpson to Christopher Daniel Dotson, $495,000.

Pinelake Ct., 8102-Loyd G. and Susan Masters Coonrod to Wallace and Arlene Daniels, $330,000.

Robertson Blvd., 4200-Russell A. and Michelle M. Pitcher to Francis Bedford and Kathleen Gibbons Innis, $610,000.

Shannons Green Way, 3730-Michele and Derek D. Wilson to Larry and Bettina Flory, $325,000.

Volunteer Dr., 9207-Barbara J. Greinke and estate of Jerry G. Foreman to Scott J. and Claudia A. Faucett, $555,000.

NORTH SPRINGFIELD AREA

Atlee Pl., 5404-Stevenson Bowes to Douglas H. and Theresa W. Merchant, $545,000.

Clydesdale Rd., 8615-HRM Properties Corp. to R.M. McCabe Weaver, $479,900.

Front Royal Rd., 6801-George V. and Janet L. Richard to James Eric and Melissa Hadley Beaty, $633,000.

Husky Lane, 7317-Wilber and Saira N. Magana to Mong Thu H. Hoang and Thi Quynh Anh Luu, $450,000.

OAKTON AREA

Palmer St., 2936-Alexandre and Anna Bouche to Manuel Luis Torres and Marlena Ming Ying, Tsun Chuan and Yie Jane L. Wu $970,000.

Summit Square Dr., 3179, No. 2-C8-Michael C. O’Grady to Phoebe Ball, $325,000.

RESTON AREA

Ascot Way, 1706-A-Jeremy D. and Elizabeth J. Lewis Pardoe to Heather Case, $272,500.

Breton Ct., 11800, No. 32C-Dolores S. Morisseau to Samantha Oleson, $215,000.

Cartwright Pl., 2160-Arlene and Paul Christopher Lyons to Adnan Khan Anis, $230,000.

Cedar Cove Ct., 2240-Tonja Tate Taylor and estate of Barbara B. Tate to Karl A. and Christine C. Hessinger, $585,000.

Chestnut Grove Sq., 11252, No. 346-Henry W. and Maureen A. Measells to Seth W. and Jennifer D. Cottle, $231,000.

Crosswind Ct., 11905-Karen Diane Halle to Kevin Y. Liu and Lucy Q. Dong, $355,500.

Dry River Ct., 11723-Patrick A. and Margery C. McDonnell to Andrew D. and Lynnette J. Fields, $470,000.

Fieldstone Lane, 11400-Robert C. and Evelyn J. Williams to Mark D. and Cara D. Arehart, $931,000.

Freetown Ct., 2325, No. 26-Carolina M. Mosquera to Thomas A. Francis, $190,000.

Glade Dr., 11170-Maurice and Ann Meneguzzi to Liang L., Betty Z. and Stanwood C. Yang, $569,100.

Green Watch Way, 2100, No. 11-Francis B. and Eileen W. Talbert to Nicole Plourde, $311,000.

Harvest Green Ct., 1613-Wojtek Pitr and Emily Kathleen Wilczynski to Emily June Couch and Steven Maloney, $370,000.

Hollow Timber Ct., 11442-Robert W. and Sally R. Fish to Shobha Devsena Subramanian, $574,900.

Indian Ridge Rd., 11762-Glen Joseph and Patricia Ann Warrington to Kathleen U. McClain, $525,000.

Jonathan Way, 1781, No. H-Chelsea Ann Gray to Junior Anthony Duncan, $265,000.

Lake Shore Crest Dr., 1700, No. 26-Robert P. and Andrea M. Traylor to Joanna M. Skiados, $335,000.

Lakewinds Dr., 2010-Russell R. and Carole F. Burnett to Richard and Maryanne Briggs, $845,000.

Lovedale Lane, 2229, No. 308B-Melissa A. DiMartino to Victoria Eileen Simmons, $267,900.

Market St., 12000, No. 456-Mark L. Evans to Quinn Mahoney and Devika T. Nair, $330,000.

Nashua Ct., 2353-Todd E. and Angela M. Johnson to Michael A. Musgrove Jr. and Tara L. Croan, $703,000.

Park Lake Dr., 1402-Mark S. Jane R. Chamberlain to Richard P. and Mercedes Marquez Feldman, $775,000.

Regatta Lane, 1584-Forest Carson and Kathryn H. Thompson to Paul Sanders and Rose Ann Sullivan, $740,000.

Royal Fern Ct., 2045, No. 41-Kat Realty Corp. to Victor Hugo Pineros and Martha Luz Mendoza, $230,000.

Sagewood Lane, 1951, No. 403-Scott A. Florcsk and Traci C. Otte to Richard W. Lowe and Ruby Irene Ferguson Lowe, $139,000.

Shire Ct., 11833, No. 1A-Nicholas Jon Miller to Steven G. Taylor, $210,000.

Southgate Sq., 2413-Chris Greg to Ravi Sundararajan and Geetha Ravi, $350,000.

Sunrise Square Pl., 11686-Reston Valley Corp. to Brett and Alexis Mencin, $999,850.

Toddsbury Pl., 2313-James Basham to Henry F. White and Elizabeth White, Christopher C. Fox and Susan A. Murdock, $460,000.

Valencia Way, 1665-Andrew P. and Jenny M. Wuehrmann to Erica M. and Doreen C. Hopper, $415,000.

Waterfront Rd., 1427-Burgess A. Levin and Mary Saily to Mohammed M. Iftaiha, $976,000.

Whisperhill Dr., 1660-Andrew Ross and Natasha Stone Lynch to Eric Lee Russo and Natalie Marie Pardo, $340,000.

Wild Hawthorn Way, 1232-Kelly Lynch to Samuel M. and Anne M. St. Lifer, $592,450.

Windleaf Dr., 1307-R-Giovanna Petrucci to Daniel A. Negron, $325,000.

SEVEN CORNERS AREA

Juniper Lane, 3281-Christine Elena Landegger Mroczek to Ronald J. and Sandra L. Downing, $893,000.

Manchester St. S., 3100, No. 813-Douglas G. Sigman to Prem and Lexmi Shrestha, $143,500.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3063, No. 102-Carol M. Kerrigan to Paulo De Oliveira, $70,000.

Willston Pl., 2917, No. 202-Chinh C. Phan and Phuong T. Duong to Vicky and Dung P. Doan, $135,000.

SPRINGFIELD AREA

Beech Hollow Lane, 8605-Sharon R. Wingrove to Jodi Cathleen Thomas, $440,000.

Beverly Park Dr., 7307-Juan Carlos Dieguez to Priyanka Neupane, Bimarsha Kandel, Amar Manandhar and Dinesh Thapa, $399,000.

Catia Lane, 8457-Stephen P. and Evelyn T. Kitchen to Sasha N. Armstrong, $645,000.

Curving Creek Ct., 8166-Meron Kassahun to Maria Guadalupe Castillo, $305,300.

Deer Ridge Trail, 6180-Chitranjan and Meenaksi Khandpur to Robert A. and Brookes Anne Williams, $750,000.

Eagle Rock Lane, 8802-David V. Druid to Jordan C. Stanley and Melissa C. Chow, $482,000.

Ellwood Pl., 7411-Nicole L. and Kia Yousefnia to Richard S. and Mai Phuong Olson, $460,000.

Floyd Ave., 7158-Clayton and Melissa Schettler to George Elliott, $460,000.

Golden Sunset Lane, 9033-Eric and Yamileth G. Davila to Trent C. and Lisa D. Davis, $573,200.

Hampton Manor Pl., 7334-Marue R. Quick to Lisa Anne Bunce and Alfred J. Ozanian, $587,000.

Jovin Cir., 8381-Craig A. and Jennifer G. Baxter to Stephanie and Craig Fournier, $482,500.

Lavender Lane, 7215-Steve and Denise Samlal to Shaomin Li and Haihong Huang, $395,000.

Magic Leaf Rd., 8343-Edwin W. and Tina S. Jones to Albert M. and Jenna L. Piombo, $550,000.

Moline Pl., 8329-Paul and Michelle Owens Martin to Mojtaba T. Lotfabadi, $367,500.

Northedge Dr., 9057-Michael P. and Kelly Wagner to Sara L. and Eric D. Carlson, $665,000.

Pohick Rd., 8721-Sarah F. Gardner to William H. Lucke IV, $450,000.

Seabrook Lane, 7629-Ian C. and Julie A. Stong to Richard William Wilson and Megan A. Gumpf, $729,000.

Springfield Oaks Dr., 8499-William Franklin Barnhardt to Thomas M. Baird, $370,000.

Topsails Lane, 6493-Angela S. and Alvin W. Tillery to Uranbayar Chinbat and Mungunchimeg Tamjid, $550,000.

Walnut Knoll Dr., 7321-Robert L. and M. Vaneeda Bennett to Stephanie Maria and Scott Jason Cox, $750,000.

Willowdale Ct., 8166-Noreen Skelton to Refaat Jaafar and Lina Baz, $355,000.

VIENNA AREA

Alma St. SE, 501-A.R. Design Group Inc. to Kurt Wenk and Krasimira Kapitanova, $1.65 million.

Ashgrove House Lane, 8861-Jonathan Banks and Anna Maryams to Tzuyu and Neha Lin, $737,500.

Bowling Green Dr., 2636-Mohammad Amir Birjandi and Hanieh Hashemi Olia to Adam Joseph and Sarah Fischer Nowaczyk, $650,000.

Chestertown Dr., 2202-Jeffrey J. Wilson to Ami Christie and Saiyadsarvar Kadari, $725,000.

Gallows Rd., 2726, No. 1310-Guity Shakibaee to Ui Il Ro, $325,000.

Holmes Dr. NW, 370-Richard Blair and Victoria B. Jenkins to Christopher and Haley Schwalm, $970,000.

Madrillon Ct., 8184-Parvin and Manoochehr Zahedi to James and Grace Lee, $779,000.

Orchard St. NW, 501-William J. and Nanette P. Schell to John P. Sheehan, $820,000.

Proffit Rd., 1763-Ganesh and Vani Venkataraman to Mohsen Sean Pardis and Mehrnaz Amirsalari, $1.29 million.

Springwood Ct. NE, 301-Rogelio C. and Christina M. Marchetti to Adam and Sarah Burrowbridge, $1.12 million.

Tweed Ct., 1291-Andrew E. and Mary F. Bilinski to Arash D. Zarei and Heliya Aslanimehr, $1.07 million.

Winder St., 8305-William Francis Klugh Jr. and estate of Donna M. Klugh to Matthew B. Poms and Lauren C. Rabb, $605,000.

VIENNA-DUNN LORING AREA

Harithy Dr., 2177-Vicki L. McCracken and Mark E. Stille to Soon Huat Ang and Nancy Soo Wan Ling, $965,000.

WEST SPRINGFIELD AREA

Bellamy Ave., 6724-Seth D. and Rebecca B. Riggins to Carter and Katherine Bohn, $625,000.

Carrleigh Pkwy., 8148-Interstate Van Lines Inc. to Colleen Louise Ries, $295,000.

Forest Dew Ct., 6599-Todd A. and Heidi M. French to Thien Kieu Nguyen, $421,000.

Greeley Blvd., 8212-Kimberly B. and Adam M. Brown to Traci Jill Voelke, $658,000.

Oakford Dr., 8412-Charles F. and Karen L. Scudder to Andrew P. and Jenny M. Wuehrmann, $661,000.

Ridge Hollow Ct., 8732-Farma Corp. to Haelyeong Jeong, $465,000.

Royal Ridge Dr., 5816-D-Hyun Soo Yong to Dustin Browning and Jennifer Jones, $216,000.

Westover Ct., 8508-Patricia Lyristis to David Stewart and Lauren Nickum, $319,000.

Fairfax City

These sales data were recorded by the City of Fairfax Real Estate Assessment Office.

Breckinridge Lane, 10432-Robert M. and Lynn G. Nutwell to Peter Gould and Kayleigh Jackson, $648,000.

Duncan St., 9919-James C. and Teresa C. Knowlan to Richard Alian and Christine Kite, $436,000.

Fairfax Blvd., 9467, No. 303-Paulette C. Sandene to Maria Ehsan, $195,000.

Lord Culpeper Lane, 4172-Abdulkader M. and Nehal Mohammad Turkistani to Mihad Alzayat, $610,000.

Main St., 10570, No. 325-Jennifer K. Murrill and Brian Bates Farmer to Stuti Kharel, $214,000.

Second St., 10814-Andrew B. and Erin M. Trilling to Mark Hammell, $875,000.

Terry St., 10007-Steven and Kathryn A. Jovancevic to Shawn D. Faull, $452,500.

Falls Church

Among homes sold in Falls Church.

Broad St. W., 502, No. 302-Patricia L. Daughtry to Qingyi Sui, $574,900.

Cherry St. S., 122-Dimitri and Maria Pia Torretti Gekas to Reid L. Sassman and Mariya K. Krasteva, $980,000.

Oak Haven Dr., 608-Patricia Z. Bautista to James W. Waters and Delmar J. Lewis, $700,000.

Tollgate Way, 108-Rachel P. Kirschner to David Lowell Hoskins and Sofya Valentinovna Savkina, $880,000.

Westmoreland Rd. W., 107-Jason and Lauren Marley to Sun Saret, $635,000.