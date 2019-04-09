Fairfax County

These sales data recorded by the Fairfax County Department of Tax Administration were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Colfax Ave., 5836-Jeorjina Tegel Maltbie to John J.F. and Christine Thompson, $700,000.

Rosser St. N., 3714, No. 204-Mirella E. Tafur to Sattan Bibi, $165,000.

ALEXANDRIA-BELLE VIEW AREA

Dartmouth Dr., 2222-Richard A. and Susan C. Jones to Michael and Brie T. Kelly, $358,000.

Kenyon Dr., 6724-Zachary T. and Jidiah Macaraeg Munoz to Michael A. and Lindy S. Prevatt, $375,000.

Wakefield Dr., 6631, No. 507-Mimi Fischette to Kurt Peterson, $140,000.

ALEXANDRIA-FRANCONIA AREA

Apple Tree Dr., 4801-James W. and Tamera A. Flynn to Shane D. Crozier and Laura Christine Goodrich, $439,900.

Ashfield Rd., 5616-Michael and Allison Schmidt to Benjamin Camp, $502,000.

Bethel Rd., 5830-Gary M. Zickafoose to Daniel and Lindsey Canaley, $680,000.

Broadmoor St., 5820-Dick Joseph and Elise Blakemore to Michael and Allison Schmidt, $610,000.

Cottonwood Dr., 6301-Anna M. Fish to Edward Russell Breakwell, $429,900.

Dorset Dr., 6503-U.S. Bank and Rmac Trust to Carol Murphy, $439,900.

Ellingham Cir., 7000-Walter R. Statkiewicz to Venita, Vandhana V. and Vimal P. Deo, $193,000.

Gadsby Sq., 7411-William E. and Nicole D. Gage to Kayhan Suhrab, $500,000.

Hickman Terr., 6584-David A. and Joy D. Tretler to Jamal Abdullah Khayat, $615,000.

Jane Way, 5928-Clifton N. and Connie L. Morris to Regina Ames Sandler, $915,000.

Kirkcaldy Lane, 5937-Justin L. and Kelly C. Rowe to Travis Grant Peck, $470,000.

Morning Meadow Dr., 6594-Charles E. Garvin to Jeffrey Jones and Mayra Guzman Gonzalez, $430,000.

Olivet Ct., 7830-Van Metre Homes at Crest of Alexandria to James Edward and Svitlana Harden, $763,078.

Overleigh Lane, 6558-Marc C. Jackson and Naoko Ishibashi to Douglas Lindsay Cook, $433,000.

Sullivan Way, 6726-Robert and Cheryl Gould to Joelle L. Gelmann, $577,900.

Wescott Hills Way, 5854-Del and Nadia Conyers to Michael O’Neill and Mijy Kwon, $350,000.

Windham Ave., 6457-Linwood Aaron Payne to Mahmoud Samizay, $390,000.

ANNANDALE AREA

Backlick Rd., 4603-Divinagracia D. Francisco and Martin Omar A. Ocampo to Jacob Perez and Yeisy Y. Ochoa Mendoza, $449,000.

Bristow Dr., 7707-Terry G. and Donna S. Miller to Sang M. Lee, $480,000.

Championship Ct., 4077-Doreen F. Mickells to Astrid Von Walter, $445,000.

Dassett Ct., 7809, No. 304-Christian Kuczynski to Samuel Ku, $185,000.

Elizabeth Lane, 4200-David G. and Heather Stone Davies to Bridget and Russell Wright, $687,000.

Forest Grove Dr., 3814-Julianne Kate Fisher and Robert G. Breitbeil Jr. to Nicholas A. and Joy A. Rainho, $580,000.

Jessamine Lane, 6616-Hadi Alqahtani to Rajesh Pillai and Manju Thulaseedharan Kodiyattu, $857,000.

Lafayette Forest Dr., 7718, No. 176-Hien Thi My Dao to Kyung Sook Lee, $270,000.

Locust Way, 6623-John and Claudia Cowan Blush to Jennifer Ploutis, $1.34 million.

Metro Ct., 4556-Violette and Jad George Soudah to Luis F. Salgado Avila and Camila Molina, $398,000.

Shenandoah Ave., 7412-Paula Jean Jaffe to John R. and Sylvia Mongold, $780,000.

Willet Dr., 4804-Drexell Arlease and Virginia McAlvey George to Christian P. Kuczynski and Ledina Gianfrate, $540,000.

Woodburn Rd., 3378, No. 23-Adrian A. and Reyna Margarita V. Delcid to Mohammad Nazrul Islam and Fatema Siddique, $243,000.

BAILEYS CROSSROADS AREA

Ambrose Hills Rd., 3707-Falls Gate Neighborhoods Corp. to Brian Lawrence and Aileen Arcilla Sibener, $672,968.

George Mason Dr. S., 3701, No. 1012N-Iphigenia Liagouris to Andreas and Sandra Tsanganelis, $100,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 3705, No. 717S-Carolle A. Rushford and Edward A. Corcoran to Ayan Ali, $280,000.

Leesburg Pike., 6141, No. 608-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Trust to Nayyer Iqbal and Amber Naveen, $136,000.

Powell Lane, 3800, No. 318-Micaela N. Mendoza to Noris M. Tolosa, $198,000.

Seminary Rd., 5501, No. T13S-Ema Ajminska to Feliciano M. Asprer Jr., $207,000.

Seminary Rd., 5505, No. 603N-Paul J. Hildebrand to Daniel Gregory Perrin, $282,000.

Spring Lane, 3334, No. B10-Jeremy David Stockwell to Charles E. May, $160,000.

BURKE AREA

Apple Wood Ct., 10093-Christopher Ayers to Eunju Moore, $400,000.

Brook Ford Rd., 9083-Soo Il and Myung Hee Chun to Daniel R. and Jennifer W. Jones, $539,000.

Cloverdale Ct., 9478-Timothy S. and Kristin J. Lyons to Hayley A. Liedel, $414,900.

Crownleigh Ct., 5764-Thu A. McHugh to Scott Shepard, $427,000.

Ebbtide Lane, 7012-Douglas C. and Linda A.R. Milton to Donald Edward and Lori Keller, $699,900.

Harford Lane, 5130-Silvia E. Diaz Reyes to Van Khanh Nguyen, Thi Thu Huong Tran and Aivi Dolan Phung, $350,000.

Oak Green Ct., 10882-Vincent M. Obi to Vien Doan and Hong Luong Bich Nguyen, $399,900.

Retriever Rd., 9508-Christine Kay Powers to Kristina Letcher and Ron Everett Prescott, $686,500.

Schoolhouse Woods Ct., 10121-Kelly W. and Christina Ann Bowman to Gabriela and Jan Paul Guzman, $540,000.

Spanker Dr., 6923-Paul J. and Deborah C. Wurdack to Kenny and April C. Chan, $680,000.

Truxion Ct., 5472-John W. and Marcia V. Clukey to Frank Sai Shun Lee, Christine Lee and Justine Lee McKay, $408,000.

Waters Edge Landing Lane, 5927-Innovative Capital Investment Group Inc. to Gordon D. Saunders Jr., $499,000.

CENTREVILLE AREA

Ampstead Ct., 14936-William Yiu to Hai Dieu Chung and Thoai Quoc Ly, $300,000.

Bentley Sq., 14700-James M. Thompson Jr. to Henry Arden Zhou, $335,000.

Braddock Ridge Dr., 5439-Christopher Sangwoo and Jessica Kyoungsook Kim to Jin Fong Share and Wing Yan Lau, $542,000.

Carlbern Dr., 15006-Robert L. and Pamela S. Dutrow to Seung K. and Sung A. Kim, $480,000.

Cottingham Lane, 6847-Ilidio V. Basilio to Kristopher T. Balfour and Tanya C. Basilio, $320,000.

Deer Pond Ct., 14803-Pascal Nguenkam and Denise Tandjeu to Joshua Ryan and Jennifer Lynn Gray, $634,000.

Farm Pond Ct., 14615-Jessica C. and Derek C. Rehe to Ryan Lee and Kathryn Diane Sheehan, $505,000.

Golden Oak Rd., 14501-Yonwang Kim to Lena Hyejung Cho, $209,000.

Gristmill Square Lane, 6467-Cynthia J. Ingling to Thuan M. Ly and Van Uyen Mazingo, $615,000.

Illuminati Way, 14608-Mohammad and Farideh Espahrom to Jong Hun An, $480,000.

Malton Ct., 6849-Kent B. and Laura J. Huber to Robert Tyler Love, $380,000.

Overcoat Lane, 6406-William Thomas and Christine Marie McLaughlin to Hang Chen, Han Qi and Jun Chen, $417,000.

Rock Forest Ct., 5806-Andrew J. and Aleisha C. Mattice to Elisardo A. Chavarria and Jose A. Pizarro, $370,000.

Rydell Rd., 14807, No. B2-Jason D. Williams to Ruben Orlando Echegaray Carbajal, $203,500.

Silo Valley View, 14373-Stephen R. Bender Jr. to Syed Soheb Ur Rehman, $420,000.

Stonewater Ct., 14342-Charles E. and Sheila A. McMullan to Cristi Elizabeth Lengsfeld and Zachary Ross Clark, $425,000.

Water Pond Ct., 13951-James Michael and Marion E. White to Jung L. Nguyen, $400,000.

Willoughby Newton Dr., 5629, No. 11-John A. and Peggy A. Kamin to Vaninderjit and Angad Kakar, $269,900.

CHANTILLY AREA

Autumn Glory Way, 4658-Jong Man and Yun Ok Choi to Srikanth and Madhuri Yelimati, $1.12 million.

Flowing Brook Ct., 13775-Marian G. Cole to Sophia Angeles Santa Cruz and Maria Colin, $297,500.

Lightfoot St., 3830, No. 133-Pamela Nunez to Roberto L. Guzman Rivera Jr., $213,000.

Marble Rock Ct., 4602-Thomas J. and Kelly L. Isaac to Geoffrey A. Parks and Carolina Betancourt, $740,000.

Point Pleasant Dr., 13528-Matt and Constance M. Reres to Eric S. and Sarah W. Kim, $700,000.

Trail Vista Lane, 4918-Westfields Development Corp. to Kristen M. Dena and Edward C. King III, $724,560.

Week Pl., 4190-Wilhelmus J. and Vildane E. Engelen to Madhusudhan Nagiri, $653,000.

CLIFTON AREA

Flossie Lane, 8100-Kristine M. Sarro to Michael Robert and Erin R. Wilson, $849,000.

Popes Head Rd., 12434-Donna L. Anderson and Steven D. Boyd to Maazouz M. Valts, $425,000.

Wildflower Lane, 13676-Matthew R. and Christina E. Smead to Ashley M. Cain and Dalton A. Barker, $400,000.

FAIRFAX CITY AREA

Andrew Lane, 11349-Ethan Todd and Natasha Rychlik Newell to Diyu Chen and Bin Huangfu, $712,000.

Aristotle Dr., 11373, No. 9-105-Wyatt Nelson McClung to Lisa Chen, $329,900.

Barcellona Ct., 9511-Xia Wang to Jaime Ann Singhal, $428,000.

Birch Bark Ct., 13405-Frederick R. and Joyce D. Tucker to Naveeb Babu Kusula and Divya Yadav Pogaku, $690,000.

Brandy Station Ct., 3800-Joseph Powell to Vincent Xiang Chen, $460,000.

Buckleys Gate Dr., 12604-Donald Wallace and Cecelia Durant Hamilton to Hye Jik and Tina Hong, $555,000.

Carriagepark Rd., 4944-Thomas M. and Michele P. Spengler to Hassan S. Kamel, $510,000.

Cheshire Meadows Way, 5421-Teresa A. Johnston to Jade M. Lai and Timothy Eugene Renner Jr., $475,000.

Eggleston Terr., 4661-Megan A. Smith to Jannie Chin Nguyen, $389,900.

Esabella Ct., 5319-Doris D. Flanagan to George S. and Jennifer Papich, $749,900.

Fair Stone Dr., 4417, No. 304-Lisa Magyar Goetz to Kevin Opalka, $269,500.

Fairfield House Dr., 12221, No. 104B-Chong Hye Yang to Kum Ja Seo, Kyung Nim Kong and Sung Doo Kim, $290,000.

Foxfield Lane, 3707-Tai Jang and Nancy Sun Chiao to Diego Figueroa and Juan Mejia, $399,900.

Greenwood Ct., 12101, No. 133-Victor Manuel Ramalheira and Oriana Rosa Romero Sosa to Arvind and Sunita Ghate, $274,200.

Hampshire Green Ave., 10347-Linda D. Rashidi to Dirk and Leslie Whitaker, $430,000.

Herzell Woods Ct., 5238-David Zachary Kaufman to Dirk H. McLanahan and Eva Kalmar, $649,900.

Kentmere Sq., 4106-Robert O. Kramer to Mikhail Braslavskiy and Aisulu Jessup, $540,000.

Laura Belle Lane, 5391-Norma J. Pearson to Imad andd Elias Natour and Joe A. Elian, $345,296.

Maple Ave., 4025-Raymond D. Lindeman and Mary Rebecca Keiter to Andre Ivan and Cheryl Ann Gates Lee, $782,500.

Maylock Lane, 4200-Maria Ann Linden and estate of Catherine Katinas Canard to Joseph L. Dettor, $423,000.

Middle Ridge Dr., 4410-Jeffrey B. and Shannon B. Norman to Robert Joseph and Sarah Smith Cox, $525,000.

Misty Glen Lane, 13104-Raina T. Armstrong to Ken Pham, $463,000.

Parkside Dr., 11901-Marshall Cohen and Barbara E. Footer to Neeraj Tewart, $735,000.

Penderview Dr., 3921, No. 1828-Mazen Semoon and Milad Francies to Beth J. Napear, $265,000.

Persimmon Cir., 3824-Jermaine R.K. and James F. Perkins to Lijin Ma and Yu Zhao, $310,000.

Prosperity Ave., 2655, No. 217-VYC Associates Corp. to Ulrike Heidler, $300,000.

Rachael Manor Dr., 4501-Yan Ling and Jie Xu to Aaron Middlekauff and Mary Weiland, $868,000.

Royal Wolf Pl., 12560-Marco D. Agostino to Kahled Ed Sawaf, $615,000.

Sammy Joe Dr., 4918-Mukesh Khattar and Malini Saxena to Gaurav Vora and Kajal Lakhia, $872,000.

Sassafras Ct., 3093-NVR Inc. to Saad Ahmad, $840,120.

Savoy Dr., 3108-Sajeev D. and Monali D. Malaveetil to Shamim and Iffat Mahmud Iqbal, $650,000.

Tovito Dr., 9330-Do Hoon G. Lee and Emily Y. Lee to Jason Alexander and Jennifer Marshall, $756,000.

Verde Vista Dr., 10831-Jared E. and Caitlin S. Kaprove to Robin Boldt, $536,500.

Whisper Willow Dr., 5109-Alexandra Valery and Victor Javier Colmenares to Saroja Sammeta, $727,000.

FAIRFAX STATION AREA

Ballsford Dr., 6226-Roger Charles and Michael Jask to Melissa Crowe McNamara, $625,000.

Clara Barton Dr., 11526-Anita Maria Solak Andreasian to Edward Hyun You, $755,000.

Oakington Dr., 9607-Matthew Deane and Kelly Alise Shaffer to Larry J. Fairchild and Valinda G. Carter, $660,000.

FALLS CHURCH AREA

Allan Ave., 7225-Jeremy R. Jones and Lucia C. Schmit to Christopher M. Szara and Jeanne K. Melish, $780,000.

Custis Pkwy., 6927-Cynthia M. Baker to Daniel D. Martin and Kristin L. Mesick, $549,900.

Fairwood Lane, 7507-Justin L. and Brittany L. Goldsmith to Kevin T. Harley, $700,000.

Irvington Rd., 2918-James C. and Lindsey M. Roth to John Thomas and Sarah Kathrine Rabaut, $535,000.

Locust Ridge Ct., 2304-John W. and Jessica D. Zielke to Mark R. Klupt and Caitlin E. Herlihy, $1.16 million.

Westlawn Dr., 6718-Winkys Corp. to Jeremy W. Rudolph and Elizabeth B. Lassiter, $701,000.

FALLS CHURCH-PIMMIT AREA

Cartbridge Rd., 2284-Ron and Lynne Schreibman to George S. McBride, $589,000.

George C Marshall Dr., 2230, No. 221-Samantha Miller Jones to Kimia Salmani Niasar and Akhtar Khalkhali Shenas Haghdadi, $240,000.

Haycock Rd., 6730-Barry C. and Georgia R. Hall to Wassim and Rida Alami, $725,000.

Hurst St., 2408-Marco A. Macias and Cindy Susan Bolettino to Matthew Carroll Dubuc, $1.37 million.

Mallory Ct., 2351-Susan W. and Kathleen M. Hurley to Lynn Eberhardt Wachtel, $770,000.

Nordlie Pl., 2018-Mildred A. and Charles Wesley Ditmeyer to Shradha Shah and Rabi Khadka, $525,000.

Placid St., 6541-Steve W. and Sydney S. Klein to Luke R. and Nicolina N. Miller, $1.67 million.

Shreve Rd., 7717-Raza Ahmad to Dariush Jamasb and Yalda S. Sangani, $565,000.

FORT HUNT AREA

Arcturus Lane, 1129-Stone Financing Corp. to Konstantin J. and Debrorah Christine Von Schmidt Pauli, $774,000.

Dalebrook Dr., 1055-Timothy M. and Erin E. Donnelly to Vincent Michael and Megan Elizabeth Frasure, $725,000.

Noral Pl., 1600-Ana M. Stokholm Pilato to Charles A. and Julee A. Gately, $948,600.

Shenandoah Rd., 1902-Kari M. Larson and estate of Timothy W. Healy to Kimberly Anne Hughey and Matthew Stephen Varonka, $460,000.

Winthrop Dr., 8705-Plymouth Haven Homes V Corp. to S. Michael and Harmony M. Barbera, $1.49 million.

GREAT FALLS AREA

Challedon Rd., 1116-Laura Tessner Driscol Block to Michael E. and Brooke E. Von Fricken, $775,000.

Follin Farm Lane, 811-Kimberley Haver and James A. Sayers to Ryan Phillips and Kelly Hanlon, $945,000.

Inglish Mill Dr., 11256-Ashish and Juliana Abraham to Shahroukh K. and Ivy E. Dastur, $1.32 million.

Nedra Dr., 10114-Donald J. and Ann E. Fragale to Saeed Eskandari and Sara Khalighi, $1.25 million.

Pensive Lane, 1092-Christine P. Barth to Stanley B. Corey and Jayme G. Juncker, $750,000.

HERNDON AREA

Alan Shepard St., 3089-US Home Corp. to Karthikeyan Raghavan and Sneha Subramaniam, $628,020.

Anthem Ave., 127-Andrew William Rhodes to Scott and Jennifer Henke, $585,000.

Beckingham Dr., 13635-Richard and Cheryl Kingsford to Vikas Sorot, $485,000.

Caroline Ct., 13208-Joseph J. and Joyce R. Resua to Sharda N. and Kevin Duane King, $724,900.

Cleeve Hill Ct., 13407-Daniel T. and Alba M. Renero to Gwendolyn A. Scott and Clyde A. Wilber, $385,000.

Cuttermill Ct., 1402-Sarah Dowd Bryant to Santos A. Fuentes Suarez and Wendy Ulloa Ramos, $510,000.

Feldman Pl., 13335-Regina M. Summent to Prakash Kafle and Sirjana Bashyal, $340,000.

Franklin Farm Rd., 12703-David W. and Raija P. Vachon to Matthew Edward Peterson and Celica Lizette Anfiteatro, $697,500.

Hollingsworth Terr., 507-Tarun D. and Bhavya Tarun Butaney to Timothy A. Tyler and Shiela Atienza Garcia, $610,000.

Kidwell Field Rd., 13154-Amit Arya to Sankar Thota Vijaya and Sireesha Gadhiraju, $462,500.

Ladybank Lane, 13195-Wen Bin and Lee Chu Lan Yang to Kathleen M. Murphy and Christopher B. Anderson, $600,000.

McMaster Ct., 3018-Pratap and Pallavi Alok to Zhenyi Jin and Yuguang Zhang, $315,000.

Misty Dawn Dr., 13315-Renukadevi Vempatapu to Nateswara Rao Maha Dhavala, $480,000.

New Ambler Ct., 2715-Steve O. Akinbileje to Kevin Michael and Nora M. Clinton, $525,000.

Permit Ct., 1601-Michael J. and Vanessa Gatmaitan to Ji Seon Park, $469,900.

Rock Ridge Rd., 12547-Soheila M. Tari to Linda S. Martin, $575,000.

Thoroughbred Rd., 12225-Hilltop Corp. to Christopher S. and Katherine R. Craddock, $1.09 million.

Willow Glen Dr., 3253-Frank A. and Maria A. Tumolo to William N. and Corinne M. Elgert, $720,000.

HUNTINGTON AREA

Hunting Creek Ct., 2078-Jason Michael Carter and Kristen Elizabeth Granger to Jonathan McCormack and Yumi Araki, $620,000.

Midtown Ave., 2451, No. 1108-Edward M. Cho to Chinh Tran Bui, $315,000.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5901, No. 817-Wendy Jane Bogle Williams to Amy Boatright Garcia, $281,500.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5902, No. 911-Carole O. Harman and David Lawrence Thompson Jr. to Emily L. Bermudo, $227,500.

School St., 2814-Gregory Ray Stanton and Ailyn Lee Tan Stanton to Joricris S. Espiritu, $447,000.

HYBLA VALLEY AREA

Bedrock Rd., 7025-Doyne and Sumer Tatum Clem to Gregory R. and Cassandra L. Young, $496,500.

Groveton St., 3105-Andrew P. Hepburn to Laura Crowder and Thomas Carter Streat Jr. and Hannah Willett Martin, $375,000.

Memorial St., 2729-Link Customs Corp. to Thomas W. and Jessica L. Nance, $630,000.

Snowpea Ct., 7523-B-Pamela and Vincent D. Carter to Christina Marie Lam, $265,000.

LINCOLNIA AREA

Brookside Dr., 4508-Abderrahman Rhanime to Yoseph Teferra Woldesemait, Meron Aberra Abebe and Nigist Getachew, $695,000.

Cozy Glen Lane, 5242-Daniel S. Lasalle to Jonathan and Josmin Liss, $653,000.

Fairway Downs Ct., 4519-Duc Hanh and Thao P. Vo to Hienphan, $885,000.

Irvin Ct., 6585-Gerald K. and Kyung Yul Lee to Esther Kamondo, $549,900.

Saucon Valley Ct., 4525-Matthew D. and Elizabeth Z. Owens to Mirtha C. Vitola, $450,000.

LORTON AREA

Arch Hall Rd., 9072-Gene D. Robinson III and estate of Warren L. Veney to Daryl R. Middlebrooks, $640,000.

Bluebonnet Dr., 8148-David W. and Panghwa C. Dornblaser to Jehangir and Nadia Khan, $839,000.

Chaucer House Ct., 8440-Stephen M. and Kathleen A. Katz to Mizan Embaye, $500,000.

Davis Dr., 9250-Jodi Marie Klawans to Thomas Nelson and Genna S. Johnson, $760,000.

Gilroy Dr., 8163-Walid A. Zeiden to Terry L. and Stormy W. Dover, $660,000.

Kiger St., 8923-Mark R. and Rebecca S. Maurer to Jack Howard and Kimberly A. Wheeler, $640,000.

Old Colchester Rd., 10434-Amir S. Rehman to Juan Claros, $360,000.

Saluda Ct., 9521-Barg Inc. to Getahun Adugna Belay and Tsegereda Tayework Haile, $385,000.

Singleleaf Cir., 8934-Hilton and Gretchen Marie Nunez to Johny D. and Mirta Flores, $495,000.

Susquehanna St., 8762-Chase Briggs to Michael A. and Bailey M. Barker, $330,000.

Wilma Lane, 7416-Aamir M. and Shahrukh M. Gudawala to Jorge Ortiz Villarroel, $390,000.

MCLEAN AREA

Churchill Rd., 6721-Hixson House Corp. to Julie Broad, $925,000.

Emerson Ave., 1450, No. 509-Charles F. and Cynthia S. Vance to Henry A. Levine and Vivian S. Chang, $1.5 million.

Flor Lane, 1101-Gordon and Abigail Laurie to Jason Knapp and Jennifer Cash, $1.18 million.

Great Falls St., 1748-Michael John and Linda Liddle Lubetkin to Sarika Gupta and Yogesh H. Bajaj, $791,000.

Greensboro Dr., 8370, No. 802-Jeanne F. Stanislawski to Asadollah Saghafi, $279,000.

Hardy Dr., 6309-Elizabeth and Peter Glista to Jeremy A. and Kristen Heane Luks, $824,900.

International Dr., 1645, No. TH8-Biren S. Jaspal to Yun C. and Linda L. Chang, $482,000.

Maddux Lane, 1628-Leonard Cecil Ward III and Mary Beatrice Constantino to Edwin P. and Laura Hall Krafsur, $912,000.

Montvale Way, 7834-Ramesh Thadani to William and Helene Nunez Thompson, $2.23 million.

Old Meadow Rd., 1808, No. 201-Susan B. Shapiro to Thomas F. Needles, $280,000.

Rockingham St., 2008-Jonathan F. Cohn and Rachel L. Brand to Robert Daniel and Kristin Rose Keeling, $2.5 million.

Spring Gate Dr., 1580, No. 4409-Yuqi Zhao to Parisa Davoudian, $266,500.

Towlston Rd., 1008-Donald F. King to Xiang Yin and Lingling Cui, $1.32 million.

Westmoreland St., 1703-Joyce L. Keener and Joyce L. Campos to Woo Gi and Min Jung Kim, $750,000.

MOUNT VERNON AREA

Casa Grande Pl., 7901-Oscar Barahona Torres to Nancy E. Ayala and Jocelyn Melissa Mendoza, $210,000.

Fairglen Dr., 4202-Dennis and Katherine Allen to Zulema V. Benavides, $450,000.

Lakepark Dr., 8137-James Brian and Karla Lizett Duggan to Mauricio Lavarenga Torres, $315,000.

Longworthe Sq., 4430-Shannon Marie King and estate of John Hall Yod to Abraham Tesfay, $277,000.

Orange Ct., 8312-Jonathan Matthew Kenny to Shelley P. and Daniel G. Arzola, $599,000.

Redondo Pl., 3803-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Robert R. Dielman and Shannon V. Starcher, $209,900.

Robertson Blvd., 4306-Robert J. and Kelleen Trauger to Matthew S. and Katherine P. Zezima, $800,000.

Shadwell Dr., 8612, No. 50-Galina Skorina to Jessica N. Moore, $157,000.

Sunny View Dr., 3400-Stephen J. Mellians and Krishna J. Cornwell to Paul and Jennifer M. Lizer, $565,000.

Washington Ave., 8521-Jerry A. Jurasits and Susan J. Kuck to Dannie G. and Alison R. Wilson, $458,000.

NORTH SPRINGFIELD AREA

Carrick Lane, 8127-Chau T. and Phuong N. Nguyen to Leonard E. and Vidalina A. Abadam, $565,000.

Hansford Ct., 7201-Mohammed D. Islam and Safia A. Hasci to Barbara Jill Weaverling, $785,000.

Kirkham Ct., 5666-Kathleen Huggins Clarke and estate of George H. Quinn to Lauren K. Bacon, $425,000.

Nutting Dr., 5307-Sharon Q. Ashley and Sara Endicott to Luis Fernando Riveros Luque and Anna Marie Stephens Riveros, $497,000.

OAKTON AREA

Cranbrook Ct., 3318-Todd and Debra Krebs to Brandon M. and Meghan C. Cole, $805,000.

History Dr., 3251-Harold J. and Mary Teresa Taegel to Anthony Michael Pane and Sarah Roni Capellari, $867,500.

Oakton Crossing Ct., 10005-Sweta and Pulak Chakrabarti to Yashe Jhaverii and Nandiniben S. Patel, $1.21 million.

Trousseau Lane, 2972-William F. and Patricia M. Alden to Srikanth Chadive and Praveena Salla, $1.16 million.

White Flint Ct., 3217-Gary Michael and Joan Florence Lonnquist to Xinhong Yang and Shaw Haw Chao, $497,500.

RESTON AREA

Approach Lane, 2045-Angela J. Palazzolo and Norman E. Morris Jr. to Michele Iversen, $467,000.

Beacon Heights Dr., 2062-Andrew M. Thomas and Carla J. Wojnaroski to David Hettler and Carola Seiz, $949,900.

Castle Rock Sq., 2249, No. 2B-David Wolter to Jason Lamprey and Ryan Vermette, $198,500.

Chancery Station Cir., 12108-Carol and Michael Donovan to Michael Baader II and Andrea Raj, $845,000.

Emerald Heights Ct., 2314-Nicholas T. Tekpertey to Brandon B. Denny and Casey D. Back, $357,000.

Forest Edge Dr., 11122-Robert N. Weitzel to Farzana Sultana, $419,900.

Garden Wall Ct., 1315-Jean C. Matthews to Jonathan Richard Franssell, $261,000.

Golf Course Dr., 2107-Michelle R. Wiss and Mark S. Leson to Michael Vann and Elise Ann Choate, $448,000.

Harpers Square Ct., 10910-Christopher Douglas Swol Jr. to Jonathan Trevor Sykes and Cara Warren, $485,000.

Hunters Run Dr., 2271-Antoine and Frank Lorenzo Allen to Vikas Agnihotri, $181,000.

Lake Shore Crest Dr., 1720, No. 33-Margaret Hollifield Larkin to Matthew Nuzzo, $311,000.

Market St., 12000, No. 151-David C. Kahn and Christina E. Kyriakou to Cheryl A. Cotter, $445,500.

Middle Creek Lane, 2304-Michael and Elizabeth C. Fernandez Losi to Jennifer L. Frank, $425,000.

Northgate Sq., 1441, No. 11B-Janice Moya to Jean H. Collier, $224,000.

Orchard Lane, 11444-Joan C. Kenney to Margaret T. Emerson, $525,000.

Purple Beech Dr., 11421-H. Preston and Birgitta G. Hay to June Price Tangney, $1.05 million.

Quietree Dr., 1729-Cynthia H. Budnick to Robert Scott and Lisa Beth Leary, $359,900.

Saffold Way, 11006-Christine L. and Peter A. Mayes to Jeff Hale and Lauros A. Kranz, $391,000.

Sagewood Lane, 1951, No. 619-Bettina Forman and estate of Harold Segal to Ommar Win, $122,500.

Shire Ct., 11843, No. 2C-Christina Oliviero Gamlin to Lauren Whyte, $233,000.

Spinnaker Ct., 2203-Joseph A. and Kimberly A. Knill to Victoria E. Simpson and John C. Larson, $775,000.

Summer Meadow Lane, 12061-Charles B. and Lesley Anne Emerson to Kelsey Megan Whitlock, $609,000.

Swans Neck Way, 2037-Donald C. Hunt and Isabelle C.D. Achille to Allison and Joshua Meyer, $569,000.

Triple Crown Rd., 11801-James G. and Josephine Peters to Kenneth and Alexandra Seifert, $743,000.

Walnut Branch Rd., 12005-John M. and Mary P. Bronson to Ali Nemazee and Margaret E. Graybeal, $715,000.

Wedgewood Manor Way, 1263-Judith A. Polizzotti to Terrance M. and Jacqueline T. Grogan, $650,000.

SEVEN CORNERS AREA

Beachway Dr., 6310-Sigurd A. and Ilze Cimermanis to Karen Campbell and Henry John Amato, $675,000.

Juniper Lane, 3220-James Keith Kennedy to Edmund Chuck and Johnson Moy, $950,000.

Manchester St. S., 3101, No. 211-Rodrigo C. Hurtado to Wilson Siles Lujan and Consuelo Ortuno De Siles, $210,000.

Peyton Randolph Dr., 2914, No. 161-Linh V. Nguyen to Vy Thi Khuong Tran, $123,000.

SPRINGFIELD AREA

Asher Andrew Ct., 8115-Wakefield Homes Corp. and Creative Options Corp. to Mohammed and Hala Ibrahim, $881,000.

Beech Hollow Lane, 8631-Yee G. Ho and Miluska G. Sirvas to Divinagracia F. and Martin Ocampo, $449,999.

Brian Michael Ct., 6828-Kenny and April Chan to Eric J. and Ann Marie Brown, $424,000.

Chancellor Way, 7650-Dustin Lofland and Rachel Amanda Smith to Mohammed and Anastasia R. Jbari, $525,000.

Clifforest Dr., 8125-Henry D. Morales to Huda Ebrahem Abdulekader, $466,000.

Dina Leigh Ct., 6855-Vikram Vasanth Munikoti and Anvitha Acharya to Robin M. Burgess, $419,900.

Erving St., 5913-Joon W. and Ok Boon Kim to Tuan Nguyen, Duoc Van Nguyen and Huong T. Mai, $456,000.

Franconia Rd., 6405-Johnathan Muhr Liebold to Angel Lane, $406,500.

Golden Aspen Ct., 8418-Kathryn Anne and Robert Roy Hankins to Ronald Lee Litten and Maria Roxana Franchi, $749,900.

Hanover Ave., 6407-Yao and Chaohui Chen to Roz Hoang Nguyen, $460,000.

Innisfree Dr., 8500-Mollis Lynn Cottingham to Margaret Pobee Orleans, $620,000.

Lakeland Valley Dr., 7823-Thomas L. Rudebusch and Jennifer M. Brown to Richard Alan and Barbara Ann Fiero, $835,000.

Milva Lane, 6526-Mubarka Haq to Nadeem Waeen and Kwadwo S. Prempeh, $455,000.

Northern Oaks Ct., 7673-Jaime Benjamin Antezana Reyes to Benita I. Ekene, $414,900.

Redman St., 8701-Harbin A. and Leslie J. Hall to Douglas Camacho, $440,000.

Ruskin St., 6803-Karen S. Harper Rose to Tamseela, Mubashar and Muddassar Hanif and Zulaikha Bibi, $470,000.

Southwater Ct., 8219-Timothy B. and Patricia G. Mull to Ana Karina Cory, $515,000.

Sugar Creek Lane, 8476-Thor and Cecilia Guzman to Daniel Alejandre, $320,000.

Valleyfield Dr., 7807-Robert A. and Janet Ann Molan to Keith V. and Jessica N. Moran, $830,000.

Woodstown Dr., 7599-David F. and Desislava A. Haydter to Craig E. Thompson and Jenny Lynn Pitre, $536,000.

VIENNA AREA

Brian Dr., 9219-Andrew and Jessica Sprinkel Karode to Shane Craig and Nada Shawish Dutka, $680,000.

Center St. S., 157-Cadence On Center Corp. to Timothy Patrick Horan and Cha Li, $959,645.

Dellway Lane, 8630-Maura A. Johnson to April M. Delfavero, $523,900.

Elm St. SW, 111-Thomas H. and Sasha J. Song to Christopher P. and Kathryn Pearl Isaac, $1.52 million.

Gallows Rd., 2726, No. 801-Jing Yu to Katherine HJ Kim, $244,500.

Horse Shoe Dr., 1941-Patrick and Patricia Kehoe to Abigail J. Laurie and Ellen J. Yahuda, $1.06 million.

Leeds Castle Dr., 1597, No. 81-Vinod and Anjali Panicker to Jackson P. DeWeese and Victoria Elizabeth Forbes, $441,000.

Luckett Ave., 2435-David A. and Karen A. Sampson to Peter James and Meghan Quinn Grana, $645,000.

Mill Race Estates Dr., 9708-Mohamed Elisiragy to Olabiyi Anthony and Eniola Anna Obisesan, $1.43 million.

Northern Neck Dr., 1531, No. 101-Ali and Noushin Nemazee to Fanfan Jiang and Michael Dranove, $445,000.

Park Tower Dr., 2653, No. 5-Victoria M. and Barbara Joan Anzaldua to Renuka MacEwen, $525,000.

Rehoboth Ct., 8504-Richard Gaksoo and Christine Pyung to Jithu and Deepti Krishnan, $740,000.

Westown Way, 8556-Sanjeev K. Bansal to Ruihua Dong and Ansheng Oin, $785,000.

VIENNA-DUNN LORING AREA

Sandburg Ct., 8006-Teresalina Marfori to Michael H. Cao, $565,000.

WEST SPRINGFIELD AREA

Carnation Ct., 7114-Wayne A. and Tara A. Green to Eric C. and Kara L. Hui, $620,000.

Hall St., 5909-Robert E. and Nellie D. Cassels to Andres G. Reinoso and Gladys V. Saenz, $495,000.

Kerrydale Dr., 6267-Teresa B. Harris to Roman Morales Fuentes, $438,000.

Mulvaney Ct., 9010-Ryan R. and Jennifer C. Landoll to Han Wool Lee and Hye Young Jung, $405,000.

Red Fox Estates Ct., 6290-Jeffery T. and Lisa H. Long to Krystalyn Kinsel and Matthew Wilson, $1.05 million.

Rockledge Ct., 7710-James B. and Teresa Planeaux to Syed S. Ali, $539,950.

Shooting Star Dr., 7720-Dawn R. and John H. Grote to Kalkidan Tadesse, $515,000.

Terry Lynn Ct., 8806-Mark Dell Kielsgard to Roger W. and Elizabeth Smith Thompson, $448,000.

Wickham Rd., 8335-Elizabeth Frances Smetana to Andrew Isaac and Lisa Marie Fuller, $435,000.

Fairfax City

These sales data were recorded by the City of Fairfax Real Estate Assessment Office.

Berritt St., 4115-Diane E. Carr to Huafang Cui and Edwin J. Curle, $540,000.

Fairfax Blvd., 9475, No. 204-Jeanette J. Epps to Shanti N. and Nirmala Dhakal, $187,000.

Howerton Ave., 10606-Hua Yuan and Cai Mei Xu to Michael D. Roberts and Sally Baghdassarian, $575,000.

Main St., 10570, No. 224-Katherine Jeanette Cardell Page to Fatma and Abdenour Sebbah, $210,000.

Norton Pl., 3959-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Donald Edward and Leslie H. Stone, $825,000.

Tedrich Blvd., 3813-Martin Butler and Carron Young to Michael and Zoryana Rawlins, $430,000.

Falls Church

Among homes sold in Falls Church.

Anne St., 508-PRS Holdings Corp. to Jason E. and Stacy E. Mindlin, $1.54 million.

Forest Dr., 323-Asr Designer Homes Corp. to Amardip S. and Simran Randhawa, $1.36 million.

Grove Ave., 309-Christopher and Kirsten Zochowski to James L. and Susan P. Hamilton, $1.56 million.

Midvale St., 219-Thomas H. and Mary Ann Yancey to Neil H. and Christina Macbridge, $1.55 million.

Spring St. S., 524-Philip T. Nemec Harumi Ishii to Jenny H. and Rui M. Malheiro, $642,275.

Virginia Ave. N., 312-Wendell A. and Marilyn J. Golias to Afsah Mohallatee and Julie Dorzab, $899,000.