Bradley Blvd., 5600-Christopher M. Harris to Anthony Neiderer and Kristen Duncan, $680,000.
Andover Dr., 6915-Peter Kyongwhon and John Sangwhon Yu to Kevin C. and Margaret C. Finnicum Rieder, $869,000.
Duffield Lane, 1812-Charles B. and Sue D. McCarty to Piotr Andrzejczak, $599,999.
Oberlin Dr., 2503-Adrian C. Azer and Candice Brooke Adams to Robin Mae Kuprewicz and Daniel Clinton Caughey, $369,000.
Princeton Dr., 6618-Leslie H. Catlin to Angela and Robert Dolan, $514,000.
Regent Dr., 7213-Fergus Paul and Gina M. Briggs to Elizabeth C. and Brian C. Schlesier, $888,000.
Wakefield Dr. W., 6716, No. A2-Margaret Gladstein and estate of Bobbette Gladstein to Melissa L. Sterpin, $242,000.
Woodmont Rd., 6035-Eric and Julie Anne Savage Parekh to David C. Murray and Jessica L. Shuster, $782,500.
10th St., 6622, No. C1-Laureen D. Reagan to Corrie Cyre, $264,000.
Apple Tree Dr., 4605-Phuong Bui and Andy Tran to Christopher T. Saulnier, $440,000.
Ballycastle Cir., 5102-Dana S. Adkins to Lauren E. Mullins, $480,000.
Bold Lion Lane, 7801-Jeffrey T. and Corinn E. Conrade to James and Lisa Bailey, $545,000.
Buckingham Palace Ct., 5604-Albert W. and Elizabeth W. Parrow to Paul Stephen McNelly, $565,000.
Castlefin Way, 6416-Chad Michael and Rachael L. Morgan to Alexander I. and Allison M. Kops, $467,000.
Cross Gate Lane, 7525-Amaury Marion Ortiz to Tal Ronan and Rochelle Laderberg Aviv, $525,000.
Digby Grn., 7469-Femi O. and Oloyede Babafemi Obatoyinbo to Ryan Michael and Andrea Lynn Hamlen Ridgely, $499,000.
Ericka Ave., 6839-John David McMahon to Xuelei Tan, $420,000.
Founders Crossing Ct., 5928, No. 104-William Timmons to Akram Khan, $325,000.
Frost Lake Lane, 6632-Brian J. and Kathryn A. Convery to Shou P. Chen, $560,000.
Heatherway Ct., 6846-Nilya Carrato to Aaron Jacob Naylor, $335,000.
High Valley Lane, 6627-Jose J. Maldonado and Rosa A. Linares to Karna B. and Pabitra Thapa Khatri, $335,000.
Hydrangea Dr., 6047-Matthew and Heather Cassano to Erick Kottke and Marbelliz Aleman, $445,000.
Kelsey Point Cir., 6527-Robert H. and Donna M. Torche to Jeannine N. and Thomas I. Zells, $480,000.
Larpin Lane, 5722-Carlos H. and Sandra Merino to Marcus D. Littman and Nicole C. Jordan, $529,000.
Mersey Oaks Way, 6009, No. B-William L. and Mary N. Giles to Gina D. O’Neal, $238,000.
Morning Ride Ct., 7912-Edward C. and Catherine Perry to Songyodh Tantiyangkul and Jaruvan Simuang, $565,000.
Old Brentford Ct., 6134-Beatrice Bokrass to John Spencer Fenton, $435,000.
Old Carriage Lane, 6553-Doris G. Esparcia to Sharon Elizabeth Pappajohn, $325,000.
Olivet Dr., 6119-Piney Run Elm Investments Corp. to Robert and Mary Simeone, $763,525.
Racepoint Way, 7210-Yesenia Rosa Roque to Ryan Verl and Regine Clare Morte Orme, $545,000.
Rockleigh Way, 6637-Jeffrey David and Jessica M. Brust to Matthew Richard Bush and Ann Marie Sutter, $437,000.
Roundhill Rd., 4406-Panayiota Christodoulou and Costas C. Kokkinos to Christopher Michael and Jeana Allen, $595,000.
Scottswood St., 6709-U.S. Bank National Association and Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc. to Thanh Nguyen, $472,500.
Signature Cir., 6875-Sepideh Gharanfoli to Duane K. and Tesha J. Crockett Gibson, $442,000.
Summer Park Lane, 6109-Joyce Laurent to Rachel Belter, $485,000.
Taliaferro Way, 6267-Rachel Marie Smith to Gary and Joy Vandemortel, $565,000.
Upland Dr., 4805-Mark S. and Desiree M. Wilkinson to Lynn King and Rachel Mae McNich, $471,000.
Victoria Dr., 6905-C-Nora Edwards to Helen Gebretensae, $242,000.
Wescott Hills Way, 5872-Peter A. Bastone to Rodaba Sadozai and Mahamed H. Farid, $390,000.
Woodfield Estates Dr., 5914-Aliza H. Recher to Herbert H.K. and Frances Chin Hau, $490,000.
Americana Dr., 4267, No. 202-Yang Long and Bo Liang to Veronica Rivera and Joo Man Cha, $190,000.
Americana Dr., 4945, No. G-Heather M. Wobbe to Bruce Edward D. Martinez, $159,950.
Banff St., 4518-Ruth Ann and Matthew W. Rodgers to James M. and Alyss C. Gaughan, $691,400.
Burbank Rd., 8806-Eric D. and Jon P. Luskin to David Y. and Hanna Kim, $550,000.
Dassett Ct., 7903, No. 102-Joseph S. and Amy Wood to Kyungsook Ham, $250,000.
Epinard Ct., 8317-William E. and Lenore Hill Albright to Eleamore A. and James P. Kennedy, $624,900.
Glastonbury Ct., 8342-Elizabeth Evans to Brian J. Snavley, $375,000.
Ivymount Ct., 4345, No. 11-Susana Prada to Rhina Y. Ayala and Adelaida Almendarez, $215,000.
King David Blvd., 4911-Barry J. and Vicki M. MacDonald to Byron and Kathleen Cody, $701,000.
Kloman St., 4022-Howard V. and Ewa B. Sloan to Christopher Michael and Alicia Harris, $910,000.
Marshall Dr., 7558-William A. Husztek and Michelle Markoff to Osmin H. Rodriguez, $532,400.
Normac Dr., 3918-Maribeth McGarragy Perucci to Rhaashan and Jylinda Johnson, $805,700.
Pleasant Way, 7498-Janet L. Rowlands to James and Johanna Murphy, $619,900.
Ruggles Ct., 4472-Yordy Selma and Carlos Fenando Arevalo Rojas to Rebecca Endayen, $372,000.
Stuart Ct., 3816-Glen A. and Kathryn C. Jedlicka to Jeongseok Lee, $485,000.
Victor Cir., 3265-Andrew J. and Carly J. Smith to Robert C. Yi, $439,000.
Woodburn Rd., 3358, No. 33-Gordon F. Meuse Jr. to Khanh Quach and Henry Quach Shen, $190,000.
Stuart St. N., 4035-Arthur G. Hansen and estate of Lenore Marie Hansen to John and Michelle Woodley, $850,000.
George Mason Dr. S., 3701, No. 104N-Ninoska Herrera to Chandell Miller, $215,000.
George Mason Dr. S., 3705, No. 1214S-Debra D. Roby to Abdul Jabbar, $320,000.
George Mason Dr. S., 3713, No. 902-Jagjot Singh and Layla E. Toran to Gidey Gebremariam and Helen Hailmaryam, $312,000.
Jay Miller Dr., 6533-Kevin L. and Nancy M. Walker to Sandra A. Stajka, $759,000.
Leesburg Pike., 6143, No. 605-Clinton Firstbrook IV to Costantino Panayides and Maria Katradis, $230,000.
Magnolia Ave., 3219-James Allen and Elizabeth D. Thomas Allen to Magaly L. Vallejo, $535,000.
Recreation Lane, 6402-Jessie K. Ulin to Uri Wassertzug and Elizabeth Field, $790,000.
Seminary Rd., 5501, No. 1715S-Mazin A. Abbas to Christopher Whitaker, $223,000.
Seminary Rd., 5505, No. 2206N-Joseph L. Creasy to Kiran Fatima and Malik M. Hayat, $220,000.
Seminary Rd., 5505, No. 713N-Louis Charles Edward Fine to Mary F. Stalter, $175,000.
Spring Lane, 3235-Janet M. Smith to Kimairy D. Laws and George H. Laws Garcia, $525,000.
Burdett Rd., 9535-Robert T. and Maureen Smith Bethea to Matthew Turnbull, $455,000.
Chestnut Wood Lane, 10056-David L. Williams to William L. and Blair P. Cannell, $449,900.
Cove Landing Rd., 5837, No. 102-Sandra Ward to Zahra Amouei, $260,000.
Fenestra Ct., 6315-Douglas D. McDonald to Mofazzal Hussain and Arju Khanam, $299,000.
Goshen Lane, 9420-William Barnard Smith and Elizabeth Leigh Sizer Smith to Tam Thi Thanh Trinh, $455,000.
Hollins Lane, 5501-Otto Fernando and Esmeralda Palomo to Jaime E. Iraeta Rivas, $369,000.
Katelyn Zinn Pl., 9549-Townes at Burke Lake Crossing Corp. to My Tran, $706,865.
Mardale Lane, 6002-Alberta Edna Ellison to Steven Kang, $393,000.
Oak Green Ct., 10890-Albert Neal Faircloth to Ashley Shavonne Lane, $340,450.
Peter Roy Ct., 9378-Ghuman Properties Corp. to Brandon M. Griffin and Gabrielle T. Reed, $444,500.
Roberts Common Ct., 5912-Hassan H. Khalil to Levi Zegarra and Mirta Karin Vidal, $375,000.
Sunset Woods Ct., 6713-Feng Ren Huang and Lih Chu S. Huang to Aliuddin U. Mohammad, $480,000.
Wilmington Dr., 6033-Ethan B. and Erin Morrissey Lauer to Richard Micheal and Emily Ranch, $535,000.
Baton Rouge Ct., 13918-David S. and Kimberly A. Kim to Nam H. and Moonhee Doan, $330,000.
Belle Plains Dr., 5245-Martha C. Morris to Dahyeon Dana and Gyuhyeon Sow, $499,900.
Blue Aster Cir., 5366-Jin MN Kim and Sun Young Lee to Ki Seong Park, $545,000.
Brittney Elyse Cir., 5142-M-Sekhar and Sai Ramakrishna Puli to Lindsay A. Arnsmeyer, $277,000.
Cabells Mill Dr., 13802-Diane L. Kresslein to Krupanidhi Peterson and Madhupama Gurivindapally, $460,000.
Chasewood Cir., 6808-Heather D. Diesel to Hai Nguyen and Tri Luu, $337,900.
Clarendon Springs Pl., 5877-Kimberly K. Jones to Kenneth and Anna Tatman, $279,900.
Climbing Rose Way, 14317, No. 204-Gregory C. Trunz to Amir Abbas Eram, $220,000.
Confederate Ridge Lane, 6925-Ronald and Stacey Willis to Rebecca Leann and Cameron Dexter Wills, $570,000.
Cottingham Lane, 6815-Julia Messaoudi to Ganbat Enkhtuvshin, $360,000.
Eagle Button Ct., 14220-Jaskaran Singh to Richard A. and Kristen Zentmayer, $430,000.
Emeric Ct., 13336-Srinivas and Sandhya Rani Nallanagula to Ritesh Gautam and Sirija Puramshetty, $710,000.
Forest Pond Ct., 13645-Milton E. and Stephanie R. Garcia to Luke C. and Heather Amanda Williams, $301,000.
Grande Forest Ct., 5116-Lee W. and Cheryl L. Caslavka to Abdullah Kawsar and Eshita Shaheed, $975,000.
Gresham Lane, 5614-Richard A. Pruitt to Kyu Kang and Soon Hyang Yeon, $349,000.
Havener House Way, 6036-Georgia L. Demko and Georgia L. Aleman to Crista Marsh, $285,000.
Honey Hill Ct., 14119-Changkyom and Kyungok Kim to Stephen Junho Kim and Eun Sun Hwang, $340,000.
Jaslow St., 14926-Donna A. Decker to Vanessa P. Samuels, $450,000.
Kerrywood Cir., 6849-Hyungkyun Kim and Soon Mi Park to Junyoung Suh, $389,900.
Lavender Mist Lane, 13693-Mark Attwa and Rita Barkouk to Sumit Kumar Gupta and Swati Khandelwal, $474,000.
Manorwood Dr., 5966-Alireza Masihi to Beshir and Mariam Attalla Fares, $375,000.
Meherrin Dr., 15473-Hao Sevener to Donald R. and Mary Anne Sandberg, $635,000.
Ottawa Rd., 5810-Dora Le to Kelly A. Kerbs and Michael R. Morales, $469,000.
Preacher Chapman Pl., 13910-Jeremy J. Karaskevicus to Hanssell Lopez, $330,000.
Rocky Run Dr., 5725-Billy F. and Diane H. Ross to Matthew R. and Allison K. Gisinger, $510,000.
Saguaro Pl., 14463-Ho Kwan and Maria Youngja Kang to April L. Holmes, $226,500.
Sharps Dr., 6532-Michael and Nicole A. McAllister to Alla Gennadievna Strader, $410,000.
Smithfield Pl., 15550-John W. and Tamelia Morris to Shivaji and Tonia F. Sengupta, $765,000.
Stonepath Cir., 6135-Tom D. and Nancy A. Crouch to Shakti Raj and Kathryn Saini, $360,000.
Summit St., 5449-Michael T. Bolles to Hany R. and Yen T. Sadek, $745,000.
Tree Line Dr., 5438-Mary C. Stralka to Samantha Domville, $529,000.
Veronica Rd., 5032-Pavel G. and Stella G. Pekarsky to Narayana Sundaram and Sowjanya Rajavaram, $935,000.
Willoughby Newton Dr., 5605, No. 13-Bank of America to Gabriel S. Eusebio Jr., $267,000.
Winding Ridge Lane, 13939-Jason D. Witt to Louis Philippe Mateus, $350,000.
Woven Willow Lane, 14267B-Omolola C. Amoussou Soumonni to Chan H. Park, $384,000.
Autumn Glory Way, 4701-William Randolph and Rebecca Lynn Gilchrist to Nikhil Sharma and Veena Pandey, $900,000.
Bernadette Ct., 15117-Dewitt T. and Jennifer R. Latimer to Thomas M. and Danielle Paige Burnette, $400,000.
Fallen Oak Ct., 13510-Elizabeth Baumann Dugan to Joshua Gregory and Renata Deye, $705,000.
Novar Dr., 4148-Winston Howard Andrews Jr. to Naresh Man Karmacharya and Shakuntala Shrestha, $383,000.
Pleasant Valley Rd., 4301-3sels Properties Corp. and Richard Salas to Tyler Shaulis Morris and Miranda Kay Wyman, $410,000.
Sand Rock Lane, 4628-Brian C. and Denise L. Wright to Eun K. and Kangyun Jung, $610,000.
Bridgeland Lane, 13602-Unity Investments Corp. and Kat Realty Corp. to Rany Ghbros and Hanan S. Metias, $600,000.
Dunquin Ct., 7425-Nicholas Nawrotzky to Bruce F. Irby and Cynthia R. Hall, $750,000.
Limestone Ct., 13010-Aihua Guo and Haiying Li to Johnathan Reaheon and Rebecca Eve Jeong, $500,000.
Osprey Ct., 5704-Lauren S. Sugfleta to Hemin Wahid Kochany and Niga Feteh Azeez, $327,000.
Springhouse Ct., 13902-Joseph W. and Brandy J. Cronin to Thomas Francis and Kerri Marie Lawson, $725,000.
Wolf Valley Dr., 12133-David J. and Stacy A. Bergert to Michael and Brittany Shattuck, $915,000.
Aristotle Dr., 11352, No. 7-108-Andy K. and Amy B. Lee to Hyesung Angela Yun, $245,000.
Ashton Oaks Dr., 12908-Joseph and Hanh Smith to Joseph and Marcela Lee, $620,000.
Babashaw Ct., 3103-Jeanne P. Luschin to Jonathan Gessert, $395,000.
Blake Lane, 9709-John R. Katebini to Rajitha Gutta, $437,000.
Brices Ford Ct., 3707-Steven Dockweiler and Michael S. Dingman to Blake Samuel and Leigh Ann Rogers Whaley, $677,000.
Brookgreen Dr., 4128-Michelle D. Petersen to Rosebella A. Odenyo, $583,000.
Byrd Dr., 11112-William H. and Nella C. Farley to Hoang Nguyen and Stephanie Ann Motal Nguyen, $482,500.
Canonbury Sq., 9485-David M. and Jennifer T. Chen to Brittany Shepherd, $619,500.
Cheshire Meadows Way, 5513-Roweena D. and Gregory P. Swanson to Dereje T. Woldtsadik, $440,000.
Covington St., 3010-Robin D. Thompson to Xiaojuan Cheng and Guheng Xu, $430,000.
Deerberry Ct., 3604-Barry C. and Mary A. Erdeljon to Caitlin and Jason D. Witt, $575,000.
Dogberry Lane, 4026-Mollie Deboeck to Theodros Abraham and Merone Yilma, $525,000.
Fair Briar Lane, 12767-Martin K. Schaller to Eric Joseph Johnson, $245,000.
Fair Stone Dr., 4435, No. 102-Nicole Antoinette Lumsden and Nicole A. Hunt to Brandon Lee Ford, $210,000.
Field Lark Ct., 12330-Cynthia C. Lee Gallo to Wing Kei Wong, $455,000.
Foxfield Lane, 3821-Robert D. and Elizabeth G. Grant to Thien Huunguyen, $419,000.
Glenbrook Rd., 3896-John J. Coscia and Lisa C. Church to Robert B. and Shamika Woodruff, $1.1 million.
Green Look Ct., 3909-Joo Ran and Heung Hee Lee to Junfan Weng and Ling Lin, $557,500.
Groves Lane, 4727-Schameha A. Shokoor to Felix L. Tong and Dongnghi T. Cao, $765,000.
Head Ct., 5039-Trevor P. Nelson to Warry Ann and James Arch Bonney, $380,000.
Hummingbird Way, 4608-Francis and Nancy Mullen to Kaitlin Elizabeth Cuffe, $415,000.
James Young Way, 5571-K. Hovnanian Homes at Burke Junction Corp. to Eun Sun Jee, $1.1 million.
Keys Ct., 10955-Vasudevan and Sujatha M. Nair to Joy A. Chernosky and Marcus L. Beal Jr., $860,000.
Latney Rd., 10351-Krista Cooper Forcier and Krista Cooper to Hugo Anglarill, $405,000.
Liberty Bridge Rd., 12432-A-Alan B. and Carrington E. Crabbe to Lourdes Beatriz Jusino Tomassini, $393,000.
Majestic Lane, 4114-K2NC Corp. to Heather Nguyen and Jennifer Hanh Diep, $539,988.
Market Commons Dr., 4480, No. 507-Aisha N. Mian to Cyrus Rezai, $295,000.
McFarland Dr., 5002-Syed S. Ali to Grady and Michelle Wilburn, $380,000.
Mirror Pond Dr., 9424-Bayne R. and Nancy E. Rector to Xiujiang Liu, $505,000.
Mozart Brigade Lane, 4225, No. 94-William S. and Susan S. Wisseman to Woo and Grace Lee, $295,000.
Oak Mill Lane, 3602-Doris M. Schwab to Alvin Y. and Ally J. Ko, $810,000.
Penderview Dr., 3916, No. 427-Robert Thomas and Robyn Kuhn Rogers to Alexander Young Kang, $180,000.
Penderview Terr., 12157, No. 836-Barthlomew Boyd to Kathryn E. Middleton, $236,000.
Pennypacker Lane, 13310-Joshua E. Bushman and estate of Joan L. Crofford to David M. and Kathryn E. Medinets, $415,000.
Pine Tree Dr., 11641-Dawn Devaney Gammon to Scott Edwards, $775,000.
Ponce Pl., 9205-John J. and Gayle T. Novak to Jason and Joana D. Ward, $802,091.
Prosperity Ave., 2655, No. 434-Drew Bradley Crain Davis to Daniel L. Johnson, $452,500.
Prosperity Ave., 2665, No. 337-Jae H. Kim and Hye Kyong Anthens to Sreehima Sai Gadamsetty, $440,000.
River Forth Dr., 4129-Khurram Altaf and Ayesha Khurram to Jeff Hong, $500,000.
Royal Lytham Dr., 3954-Rema Pallapolu to Anjani Posni, $600,000.
San Carlos Dr., 4400-Hao M. Dang to Rosario and Lucio Rodriguez Torrico, $465,000.
Sedgehurst Dr., 4401, No. 304-Ryan Fleming to Su Bong and Mi Ja Chong, $268,000.
Sideburn Rd., 4858-Puja and Rohit Sharma to Menachem M. Deitsch and Raizel Gutnick, $660,000.
Sparrow Tail Lane, 13103-Anthony Petruzzi to Maria Monica Pena De Rios and Herbert Estuardo Rios Cruz, $430,000.
Stonehenge Way, 4036-Anna Maria Goldberg to Aimal Mangal, $560,000.
Sudley Ford Ct., 3772-Adam J. and Rita J. Stanislawski to Stuart McVey, $330,000.
Sweet Leaf Terr., 12480-Hazel Rose Osea to Ashish Jain and Ratika Garg, $495,000.
Thomas Brigade Lane, 4379-Hong K. and Yoon M. Jun to Gang Liang, $495,000.
Varny Pl., 12628-Kevin Edward Jarboe and Palma Jean Botterell to Margaret Allyson Smith, $515,000.
Westbrook Mill Lane, 11338, No. 204-Durene M. Brimer to Eric David and Michelle Mary King, $339,000.
Winford Ct., 5545-Barry K. and Kathleen Walutes Bedford to Ranuel Magalong and Kara M. Bedford, $376,000.
Wood Violet Ct., 9283-NVR Inc. to Whang and Grace Hae Sung Shin, $941,849.
Century Oak Ct., 8503-Francisco and Linda Salguero to Valerie M. Villegas and Mark J. Percosky, $750,600.
Devereux Station Lane, 11105-Jeffrey L. and Jeanne M. Carr to Jamel Iddriss, $980,000.
Oak Hollow Lane, 8029-Robert O. and Maria A. Mansker to Seann J. and Mellisa K. Cahill, $640,000.
Shady Cove Dr., 9906-Tamara L. and Brian D. Royce to John B. and Margaret G. Lifsey, $854,000.
Willowbrook Rd., 7814-Rodney F. and Barbara J. Higgins to Angela E. and Emmett M. Maunakea, $850,000.
Aronow Dr., 7004-George E. Lowrance to Belgacem Mkaddem, $415,000.
Camp Alger Ave., 7516-Jeffrey S. and Tara J. George to Robert Daniel and Melissa D. Holyfield, $600,000.
Chestnut Ave., 6937-John D. Loikow to Anna Elizabeth Ricklin, $595,000.
Emma Lee St., 2830, No. 302-Michael B. and Laura S. Athman to Owen Scarbrough, $340,000.
Fisher Ave., 6626-Jeffrey J. and Julie E. Bryan to Parixit Mehrotra and Malika Pant, $760,000.
Harper Valley Lane, 8123-Kevin M. Partyka to Jenna Neily, $445,000.
Holly Hill Dr., 3249-Randall J. Bass to Alejandra and William Carrera, $506,000.
Jefferson Ave., 7009-Sean P. Cox to Christopher C. Hagemann and Alice C. Rowland, $565,000.
Lester Lee Ct., 2828-John W. Thomas to Han T. Dinh and Truc T. Tran, $325,000.
New Providence Dr., 7750, No. 31-Penelope Albritton and Penelope Campbell to Tessa Bohman, $350,000.
Nicosh Circle Lane, 8058-Luisa M. Miranda White and Johnanna Bendfeldt to Kimberly Limon, $492,500.
Rogers Dr., 2912-Anne M. Sprague to Kimberly F. Shrewsbury, $430,100.
Terry Lane, 7112-Dalton Parker Fuqua and Erica Sydney Shein to Marisa Bianca and Rogelio A. Orozco, $622,000.
Westlawn Dr., 6716-K. R. Assets 3 Corp. to Fred R. and Patricia M. Mitter, $690,000.
Woodlawn Ave., 3001-Christopher S. and Madeline M. Van Nostrand to Jonathan Eskew and Desiree Monterosso, $510,000.
Blocker Pl., 2773-Charles Edward and Katherine Anne Bouldin to James Anthony Case, $500,000.
Falls Reach Dr., 6990, No. 113-Yan Je Lai to Josiah J. Surface and Jessica E. Han, $470,000.
Gilson St., 1804-Eun Joo Hopkins to Daquan Zhou and Rong Cai, $525,000.
Hillsman St., 2674-Gregory A. and Cynthia Bea Markwell to Michael and Julie Anstrom, $850,000.
Hyson Lane, 2810-John and Linda Page Mason to Karla M. Freeman, $425,000.
Maynard Dr., 2025-Paul A. Carlson to Sana Sahad and Sina Sahand, $567,500.
Pimmit Dr., 1822-Joanne L. Paul and George W. Wolfe to Narinderjit Singh and Jaymes Thomas Hall, $775,000.
Pimmit Dr., 2311, No. 605-Aleksandar and Dejana Krsmanovic to Fariborz Noori and Simin Chowgani, $258,000.
Roswell Ct., 2600-Gene D. Robinson II and estate of Joseph P. McAdams to Erik and Jennifer Price, $580,800.
Shreve Rd., 7814-Lauren Gwin to Ashley N. and Christopher Michael Allen, $761,000.
Cedardale Dr., 8321-Thomas L. and Cheryl L. Bratten to Kevin M. and Angela C. Zier, $684,900.
Croton Dr., 1014-Erik and Corrie Cyre to James B. and Cynthia L. Toney Lynn, $609,000.
Eaglebrook Ct., 8707-Alabama Ave Corp. to Rachel Helen Graham and David J. Paradise, $1.42 million.
Parry Lane, 8709-Timothy John O’Brien and estate of Mary Ann O’Brien to Amanda Therrian and Jonathan C. Niznak, $550,000.
Wingfield Pl., 8106-Johnson and Christopher E. Hughes to Mathew G. Stephens and Maritza R. Vasquez, $450,000.
Holly Briar Lane, 11616-James J. and Monica A. Check to Anna Brady Estevez, $1 million.
Loran Ct., 1097-Justin D. and Susan L. Pelham Webb to Malgorzata and Lukasz Zawisza, $732,000.
Raccoon Trail, 509-John and Audra Walsh to Delmar Joseph and Susan P. Luce, $1.3 million.
Wood Glade Dr., 9251-Margaret H. and Douglas A. Gentges to Richard Elliot Kramer and Jennifer Anne Sollars Barton, $735,000.
Air And Space Museum Pkwy., 13634-US Home Corp. to Raci Vennapusa, $615,000.
Alan Shepard St., 3098-US Home Corp. to Derrick Royce Ken and Joanna Tu Phuong Hatami, $702,990.
Angeline Dr., 2484, No. 101-Khaiser Unissa Fnu and Lohit Lakkireddy to Pramoda Battina, $58,000.
Campbell Way, 711-Darline L. Rowe to Saher Javed and Zajjaj Amin, $435,000.
Cedar Chase Ct., 1071-Adam J. and Dawn M. Harrison to Arthur S. Satian, $800,000.
Centre Park Cir., 12937, No. 403-Joanna G. Shuman to Daphne R. Warlmais, $309,000.
Commodore Ct., 3513-Clinton Melvyn and Brandie K. Walker to Ah Young and Takeshi Kondo, $969,000.
Cuttermill Ct., 1403-Keith Austin and Jennifer Marion Luter to John R. and Rebecca W. Evjen, $495,000.
Dew Meadow Ct., 2427-Catherine Alexander and Cavida Maurouquessane to Rajan Rai, $365,000.
Farmbell Ct., 13604-Neal Clifford and Denise Hart Londos to Scott and Leah L. Cowles, $626,200.
Florida Ave., 517, No. 203-Zoraida M. Siles to Bobbi J. Miles Belding, $207,500.
Flying Squirrel Dr., 13596-Jijun Chen and Min Chang to Wayne Ching, $456,000.
Fox Woods Dr., 12701-Pamela P. Spencer to Jeffrey C. Courcelle and Michele Parkinson, $765,000.
Hay Rake Ct., 2401-Steve A. Gwaltney and Matthew D. Cubbage to Ali Kaan Oncu and Ozlem Arslan, $465,000.
Highcourt Lane, 2108, No. 304-Jean M. Masanz to Nihat and Sureyya Cardak, $261,000.
Jeff Ryan Dr., 1035-Lucio and Rosario Torrico to Jose Elias Lopez Lopez, $525,000.
Keisler Ct., 13363-Timothy M. and Janie S. Labus to Henrri A. Portillo Gomez and Cindy E. Ortiz De Portillo, $400,000.
Knight Lane, 1027-Concepcion Vargas and Erick Cazanga to Anwar and Leah Taylor, $330,000.
Madden Ct., 3070-Rachel A. Steiner to Yogender Reddy Rakasi and Kavitha Maddi, $320,000.
McMaster Ct., 3001-Judith A. and Ray A. Mason to Mohammad O. Bhatti, $315,000.
Monroe St., 703-Junction Square Corp. to Lisa Carol Hill and Greg Perrin, $723,245.
Old Dairy Ct., 13495-Alfred Willis the estate of Cecilia Ponce to Dongping Liang and Zheng Wu, $377,500.
Park Crescent Cir., 13106-Edward J. and Bonita L. Rice to Brian Toalson and Erica Schlosser, $532,000.
Queens Ct., 1023-Felipe Valdez to Sara E. Thompson, $344,000.
Richland Lane, 12165-Martin C. and Barbara S. Bischoff to John Edward and Jill Fleury Devoe, $1.23 million.
Rose Petal Cir., 13137-Jahangir Mamatov and Kadirova Karamat to Jinghao Zhang and Ke Zhou, $345,000.
Sandbourne Lane, 2552-Shivaraman Ramadoss and Vatsala Shivaraman to Michael and Joyce Joohyon Kang, $400,150.
Sherwood Park Lane, 13390-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Vinay and Jasmee Nagpal, $673,959.
Summerfield Dr., 1328-Jonathan M. and Heather D. Zdimal to Murali Medisetti and Kavitha Tindivanam, $555,000.
Thurber St., 1503-Charles W. and Ellen L. Allen to Paul F. and Ozgun Rengin Morro, $645,000.
Westcourt Lane, 2203, No. 302-Hyun Tae and Joanna Hyun Jo to Rachel Diane Lacroix, $266,900.
Woodland Park Rd., 13206-NVR Inc. to Iqbal and Nashrin Hasan, $655,000.
Arlington Terr., 2212-Thimblar Joyce Stockton and Loretta Boyd Henderson to Matthew L. Mills, $335,000.
Huntington Ave., 2059, No. 307-Mary Elizabeth Holmgren to Nawshin H. Kutub, $185,000.
Lakota Rd., 3806-Yolanda I. Rojas to Lorena D. and Jose O. Nina Quispe, $490,000.
Midtown Ave., 2451, No. 806-Paul Manhoe Kim to Selmer C. and Rhoda B. Santos, $311,500.
Mount Eagle Dr., 5901, No. 307-Marissa Josephine Hull Vesay and Marissa Josephine Hull to Jennifer Leigh Wood, $237,000.
Mount Eagle Dr., 5902, No. 1117-Ferdinand and Rochelle Alvaro to Laura Downing, $217,000.
Mount Vernon Dr., 5805-Michael W. and Rebecca A. Lloyd to Jeffrey Andres Jacobs and Amanda Nuber, $391,550.
Rixey Dr., 6019-Angel Sharkov and Svetla Sharkova to Julio Cesar and John S. Zeledon, $428,000.
Williamsburg Rd., 5933-Mary Ann Rockey to Jesus Lagares, $395,000.
Bayberry Dr., 7922-Keith B. and Julie B. Ellis to William and Natalie Jones, $521,000.
Cold Spring Pl., 7141-Bryn Gaho Seale to Tashana Richards, $356,000.
Fordson Rd., 8001-Oscar David and Maritza Noemy Reyes to Elenilson B. Argueta, $315,000.
Popkins Lane, 2503-Potomac Relocation Services Corp. to Christopher E. Navarra and Kyle B. Lathrop, $555,000.
Richmond Hwy., 6439, No. 6-201-Kim K. Wright and Jessica Tran to Yvonne A. Carrington, $168,025.
Sherwood Hall Lane, 2700-Tsehay Wann to Firew Tesfaye, $242,639.
Tis Well Dr., 8207-Anne Marie Turner to Ryan and Margaret K. Nelson, $469,999.
Westfield Ct., 7114-John and Kelsey Billings to Alexander Elijah Craft, $367,000.
Bermuda Green Ct., 6567-Estate of Philip M. Myers and Kathlyn R. Myers to Yogesh and Shashi Handa, $420,000.
Braddock Rd., 4004-Sayyid M. and Rafia Syeed to Hao M. Dang, $610,000.
Cheyenne Knoll Pl., 5412-Daniel and Brittani Nicole Vargas to Monica R. Mondloch, $547,500.
Edsall Ridge Pl., 5430-John Patrick and Melinda Martin Clark to Thomas O. and Christine M. Karako, $697,000.
First Statesman Lane, 5582-Brandon A. Bottomley to Xingni and Charles Kilby, $363,000.
Hazeltine Ct., 4507, No. D-Yun Haeng Lee to Sang Hung and Paul Yu, $277,500.
Mayhunt Ct., 4643-Nicole A. Randall and Nicole A. Hayes to Mikal Rasheed, $465,000.
Sahalee Ct., 4501, No. B-Anjelo and Angelo Ivanov to Kalsoom Kakar, $309,900.
Vicki Ct., 4200-Peter G. Mitchell to John R. Cronin and Cheri Reiser, $174,921.
Aurora Ct., 8475-Sarah C. Mazzello and Karen Kirby to Shufal Barua, $246,000.
Central Green St., 9209-Van Metre Homes at Liberty Corp. to Jennifer M. Miller and Michael A. Bennett, $707,507.
Dutchman Dr., 9662-Matthew W. and Bridget O. Graham to Sharon L. and Abdeldjelil M. Bemmerzouk, $415,000.
Golden Ridge Ct., 8546-Maurice T. Brown to Glenda L. Olmeda, $319,000.
Hill Dr. E., 9957-Floyd J. and Maricon P. Pier to Monica Franette and Charles Morrell Kane, $620,000.
Lone Star Rd., 7481-Vincent J. Mallard and Lizeth Mendoza Fuentes to Luis A. Rodriguez Ramirez and Evelin A. Rodriguez, $295,000.
McCarty Rd., 9250-Paramount Investments Corp. to Michelle Ashley and Mario Rene Escobar, $412,000.
Newington Rd., 6624-Shao Qing Cheung to Amy Cheung and Daniel Dizon, $653,000.
River Dr., 6006-Teddy A. and Mary W. Stout to Arsenio and Donnica M. Ayon, $765,500.
Shannons Landing Way, 8237-Joseph and Roni Barry to Kristopher Forrest Sonntag, $530,000.
Springfield Dr., 6815-Peter and Melanie Nelson to Jose R. Vasquez, $580,000.
Waites Way, 8905-Rodger A. and Cynthia N. Clare to Michael Edward Dent and Antoinette Tyione Morgan, $349,000.
Wolford Way, 7667-James P. and Marybeth M. McDermott to Tyler D. Bitancurt, $339,900.
Brawner St., 6602-Smith Enterprise Investments Corp. to David C. and Rebecca Ann Svec, $3.1 million.
Churchill Rd., 6740-Limin Cheng to Alexander Frank and Molly Marino Zemek, $947,500.
Dean Dr., 6708-Pamela Denise Hansen Hargan and estate of Pamela Denise Hansen Hargan to Stephen Bentley and Amelia Valencisa Clay, $1.38 million.
Fleetwood Rd., 6800, No. 202-Linda Layman Peterson to Nancy F. Owens, $499,000.
Gold Mine Rd., 735-David E. Amini to Priyanka Bajaj, $1.15 million.
Greensboro Dr., 8340, No. 805-Mau Mei Marie Wu to Judith M. Back, $382,000.
Greensboro Dr., 8360, No. 803-Raj K. Sinha to Kyong Hee Lee, $342,500.
International Dr., 1641, No. 215-Scott F. and Elizabeth J. Duncan to Alexandr Sorokoletov and Maria Potehina, $451,500.
Kyleakin Ct., 6960-James T. and Lois S. Bartis to Rui Miguel Martins Barbas and Paula Bonde, $1.44 million.
Lewinsville Rd., 7811-Kyung Soo Kil and Pung Hue Hur to Sharareh Jafari and Farid Alsafi, $740,000.
Lincoln Way, 1533, No. 104A-Travis Williams and Anna Hall to Rose O. Macali, $240,000.
Old Dominion Dr., 6403-Purple Cloud Corp. to Gilbert and Debra J. Perez, $1.34 million.
Old Meadow Rd., 1800, No. 1503-David Henry Aaronson and estate of Robert A. Sargent to Charbel Charles Makhoul, $335,000.
Opalocka Dr., 1817-Yi Tang to Yoon Kyung Hong, $805,000.
Provincial Dr., 7640, No. 109-Kimberly D. Davidson to Anna Rebecca Hutt, $320,000.
Spring Gate Dr., 1581, No. 5114-Sopheak Heng to Eugene Y. Kim, $264,000.
Spring Hill Farm Dr., 8112-Alan and Julie Faneca to Patrick J. and Sue H. Downes, $4.5 million.
Tremayne Pl., 7640, No. 305-Joanna Mildred Eberhart Boginis to Barbara Vazsonyi, $200,000.
Westmoreland St., 1566-A-Andrew H. Berman to Werner Krauss and Shanti M. Dsouza, $694,999.
Wilson Lane, 1923, No. 102-Sandra Del and Walter Thomas Blakeman to Azucena and Kevin M. Rios, $215,500.
Battersea Lane, 3032-Michael and Janice E. Spollen to Tam and Ai Hien Thi Bui, $559,000.
Beekman Pl., 8629-D-James R. Gerling to Christopher and Sarah Stevens, $125,000.
Bound Brook Lane, 8327-Paul E. and Whitney H. Hart to Scott Kirkland, $544,000.
Burke Dr., 5225-Nancy Murdoch Carlton to Christopher and Elizabeth Mercer, $2.8 million.
Casa Grande Pl., 7905-Radhakrishnan and Tilaka Kunnath to Shane L. Keogh, $223,500.
Central Park Cir., 7949-Melanie A. Gibson and Gregory S. Davis to Joseph Irogbe and Leah Eaves, $340,000.
Del Norte Ct., 8403-Archer Construction Enterprises Inc. to Sohini Sengupta, $169,500.
El Cerrito Pl., 3818-Jermaine D. Jones to Rabia G. Ahmed, $214,000.
Laramie Pl., 3803, No. 122K-Michael Webb to Erroll Armando Bonilla, Wendy Carolina Portillo Sabillon and Sofia Bonilla, $195,450.
Neptune Dr., 4305-Nathan K. Al Khazraji and Nora Castiglione to Adam Eskola and Angela Benjamin, $568,000.
Pole Rd., 5301-Jose S. and Leiva Villanueva to Eliseo Argumedo Sanchez and Vilma Argumedo Villanueva, $365,000.
Sacramento Dr., 8603-Steven D. Norris to Saeeda Khan and Muhammad Suleman, $169,000.
Towne Manor Ct., 8515-Gautam and Sonal Shah to Samuel Brako Agyemang, $365,000.
Woodlawn Ct., 8609-Juliet Agyeiwah Sarpong and Isaac Arthur to Rey D., Sharon D., Joel Damasco and Maureen Bernardo, $470,000.
Bradwood St., 5202-Katherine Phan to Xiu Qin Wang, $553,000.
Easton Dr., 5303-Truongthi and Jeannie P. Le to Virginia E. and Larry A. Lawrence, $505,000.
Garner St., 5205-Cathleen A. Barker and estate of Thomas Michael Coats to Brian Edward and Jessica Elmay Joy Albers, $340,000.
Heming Ave., 5780-Luis and Carmen Rosa Mercado to Pauline Magny, $580,000.
Landgrave Lane, 5312-Rosaleen Sutton Tomasch to Gregory M. and Kristen L. Spears, $570,000.
Thames St., 8433-Sean Logan and Jennifer Michelle Zinn to Justin Edward Monetti and Jessica Browning, $570,000.
Appalachian Cir., 10300, No. 7-305-Ryan Leo to Deidra Reed, $275,000.
Bronzedale Dr., 11436-James L. and Bonna B. Wescoat to Michael and Sara Kowalski, $800,400.
Bushman Dr., 10220, No. 8214-Robert J. Traister Jr. and Eunhae Kim to Marcela E. and Elizabeth M. Gomez Vereau, $270,000.
Greenwood Pl., 10323-Jorge Luis and Silvia Bertran Campana to Tamer Samah Helmy Abdelaziz Rabic and Mona Mahmoud Hamed Selim, $1.12 million.
Jermantown Rd., 2817, No. 506-Florence Summers to Kenneth M. and Priscilla M. Jensen, $303,500.
Oakborough Sq., 2931-Lynda D. Smith to Shuwei Qiang and Ruoqing Wang, $588,000.
Stone Oak Pl., 3153-Florence C. Delaney to Steven and Melissa Kulm, $750,000.
Vale Rd., 11703-Jean M. Ketchel to Patrick Vincent and Andrea Powers, $705,000.
Aintree Lane, 12012-Leslie Ann Toussaint to Kelly Nicole Wynn, $690,000.
Ascot Way, 1715, No. F-Logan Williams Garofalo to Adanna Quashie, $210,000.
Beacon Heights Dr., 2042-Robert W. and Sandra L. Reinecke to Rafael A. and Vernessa Medina, $945,000.
Breton Ct., 11804, No. 21B-Ronald A. Stanley Jr. and Carlotta L. Fried to Yan Sun, $233,000.
Briary Branch Ct., 11701-Nicole R. and Austin D. Bass to Elizabeth Gabriel Smith, $489,500.
Cedar Cove Ct., 2232-Thomas J. McHale and Cheryl L. Tipton to Daniel N. Schwartz and Dana E. Slone, $590,000.
Chestnut Grove Sq., 11244-Helen E. Vance to Christopher P. Hansen, $200,000.
Church Hill Pl., 1571-Albert M. and Albert Markley Boyce to Austin D. Gore and Samantha M. Georges, $284,000.
Fairway Dr., 11500, No. 607-Mary M. Sullivan to Alda A. Herold, $530,000.
Gate Hill Pl., 11407-S-Fernando A. and Jennifer Lynn Rondon to Andy Menke, $340,000.
Green Watch Way, 2100, No. 11-Ruth M. Stilphen to Alisa Pauniece Thomson, $305,000.
Gunsmith Sq., 2246-Scott A. and Tiffany C. Mathias to Quoc Viet Huynh and Yoshiko Randel Spratley, $326,000.
Heritage Oak Ct., 11409-Stephanie A. Clark to Giuseppe F. Stalteri, $550,000.
Homer Terr., 2017-Iraj Tavakoli Shiraji and Sonbol A. Salmassi to Kenneth James Meyer Jr. and Lindsey Ann Hagan, $736,000.
Knights Bridge Ct., 10905-Daniel Aaron and Jaqueline Schlosser to Norma M. Sowell and Frederick C. Christie, $485,000.
Lake Shore Crest Dr., 1712, No. 36-Bryan M. and Terra R. Barrett to Marisa and Conor Shay Banigan, $345,000.
Lima Lane, 12350-Timothy Joseph and Caitlyn Alyse Huffstutter to Nathanial Timothy and Alexandra Campbell, $590,000.
Marginella Dr., 2271-Ines Del Solar to Fredy A. Jovel Alvarado and Maria D. Guillen De Jovel, $366,000.
Market St., 12000, No. 288-Amy Bodmann to Jacquelyn Victoria Cartwright, $282,000.
Market St., 12001, No. 479-Hong T. Dang to Jugunu R. Garfield, $310,000.
Newport Spring Ct., 1413-Andrew W. and Breanna Smith Viscardo to Shahed and Rumana A. Chaudhuri, $465,000.
Olde English Dr., 11709, No. D-Mark G. and Cheryl H. Carrier to Tania Damavandy, $287,000.
Park Garden Lane, 1395-Julie Wright to Alana and Josh Light, $585,000.
Parkcrest Cir., 1671, No. 4C/301-Katherine Lott to Shaoge Zhang and Huan Di Yang, $229,000.
Pond View Ct., 2163-Peter J. and Helen Kieran to James E. and Wioletta G. Smith, $485,900.
Roland Clarke Pl., 1973-Reston Valley Corp. to Ahmet Halac, $1.01 million.
Sanibel Dr., 2235-Gabrielle Rosen and Ryan Morgan to Michael E. and Esther L. Wade Boetcher, $323,200.
Sierra Woods Dr., 1652-Paul F. and Ozgun Rengin Morro to Harrison and Diana Paulina Alarcon Leventhal, $400,000.
Southgate Sq., 2330-Aicy Karbstein Grimm to James Sagen and Erin Shaw, $309,900.
Summerchase Cir., 11701-D-Richard Lee and Sophia Siu Fai Li Skolnik to Mitchell Litwiller, $264,900.
Sundial Ct., 11307-Edward B. and Donald Edward Morris to Allyson N. Brown, $260,000.
Taliesin Pl., 12000, No. 21-Tracey L. Hicks to Fatma Gobel, $245,000.
Tommye Lane, 11109-Hesham M. Elnakib to Brijesh Kumar and Avani Brijesh Saini, $1.08 million.
Trumbull Way, 12099-Russell W. Marr to Mengqui Guo, $630,000.
Weatherstone Ct., 1209-William H. and Emily J. Stout to Kevin John and Suzanne Moulton Byrnes, $570,000.
White Cornus Lane, 2177-Erika L. Richardson to Bryan Waxman, $290,000.
Wild Cherry Pl., 2638-David B. and N. Alease Kidd to Theresa Keith and Lica Ducceschi, $785,000.
Collie Lane, 3102-Son H. and Tran B. Nguyen to Supoj Srikittipraphat, $520,000.
Greenwood Dr., 6180, No. 7-302-Ahmad S. Rahmani to Jonathan Ortiz Torres, $140,000.
Manchester St. S., 3100, No. 921-John L. and Judy G. Carter to Gladys Torrico and Raul Carcamo, $209,900.
Olin Dr., 3103-Nancy Ester Zunino to Chelsea N. McMaster and Scott N. Pierson Jr., $675,000.
Peace Valley Lane, 3250-John J. and John J. Duffy to Matthe J. and Kristen C. Haring, $552,000.
Willston Pl., 2921, No. 150-Farzaneh Boldaji to Thanh Do, $189,900.
Ballston Ct., 7800-Dougllas William and Cynthia Bier Gerni to Kelly S. and Rebecca M. Kingsley, $599,000.
Brainerd Ct., 8469-Eglee and Milagros Escorihuela to Yesenia Herrera, $330,000.
Bristol Square Ct., 7723-George J. and Hestia Pappas to Jennifer Taylor, $437,000.
Cliffview Ave., 8140-Steven M. and Christine Quesenberry to Robert and Marie Ernst Luftglass, $440,000.
Dana Ave., 6212-Alejandro G. and Jesusa C. Huamani to Dung T. Nguyen and Trang H. Dang, $660,000.
Durer Ct., 7733-Aurelio Bruno Montano and Analia Soliz to Ruoxi Li and Han Shan, $381,000.
Fern Leaf Ct., 8351-Gregory J. and Jenny N. Packer to Tu Vanand Khanh Van Tran, $320,000.
Giles Pl., 7207-Christine Suzanne Setness to Irina A. and Jeffrey A. Wratchford, $550,000.
Grace St., 7402-Joseph P. and Elizabeth A. McGowan to Richard B. Shanahan and Michael T. Tune, $458,000.
Lauren Dr., 8604-Robert C. and Peggy S. Ross to Jessica A. Lovett, $600,000.
Levi Ct., 6253-Kathy Renae and David Michael Winn to Jennifer Dawn Goodridge and Kevin William Justin, $470,730.
Mcweadon Lane, 7610-Scott D. and Susan H. Adams to Andrea Michelle Spearing, John Rosenberger and Susan R. Allen, $850,000.
Middlesex Ave., 6207-Adgroup Corp. to Zachary T. Bonner and Alyssa M. Roman, $515,000.
Ohara Pl., 7773-Thomas R. and Helen M. Kopp to Zachary and Kimberly Frey, $615,000.
Quincy Hall Ct., 7442-Barry and Jenny Sherr to Charles Douglas Campbell Jr., $579,000.
Rockefeller Lane, 9108-Robert G. and Laura M. Krauss to Cherrone Arlene Hester, $529,000.
Rocky Forge Ct., 8347-Kimberly P. Lee to Keane Robert and Cortney Michelle McBridge, $316,000.
Shady Palm Dr., 7389-Donna M. and Glenn A. Nicholas to Carlos H. and Sandra Merino, $665,000.
Spring Garden Dr., 7095, No. 2-Amelia Iriarte to Chong C. Todd, $192,000.
Springfield Oaks Dr., 8450-Robert Z. and Jessica C. Dugan to Monica L. Andrade and Rodrigo A. Severiche, $402,500.
Summer Breeze Lane, 8478-Robert W. and Jessica D. Powers to Jessica Joy Satryan and Andrew William Shaw, $449,000.
Tangier Dr., 7800-Douglas J. and Lisa L. Buettner to Jimmy W. and Laura M. Smith, $545,000.
Tower Woods Dr., 7703-George J. and Jane Frances Lawler Savitske to Amanda Leigh Allen and Michael Seavey, $565,000.
Woodstown Dr., 7601-M. Rafiq Chaudhry and Amtul Rafiq to James and Marsha Goetz Browning, $576,000.
Bellforest Ct., 2711, No. 302-Lingzhi Xu to Robert Plati, $315,000.
Carole Ct. SE, 905-David B. and Sharon W. Newcome to Simon and Shelly Cooper, $635,000.
Center St. N., 111, No. B-201-John F. Dugan and estate of Francis Vincent Dugan Jr. to Mahyar Ghasemali, $230,000.
Edgepark Rd., 9024-Siroos Mostaghimi and Shahnaz Motamedi to Guanhua Jia and Xiao Guo, $940,000.
Gingerwood Ct., 1514-Ali and Negar Alavi to Joginder Paul and Saroj Neena Jassal, $694,000.
Hillside Cir. SW, 240-Adam R. and Gale T. Wasserman to Farid Hariri and Ladan Satrab, $699,900.
Hunting Crest Lane, 10518-Denise McCrane to Matthew D. Cubbage and Steve A. Gwaltney, $965,000.
Knollside Lane, 2774-Ramachandran and Thara Asokan to Andrew Steven and Andrea V. Hernandez Rivera, $500,000.
Leemay St., 9510-Brian J. and Christine M. Cook to Jeffrey and Lauren Michelle Corron, $823,700.
McNeil St., 8309-Jose A. Matus and Leonor Yesenia to Chung You Wu and Shuyue Zhao, $693,000.
Montmorency Dr., 1641-Mary B. Cavanaugh and the Joseph & Mary B. Cavanugh Revocable to Geoffrey J. and Tina M. White, $773,000.
Occidental Dr., 2624-Michael J. O’Connor to Thomas Shelton, $649,000.
Saint Boniface St., 1823-Janet W. and Jerry L. Buffay to Peter Nang Nguyen, $823,000.
Shouse Dr., 9413-John F. and Mary Ellen Addams to Margaret Alva and Robert Kurtts, $735,000.
Tapawingo Rd. SE, 215-Philip J. Sherman to Benjamin Berman Frank Sr. and Anne Susann Becker, $1.01 million.
Tysons Ct., 8521-Ko and Kimberly Ann Chang to Alexander E. and Abby Shakiba, $742,500.
Villanova Dr., 2430-Paul G. and Cassin K. Williams to Nassim Adib Moradi Langaroudi and Adam Robert Hartman, $671,535.
Wesleyan St., 8405-NSC Investment Corp. to James L. and Danielle K. Kelly, $689,900.
Wintercress Ct., 9805-Robert J. and Donna S. Charette to Loren Christine Martin, $898,000.
Journet Dr., 2242-Michael W. Rosa to Sergius and Louise Romanchak, $699,000.
Ashbury Dr., 6922-Samuel and Rosita Ahenkora Tuffour to Rabia Rafiq, $490,000.
Blarney Stone Dr., 9115-Richard Carnell Baker to Mahlet Teferi Getachew, $400,000.
Charnwood St., 6312-Kelly Moulton Cutlip to Hunter Millard and Gabrielle A. Escalera Cook, $589,000.
Elkton Dr., 7007-Han Sun and Hyun Jin Lee to Konrad and Colby Kraszewski, $527,000.
Greeley Blvd., 8600-Cecil D. and Victoria L. Facemire to Jason A. and Shana R. Spindler, $589,900.
Hollow Knoll Ct., 6067-Kathryn S. Matthews to Esayas G. Tewolde, $419,900.
Lavell Ct., 6220-Kenneth G. and Cynthia H. Holliday to Brett J. and Elizabeth A. Creech, $583,000.
Lovejoy Ct., 5904-Hyun S. Back and Hee Y. Back Jeon to Ashenafi Kassa Gebrehana and Misrak Teklemariam Sime, $590,000.
Petunia St., 7011-Carol J. Kirsch to Julie Ann and Stephen Brody, $619,000.
Queenston St., 5981-Etta Christine Smith to Sarah Jacobson, and Margaret P. and Robert R. Falconi, $398,000.
Rolling Woods Ct., 7871, No. 1301-Susan Mary Igo Draper and James Joseph Igo to Taylor York, $430,000.
Surrey Hill Pl., 5900-L-Charles and Lucy Dunne to Alison R. Davis, $175,000.
Wainfleet Ct., 6421-Edmund Peter and Claire Zipf Giambastiani to David A. and Cara M. Oechslein, $510,000.
Wild Rose Ct., 6803-Kevin D. and Bettina Montgomery to David S. Powers and Megan E. Paustian, $485,000.
Berritt St., 4132-Donald B. and Frances A. Johns to Kassem A. Jaber, $435,000.
Cameron Glen Dr., 10717-Samuel and Diane Riser to Sung Kuk and Mee Kyong Lee, $662,500.
Flintlock Rd., 3141-James R. Rapallo Jr. to James and Holly Vanvalkenburg, $585,000.
Lyndhurst Dr., 3814, No. 101-Ji Hyeun Lee to James Li and Joanne Zhongyan Zhang, $174,000.
Maple St., 10734-Dakota J. and Brittany L. Averill to Jessica C. Fisher, $295,500.
Mosby Woods Dr., 10120-Shakeel Ahmad to Yanhong Zheng and Bin Xie, $248,000.
Sager Ave., 10328, No. 204-Kathryn A. Bistay to Maureen Elizabeth and Daniel Karl Sintich, $599,000.
Silver King Ct., 9450, No. 310-Enclave Development Corp. to Arthur W. and Eleanor Gatenby, $601,720.
Hillwood Ave., 907-Harold E. Morgan Jr. and Constance Elizabeth Kulik Morgan Living to Theodore and Kotomi Sterling, $668,000.
Noland St., 211-Richard and Josephine Snyder to Christopher Scott and Rebecca Jo Albracht Combs, $1 million.
Tuckahoe St. N., 1105-Anthony P. Scardino to Stephanie Sun Hinderks and Abraham Joseph Kinney, $1.24 million.
Roosevelt Blvd., 600, No. 110-James H. and Betty Lee Turner to Rin Zimmerer, $181,000.