ALEXANDRIA AREA

Colfax Ave., 5862-Ruth Duty Barbour to Kathryn W. Wulfing, $555,000.

ALEXANDRIA-BELLE VIEW AREA

Burtonwood Dr., 7215-John Paul and Diane Kuhn Hynes to Michael McCollum, $1.18 million.

Mason Hill Dr., 1804-Margaret L. Mayer to James A. and Kathleen R. LaBarre, $720,000.

Sweetbriar Dr., 2251-Manfredy and Mabelicia C. Lopez to Sara Hawkes and Zachary Fisher Thomas, $400,000.

Windsor Rd., 2318-Christopher B. and Leslie A. Monahan to Eric William and Diana Chen Scully, $775,000.

14th St., 6409-Elizabeth Marian Sarah Peck to Kaitlyn Alexandra and William Morgan Wright, $435,000.

ALEXANDRIA-FRANCONIA AREA

Ashby Lane, 7502, No. C-Robert T. Connolly and Doreen Ann Chendorain to Sjnecca Maxwell, $311,250.

Bibbings Way, 6116-Luke A. Whittemore and Laurie A. Weeks to Artrice L. Hardin, $470,000.

Broadmoor St., 5426-Andrew R. and Monica R. Kemp to Patrick Michael and Nicole Michelle McGuigan, $515,000.

Brookview Ct., 5700-N. S. Del Cid Investments Corp. to Denise Santiago Doherty, $520,000.

Carriage Dr., 6518-Timothy Daniel and Erin Pringle Stewart to Ibrahim Eldosougi and Rihab A. Khogali, $473,900.

Clara Edward Terr., 6225-Shalin and Kevin David Simmons to Mekdes L. Amedi and Atnafseged Z. Ameha, $522,500.

Cottonwood Dr., 6504-Charles M. and Ana M. Kimberly to Ian Collins MacIntire and Flora Elsy Gomez, $460,000.

Digby Green, 7461-Jon C. and Gina M. Comottor to Jennifer Joan Friend, $490,000.

Ellingham Cir., 6954, No. 93-John H. Hyman to Kyle D. and Donald M. Stevenson, $260,000.

Founders Hill Ct., 5982, No. 101-Peng Wang to Kimberly L. Womack, $307,000.

Gardenia Ct., 6107-Kristofer P. and Stephanie L. Nystrom to Laura and Alan Immelman, $425,000.

Harbin Dr., 6260-Marissa Cruz Enriquez to Jennifer Stepetic, $555,000.

Heritage Hill Dr., 5758-Michael Scott and Erin E. Van Buren to Grace V. Oldfield, $462,500.

Kelsey Point Cir., 6625-Kimberly S. Vendryes to Michael C. and Lydia T. Guerrero, $550,000.

Kirkcaldy Lane, 5941-Asma A. Lovely and Muhammad Arifur Rahman to Louise Brown, $465,000.

Little Potters Lane, 6405-Hayley and Sean Donoghue to Paul and Amy Irwin, $525,000.

McKenna Way, 6587-David L. and Michelle K. Drummond to Randolph William and Kristi Randzieta Long, $620,000.

Morning View Ct., 6647-Joseph T. and Deanna Wood to Sarah Crimson and Matthew Moreland, $375,000.

Old Valley Ct., 6204-Cuong Quy and Jesecca O. Huynh to John Simon B. and Marichel T. Leyson, $345,900.

Overleigh Lane, 6584-Matthew Thomas and Kelly Ann Spainhour to Brandon and Elizabeth Gladney, $445,000.

Rolling Creek Way, 6852-Minh Tam and Tam Do to Bradley R. and Elizabeth A. Stremlau, $679,000.

Squire Lane, 6125-Donna M. Mundell and estate of Thomas E. Mock to Luis J. and Viridiana G. Acosta, $410,000.

The Pkwy. , 6413-Raymond L. and Susan Bois to Shahid Bhatti and Nosheen Shahid, $350,000.

Windham Hill Run, 6248-Mara C. Hurwitt and Samuel J. Cox to Chantel M. and Raman J. Simms, $597,000.

ANNANDALE AREA

Americana Dr., 4961, No. 105-Nabil Frangieh to Maria Hinojosa Montano, $155,000.

Braeburn Dr., 8504-Paul H. Melnick and estate of Rosellen Loges Simon to Stephanie Turos, $597,498.

Byrds Nest Pass., 7813-Joshua and Alexandra McKenrick to Chase O. Davidson and Stephanie L. Roth, $432,750.

Cockney Ct., 5017-John B. and Belinda A. Buescher to Adam P. and Mary M. Lee, $635,000.

Elan Pl., 4431-Rawan Dominion Corp. and Elan Place Land Trust to Edgar N. Alonzo Reyez, Edwin Adolfo Quevedo Lopez and William Randolfo Palma, $390,000.

Glen Hollow Ct., 7253, No. 5-Benjamin Smith to Jong H. Lee, $350,000.

Holborn Ave., 4218-Ann Worth McCausland and Mary Elizabeth McCausland Shirey to Jonathan Charles Gruver and Endang Adriani, $640,000.

Ivymount Ct., 4360, No. 22-Kyung Hee Jung to Nga Thi Nguyen and Kim A. Mattos, $195,000.

King William Ct., 4548-Richard T. and Christina M. Han to Sajit Joseph and Eliza Clement, $429,000.

Little River Run Dr., 4509-Mariam W. Tadros to Rachel C. Collins, $423,000.

Moss Dr., 3910-Frank and Amanda W. Williams to Granville Dale and Holly Miller, $642,000.

Parkman Ct., 4753-Jose I. and Ana D. Arias to Van Dinh, Truyen Thi and Son Kim Nguyen, $299,900.

Quarter Charge Dr., 4613-Bruce C. and Constance C. Bernhardt to Benjamin A. and Sabrina J. Ashwell, $745,000.

Sauquoit Lane, 4930-Nazanin Eshragh and Nathan R. Bonds to Myong Sop Sin, $460,000.

Valleycrest Blvd., 7217-William E. Castro to Julien Goichot, $470,000.

Woodburn Rd., 3378, No. 14-Rosa P. De Leon to Elvira Andal and Beverly Viray, $160,000.

Woodpalace Ct., 7511-Joseph David Evans to Tien N. Le, Hang Nga T. Nguyen and Ngoc Trinh T. Le, $890,000.

BAILEYS CROSSROADS AREA

Dockser Terr., 6375-Douglas and Karen Marcinski to Andrew D. Carr and Shea H. Nixon, $725,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 3709, No. 603-Rose A. Bravo to Faduma A. Mohamud, $238,000.

Lakeside View Dr., 3377-Michael Gottschalk to Izabella B. Iannotti, $410,000.

Madison Lane, 3742-B-Worth S. Anderson to Smail Siaghi, $325,000.

Powell Lane, 3800, No. 622-Joyce C. and Janice S. Bova to Rukshan Peter Samuel, Bharatha Manju S.K. and Suchetha Minoli Haththotuwa, $305,000.

Seminary Rd., 5501, No. 1910S-Ana Denise Nunez Cepollaro to Mohammad Khalid Kohistani, $305,000.

Seminary Rd., 5505, No. 2401N-Ahmed Hawa to Sravan Paduru, $220,500.

Seminary Rd., 5573, No. 202-Justin T. Mackey to Elizabeth A. Saman, $214,000.

BURKE AREA

Birch Leaf Ct., 6405, No. 37C-Naheed Saadat to Ryan Y. Chong, $311,000.

Burnside Landing Ct., 10605-Keith C. and Janice M. Marass to Jarid Daniel and Rachael Feiertag, $725,000.

Dunleigh Dr., 5210-Jaye S. and Reena S. Bawa to Andrew P. and Jacqueline K. Nation, $685,000.

Hollow Oak Ct., 5900-William C. and Janet L. Glidden to Merlin Floyd and Angela Dorene Anderson, $640,000.

Kara Pl., 5903-John R. Rodgers to Lani M.F. Small, $398,600.

Mantle Rd., 6107-Meenal Rhea to Ryan Rabindranath Sawak and Audra Louise Gibson, $519,900.

New England Woods Dr., 5912-Mark and Suzanne M. Reinhardt Johnson to Edward H. and Lisa M. Smith, $612,000.

Park Woods Terr., 6058-Ashera D. Stanton to Jennifer R. Miller and Jason P. Skinner, $515,000.

Pond Spice Terr., 10350-Giedrius Cekanskis to Ronnie Joe Bever Jr., $460,000.

Shipwright Dr., 9626-John J. and Jennifer L. Ricciardi to Fernando and Francisca M. Mendoza, $574,000.

Teakwood Ct., 6306-Tracey M. Dow to Thomas Morales and Minerva Mercado Feliciano, $400,000.

Torrence St., 6305-James B. and Crystal D. Barnes to Spencer and Amy Calder, $582,000.

Walthorne Ct., 9711-Mark J. and Gail Ann Fialkow to Katherine Margaret and Keith Stuart McMichael, $689,000.

Windward Dr., 6112-Robert W. and Stacey A. Carroll to James Francis and Nora Pearl Murtha, $585,000.

CENTREVILLE AREA

Baton Rouge Ct., 13945-Pamela Ramirez to Junehee Kang, $402,000.

Betsy Ross Ct., 6319-Esther K. and Sarah K. Lim to Sang Moon, $350,700.

Blue Aster Cir., 5351-Sunkyung Lim to Richard E. and Patricia A. Ferrick, $550,000.

Castleford Ct., 14534-Dong Jun Kim and Juliet Y. Lee to Andrew N. Seitz and Lin T. Phung, $355,000.

Climbing Rose Way, 14316, No. 203-Marlen Aliadinov to Gopal V. Gopalakrishanan, $215,000.

Compton Valley Ct., 6908-Daniel B. and Sara V. Perriello to Melvin C. and Kristen Morgan, $385,000.

Deer Hill Ct., 6085-Parvaneh Hashemi to Trieu Nguyen and Vy K. Tran, $234,000.

Faircloth Ct., 5643-Kyung Soo to Min Jung Kim, $561,000.

Four Chimney Dr., 14490-Angela R. and Jason C. Ruiz to Ian Jankus and Chelsy Smidler, $356,250.

Glen Meadow Rd., 5221-Michael J. and Lynne J. Hemsteger to John McArdle and Blaire Swails Lee, $658,777.

Gothwaite Dr., 6136-Christian M. Gerard and Malcolm D. Lee to Azhar P. and Mamoona S. Chowhan, $326,000.

Grumble Jones Ct., 14000-B-Elizabeth Ellis Pereira to Lisa R. Prevatte, $325,000.

Hunt Chase Ct., 6304-Mark A. and Kay E. Chodoronek to John W. and Wanda J. Webb, $1.17 million.

Kendra Way, 6150-Jason K. and Caitlin C. Turpyn to Harris Ansari, $354,000.

Laura Ratcliff Ct., 13852-Elaine A. Ubas to Rameshwor and Rita Pathak Upreti, $357,000.

Lilva Dr., 14636-Christopher Justin and Mariana Kershteyn Shelley to Peter A. Schourek, $615,000.

Manorwood Dr., 5970-Paulo and Melanie Gonzaga to Casey Frederick, $384,000.

Olde Kent Rd., 14584-Jonghyun and Katherine Chang to Mavis Forson, $337,000.

Powder Flask Ct., 6311-Jin Woo Lee to Ki Sun Estright, $439,000.

Ridge Water Ct., 6862-Kathleen E. Robinson to Kirt A. and Laura J. Kiester, $429,900.

Rowena Dr., 5604-Bruce W. and Beth Z. Alter to Oscar S. and Ivonne T. Ona, $575,000.

Saguaro Pl., 14402-Laura L. Raya Mijango to Tanveer Ahmad and Rahela Tanveer Mir, $230,000.

Sheals Lane, 5601-Anna Khue Duc and Alan Haig Tran to Grace and Sukjun Park, $545,000.

Smithaven Pl., 15431-David Ritchie McKee to Todd and Dina Eagle, $689,000.

Stillfield Pl., 15103-Robert C. Carlson to Diego M. and Vivian Quiros, $740,000.

Stone Maple Terr., 6773-Natalie Walch Barba to Phu Nguyen and Anh T. Ngo, $344,000.

Store House Dr., 14486-Brenda G. De Long to Dong Phoung and Quynh Dao Nguyen, $590,000.

Turin Lane, 14409-Lawrence E. Cunnick to Luis Nieto, $213,000.

Wicker Lane, 6067B-Bryce Buell and Ashley Stewart to Agron and Klodiana Shehaj, $395,000.

Willoughby Newton Dr., 5636, No. 36-Amie M. Diaz Paz Charlery to Alex Girard, $250,000.

Woodleaf Ct., 5229-Michael D. and Julia M. Birch to Daniel S. and Anastasia F. Kieffer, $605,000.

CHANTILLY AREA

Deerwatch Dr., 4666-Sung K. and Hyeon M. Baek to Nigel Peter Tangredi and Christinela Dinh Vu, $405,000.

Galesbury Lane, 4113-Jonathan Chung Shih Lin and Chih Mei Lin Chen to Jose F. and Ermelinda Martinez, $410,000.

Henry Pond Ct., 13774-Van Metre Homes at Westfields Corp. to Tyler E. Merkel, $665,000.

Leith Ct., 13532-Mary G. Gibbons Kassem to Chul and Miran Park, $500,000.

Over Ridge Ct., 13504-Michele Mattera to Vineet K. Jolly and Sukhmanee K. Sohi, $670,000.

Spring Run Ct., 4034-Jerome D. Bullister to June Yun, $223,500.

Trail Vista Lane, 4946, No. 6A-Westfields Development Corp. to Timothy M. and Terese M. Telega, $740,000.

Virginia Dare Ct., 3035-Genar H. Salgucro to Silvia R. Escobar Guerra and Eliseo T. Ruiz, $380,000.

CLIFTON AREA

Canada Goose Ct., 13540-Daniel Craig Greenberg to Monica J. Horan, $445,000.

Darter Ct., 13502-Catherine Simbala Langman to Imanuel H. Tanudji, $415,000.

Rockland Dr., 6643-William B. Newnam to Paul W. and Elizabeth M. Riley, $670,000.

Springstone Dr., 13942-Frederick Dale and Nicole Suzanne Geesey to John W. and Christina R. Zurcher, $700,000.

Wildflower Lane, 13640-William Enoch and Tara Leigh Vayda to Alexandra P. and Kyle R. Gibson, $395,000.

FAIRFAX CITY AREA

Albion Ct., 3317-James Vera H. Meenan to Daniel Carl Dethloff and Audrey Ellen Sacks, $752,000.

Aristotle Dr., 11387-David S. and Michelle L. Sousa to Fereshteh Mousapour, $350,000.

Athens Rd., 9420-Reel Homes Corp. to James N. and Denise T. Ritter, $1.24 million.

Babashaw Ct., 3120-Katherine J. Krisko to Jennifer Lauren Dietz, $396,000.

Beacon Grove Cir., 4460B-Don G. Zhao and Xiaojie Ma to Marghoob Bin Hussein and Tanzina Shahla Chowdhury, $444,100.

Buckleys Gate Dr., 12607-Latha and Sreedhar Vandavasi to Nancy H. Kim, $606,500.

Canonbury Sq., 9442-Nikhill S. Pant and Shareen Jolly to Xi Li, $635,000.

Cheshire Meadows Way, 5465-Melanie Lee and Kendall K. McKay to Jesse Kyuen An, $460,000.

Cortez Dr., 4402-Brian Edward Twele and Denise M. Elling to Steven Hradsky, $475,000.

Cruz Ct., 12783-Roel D. and Anita E. Cruz to Faduma Hussein, $935,500.

Delburne Ct., 3150-Miin Jy Tsai to Jack Kay Chin and Tae Yeon Lim, $510,000.

Edenvale Rd., 3305-Caryn B. and Jeffrey P. Forbes to Jason M. and Julie A. Johnston, $825,000.

Falmead Rd., 5522-Lawrence C. and Tara L. Lauderdale to Lynn Warren, $440,000.

Forest Hill Ct., 11609-Choungja Park to Wayne Wen Jie Chen and Victoria Zhao, $875,000.

Garden Grove Cir., 12140, No. 202-Grace M. Williams to Olivia S. Muss, $305,000.

Golf Tee Ct., 3901, No. 301-Ambreen and Amer Ghis Qazi to Casey L. and Amy Renee Moles, $299,900.

Gunpowder Rd., 5006-Theresa J. and Daniel P. Stevens to Andrew J. and Victoria Wiseman, $625,000.

Hampton Forest Way, 5701-Christine Perry Sulpizio to Jon C. and Gina M. Comottor, $670,000.

Hollinger Ave., 13314-Michael O. and Paula M. Gencarelli to Lin Xiao and Xiaoyun Gao, $445,000.

Indigo Lane, 10516-Choong H. and Youngsook C. Park to Jane Ellen and Karen J. Reedy, $625,000.

John Ayres Dr., 10710-Eliot R. Malamud to Thomas D. and Anne K. Ryan, $626,200.

Kernstown Ct., 3907-Jason Michael and Lisa Joyce Williams to Albert Jennings and Elizabeth Sara Bjork, $445,000.

Kingsbridge Dr., 9712, No. 302-Kyong S. Conway and Thomas Young Choi to Jong Hwa Lee and Patricia Merhej, $252,000.

Lamplight Dr., 3618-Douglas J. and Kelley A. Collins to Charles Reid and Mary L. Dunn, $965,000.

Lieutenant Nichols Rd., 12546-Todd Douglas and Lori Ann Darrah to Jeffrey D. and Ann Maas, $715,000.

McFarland Dr., 4992-Janet L. Manuel to Hunter Keith Rippy and Kimberly Langlais, $365,000.

Middleton Lane, 12808-Linda Kochersberger to Ryan Anderson and Mara Doss, $507,000.

Mozart Brigade Lane, 4210, No. A-Viet Le to Marcelle A. Fadel, $277,500.

Olley Lane, 4045-Peter and Sally Ann Bianchetta to Jason C. Monroe and Robyn M. Treadwell, $680,000.

Persimmon Cir., 3703-Phuong Thi Le to Vincent Tran and Anh Le, $327,000.

Plum Dale Dr., 3587-Christopher and Jayne W. Moody Vorder Bruegge to James E. Barlow and Hikari Asano, $634,500.

Portsmouth Rd., 5016-David Anthony Koury to Thi D. Hoang, $630,000.

Pumphrey Dr., 5118-Hoon and Yong Hur to Shawn D. and Marcie Peden Skelton, $571,000.

Rittenhouse Cir., 3045-Kathleen M. Turco to Sally Davida Hemingway and James Paul McAllister II, $634,000.

Scooter Lane, 11707-Varun Sarin to Karen A. Owens, $397,500.

Tallow Tree Pl., 3936-Eric E. McCollum and Julia A. Stephens to Gong Li and Xiaoyan Yin, $491,000.

Timber Oak Trail, 4048-Apeksha Khanna and Dhaval Patel to Jason D. and Lesley S. Martinez, $610,000.

Westfield Dr., 4410-Ann E. Nolan to Stevenson Evans Bowes, $435,000.

Whittemore Pl., 4577-Paul R. Cali and Tammy J. Lyles to Jeffrey B. and Jeanne T. Schanzenbach, $375,000.

Wood Violet Ct., 9257-NVR Inc. to Chung Yan Chong and Yu Hin David Ho, $887,090.

FAIRFAX STATION AREA

Argent Cir., 8350-Margaret Springs Smith to Douglas Beal and Michelle Marie Collier, $769,950.

Chase Pointe Way, 8600-Beverly Keim and Valerie A. Rasmussen to Alejandro and Christina Frances Fox Sante, $779,950.

Crosspointe Dr., 8309-Pamela J. and Brian F. Zane to Jacob P. and Patricia P. Matthews, $759,500.

Fairview Woods Dr., 5935-Kip W. and Evelyn R. Nicely to Robert K. and Deborah M. Magee, $882,500.

Pohick Station Dr., 6159-Robert R. and Sandra Z. Moir to William S. and Catrena B. Mitchell, $775,000.

Shadowridge Dr., 8209-Hermann J. and Lotte C. Spitzer to Marc and Elizabeth Geddes, $749,500.

Wilderness Way, 7504-Timothy F. and Andrea W. Lindeman to Craig Alexander and Jennifer Gibbons Baxter, $844,950.

FALLS CHURCH AREA

Annandale Rd., 2764-Mabel Amparo and Raul Espinoza to Candy Faviola Suarez and Dante Suarez Zambrana, $400,000.

Chestnut Ave., 6911-Andrew D. and Kimberly Lynn Burchfield to Caitlin J. Sweeney, $550,000.

George Mason Rd. W., 2805-Paul W. Foster Jr. and Robert R. Page to Marjorie and Bradley P. Wallach, $476,000.

Holly Berry Ct., 3251-Steven R. Viscidi and Blanca M. Diaz to Jason A. and Suzanne Hite, $630,000.

Jackson Ave., 6902-Bradford Hopewell to Amy Claire and Bryan Michael Layman, $531,000.

Kings Chapel Rd., 2910, No. 4-10-Maria Hakim Lepkowicz to Homira Rod, $193,000.

Lawrence Dr., 2858-Edward A. and Christine B. Fenn to Brett Schenker and Pamiela Johnson, $540,000.

Mendota Ave., 7323-Angelica C. and Frank M. Salvatierra to Nancy Hyunsoon Garren, $489,900.

Raymond Ct., 2812-Monika Schaffner to Mohammad Mai Asim Iqbal, $468,000.

Wayne Rd., 3035-Richard G. Wood to Bo Hyung Lee and Janet Hong, $470,500.

Woodley Pl., 7312-Nathan Den and Susan Den Herder to Patrick H. and Monika M. Rhodes, $655,000.

FALLS CHURCH-PIMMIT AREA

Brooks Square Pl., 2041-David Ian and Kelly Schneider to Hungya and Sue Shuhuey Chao, $625,000.

Darrells Grant Pl., 6762-John D. and Margaret G. Finarelli to Richard M. and Patricia C. Lake, $1.1 million.

George C Marshall Dr., 2230, No. 904-Jonathan Aaron and Suwei Chen Cook to Young Joo and Bong Hee Yi, $350,000.

Grayson Pl., 2125-Suzanne Murray to Xinyu Li and Miao Zhong, $775,000.

Hileman Rd., 2006-Riverbrook Corp. to Carlos and Melissa Kennedy, $1.24 million.

McLean Province Cir., 6883-Angela P. Baker to William George and Cristin Toutsi Grigos, $725,000.

Wood Mist Lane, 7608-Justin V. Klunk and Blair Marie Wright to Steven W. Walling, $392,500.

FORT HUNT AREA

Bluedale St., 8723-David F. and Roxie V. Godfrey to David J. and Leigh F. Friedel, $562,500.

Greenway Rd., 1128-Terry W. and Mary R. Prosser to Marian Grenn, $775,000.

Plymouth Rd., 8717-Plymouth Haven Homes IV Corp. to Jon Cameron and Alexandra Hellmuth, $1.61 million.

Stable Dr., 8503-Cassandra L. and William C. Nordlund to Matthew Button and Kaitlyn Marie Erdle Kellogg, $780,000.

GREAT FALLS AREA

Beach Mill Rd., 11322-Cartus Financial Corp. to William A. Sarraille, $1.71 million.

Chesapeake Dr., 400-Genevieve L. and William A. Chadwick to Michael William and Kerrin Jean Delaney Pitcher, $820,000.

Interpromontory Rd., 103-Creekstone Interpromontory Corp. to John Ray and Jennett Marie Campbell, $2.25 million.

Runaway Lane, 10612-Brian B. and Sally W. Rhee to David and Heather Elise Lomelin, $754,000.

Walker Rd., 421-William Parkyn Home and Jasuko Jeffcock to Xinyue Li, $1.52 million.

HERNDON AREA

Air And Space Museum Pkwy., 13648-US Home Corp. to Hao Wang and Ruiling Liu, $635,000.

Anthem Ave., 107-Kristopher R. and Wendy D. Goehler to Dung Duc and Thuy N. Lam, $545,000.

Blue Holly Lane, 2909-Timothy S. and Carrie S. Welch to Vinod K. Nagaraj and Shilpashree Vinod Kumar, $835,000.

Capstone Cir., 2166-Subhash and Soumi Paul to Brian W. Mann and Rongkui Zhu, $410,000.

Center St., 615, No. 203-James C. and Audrey Hasle to Mahabub E. Hossain, $221,000.

Copper Cove Way, 13240-Randall Albritton to Mahendiran Periyasamy and Jamuna Gurusami, $480,000.

Cuzco Ct., 1202-Priya and Sakthivel Raja to Rebecca and Mary Lawrence, $622,000.

Gatepost Ct., 12806-Christopher G. and Sarah A. Burlee to Vamsi Krishna Pulavarthi and Sridevi Munukutla, $500,000.

Heritage Farm Lane, 12620-Carole Sue Dicker to Lee J. Alexander and Jean K. Jiao Alexander, $695,000.

Jefferson St., 607-Virginia Housing Development Authority to Fahad Alqassab and Taha Khanchi, $154,000.

Lady Fairfax Cir., 12801-Lawrence A. Wilson to Rajkunvar Ghuman, $305,000.

Locust St., 816-John A. Ellefson to Joseph Ralph Caso and Patricia Stillman Aston, $915,000.

Magnolia Lane, 1224-Dev R. Chaudhry to Reyna M. Mata Alvarez and Maria S. Alvarez De Mata, $318,000.

Meeting House Station Sq., 205, No. 107-SKL Corp. to Sandra Fertel, $347,500.

Monaghan Dr., 2225-Leanne and Glenn Peters to Ivannia V. Diaz Berrios and Herson A. Ayala Bonilla, $300,000.

New Concorde Ct., 2609-John and Nancy D. Dezan to Branden J. and Laura J. Manning, $535,000.

Paddock Gate Ct., 2613-Sandra L. and Noah Scott Higdon to Nikhil Polepally and Mitha Andra, $786,516.

Point Rider Lane, 13345-Simin T. and Gholamreza Zinatbakhsh to Pin Hua Wu, $642,500.

Redwood Ct., 1270-Jordan A. and Amanda Manwaring to Carlos E. Vittes and Raquel G. Hurtado Lozano, $417,500.

Rounding Run Cir., 13133-Helen Reba McKay to Timothy S. and Carrie S. Welch, $750,000.

Seskey Glen Ct., 2600-Brian J. Shields and Liliana P. Ospina to Addulrahman Alhadlaq, $640,000.

Sterling Ct., 901-Trisha and Jason Brady to Lucille White and Andrew Davis, $435,000.

Valebrook Lane, 1414-Eric Russell Wilmot and Amanda Leone Counts to Jeffrey George and Ilana B. Benchich, $502,000.

Wendell Holmes Rd., 12412-Amod and Tripti Desai to Rodolfo O. and Danielle L. Castropoland, $620,000.

Worchester St., 617-J. Michael Gonzales and Dawn Gonzales Darne to Jacques D. and Dolores Francoise Nong Bateki, $450,000.

HUNTINGTON AREA

Edgehill Ct., 5982-Linda Gunning and Rodney V. Barnum to David T. and Emily T. Earl, $442,000.

Farrington Ave., 2305, No. 1-202-Olufolajimi W. Ige to Jerry Y. Zhu, $143,000.

Jefferson Dr., 2719-Terence P. and Emily A. Burlij to Hannah Kate Schwartz, $466,000.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5901, No. 1017-Hermes De Andrade Lima Camelo to John J. Hubbard, $250,000.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5904, No. 1118-Glenda Gail Parker to Anthony L. and Emily P. Wagner, $545,000.

Sunburst Ct., 4110-Mary A. Kovalcik to Karina Maribel and Joel Ovando, $490,000.

HYBLA VALLEY AREA

Candlewood Dr., 8030-Antony J. and Catherine B. Andrious to Kyle P. and Elizabeth Ann Richison, $600,000.

Cold Spring Ct., 7112-Leah M. Reeves Butler to Perry Wiseman Jr. and Catherine Lyons, $360,000.

Elba Rd., 7519-Kelly A. Thompson and estate of Phoebe Ann Myhill to James Yamanka, $780,000.

Huntington Grove Sq., 2955-Christopher J. Haymon and Kathryn E. Casey to Krista M. White and Christopher S. Peek, $470,000.

Lamp Post Lane, 6817-Alan Shaw and Faith Lynn Junghahn to Christopher M. and Nancey Marie Bridston Hocking, $521,000.

Midday Lane, 7810-Edward P. Smith to Kyle Toomey and Michelle Ison, $485,000.

Richmond Hwy., 6431, No. 304-Julien Dement to Jony A. Alvarenga, $150,000.

Stoneybrooke Lane, 6836-Leon P. and Dina S. Staskiewicz to Michelle E. Gregory and Matthew Rich, $539,000.

Westfield Ct., 7106-Sean Patrick and Mala M. Kline to Andrew Julius Sullivan, $350,000.

LINCOLNIA AREA

Burgundy Leaf Lane, 6357-Maryam Haeri to Behzad Koosha, $561,500.

Everglades Dr., 6322-Steven J. Zaccaro to Alice D. and Thomas T. Nguyen, $507,500.

Levtov Landing., 6375-Michael J. and Jennie Jacobi to Paul Ndiho and Cheryl Mpande, $560,000.

Sheldon Dr., 5500-WAA Development Corp. to Robert and Charmaine Lesher, $555,000.

Weyanoke Ct., 6573-Jonathan David and Sophany Setliff to Charles J. and Lisa R. Andres, $524,000.

LORTON AREA

Ardglass Dr., 7333-Albert M. Piombo and Jenna L. Gorab to Scott R. Mason, $419,000.

Cherwek Dr., 9407-Debra A. Anderson to Tony Duy Tuan Vo and Nhu Anh Pham, $367,500.

Flowering Dogwood Lane, 8704-Timothy and Kathy Fletcher to Martin L. and Shannon M. Dodd, $799,999.

Greencastle Lane, 9530-Kingsley A. Duah to Isaac and Angelina Asibu, $379,000.

Hagel Cir., 9693-Satish M. Amin to Amit Prakash, $158,000.

Kenosha Ct., 8607-Jamal International Corp. to Austin L. Pardue, $277,000.

Laurel Crossing Lane, 8191-Chuck Hyuckjin and June Lee to Mohammed Elidrissi and Ouafae Touati, $522,000.

Milford Haven Dr., 7752, No. 52B-Deborshi and Baisakhi Roy to Pamela Odom, $312,000.

Peace Lily Ct., 8435, No. 310-Lee A. and Karen Beiermann to Joyce A. Bounds, $395,000.

Red Carnation Ct., 8242-Shakeel Urrehman to Aleeta D. Coleman, $499,900.

Saluda Ct., 9555-Steven C. Ashwood to Enamul Kabir, $374,000.

Sullenberger Ct., 8498-Natalie M. Brock to Wilson Jorge Aguilar Garcia and Michael Richard and Kathryn Volpe, $715,000.

White Feather Ct., 8400-John D. Teel to Beth Ann M. Donovan, $295,500.

MCLEAN AREA

Aynsley Lane, 7324-Donald O. and Sharon M. Mitchell to Donna Maria and Joseph Gerard O’Neil, $872,500.

Briar Ridge Ct., 1803-John K. and Jacqueline Fabitore Matheny to Daniel R. and Judy E. Debaere, $1.1 million.

Chain Bridge Ct., 1500-Benjamin S. Glass and Kelly R.A. Moler to Eugene Ortenberg and Elia Femia, $1.38 million.

Crestwood Heights Dr., 8220, No. 410-James Eugene Holthouser to Marie K. Lim, $615,000.

Dillon Ave., 6814-MR Project Management Inc. to Adil Sailau, $1.7 million.

Emerson Ave., 1450, No. 209-Robert H. and Susan M. Koehler to Toni M. and Charles J. Fogle, $1.12 million.

Falstaff Ct., 7719-Renee Kogel and Jack C. Nightingale to Corinne Renee Cathala, $1.19 million.

Georgetown Pike., 7728-A-Artisan Builders III Corp. to Douglas M. Kernan and Laura K. Ipsen, $4 million.

Highwood Dr., 1509-Kleber Ribeiro Santos and Rossana Mayta Torres to Megan B. Bloomgren, $1.29 million.

International Dr., 1625, No. 103-Giuseppe and Joanna Young Mastroeli to Zhicheng Chen and Ping Lan, $360,000.

Ivy Hill Dr., 6612-Chandrasekhar and Meenakshi Edara to Nancy Asiko Onyango, $1.81 million.

Lincoln Way, 1504, No. 101-Peggy J. Bell to Christopher Gerard and Ann Marie Ostapovicz, $378,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 1830-Melika Carroll and Franck Journoud to Charles Patrick Kosak and Peggy Ann Hoyle, $1.18 million.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800, No. 1716-Steven M. and Donna L. Suddeth to George C. Branche IV, $332,500.

Provincial Dr., 7630, No. 302-Victoria Y. Bloom to Constance Kapetanakis, $320,000.

Rockingham St., 2024-Glenn L. and Melissa Harris to Bryan Wright, $2.42 million.

Spencer Rd., 977-Mildred M. and Charles S. Butt III to Matthew Jeffery and Lisa Mary Hund, $965,000.

Spring Gate Dr., 1571, No. 6406-Margaret Schaub to Vincent Vy Ngo, $281,000.

Tremayne Pl., 7651, No. 213-Gary S. Blazek to Jingjing Xu, $283,000.

Westmoreland St., 1826-Charlton and Cheng I. Agnes Ho to Alexander Sadak and Lauren Jain, $999,999.

Woodley Rd., 6004-Dennis N. and Lindsey D. Shin to David Todd Harris and Ieva M. Augstums, $2.52 million.

MOUNT VERNON AREA

Beekman Pl., 8630-B-Geri Coarsey Houston to Michelle K. Willis, $170,000.

Ferry Harbour Ct., 9509-Joseph S. and Christine H. McCarthy to Kerrie and Michael A. Lind, $820,000.

Halfe St., 4302-Rachel Elizabeth Sherrer to Amanda Krauss and Andrew Winterstine, $431,500.

Martha St., 8123-Tom and Helen Le to Sandra A. Beck, $364,000.

McNair Dr., 9118-Rhonda A. Miller and estate of Chong Ae K. Hertlein to James A. Wilson, $450,000.

Old Mansion Rd., 9313-Michael T. and Ngoc Thuy T. Barnett to Tyler C. and Timothy Richard Irwin, $865,000.

Pinelake Ct., 8122-Paul and Glenda Thorpe to Yanet T. and Edom T. Seifu, $360,000.

Saint Annes Ct., 8043-Janice L. Schumaker Allen to Dawn Bayeur, $355,000.

Southlawn Ct., 8518-Martha D. Henry to Bonnie and Lanette Hushon, $300,000.

Woodlawn Manor Ct., 5508-Enedy Sauri Colon to Tahmineh Taavon and Massoud Geramian, $304,000.

NORTH SPRINGFIELD AREA

Axton St., 7414-Jade A. and Paul L. Winfree to Arturo and Aida Rocha, $440,000.

Cromwell Dr., 8623-Matthew S. Bradford to Jose Claros Pardo and Blanca Soliz, $507,000.

Woodland Estates Way, 5305-Christopher C. and Mary Kay Romig to John Matthew Oblinger and Bonnie Lynn Houser, $930,000.

OAKTON AREA

Latigo Ct., 3213-Kevin A. and Katherine A. Hart to Scott A. and Gloria C. Winne, $799,950.

Pine St., 10129-David and Leslie O. Pomponio to Christopher J. and Elizabeth B. Noel, $1.2 million.

Tate Ct., 10111-Mary J. Wall to Maj-Lene Pedersen and William Henry Keech Jr., $925,000.

RESTON AREA

Abington Hall Pl., 12180, No. 207-John Neal Pleasant to Mackenzie Reid Spees, $499,000.

Breton Ct., 11882-Erin P. Ehrling to Hugh W. Kettler, $360,000.

Cartwright Pl., 2214-Mario Diaz and Silvia Elena Freire to Michael P. Carley, $333,400.

Cedar Cove Ct., 2247-Mark Stoehrer and Colleen Marie Sweeney to Navneet Krishnan Sarathy and Shamitha Keerthi, $555,000.

Church Hill Pl., 1514-Michael D. McCormick to Judy Ming and Bradley E. Cheung, $410,000.

Deer Point Way, 1518-Adam M. and Erin L. Heintz to Margaret Scott and Jarred Adam Steiner, $579,000.

Fieldthorn Ct., 11926-Laura Virginia Nelson to Ashwin Cheruvari Chander, $353,000.

Freetown Ct., 2339, No. 33-Ora Concetta Wooten to Rebecca Audino, $199,900.

Glencourse Lane, 2218-Danny Ray Hughes to Eta Nahapetian Davis, $477,000.

Greenmont Ct., 1444-Ryan B. and Erika M. Schreiber to Mary Cobb Wittrock, $418,000.

Heathcliff Lane, 2527-Gerald H. and Catherine R. Busch to Mark Stewart Leson and Michelle Renee Wiss, $700,000.

Hunters Green Ct., 11602-Helen D. Oberlander to Peter C. Flanagan, $495,000.

Inlet Ct., 1583-Mark D. and Cara Arehart to Troy and Diane Jackson, $625,000.

Jonathan Way, 1782, No. F-Cynthia A. Landon to Anas H. Alkazimi, $270,000.

Lake Shore Crest Dr., 1700, No. 32-Kurt Walter to Thuy H. Frys, $305,000.

Maple Ridge Rd., 11524-Helga M. McClenahan to Howard F. Reitz, $399,000.

Market St., 12000, No. 481-Katsumi Keeler to Sami Shawky Mina and Elizabeth Russell O’Shea, $481,000.

New Dominion Pkwy., 12025, No. 504-Armin Raoufinia to Todd Grable, $420,000.

Northgate Sq., 1546, No. 12B-Christopher C. and Elena C. Thompson to Julie G. Gray Roller, $215,000.

Point Dr. N., 1520, No. 201-Sabrina Freeman to Khalid Khalil Al Kubaisy, $310,000.

Roland Clarke Pl., 1981-Reston Valley Corp. to Brian Kehoe, $834,900.

Running Cedar Rd., 11516-Mark R. and Araceli S. Woo Baker to Kyle and Kellyn Dodd, $650,000.

Sierra Woods Ct., 1659-George A. Kazour to Alessandra Miranda and Mervan Karatay, $346,000.

Southgate Sq., 2432-Dianne A. Welter to Johnathan A. Nikzad, $265,000.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11760, No. 207-Harry Jason and Margaret Barber Stevens to Marpleh Baker, $252,000.

Tottenham Ct., 1232-Timothy M. and Julianna Chapman to Justin J. and Katherine O. Whitaker, $1.15 million.

Waterfront Rd., 1439-Pamela J. Lupien to Gregory Lambrinides, $918,000.

Wedgewood Manor Way, 1306-Eric and Kate Leeds Brody to Larry Michael and Melissa N. Ledbetter, $590,000.

Whisperwood Glen Lane, 2076-Caroline Ligaya Chaumont to Janna Rasmussen and Michael L. Emanuel, $355,000.

Windbluff Ct., 11600-Lisa Marie Baisden Warfeli to Justin A. and Annamarie Door, $324,900.

SEVEN CORNERS AREA

Creswell Dr., 3119-Christine I. French to Stephen G. and Margaret T. Veroneau, $550,000.

Lily Dhu Lane, 6502-Gloria Ann Rothman to Elizabeth Gehring, $765,000.

Manchester St. S., 3101, No. 815-Yueqin Wang to Yurui Xie, $195,000.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3123, No. 322-Cindy H. Newsom to Pratoom Boonsupa Potter, $205,000.

SPRINGFIELD AREA

Apache St., 6205-Hayley A. Liedel Gagarin to Janet Tu Ayon and Yiu Wing Chan, $421,500.

Beech Hollow Lane, 8618-Paul and Jennifer Catherine Chance to Selamawit Negeri, $443,000.

Bonniemill Lane, 7105-Tommie E. and Linda H. Dodson to Rebecca A. and Mark G. Goodhart, $534,900.

Chillum Ct., 8421-Charles P. and Lora Lynn Azukas to Amanda C. and Jordan R. Moellendick, $560,000.

Custer St., 6618-Gemma F. Felix to Agustin A. and Nenette V. Santero, $365,000.

Deer Ridge Trail Ct., 6326-Shanan L. Sheldon to Gatien E. Mbiligui, $435,000.

Eagle Rock Lane, 8805-Shantanu and Neha Pathak to Darren L. and Theresa N. Mancuso, $482,450.

Erving St., 5914-Maria Olivia Mendez to Ana Mae Atienza, $360,000.

Forsythia St., 6586-Sara M. Mai to Bradley Michael Boyle and Susan Swihart, $624,900.

Grace St., 7300-Hong Zheng to Tuan H. and Nguyen Huy Khoi Ha, $704,000.

Hickory Ridge Ct., 8679-Sonia Slack to Ahmad J. and Sosan S. Adel, $360,000.

Lake Pleasant Dr., 7928-Brian L. and Suzanne C. Burns to Carlo Angelo S. and Jaclyn M. Cordero, $575,000.

Levi Ct., 6230-Daniel and Marifrances Mollis to Abolade Adepiti, $489,000.

Matisse Way, 7754-Leonard and Dorothy Gaspard Saint Cyr to Carolina Bilbao Estrada, $255,000.

Moline Pl., 8344-Tejinder Kaur and Raj Kumar to Daizy and Kulwant S. Matharoo, $280,000.

Northumberland Rd., 7986-Thinh K. and Jenilynn D. Vuong to Luis Villavicencio and Jiefan Li, $385,000.

Raindrop Way, 8284-Maria E. Mathison to John Sigler and Daranee Hurd, $445,000.

Ridge Rd., 7432-Douglas H. and Patricia D. Allis to Peter J. and Lisa M. Gulbranson, $632,000.

Silver Pine Dr., 7426-John W. and Catherine D. Chapman to Martin T. and Kristina L. Mitchell, $730,000.

Spur Rd., 8903-Pinak S. and Bela P. Mehta to Daniel D. and Sevim Reeves, $590,000.

Treasure Tree Ct., 8017-Gregory S. and Erin N. Wintill to Ana Milena Zegarra, $670,000.

Westmore Dr., 7521-May F. Kamalick to Michael C. and Kim L. Case, $484,900.

Winter Blue Ct., 8106-Vivian M. Berrios to Joseph B. and Claudia Biller, $474,900.

VIENNA AREA

Alto Ct., 1902-Patricia B. and Samuel S. Sindoni to Cezar Serban and Christina Min, $800,000.

Ayr Hill Ave. NE, 322-Ingrid B. Ryan to Robert Bruce and Margaret A. Fleegal, $1.77 million.

Brookstone Ct., 1800-John F. and Mary C. McIntyre to Daniel J. and Stacie J. Kelley, $1.18 million.

Clovermeadow Dr., 1779-Jeanette Laclare Tunks to Tamer Mohamed Abdelwahab and Edith Patricia Solarte Castro, $900,000.

Crowell Rd., 1525-Mayasa Hussein to Chiharu Kinoshita and Mithra Mohtasham, $800,000.

Grovemore Lane, 2787-Aatif Sharieff and Rubina Khan to Ganesh Sundar and Priya Potapragada, $465,000.

Horse Shoe Dr., 1970-Frank B. and Tamara L. Wilkinson to Ray and Christine Augusta Nelson Khuo, $1 million.

Kilby Glen Dr., 9308-William S. and Jinnie Y. Lee to Charles Jesse and Kate Elizabeth Addison, $870,000.

Manor Dr. NE, 611-Steven and Kathleen Bingham to Eileen and Daniel Jarvis, $779,000.

Ridgewood Ct. NE, 202-Mahnaz S. and Timothy Andrew Weldy to Alison Wilson and Thomas Vincent, $1.25 million.

Tyson Oaks Cir., 7989-Marvin J. and Kristine M. Weniger to Kang Suk Lee and Moonjung Kim, $518,000.

Woodford Rd., 2061-Luay and Farhnaz Khodayar Jayousie to Alejandro J. and Kristin J. Camacho, $880,000.

VIENNA-DUNN LORING AREA

Sandburg St., 2420-Sharon Marie Downey and estate of Raymond John Smith to Fatima Popal and Aaron Flavel, $830,000.

WEST SPRINGFIELD AREA

Colony Point Rd., 8114-K-Yamuna G. Perera to Eric Mateo and Geraldine Comendador, $175,000.

Fox Grape Lane, 9004-Deanna Dawn Johnson to Hiwot N. Alagaw and Sisay G. Hailemichael, $400,000.

Harrowgate Cir., 7804, No. C-Sherry R. Stup to Muna Hussein, $266,000.

Jillspring Ct., 7220-Mary A. Putt to James Meador, $252,000.

Leyton Pl., 8004-Blair G. and Heather G. McMillen to Joseph Edward and Amy Louise Kris, $669,500.

Old Oaks Dr., 8203-Charles W. Hazelwood Jr. and Linda H. Hunley to Harry Churibanrai and Myracel Durette, $570,000.

Rivington Rd., 6415-Debra A. Dexter to Liesel A. Golden, $560,000.

Springfield Village Dr., 8210-Thomas John and Anne Michele Moffatt to Samuel Kihoro Macharia, $549,000.

Fairfax City

Breckinridge Lane, 10448-Dong Hwan Oh to Kimberly Beth Novak, $645,000.

Early Woodland Pl., 3556-Jack W. and Sharon B. Smith to Bashar M. Qasem and Manal A. Fouz, $1.15 million.

Fairfax St., 4100-Angela L. Smiley to Lynda Burke, $450,000.

Lyndhurst Dr., 3814, No. 203-Jonathan D. and Jennifer J. Frieden to Dorothy Min, $221,000.

Maple St., 10902-Richard H. and F. Marie Lentz to Michael Anthony and Amanda Campanaro, $515,000.

Shiloh St., 10230-Stephen Q. and Heike Harrup to Michael William and Leah Marie Kujawski, $535,000.

Traveler St., 3205-Christopher Brown and Michael Cameron to Terrence C. and Elena V. Stevens, $613,500.

Falls Church

Falls Church

Broad St. W., 502, No. 507-Sirio Aramonte and Viviane Passarani to Arthur N. Stern and Jean A. Kelly, $619,000.

Ellison St., 1307-Bradley D. and Kathryn B. Keister to John M. and Julie M. Conroy, $900,000.

Park Ave., 816-FDS Starbuck Realty Corp. to Bryan Geoffrey and Marla Esther Krueger Bosta, $1.49 million.

Virginia Ave. S., 100-Kimberlee M. Johnson to Brooke Alexandra Dine, $389,000.

Whittier Cir., 102-Mark E. Milett to Neal Matthew Callander and Janet Droge, $840,000.