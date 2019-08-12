Fairfax County
Beechwood Rd., 7212-Paul Daniel and April Brugan to Amy Pelletier and Paul Feine, $675,000.
Duke Dr., 6800-Brenda L. Sager and Clement Edward Hall to Edwin G. Rojas, $425,000.
Marlan Dr., 7211-Aaron and Kelly Burger to S. Michaela Siren, $797,000.
Rebecca Dr., 7214-Alexander D. and Ann E. Horne to John Gordy and Alice Cisternino, $580,000.
Villamay Blvd., 1111-Bosch Homes Corp. to Ray Weidanz and Anja Langer, $1.2 million.
Wakefield Dr. E., 6626, No. A2-Paul Eversole and estate of M. Paige Eversole to Paul and Sarah Thistle, $180,000.
10th St., 6616, No. A1-Scott A. and Janet L. Crosson to Timothy Christopher Smith and Julianne Tela, $269,000.
Ashby Heights Cir., 6026-3sels Properties Corp. to Ramon and Crystal Morado, $744,900.
Bold Lion Lane, 7823-Dexter E. and Madlin E. Edmonds to Julie and John W. Donaldson, $612,000.
Buttercup Ct., 6050-Bertha Martinez to Daniel Marc Selli, $415,000.
China Grove Ct., 6591-Sanjay Kumar Jindal to Larry C. Green Jr., $415,000.
Donival Sq., 6117-Royce P. and Cathleen E. Fleitz to Matthew R. and Jamie S. Johnston, $565,000.
Edison Dr., 6220-Oanh Duong Smith to Manik Mina, $459,500.
Founders Hill Dr., 5916, No. 303-Nicholas Iorio and Julia Deupree to John Fan, $370,000.
Franconia Station Lane, 6125-Rakesh and Archana Gupta to Zafrullah and Sharmin Chowdhury, $624,900.
Gentle Lane, 6284-Carole J. Savage to Daniel G. Wilkey and Meghan C. Von Rembow, $695,000.
Grange Lane, 6523, No. 204-Lynne C. Fowler Blatt and Amy E. Fowler to Mark R. and Carol V. Engelbaum, $335,000.
Ivanhoe Lane, 4104-Mohammed Olwan to Edward and Crystal Hogberg, $455,000.
Keble Dr., 6007-Brian L. Foster to Ria Verde Nicole Robinson, $490,000.
Knights Ridge Way, 6063-Jennifer and Michael Kraus to Tristan Abbey and Jennifer Lynn Bruneau, $500,000.
Madison Hill Ct., 3111-D & P Home Properties Corp. to Steven A. and Carrie B. Novotny, $765,000.
Mersey Oaks Way, 6008, No. B-Alicia Auerswald to Jhonathan S. Vega, $228,000.
Netties Lane, 6612, No. 26I-Josue Manuel Diaz to Jordan Lee Young, $327,000.
Oregano Lane, 6803-Wissam Ali to Lauren A. Bethea, $556,000.
Sky Blue Dr., 8049-Carl Whittington and Tiffany T. Lee to Maurice Carbajal, $467,221.
Sullivan Way, 6711-Mervin L. and Lisa A. Doucet to Keith E. Buchholz, $590,000.
Thackwell Way, 6609, No. 2314-Monica Padron to Ryan Palladino, $314,193.
Virginia Hills Ave., 6554-Joanne B. Carter to Haley R. Cox, $480,000.
Wescott Hills Way, 6014-Gurpreet and Abha Singh to Andrew T. and Megan E. Cahan, $535,000.
Wigmore Lane, 6109-N-Oscar L. Bernier Jr. to Ian Landry, $310,000.
Althea Dr., 5016-Christine Mandeville Meshanko and estate of Anne P. Mandeville to Brian W. and Michelle L. Simmons, $651,500.
Americana Dr., 4965, No. 201-Thomas T. Ho Andnguyen to Chuong Van Tran, $189,500.
Aspen Hill Ct., 4619-Penny E. Christian to Michael Penn and Andrea Yellen Chabrow, $640,000.
Breckenridge Ct., 3369-Lawrence E. Root to Jamil A. and Hannan Abdel-Jalil, $340,000.
Columbia Rd., 5109-C. Gordon and Linda Lee Gill to Nhung T. and Nhat Nguyen, $520,000.
Fern Lane, 6724-Barry A. and Philippa G. Centini to Thomas Swanson, $645,000.
Heritage Dr., 7717-Stacey Shults and Charles A. Wilford to Jordan and Kaitlin McGehee Steckler, $600,000.
Kalorama Rd., 7720-BB&T Corp. and Mary Lou Skaugen Trust to Dooil Shin, $366,000.
Lafayette Forest Dr., 7713, No. 131-Julia Constantine to Thao Nguyen, $272,000.
Mcwhorter Pl., 7421-TBL Home Solutions Corp. to Alina P. Horvath and Andrei Denes, $535,000.
Pacific Lane, 6904-Michael W. and Jana L. McErlean to Wesley Anderson, $690,000.
Ridge Rd., 3711-Christopher F. Mayol to Hazrat Noor, Ajab Noor Hashimi and Mir Hashimi, $450,000.
Schuyler Ct., 7907-Jonathan and Brittany Kohan to Michael Pluchino and Sara Leinkram, $419,900.
Walton Lane, 7605-Gerard M. and Janet M. Harms to William J. and Pauline E. Novak, $695,000.
Woodburn Rd., 3356, No. 23-Syed Abid Hussain to Edilyn Barrientos Panadero, $314,900.
Woodburn Village Dr., 3318-Randall D. Johnson to Fazel Kazem Aziz and Emily Ann Kong, $232,000.
Ellery Cir., 3522-Rajnikant Kothari to Gregory J. and Angelica Miriam Abide, $510,000.
George Mason Dr. S., 3705, No. 1602S-Ryan S. Schlesinger to Sarvani Akkanapragada and Aparna Kasturi, $230,000.
Lakeside View Dr., 3358-Leigh Cherebetiu Robertson to Jonathan R. and Danielle K. Gray, $447,200.
Larchwood Rd., 3905-Brian John Luhman and Carolyn Mary Sofman to Sean Patrick O’Donnell and Shelley Melina Skinner, $535,000.
Leesburg Pike., 6147, No. 403-Christina F. Abdallah to Shamsia Yousufy, $159,500.
Pinetree Terr., 3504-Lisa K. Hodge and Peter B. Schwarzkopf to Brett S. Rugo, $1.35 million.
Seminary Rd., 5501, No. 2504S-James Russell and Maria Aurora Cunningham to Robert and Elizabeth K. Sebring, $338,000.
Stanford Cir., 3623-James M. and Kelli Mills Lester to Kevin and Kelly Aylward, $1.48 million.
Apple Wood Lane, 5802-James and Rachel Norkewicz to Robert Thomas Jasinski and Jennifer Kara Fier, $431,000.
Buffie Ct., 6329-Kenneth O’Donnell to Efstratios and Yuko Constas, $392,000.
Burnside Landing Dr., 6069-Richard A. and Susan K. Clute to Katherine and Mark Ernest Azua, $639,900.
Cloverdale Ct., 9440-Diem Thi Tran to Il Hwan Timothy Cho, $415,000.
Cove Landing Rd., 5823, No. 201-Richard E. and Cynthia Bergey to Eugene Alim, $212,500.
Cove Landing Rd., 5938, No. 102A-Doris Wiesenhahn to Michael and Marie J. Keryeski, $210,000.
Dunleigh Dr., 5286-Joseph and Rachel Pitzer to Andrew Larson and Ann McIntyre, $665,000.
Fenestra Ct., 6487-Mohammad Ahmadi and Zahra Mohaqeq to Daysi R. Colque and Cesar L. Dorado, $340,000.
Harford Lane, 5114-Sang M. Chong to Phuong T. and Huong T. Nguyen, $369,900.
Heron Pond Terr., 10232-Kanwal Bashir and Waleed J. Hashmi to Maria Marcela Perez, $420,000.
Ironmaster Dr., 9637-Bosch Homes Corp. to Helen D. Hwang and David D. Lee, $667,000.
Lighthouse Lane, 5491-Nathaniel J. and Angela M. Paiko Probus to Jeffrey O. Clair, $425,000.
Martins Landing Ct., 6140-Rosalind Krieger to Andrew and Joyce Kang, $422,000.
Myrtle Oak Ct., 10681-Mukesh Salwan to Zachary and Bekkah Murrmann, $365,000.
Olley Lane, 5200-Erin O’Connor and Peter Joseph Dwyer to Nur Alam and Rabaka Akter, $645,000.
Raftelis Rd., 6542-Mousa M. Salah to Johnathan Michael Harlowe and Barsha Prose Thompson, $562,000.
Ticonderoga Ct., 6013-Stephen T. Hamilton to Theodore Salvador and Claire Enriquez Escario, $424,888.
Westport Lane, 9628-Zachary P. and Claire M. Coffey to Hyeunsung and Eun Mi Kim, $400,000.
Antonia Ford Ct., 13929-Gilbert A. Wharwood to Jaehoon Kim, $420,000.
Basingstoke Loop, 14713-Jason M. Rhine to Jeromie S. Brown, $314,500.
Cedar Loch Ct., 6809-Lisa Givens to Ali Mohammed Saeed and Obaida Mohammed, $401,000.
Cider Barrel Cir., 6313-Stephanie Campbell and estate of Jack Morton Merelman to Curtis and Christine Nguyen, $440,000.
Climbing Rose Way, 14320, No. 203-Jason K. Muller to Sook Yeol Yu and Sung Tae Lee, $233,000.
Cool Oak Lane, 14408-Steven A. Ways to Michaela Acker Witczak, $200,000.
Glen Meadow Rd., 5233-Scott C. and Theresa A. Coco to Scott James and Kelsey Kirkpatrick Vossler, $585,000.
Green Trails Ct., 13909-Jean M. Meyer Osterman to Nicole Marie and William Peter Stueber, $510,000.
Honsena Dr., 15115-John and Colleen Schillmaier to Joshua Aaron and Madison Rae Horwitz, $565,000.
Lock Dr., 14705-Hager Lands Corp. to Joseph L. and Michele D. Dettor, $280,000.
Mcalester Way, 6004-Rajeev and Meenakshi Sharma to Tamanna Pathan, $475,000.
Oday Dr., 6099-Vian Yousify and Dashti Taha to Romena Sarder and Mir Ullah, $452,000.
Powder Flask Ct., 6305-Daniel B. and Amanda J. Kelly to Laurent S. and Armelle E. Khaiat Bernard, $430,000.
Rock Canyon Dr., 14122-Arthur Lovelace and Manorama Rani to Woon J. and Ji Jong Lee, $630,000.
Rushbrook Dr., 5217-Martin R. and Jena M. Pfannmuller to Jae Eun Shin and Grant Soo Chong, $520,000.
Saddle Downs Pl., 5862-Peter W. and Carole H. Cameron to Charles and Ingrid Hendershot, $1.65 million.
Secret Hollow Lane, 6223-Keith E. Neiman to Jonathan Flynn and Lindsay Stemberger, $430,000.
Stonepath Cir., 6211-David A. and Kim B. Mitchell to Hedieh Khorsand, $339,000.
Travis Edward Way, 5109-A-Elena Piper to Sunghee Yang, $315,000.
Village Fountain Pl., 5042-Nancy R. Hoffman to Ki Ha Nam, $450,000.
Wild Brook Ct., 5923-Matthew W. and Michele Wittig to Mirza and Kristine H. Kurspahic, $396,000.
Wycoff Sq., 6061-Houzzbuyer Corp. to William Buchanan, $309,000.
Ferrara Ct., 13896-Kellee T. Humphrey Fritts to Daniel Dawson Fassio and Helena Kilic, $857,500.
Leith Ct., 13520-James V. Leahy to Gregory Raszewski and Kimberly Inch, $461,200.
Pleasant Meadow Ct., 4125-Susan Hahn to Erika Gaitens Rugh, $229,000.
Summer Hollow Ct., 4053-Bradley Poch to Bilal M. and Mahmooda Siyal, $221,000.
Willoughby Ct., 4306-Barg Inc. to Lidia and Jaime Pareja, $415,000.
Evans Ford Ct., 13000-Rollin F. and Elia C. Berger to Stefanie and David Haigh, $679,000.
Little Brook Ct., 6007-Andrew S. Keener to Youssef Lakranbi and Meryem Stili, $380,000.
Stonefield Dr., 13803-Stephen E. and Vicky G. Spencer to Kathleen Elizabeth Zaynullin Herndon and Artur Zaynullin, $650,000.
White Dove Lane, 5658-M. Olivia Thomas to Hawkar Wahid and Ziryan Kochany, $336,000.
Yates Ford Rd., 12912-Mark Aitken-Cade to Charles R. Arnest, $470,000.
Amberleigh Way, 2920-Kendrick and Jennifer Hsu to Rania Attia, $450,000.
Aristotle Dr., 11345, No. 6-208-Jingjing Ma to Kathryn Leigh McCallum, $323,000.
Bayard Pl., 9210-Gabriel and Elda V. Kaypaghian to Corinne Mae and Joseph Robert Vele, $675,000.
Brook Mist Lane, 13107-Roga Corp. to Song Ho Choe, $480,000.
Burke Station Ct., 9907-Jim Qian and Weina Cheng Tray to Tuan Hoang Phan, $910,000.
Catterick Ct., 4794-Ryan Jeremiah and Betsy Ann Novotny to Mario Enrique and Carly Jo Saravia, $700,000.
Center Way, 3751-Isam and Fatima Samarah to Patrick F. and Anne F. Sullivan, $730,000.
Commonwealth Blvd., 9624-Michael G. Pellerin and Mirella Addante to Patrick C. Starkey and Kathleen M. Wimmer, $615,000.
Deer Hollow Way, 2911, No. 319-Farnaz and Bahram Kiana to Kyle J. Stegner and Zadaai Madday Gonzalez Villamizar, $430,000.
Everleigh Way, 2901-Robet T. and Lan Do Pham to Colin T. and Sara M. Smith, $480,000.
Fair Crest Ct., 12779, No. 302-Adam T. Kronfeld to Estel Jimin Yeam and Jong Kyu Maeng, $315,000.
Fair Valley Dr., 4631-Mark and Rose Hyde to Johanna Ballif, $600,000.
Forest Mist Lane, 13104-Jin Tae Kim to Jason Hong Kim, $530,000.
Gadsen Dr., 5002-Barbara R. Justice to James and Emily Reyes, $647,750.
Glen Alden Rd., 11939-Skyler D. and Christina Sylvia Martinez Graves to Sydney Elizabeth and Adrian Vinas Solomon, $415,000.
Golf Tee Ct., 3903, No. 329-Lowry J. and Cynthia Wear to Thu Hong Le, $257,000.
Grays Pointe Rd., 12948, No. A-Brandie K. Walker to Michelle M. Rezaie, $247,000.
Greenway Ct., 12107, No. 196-Michelle Berman to McKinley R. and Shannon M. Marshall, $300,000.
Grovewood Way, 10205-John S. and Kristin J. McCormick to Todd Elliot and Krissi Koch Reeber, $800,000.
Headly Ct., 10429-Joseph John and Mary Joan Yglesias to Thang H. Nguyen and Tien T. Le, $700,777.
Keefer Ct., 3748-Hadi Seyed Ashraf and Fariba Zroufsaz to Eugene and Beatrice B. Quist, $421,700.
Lakewhite Ct., 5533-Michael A. Howes to Anthony Paul Moccia and Nicole Marie Del Vecchio, $440,000.
Latney Rd., 10322-Barbara S. Anderson and estate of Clara Helen Goff to Javier and Hayley Esteves, $426,000.
Lido Pl., 3607-Josephine A. Pillis to Hieu P. Nguyen, $795,000.
Majestic Lane, 4305-Aaron D. and Shawna M. Burciaga to Nicole Danielle Kilker, $500,000.
Marymead Dr., 4813-Barbara A. Holmes to Ali Reza Farchtchi, $635,000.
Mill Springs Dr., 3318-Elliott and Betty Anne Krems to Goli A. Trump, $662,500.
Monument Ct., 4126-C-Mark W. Blevins to Christopher Harrison, $325,000.
Octagon Ct., 11402-John W. and Martha N. Roberts to Douglas S. Cochran, $735,000.
Parkland Ct., 11908-Kathleen A. Craig and Elizabeth A. Griffing to Arthur L. Han and Sun Kyong An, $797,000.
Penderview Terr., 12150, No. 1308-Sarah E. Tidman to John B. Rentz, $272,500.
Penderview Terr., 12163, No. 1033-Romy Post to Alyssa R. Caudle, $208,000.
Piney Branch Rd., 4810-Justin Allen and Cortney Lynne Rinker to Jennifer Lauren McBride and Manuel Alejandro Castro, $637,000.
Poplar Tree Rd., 13117-Carlos Fernandez to Robert Marriott, $505,000.
Prosperity Ave., 2655, No. 133-Michael N.T. Long to James T. McNamara, $284,000.
Prosperity Ave., 3724-David J. and Lindsay Wozniak to Yuliana D. and Samuel J. Garrison, $970,000.
Rose Arbor Ct., 3013-Moral Chang Corp. to Yavar Soroush and Mojgan Ghanaat Miandehi, $772,000.
Rustburg Pl., 9710-Susan T. Henderson to Rebecca J. and Anthony S. Mealey, $735,000.
Sonata Ct., 4506-Linda Susan Hedden to Oscar and Laura Zavala, $600,000.
Superior Sq., 4505-Jennifer J. Doyle to John B. Druva and Barbara P. Fedele, $374,999.
Tallow Tree Pl., 3933-Sean Michael and Jennifer Ree Collins to Richard Alan and Mina Friedman, $500,000.
Timber Meadow Dr., 4212-Susan D. Miller to Sourabh Pawar and Mrunalini S. Patil, $599,900.
Valley Ridge Dr., 3926-Kristi L. Keeler to Robert H. and Lisa D. Ehrlich, $460,000.
Water Oak Dr., 9731-Xin Li and Tianying Hao to Megan H. and Patrick J. Weiler, $665,000.
Winford Ct., 5539-Thomas R. and Donna G. Morrissey to Catherine Anne George, $462,500.
Burke Lake Rd., 10534-John J. and Patricia S. Koenig to David and Jeannette Burson, $870,000.
Crosslake Dr., 8408-Ronald A. Cleaver and Mary Ann Fricano to Edlira H. Zoto and Gjergji Jonuzaj, $739,900.
Hampton Rd., 11017-Alfred C. and Sally A. Quenneville to Cristina Londono, $1.01 million.
Larkview Lane, 8626-Lula W. and Winston H. Gaskin to Danish Bashir and Henna Shamim, $700,000.
Shadowglen Trail, 10709-William M. and Vanessa B. Peyton to Geoffrey A. and Laura Levine, $878,000.
Bolling Rd., 2803-Howard Lee and Jeffrey Wayne Barnes to Benjamin Park, $525,000.
Chestnut Ave., 6906-Juan J. Medrano to Alicia Miller and Matthew Delaney, $472,500.
Gatehouse Rd., 8045-Amber L. and Lucas Grayson to Kathy Ma and Mino Kim, $540,000.
Inversham Dr., 7723, No. 134-Jessica Lee McLaughlin and Katharine Elaine McElhone to Manny Jimenez, $235,000.
Lakeside Village Dr., 7592-J-John J. Garvey to Jantele H. Ross, $333,000.
Lee Oaks Ct., 2811, No. 203-Pedrum Farzad to John D. Parks, $352,750.
Manor Rd., 3103-Complete Builders Suppliers Inc. to Scotte Hartronft and Kevin Westmark, $1.3 million.
Nicosh Cir., 3003, No. 3110-Simon and Eva Tsai to Linh Ly, $385,000.
Oak Glen Ct., 7533-Ryan J. and Angelyne Delarosa Rakowski to Julie K. Grygiel, $605,000.
Seoane Ct., 7606-Wayne E. Bragg to Joseph A. Nguyen and Nanami Motoyama, $410,000.
Sycamore St., 6910-Little City Homes Corp. to Duane J. and Lisa M. Simpson, $1.48 million.
Willow Point Dr., 7780-James D. Pelhrey to Lauren Donovan, $372,000.
Yarling Ct., 2978-Sheila V. Phillips to Cynthia Judson, $354,000.
Centerside Ct., 7636-Kenneth E. Labowitz and Anne M. Heishman to Bao Q. and Mai Dang Nguyen, $1 million.
Falls Place Ct., 2408-Kenneth A. Messner and Susan M. Fitch to Nathan Lee and Lawren Noel Gewecke, $650,000.
George C Marshall Dr., 2230-Dipta and Prathana Shah to Drew James Morin and Diana Carolina Moreno Ochoa, $550,000.
Gervais Dr., 2053-Jorge L. Rodriguez to Jeffrey P. Kratz and Melissa L. Jenkins, $635,000.
Hileman Rd., 1924-Timothy L. and Anne C. Witkiewicz to Alexandra Smith Ordel and Shahin Yavari, $828,000.
Kings Garden Way, 2118-Allen and Claudia Dubose to Charles Robert and Bailey Frances Sexton, $707,500.
Magarity Ct., 2031-Khalid Usman to Timothy M. Clancy, $668,000.
Overbrook St., 6438-Michael T. White to Hollie and Marlene Waddell Mance, $724,900.
Pimmit Dr., 2300, No. 1118-Paul Klatzman to Kathia Flemens, $198,500.
Savannah St., 7600, No. 204-Loan Vo to Betel Melaku Mulugeta, $174,000.
Wood Mist Lane, 7556-Richard J. Eckert to Robert C. Hill, $395,000.
Battery Rd., 8916-Anna Marie and Dennis M. Counihan to Cora Provins and Brett John Johnson, $585,000.
Buckboard Dr., 8612-Charles R. and Susan Q. Willetts to Lena G. Feldman and Brian W. Limperopulos, $725,000.
Childs Lane, 2630-Gregory S. and Sarah R. Linden to Kevin J. and Victoria Purser Quinn, $650,000.
Culpeper Rd., 2601-Karla Murice and Keary Charles Kincannon to Yulmi P. Roque Sardon and Regina B. Sanchez Perez, $575,000.
Emerald Dr., 1013-Kelli C. Wagenhoffer to Steven D. and Brenda S. Sprague, $800,800.
Revere Dr., 1603-Laura Gomez and Guy David Prosper to Erik Bates, $435,000.
Stockade Dr., 8337-William A. and Kellee K. Hearther to Mark D. and Dana M. Phelps, $570,000.
Yardley Dr., 8706-Debra P. Davis to Sarah Nicole and Kenneth Richard Diaz, $589,900.
Brockman Lane, 11530-Lars and Berit H. Kjaer to Dongjun and Chen Chen, $1 million.
Fox Creek Farm Way, 11326-Fox Creek Homes Corp. to Raymond Karl McDonnell, $2 million.
Maria Ave., 9205-Sharon K. and Jack O. Weiss to Kristin J. Kingsley and Mark K. Mynatt, $970,000.
Monticello Dr., 10835-Iryll W. Jones III to Mimi Salome Regaa, $590,000.
Park Royal Ct., 1103-Michaela M. Puno to Khoa Dac Doan and Tran T. Le, $1.23 million.
Seneca Hill Ct., 11566-Brent D. and Renee G. Bryson to Timir, Sharmistha and Ayesha Mukherjee, $1.36 million.
War Admiral St., 933-U.S. Bank to Arthur Sarkis Satian, $610,000.
Alton Sq., 12913, No. 419-Raydean Hilton and Meretta D. Patterson to Udaya Bhaskar Nariseti, $261,100.
Apple Barrel Ct., 13512-Brothers Three Partnership to Kishore Vajja, $421,000.
Centre Park Cir., 12901, No. 215-Paul Venne Jr. to Shristhi Dudley, $318,000.
Cliveden St., 12319-Jeffrey L. and Kristina Fox to Tuyet T. Nguyen, $517,000.
Denmark Dr., 12606-John David Cunningham to Kathy Diep Ngoc Tieu, $560,000.
Flagship Ave., 12813-Matthew and Eleanor Cronin Kahn to Michael Austin and Caroline H. Rayburn, $499,000.
Gilman Lane, 11657-Cartus Financial Corp. to Neil and Sarah Burdick, $665,000.
Harrison Hollow Lane, 3110-Joanne P. Scarpino to Kate Anteyi, $590,000.
Holkein Dr., 12627-Global Telecom Group Real Estate Corp. to John Coombs Kennedy and Marie Ellen Ulama Abell, $542,500.
John Milton Dr., 2593-Charles R. and Angela J. Beckmeyer to Robert J. and Amy Sarno Kalfus, $635,000.
Lake Shore Dr., 13478-Abdellatif M. Elnabawi to Jinghao Zhang, $470,000.
Melchester Dr., 2787-Bradley L. and Karen E. Osman to Vincent L. and Catherine C. Sweeney, $694,000.
Muirkirk Lane, 13431-Jason A. and Janee A. Butterfield to Erika Sungmin Kim-Eun, $600,000.
New Parkland Dr., 12815-Kenneth Lee and Nancy Lynn Rice to Benjamin and Sarah Scudera, $609,600.
Reign St., 2667-Alkaram Properties Inc. to Brian Edward and Katherine Anne Mandell, $630,000.
Safa St., 1088-Maqsood Afaq to Darren and Sumera Baker, $975,000.
Spring Chapel Ct., 2869-Charles W. and Patricia Brogan Edgerton to Richard Hodge and Merideth M. Newman, $540,000.
Stone Heather Dr., 13237-Robert C. Haas III to Worapong Hirunyanitiwattana and Jirapat Jantanapruck, $638,500.
Turberville Ct., 12711-Ryan Stewart and Linda S. Dow to Ting Huang and Jianfen Liu, $660,000.
Waterford Pl., 1108-Khalid Ali to Nuru M. Khamis and Yousuf Abdallah Mandano, $307,000.
Winter Sun Terr., 3210-Sean P. and Jana L. Roche to Michael R. and Suzanne M. Nordfelt, $1.12 million.
Woodland Park Rd., 13224-NVR Inc. to Dawn Natalie and Kristen Cunningham, $585,760.
Arlington Terr., 2212-Matthew L. Mills to Celeste S. Starchild, $444,380.
Fenwick Dr., 5704-Wayne Anthony and Jamie E. Beasley to Liuyi Pei, $421,000.
Glenmullen Pl., 5722-Danny Wayne and Lynette F. Robinson to Lee Hamilton and Gretchen Daisy Gross, $528,500.
Huntington Ave., 2059, No. 912-Irena Krndic to Scott Kiyoshi Hiroshige, $191,005.
Monticello Rd., 6013-Cindy R. Vande Stouwe to Michael Kennerly and Amanda Suzanne Morrison, $450,000.
Mount Eagle Dr., 5903, No. 1201-David S. Powers and Megan Paustian to Robert E. and Suzanne L. Raygan, $290,000.
Wagon Dr., 2634, No. 279-Michael Dinbali to Nguyet Mai, $205,000.
Audubon Meadow Way, 7656-David Zummo and Katie Hulsey to Edward Joseph Haaxma and Jessica Louise Aho, $500,000.
Chimney Wood Ct., 6314-Scott James and Kelsey Kirkpatrick Vossler to Caleb Mark and Aubrey Jasmine Adams, $385,000.
Great Swan Ct., 7575-Joshua N. Dobbs and Linda D. Wentz to Margaret Boro, $445,000.
Kings Hwy. S., 6630-Keith B. Luke to Sara Lynn Wallentine and Jarrett Benkendorfer, $435,000.
Maple St. E., 2630-Steven A. and Carrie B. Novotny to Peter Furness and Rita Martin, $404,500.
Oak Dr., 6706-Robert M. and Sarah C. Knowles to Marian J. and Theodore Martin, $530,000.
Snowpea Ct., 7514, No. 156-Ledetria and Andre Beaudoin to Travonna Byrd, $277,000.
Woodlawn Trail, 2718-Stephen Bashore to James Clark and Heide Bronke Fulton, $840,000.
Braddock Rd., 4424-Bethany House of Northern Virginia Inc. to Goutam and Chandrakala Rai, $727,500.
Chieftain Cir., 5317-Gordon T. Dixon and Vicki J. Adams to Joseph N. Cooke Jr. and Aimee J. Adler, $504,450.
Fairland St., 6401-Bruce Wayne and Kimberly Dawn Holmes to Daniel and Ashley Johnson Hay, $580,000.
Independence Cir., 5659-Mariza Antonia Francisco and James William Plunkett III to David A. and Sarah Barnes, $360,000.
Lassen Ct., 4010-Anna Maria and Christ W. Lecos to Iris A. Cruz-Melgar, Amilcar Bisente Melgar-Cruz and Freddy Mendez-Melgar, $400,000.
Shetland Green Rd., 4561-Brent Q. and Nina K. Mecham to Karen Mercedes Goertzel, $637,500.
Ardglass Dr., 7318-Michael D. and Virginia R. Marketti to Mavis Donkor and John Y. Frimpong, $370,000.
Bluebird Way, 8317, No. M-Jeffrey Chin to Kanishka F. Taheri, $246,000.
Harley Rd., 10803-Lisa Jahoda and Christopher Lee Jackson to Keith O. and Sandra J. Martin, $1.05 million.
Larne Lane, 7460-Irene Tsiourouti and Andreas S. Kolas to Stavros C. Papaloizou, $366,500.
Lyndam Hill Cir., 7226-David Leon Reed to Brian Grossman and Kristen Kay Elfers, $673,000.
Millom Ct., 8350-Adgroup Corp. to Zarghoona and Said Nazim Saydi, $520,000.
River Dr., 6013-Susan Reynolds Spies and Arthur M. Reynolds III to Benny E. and Jennifer Agee, $1.1 million.
Susquehanna St., 8745-Sarah M. Allen to Justin Seth Vinner, $293,000.
Bellview Rd., 919-Charles F. and Signe M. Sharn to Ashley O. Castillo and Nancy Hickcox, $835,000.
Bridle Path Lane, 7725-Daniel D. and Laura D. Burget to William and Jessica Monica, $1.19 million.
Chain Bridge Forest Ct., 5801-Kiddar Ridgeview Corp. to Michael A. and Monika P. McKenzie, $2.35 million.
Duncraig Ct., 7001-Leslie A. Benton to Steven R. Cheek and Maria N. Gatti, $1.25 million.
Fleetwood Rd., 6800, No. 1218-Eun S. Choi Sul and Sa-Yun Hong to Jeffrey M. and Priscilla E. Milloy, $353,000.
Greensboro Dr., 8340, No. 517-Kevin Bradshaw to Mary F. Olson, $440,000.
Greensboro Dr., 8380, No. 807-Kristi L. Hoverson and estate of Sandra S. Woodward to Essam Shanoudi, $417,075.
Ingleside Ave., 1100-Buchanan Price Corp. to Jignesh and Aarti Shah, $950,000.
Kirby Rd., 1326-Lonnie and Victoria Edmond Davis to Da Zhu, $1.18 million.
Lewinsville Rd., 7920-Ann G. Llop-Keuter and estate of Georgia M. Llop to Hao Lee and Peng Ding, $873,000.
Lincoln Way, 1524, No. 229-Matthew R. France to Ruilian Lin, $215,000.
Matthew Mills Rd., 7109-Artisan Builders III Corp. to Brian F. and Leigh A. Pence, $2.7 million.
Ozkan St., 1318-Shaun F. and Patricia M. Pacious to Mun Shiek Yeum and Seon Ug Ha, $1.21 million.
Spoleto Lane, 7722-Mark E. and Mahnaz Z. Mazak to Katherine L. and Stevens K. Shegrud, $879,000.
Spring Hill Rd., 940-Patrick and Jennifer Latessa to Evgeny and Anastasia Kuznetsova, $4.65 million.
Weaver Ave., 6816-Richard E. Siegelman to Sara and Nenad Marcec, $800,000.
Wilson Lane, 1914, No. 102-Mehdi Molaei to Yunyue Bao, $262,000.
Battersea Lane, 3400-Walter T. Berry and the estate of William S. Berry to Yuxiu Fu, $415,000.
Bound Brook Lane, 8310-Michele Pendleton and Edward R. Ritenour to Patrick and Kimberly Lusch, $530,000.
Cherry Valley Lane, 8312-David Michael and Lura Burr McAdam to Jeremy R. and Courtney E. Reed, $590,000.
Engleside St., 8526-Jose A. Diaz to Edvin M. Aristondo, $257,500.
Hallie Rose St., 8452-Joseph M. DeFarlo III to Michele Enriques and Charles Sacked, $420,000.
Keeler St., 8143-Paul T. and John A. Rivell to Stephanie Facistol, $230,000.
Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 4405-GPI-Mount Vernon Park Corp. to Laura Gomez and Guy David Prosper, $500,000.
Olde Mill Ct., 5700, No. 147-Blair Schultze and estate of Sharon E. Schultze to James D. Turner, $200,000.
Sacramento Mews Pl., 5506-Ryan Keenliside to Ashley Megan Brickey, $391,000.
Silverada Pl., 7954-Gustavo Enrique Magana to Maurice M. and Princess D. Mitchell, $177,000.
Stillwell Ave., 4816-Stephen Michael Wilson to Benjamin and Sandra Wendland, $585,000.
Walutes Cir., 8758-E-Anthony R. Giannino to Lester Deaver and Anett Klaudia Deaver-Miklos, $170,000.
Woodhue Pl., 3940-Abdul Azeez to Anthony Richard Fusco, $205,000.
Woodley Dr., 3700-Brittany Comins to Melanie Glynn, $524,900.
Hogarth St., 7313-Reirotie and Joshua Singh to Ronald Mark Yopp, $470,000.
Moultrie Rd., 5403-Parley Wright and Ann M. Newman to Jered A. and Pamela R. Borup, $500,000.
Borge St., 2999-Keith Andrew Thomas and Shauna Inez Hanley to Rohit Devkota and Mamata Chand, $512,000.
Bree Hill Rd., 2907-Steven Kaufman and Lori R. Shapiro to Samir B. Bachour and Kirsten L. Roberts, $672,500.
Elmtop Ct., 2903-Richard L. and Laura C. Duenkel to Rodney Thomas Marks, $677,000.
Oakleigh Lane, 2970-Donald J. and Victoria McNerney Scott to Brian and Martha Steffey, $415,000.
Stuart Mill Rd., 11131-Gary E. and Nancy M. Niemeyer to Michael Andrew Fragoso and Ashley Elizabeth Morrow, $845,000.
Valentino Dr., 10223, No. 7322-Charles Smith to Maria Lucia Elizondo Costa and Alejandro Osores Arzubiaga, $274,000.
Albot Rd., 2407-Ramona L. Badawy to Kelly Lorenz, $437,000.
Ascot Way, 1711-C-Amy K. Stowell to Carlos G. Ramos, $214,500.
Breton Ct., 11814, No. 12B-Kathy Anna McClary to Natalie L. Deffer, $237,113.
Castle Rock Sq., 2259, No. 12C-Weichang Wang to Wilberdt Ortiz Guzman, $207,000.
Chancery Station Cir., 12148-Nova Donuts Holdings Corp. to Evelyn Guadalupe Alfaro and Justin Vialpando, $665,000.
Creekbend Dr., 12029-Steven R. Phillips to Craig Currie and Gabriela Zuleyma Chacon Garcia, $884,000.
Earnshaw Ct., 1406-Barry and Juli A. Westfall to John T. Halacy and Damian M. McCabe, $650,000.
Freetown Ct., 2312, No. 11-Robert C. Haas III to Samantha R. Davis, $200,000.
Gate Hill Pl., 11401-N-Glenn E. Johnson to Marquette Hovan, $354,000.
Great Owl Cir., 11752-David M. Toms and Elizabeth E. Forwood to Roger Edward and Audrey Byrne Field, $545,000.
Green Watch Way, 2120, No. 10-Tiffhany Dubose to Carolyn J. Pfeifer, $285,000.
Hickory Cluster, 11530-David Rodney Pickering to Daniel K. Douglass, $435,000.
Karbon Hill Ct., 11717-A-Haig Melkessetian to Benjamin J. Lowe, $250,000.
Lake Shore Crest Dr., 1724, No. 13-Misha Pedrampour to Sagar Hareshbhai Rana and Subrina Sundil, $303,000.
Lofty Heights Pl., 2211-Barg Inc. to Alexandra Ore and Armando Ore Patala, $349,900.
Market St., 11990, No. 302-Diane Lenz-May to Stuart A. Licht and Jeanne T. Chiang, $1.05 million.
Market St., 11990, No. 1414-JK Glenvale Corp. to John Dale Vance Jr., $480,000.
Murray Downs Way, 1326-Michael Daniels to Paul McMurtry, $769,900.
Oak Spring Way, 1656-Spencer Ong to Rohith Rao and Abha Molri, $495,000.
Parkcrest Cir., 1660, No. 2B/101-Elizabeth Cascio Hall to Sydney Abrisz, $218,000.
Ridgehampton Ct., 2398-Abdelhafid Lazreq to Jillian Leigh Zuber, $356,000.
Saffold Way, 11041-Ryan B. and Megan E. Day to Evan W. Kalinkos and Amanda Mendez, $450,000.
Sagewood Lane, 1951, No. 6-Curtis Parks to Eduardo Cascallar and Mariel Musso, $124,000.
Soft Wind Ct., 2358-Kelly N. Wynn to Andrew Trehubenko, $450,000.
Stoneview Sq., 11650, No. 90-Edward G. and Barbara J. Boyce to Troy Felipe Rodriguez, $199,900.
Taliesin Pl., 12009, No. 15-Nancy A. Endler to Michael and Nathalie Albrow, $346,000.
Vantage Hill Rd., 11614, No. 12B-Dacy R. Boyd to Homayoun Wassel, $185,000.
Wainwright Dr., 1632-Joseph F. Heath to Brittany and Michael McKenzie Wood, $448,000.
Whisperhill Dr., 1654-Miranda Jane Elliott and John Duff to Katherine M. and Chad Dent, $395,000.
Windleaf Ct., 11405, No. 180-Barbara Jones Linstedt and Beth E. Jones to Joan M. Flood, $245,000.
Beachway Dr., 6306-Lawrence and Helen Palkendo to Karla and Daryl F. Knopf, $739,000.
Patrick Henry Dr., 3142-Rolando Medina to Rebecca Kai and Helve Kai Pfeil, $625,000.
Vine Forest Ct., 6191-Michael R.K. and Jamie H. Navarro to Dixon Drumheller and Elizabeth Fisher, $545,000.
Bubbling Brook Cir., 7907-Jessica Linn and Nicholas Edward Soles to Nicole C. and Matthew M. Haddock, $415,000.
Castine Lane, 6516-Austin M. and Janice Ringwood to Matthew Kolii and Lily Wojtowicz, $490,000.
Cottontail Ct., 7015-Mohammed S. and Rohgul Khaliqi to David P. and Katie M. Zummo, $590,000.
Deer Ridge Trail, 6039-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Renee Wong and Lucas Lange, $892,000.
Doncaster St., 7214-Michael Dwain Bostick to Sultan Paqiri, $510,000.
Forest Hunt Ct., 7404-Cynthia M. Halligan to Sharon Kaps and Robin Deitsch, $482,000.
Gormel Dr., 7225-RVS Holdings & Investments Co. to Visvanathan and Sathyabama Ezhilarasu, $925,000.
Hackberry St., 6714-Patrick Kearney and estate of Phyllis D. Paige to Daniel J. and Sharon K. Jackson, $522,000.
Japonica St., 6504-Huong Thi Thai to Mohammad Touhidul Islam and Rukshana Fatema, $590,000.
Julian St., 6426-Nicholas Holcak and Nicole Taylor to Atulya Rana and Mina Gurung, $550,000.
Mayo Ct., 6816-Jon Mowl and Lauren Benedict to Jeannine Michelle Richardson, $465,000.
Mineral Spring Ct., 7627-Francisco H. Rodriguez to Teressa Jasmine Madrid and Jeremy Jacob Karaskevicus, $570,000.
Northern Oaks Ct., 7695-Benjamin W. Saunders and Katherine M. Schaffer to Ramiro Muriel and Ana Maria Zuniga, $409,000.
Rainbow Bridge Lane, 8421-Connor W. and Linda Kasatri Flaherty to Meredith Haskins, and Vivian H. and Jack Walton, $545,000.
Ridgeway Dr., 6612-James A. Hutchinson to Gary A. Mason and Karen D. Price, $830,000.
Ruskin St., 6709-William J. and Kimberly A. O’Brien to Chau Bao Ly, $475,000.
Silver Pine Dr., 7439-Leonard O. Griffin Jr. and April Rice to April Rice, $50,000.
Tangier Dr., 7772-Donald L. and Sara Y. Harvey to Al Aminur Rahman and Roksana Afroz, $600,000.
Villa Del Rey Ct., 6965-Richard Ryan Kelley to Brian Haraldson and Moani K. Lum, $331,900.
Wind Song Ct., 8651-William S.S. and Donna L. Amoroso to Ricky and Katherine Suzanne Beasley, $630,000.
Ashgrove House Lane, 8892-William J. Senn to Salman Cheema and Memona Tazamal, $749,900.
Broadfield Lane, 1703-Helmand Investment Corp. to Elizabeth Gallagher and Virgil Jay Markwood, $988,200.
Colvin Forest Dr., 1316-Wilson J. and Kay L. Kim to Kidest Bahta and Negussie Worku, $939,000.
Depaul Dr., 2621-James Laity and Mary Anne Festa to Bradley and Trish Doherty, $635,000.
Druid Hill Rd. NE, 549-Scott Henry and Mark W. Barr to Eugene S. and Elysia Kowel, $879,000.
Foxstone Dr., 1877-Summit Realty Investments Group Corp. to Lauren Ashley and Bryan Thomas Longshore, $799,900.
Gallows Rd., 2726, No. 1002-Chun C. Shu to David Chien-Hao Huang and Xiaochu Hu, $242,000.
Hunter Ct. SW, 709-Ling Shan Zheng to Jayden J. Liu, $540,000.
John Marshall Dr. NE, 607-Evg SSB Ventures Corp. to Akbar and Laila Sultan, $1.39 million.
Meadow Lane SW, 607-Andrew and Lauren Downs to Se in Cho and Jieun Lee, $700,000.
Mount Sunapee Rd., 10502-Herbert A. McCall and Candace S. McCall to Matthew N. Gobush and Penelope M. Lister, $907,000.
Orchard St. NW, 418-Muna Khatib and Samir Amer to Heather Barrett Boles and Keith Edward Gayowski, $975,000.
Park Terrace Ct. SE, 210, No. 61-Jacqueline J. Clee Carroll to Eduard and Melanie Zadrima, $187,500.
Park Tower Dr., 2653, No. 4-Scott D. and Jenifer A. Aken to Sung Youk Min and Ji Yeon Shim, $540,000.
Spring Ridge Lane, 9712-Jeremy and Lauren Staadeker to Evan Andrew and Kathryn Slonaker Hammitt, $975,000.
Westbriar Dr. NE, 1007-Robert K. and Piper K. Conrad to Stephan W. and Magdalena Z. Ringer, $730,000.
Yearling Ct., 1969-Victor J. and Suzanne Albisu to Jeremy M. and Melissa Siry Gordon, $890,000.
Barnack Dr., 6710-Randy W. and Mary Kathleen Wood to Caleb Khalid and Ashley E. Khan, $555,000.
Bayshire Rd., 5905, No. E-Gay I. Shane to Mir T. Rahman and Mohammed E. Ullah, $250,000.
Cameo Sq., 8802-Eric M. Brown to Matthew Philip Washburn, $430,000.
Coachman Dr., 6702-Stanley J. Czerwinski and estate of Frances M. Clark to Dugersuren Amarbayar and Solongo Luvsantseren, $565,000.
Darlington St., 8310-Toby Garlitz and estate of Pamela A. Rau to David Ray Smith and Mariah Hope Duell, $287,000.
Forrester Blvd., 8508-Ahmed and Tarik Zejly to Taye Dibekulu Akalu, $349,900.
Greenview Lane, 6713-Yolande P. Frost to Jeremy and Melissa Carl, $510,000.
Holford Lane, 6614-Martha M. Gillis to Shannon Susan and James John Canny, $528,000.
Keene Dr., 6629-Robert S. McGill to Omar Pinaya Soto, $465,000.
Kousa Lane, 7245-Patricia K. and David W. Kidd to Julio C. Velezon and Alejandra Vazquez, $406,000.
Minutemen Rd., 5927-Shada Parada and Shayda Parada Rodriguez to Richard H. Green, $320,000.
Painted Daisy Dr., 7852-Mark A. and Deborah D. Cawthorn to Williams Castro, and Margaret R. Francis, $490,000.
Ridge Crossing Lane, 8311-Azucena Tang Lee Say and Azucena D. Tang Lee Say to James Clayton Vaughn and Kahyee Lee, $422,000.
Royal Ridge Dr., 5814, No. A-Bonnie S. Moore to Andrew Stanley Vigorita, $214,000.
Surveyors Pl., 8828-Orlando Ramirez and Silvia T. Henriquez to Candice L. Achoki, $385,000.
Treeside Ct., 7915-Jason K. and Carmen L. Kamiya to Patrick and Sara Moehrle, $482,000.
Westover Ct., 8514-Gregory A. Davis to Fulan Li and Rae Song Park, $315,000.
Fairfax City
Crest St., 10831-Joseph Jason and Ellen Romano Shannon to Susan Lisa Bailey, $477,500.
Fairfax Blvd., 9471, No. 301-Kenneth J. and Martha M. Martin to Jeremy Haines, $170,000.
Hill St., 3416-Mary A. and Preston C. Ware to Michael W. and Courtney R. Robinson, and Annah and Robert Gibson, $490,000.
Meredith Dr., 3848-Ayhan Aksoy to Dilara Aksoy, $350,000.
Oakwood Dr., 10919-Robert D. and Meryl H. Paskow to John Owen and Nealey S. Stapleton, $595,000.
Ridge Ave., 9626-Gilbert H. Ribeiro to Matthew D. and Erin M. Hoffert, $614,000.
Silver King Ct., 9430, No. 301-Elliott and Andrea Carter to Sung Soo Jeon, $505,000.
Stonewall Ave., 4020-Restart Team Corp. to Michelle Medeiros, David Joseph Stodola, and Rachel E. Bazzone, $965,000.
Warwick Ave., 10905-Kirsten R. and George W. Stone to Mark and Molly Digiammarino, $540,000.
Woodhaven Ct., 10821-Bong Choon Lim and Young Hee Jun to Sandra J. Bishop-Josef, $490,000.
Falls Church
Great Falls St., 206-Julie L. Carabell to Chirstopher M. and Erin M. Fabio, $785,000.
Maple Ave. N., 315-Frank A. Villamar and Sophie Gerber to Adam L. Rice, $820,000.
Riley St., 333-Christine June Zarkovich to Kelsey R. and Michael A. Schulman, $1.57 million.