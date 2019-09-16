Fairfax County
Brampton Ct., 6369-Robert L. Wright Jr. to Heidi and Kenneth Kosakowski, $585,000.
Masefield Ct., 6268-Mark Ronald and Terri Lynn Wise to Gregory Thomas and Mary Ellison O’Malley, $630,000.
Belle View Blvd., 1409, No. B1-Gregory D. McFarland to Margaret K. Moran, $261,500.
Burtonwood Dr., 7119-Christopher and Elizabeth H. Santillo to Dorwin C. and Lynn C. Black, $930,000.
Devonshire Rd., 7124-Jonathan M. Kenny to Vanessa Jacqueline Gentzen, $749,900.
Fort Hunt Rd., 6024-Dele Oshinowo to Joseph A. and Kathryn A. Paradis, $810,000.
Marthas Rd., 2207-MRDB Shiver Corp. to Peter Owen Engelke and Marta Alyssa Folio, $1.03 million.
Quander Rd., 7004-Michael H. Knight to Jon and Courtney Radford Jukuri, $500,000.
Tudor Pl., 1223-Edward A. Boling and Nancy B. Hammer to Katherine R. Densmore, $835,000.
Wakefield Dr., 6621, No. 718-Dennis B. Doris Jr. to Brandon Pierce, $158,000.
Wakefield Dr., 6641, No. 720-Omega Housing Corp. to Melanie J. Card, $190,000.
Wakefield Dr. W., 6709, No. B2-Anna F. Necessary to Matthew S. Barr, $190,000.
14th St., 6419-Clinton P. and Cherie B. Smith to Keith Andrew Chiro, $659,000.
Barry Rd., 7135-Creative Home Buyers Corp. to Beyane Tuffa Shay, $425,000.
Bricker Lane, 6135-Jonathan and Heather Crandall to Eric L. and Karen E. Gorr, $545,000.
Broadmoor St., 5602-Samia A. Ochia and Martin E. Torrey to Christopher Robert Burger, $575,000.
Casdin Dr., 6255-Peter Justin Hill and Kristin Ann Visaggio to Etan D. and Holly Jo Michael Funches, $615,000.
Cherwell Lane, 7200-Stephen and Elissa Baur to Kyle Bruce Boward and Jessica Marie Farrow, $511,000.
China Grove Ct., 6518-Wells Fargo Bank and Holders of Structured Asset MTG Investments to Chinelo Enwonwu, $315,000.
Curtier Dr., 6010-F-Supersolv Com Inc. to Eun Kyu and Yoonah Lee, $333,000.
Effingham Sq., 7740-Onur Coskun to Michael Joseph and Anna Rose Gellert Riccard, $525,000.
Estates Dr., 6054-Alvin Perkins and estate of Melva Ann Perkins to Benjamin Fidler, $510,000.
Founders Hill Dr., 5924, No. 202-Matthew G. Komara to Kevin M. Sandersen and Anita Young, $333,500.
Gadsby Sq., 7464-Peter A. Langlois and Kristen Heim to Julie Therese and Christopher Samia Cooper, $490,000.
Gildar St., 6508-Maria and Marvin Lizama to Getaneh Asrat and Wubanchi Woldhana Retta, $414,900.
Governors Hill Dr., 5854-Jamie J. Laviola to Karrin Lee Michael and Jordan Lorentz Rose, $875,000.
Gray Heights Ct., 7202-Eric M. and Natalia S. Leyde to Chad J. Parker and Laurel J. Hummel, $504,506.
Guilford Dr., 6201-Jason M. and Samantha B. Badlam to Michael J. Graham, $1.26 million.
High Valley Lane, 6656-Kevin Lee and Jeri Miller Holland to Michael Staconis, $391,000.
Javins Dr., 3812-Valentyn Mokrousov to Ginger Lea and Christoph Schmid, $480,000.
Joyce Rd., 6525-Russell M. Hechinger to Robert Edward Heiler and Tina Marie Wyant, $749,950.
Keyser Way, 6904-B-Avril M. Amato to Jeremy N. Heinen, $326,000.
Larochelle Ct., 5322-Toni J. Dixon Cook to Tegiste T. Tesfa and Yonas A. Medhine, $440,500.
Mariners Mill Ct., 5308-Gladys M. Hooper Buck to Clinton J. Gutierrez, $669,000.
Mckenna Way, 6560-Samuel and Katherine B. Papkin to Leonard Wayne and Jamie Nicole Smith, $612,500.
Mission Ct., 4314-Marc R. and Donna P. Paul to Jeffrey S. Swanson, $905,000.
Ninian Ave., 5206-Christopher D. and Karman P. Reese to David and Jennifer Hughes, $562,500.
Overly Dr., 5627-Ada Y. Garcia Palacios to Angel E. Marquez Mendez and Alba Z. Perez Barrios, $440,000.
Pleasure Cove Ct., 5237-Luemma and Philip E. Davis to Robert Gunby and Natasha Duggal, $424,000.
Sage Dr., 6198-Thomas S. and Angelique B. Close to Jodi Lynn Hartel, $557,500.
Stegen Dr., 6124-David G. and Karen B. Williams to Judith D. Wood, $824,900.
Taliaferro Way, 6296-Samar Tubbaji to Burcin Evrenkaya and Durul Dalkanat, $550,000.
Terrapin Pl., 6015, No. 302-Elliott G. Millan to Nadya Subyakto and Thong Dang, $335,000.
Thackwell Way, 6609, No. 2309-Sharon Melissa Sutton to Dereka Moore, $302,500.
Upland Dr., 4616-Carl R. and Barbara S. Nolte to George and Renae K. Polovchik, $725,000.
Victoria Dr., 6911, No. A-Kristen A. Pennington and Ken Kidwell to Falliou Djigal, $265,000.
Walkers Croft Way, 6223-Steven W. Woodward to Matthew Thomas Cavalcante, $465,000.
Wescott Hills Way, 5980-Abheshek and Arpana Narain to Michael H. and Tanya Haralampieva Ross, $525,000.
Wilton Crest Ct., 3378-Kevin Leon and Jacki Ann Garner to Stephen and Sonja Boyes, $659,000.
Worsley Way, 7265-Addis Belay and Eleni T. Bedlu to Orlando Blake and Suzie Hylton, $497,000.
Americana Dr., 4915, No. 102-Myeong Ok Noh to Xinh Thi Nguyen, $210,000.
Americana Dr., 4959, No. 203-Bernard and Irene B. Ansher to Gregory Alan and Linda Black, $178,000.
Arlen Ct., 4803-Leroy L. and Theresa M. Corcoran to Ronal Rojas and Rosalia Hinojosa, $477,000.
Breckenridge Ct., 3322-William H. and Christina R. Hansze to Andrew and Jeannie Nguyen Hindman, $409,775.
Bruce Lane, 3907-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Lien Ai Ly, $472,500.
Claytonia Lane, 9202-David and Claudia C. Hottenstein to Mitchell A. and Nancy S. Bennett, $585,000.
Dassett Ct., 7802, No. 301-David Sean Barnett to Thanh Quang Chau and Thu Thi Duong, $272,500.
Donna Cir., 7000-Jean Elizabeth Fiester and estate of Margaret Louise Fiester to Brandon Edward Desalvo and Gina Marie Piccolini, $587,500.
Federal Ct., 4708-Christopher R. and Victoria L. Mansuy to Zhaohui Zheng and Qiufeng Zhou, $722,000.
Fountain Head Dr., 7463-Ben F. Fairfax to Je Soon Kim, $470,000.
Herkimer St., 4914-Jeffery and Carmen Memmott to Mee Hee Kim, $415,000.
Jayhawk St., 7105-Benjamin Weaver Glass Jr. to Scott MacDonald, $390,000.
Kingston Dr., 4905-Justin L. and Kaye Fanning to Kevin P. Gilligan, $690,000.
Larchmont Dr., 3609-Elizabeth Daubresse to Paul Francis and Maureen Flynn Kelminsky, $560,000.
Mangalore Dr., 4110, No. 204-Jasmine Nguyen Summers to Hue T. Le, $175,000.
Oak Hill Dr., 4308-Axel and Jutta Suray to Eric Bartunek and Beth Harkness, $845,000.
Ponderosa Dr., 4709-David H. Morris to Frantz and Barbara R. Jean, $700,000.
Sabra Lane, 4948-Anne R.D. Aleo to Fernando and Paula A. Restrepo, $645,000.
Tristan Ct., 3603-John M. and Betsy B. Bland to Timothy and Molly Southworth, $755,000.
Van Masdag Ct., 4904-Om and Anjana Budhathoki to Hosna Sarwary, $450,000.
Whispering Lane, 4122-Joetta Miller to Lawrence L. and Claudia P. Peacock, $575,000.
Woodburn Rd., 3908-John Barnard and Thomas Patrick Kelly to Bon S. and Ji Hee Ku, $620,000.
Woodburn Village Dr., 3326, No. 23-Michael B. Richey and Virginia L. Colin to Thomas J. Barry, $210,000.
Beachway Dr., 6131-Melrose B. and Eloise P. Adams to Yinfei Wu, $680,000.
George Mason Dr. S., 3701, No. 2007N-Amr Osman to Zubair Ahmad, $283,000.
George Mason Dr. S., 3701, No. 716N-Erika J. Oliveira to Luzviminda Dizon, Angela Brown and Crystal Dao, $199,000.
George Mason Dr. S., 3705, No. A12S-Timothy J. Kirchner to Susana M. Castillo, $190,000.
George Mason Dr. S., 3713, No. 904W-Cheryl K. Robertson to Edgardo V. and Rocio P. Oliveros, $285,000.
Maplewood Dr., 6441-Yuen L. Wong to Yaira S. Alvarado and Rodolfo Garcia, $475,000.
Powell Lane, 3800, No. 430-Omar El Assel to Eyphra Ransom, $269,900.
Rio Dr., 3245, No. 202-Gianna Dalessandro to Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Shelah Bibi and Ghulam Muhammad Khan, $230,000.
Seminary Rd., 5501, No. 1302S-Skyler M. Gregory to John Young Kwang Kim, $268,000.
Seminary Rd., 5501, No. 308S-Tenimba and Charles Morgan to Danielle Christine Fumagalli and Arvin Gouw, $332,000.
Seminary Rd., 5505, No. 505N-Sheila and Mohamud A. Haji to Roselynn Onah Lewis and Josephine O. Onah, $357,000.
Washington Dr., 3441-Owen K. Youles III to Patrick Driscoll Sharkey and Sara Briana Hawkins, $620,000.
Ashbourn Dr., 9530-Michael W. Worley to Christine Mary Hwang and Jin I. Kim, $595,000.
Beaconsfield Ct., 5524-Dennis E. Trainor and Vicki L. Pettit to Renae Marie McVeigh, $502,000.
Broken Oak Pl., 9168-Emad G. Ibrahim to Chi Trung Dinh and Buu Tuyen T. Phan, $316,000.
Carrindale Ct., 6004-Bryan R. and Chloe C. Davis to John Edward and Cathy Marie Fay, $627,150.
Cove Landing Rd., 5807, No. 202-Irene M. Giordano to Robert and Alicia Hallenberg, $260,000.
Cove Landing Rd., 5918, No. 102-Deryl A. Middleton to Bertrand Joseph Giroux Jr. and Kiley Gove, $265,000.
Crownleigh Ct., 5758-Benny A. and Glenda Estorga to Christina L. Schmidt, $445,000.
Dunleigh Dr., 5260-Donald P. and Marie M. Maloney to Timothy C. Johnson and Alice R. Chu, $730,000.
Fitzhugh St., 5840-Sandra Smith Rittenhouse to John Patrick Meyer and Kristin Marie Wallace, $685,000.
Grovers Theater Ct., 9004-Marc D. and Ali R. McEwen to Richard Harry and Jenny Gee Speaker, $651,250.
Hemlock Woods Lane, 9920-Maureen J. Cippel to Michael and Kelly Wojciechowicz, $509,900.
Kemp Lane, 5604-Margo D. and Carlos A. Pareja to Alan and Hillary R. Yee, $650,000.
Kite St., 9354-Diversify Investment Technology Corp. to Thi Hoang and Kim Anh Thi Tran, $485,000.
Lakepointe Dr., 9859-Jose Zacarias and Ester F. Kiper to Jacob W. and Maria A. Richards, $417,000.
Mccarthy Woods Ct., 9352-Kathleen M. Bright to Kanokwan Taweechaisuntis, $479,000.
New England Woods Dr., 5854-Edward Francis and Virginia Ann Kildoyle to Esther Kim and Joseph Nguyen, $635,000.
Poindexter Ct., 9669-Yoryi M. Rosales and Debbie L. Gonzalez to Chinweuba Kenechukwi and Blessing Chiamaka Obi, $440,000.
Raintree Rd., 9333-GPS Holdings Corp. to Kristen Pryor and Russell Francis Ventimiglia, $685,000.
Sand Creek Ct., 9229-Matthew C. Langford and Stephanie A. Evans to Phillip Schrader, $436,000.
Shipwright Dr., 9506-Kyle S. and Abbegail E. Minor to Briana L. Erickson and David N. Raines, $559,950.
Spring Oak Ct., 10711-James and Linda Shiao to Yue Ni, $349,000.
Sunset Woods Ct., 6724-Scott F. and Jodi E. Gershman to Lea C. Anderson, $481,000.
Tillary Ct., 5455-Byong T. and Sook H. Yoon to Aaron Michael and Theresa Veronika Sachs, $395,000.
Wicklow Dr., 6125-Thomas J. and Melissa J. O’Connor to Christian C. and Jessica Renee Ayers, $645,000.
Windward Dr., 6105-Francis P. and Anna A. De La Cruz to Steven and Bobbie St. John, $489,888.
Wooded Glen Ave., 9403-Estate of Chander S. Dhalwala and Urmil S. Dhalwala to James Patrick and Greta Lynn Richard, $790,000.
Asher Vw., 14091-Yun Sok Yim to Xiao Rong Liu, $376,000.
Autumn Cir., 14143-Linda Thomson and Gillian Walker to Richard and Michelle Lee, $340,000.
Basingstoke Loop, 14688-Jay McCormack Tolan to Ngot Tran and Luan Pham, $320,000.
Beddingfield Way, 14233-Jung Hoon Lee and Joung Mi Choi to Chan Sub Lee, $405,000.
Braywood Dr., 5227-Russell C. Smith and Hung Jin Hong to Jenny Wu and Timothy Au, $521,000.
Bull Run Post Office Rd., 6717-Nandini Selvam and Thirumal Vishnu Jayaraman to Peter C. and Inok K. Cho, $715,000.
Cabells Mill Dr., 13987-Colin B. and Maria K.P. Hoffman to Maura D. Brooks, $475,000.
Chasewood Cir., 6876-Jamal F. Whitehead and Bridgett V. Johnson to Emily Rene and Tyler R. Ross, $349,888.
Clay Pipe Ct., 6243-Gil U. and Ja Kyung Kim to Joseph Kuetae Pak and Min Y. Kyung, $432,000.
Coachway Dr., 14409-Franz Herrera to Daniela Soto, $465,000.
Cool Oak Lane, 14490-Mohammadali Bigdeli and Farahnaz Payda to Saul Antonio and Maria Alcantara De Palacios, $225,000.
Croatan Dr., 14630-Nicole M. Showalter to Kamran Kamali and Nasrin Kamalizadeh, $395,000.
Eagle Tavern Lane, 15485-Jacqueline L. and Dennis L. Darling to Danielle M. and Vasili D. Koubaroulis, $775,000.
Flower Hill Dr., 14707-Philip W. and Stacy B. Gillett to Marghalara Kakar, $375,000.
General Johnston Pl., 5681-Mark Lender and Scott Dulaney to Nadeem Khalid Mir and Najia Khokar, $655,000.
Gladewright Dr., 5398-Alan Ben Power to Eric Allen and Brooke Cynthiann Nielsen, $525,000.
Grape Holly Grove, 14301, No. 14-Barbara McCarthy to Atif S. and Afroz Askari, $210,000.
Gringsby Ct., 14439-Luke and Karen Croushorn to Julien J. Slate Assoleil and Kathryn T. Daniels, $240,000.
Gunther Ct., 5926-Grace Choi to Sung Kuk Park, $395,000.
Hidden Canyon Rd., 6332-Karen Ann Fontana to Ashley T. Payne, $730,000.
Jackson Fields Ct., 6672-Richard P. Nguyen to Jason, Gursanjam and Dalbir Singh Bhuller, $635,000.
Kamputa Dr., 14917-Christopher James and Gina Miori Cowan to Jessica M. Porche, $532,500.
Lierman Cir., 5632-Lian Chen to Daisoo Kweon, $700,000.
Malton Ct., 6825-Keaka and Laurie Kimi to Andrew Ryan Albertson, $390,000.
Millicent Ct., 14824-Michael Shawn Kessinger to Sung Kyu Jung and Ok Sun Hong, $326,000.
Oakengate Way, 6106-John M. and Mary Rose S. Woodward to Sameh W. and Suzanne M. Hanna, $800,000.
Pamela Dr., 5726-Ilir M. and Janyce E. Tsungu to Jonathan D. and Andrea M. Carvajal, $550,000.
Preacher Chapman Pl., 13901-Cheryl Rucker to Ranjit Kaur and Gurwinder Singh, $345,000.
Ritchie Rd., 14920-Edward P. Durning and Jennifer E. Fournier to Jackson C. and Emily G. Milroy, $495,000.
Rosebud Lane, 6005, No. 104-Julia L. Gattuso to Barbara Jo Dieker, $195,000.
Saint Germain Dr., 14479-Joan W. Orvis to Christopher W. and Grace L. McIntosh, $240,000.
Stone Chase Way, 14258-Christopher A. and Jennifer B. Warren to Benjamin A. and Caitlin E. May, $695,000.
Sydell Lane, 14511-Kevin M. and Krysten Lloyd to Sansan Htwe, $385,000.
Travis Edward Way, 5121-I-Justin R. Morgan to Mason Chan and Emily Wong, $182,000.
Wetherburn Dr., 15114-Kevin A. and Julie Piper Flynn to Benjamin Neil and Cortney Lynne Thomas, $649,900.
Willoughby Newton Dr., 5616, No. 14-Chris S. Cutler and Anne L. Hunsberger to Hyunjun Hwang, $263,500.
Winding Ridge Lane, 13937-Christine C. Park to Hyon S. and Mi Chin Kim, $373,000.
Woodland Ridge Ct., 6372-Min and Jennifer L. Kim to Ian Lam, $512,500.
Bicentennial Ct., 15218-Vasili D. and Danielle M. Koubaroulis to Michael Aaron Horn and Carly M. Anderson, $575,000.
Cub Run Rd., 4502-Suman Kumar and Manorama Sah to Suman Kumar Sah, $382,500.
Kimberley Glen Ct., 4019-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Abu Lehaz Abbasi, $260,000.
Louis Mill Dr., 15240-Evelyn F. Heisler to Lionel and Michelle Ramjattan, $445,000.
Pennsboro Dr., 13604-Kenneth Derrick and Shannon D. Gibbs to Saifaddeen and Leah Marie Atwa, $436,000.
Rembrandt Way, 13867-Jack J. and Adrienne R. Shaw to Dhritiman Bhattacharya and Maliha Zaman, $750,000.
Smallwood Lane, 13540-Shauna and Andrew Hunt to Christopher Wei and Hong Nguyen, $662,000.
Walney Knoll Ct., 4805-Lee H. and Catherine D. Warwick to Michael R. Hawk, $895,000.
Bluestone Ct., 13609-Garrett M. and Nickie L. Lansberry to Ivan and Elizabeth Driscoll Panov, $735,000.
Gray Bill Ct., 13530-Nicholas and Joanna Oh to Jwala Raj Sharma and Srishti Pathak, $450,000.
Henderson Rd., 12231-Christopher Charles and Alyssa Nicole Ashworth to James Anthony Stewart and Susan S. Harmeling, $745,000.
Mountain Springs Lane, 6141-Stephen G. Hyde and Laura J. Robbins to Mark Trkula and Emily Blair Goff, $620,000.
Orchard Dr., 13663-Jung H. Kim and Jean B. Chang to Nichole Jones, $203,000.
Sierra Dr., 13534-Oi Yee Yun and Hak On Fong to Fernando Maldonado Ayala and Mary Torrico Perez, $420,000.
Tiffany Ct., 7709-Joya M. Cottington Christian to Nicole and James Hilliard, $805,000.
Acorn Ridge Ct., 3973-Weizi Zhao to Feifan Yang, $500,000.
Aristotle Ct., 3851, No. 1-421-Sol Kim to Henry C., Tanja M. and Stacey L. Smith, $282,500.
Aristotle Dr., 11347, No. 6-207-Lorelie Goodpaster Atangan to Kangsan Lim, $324,500.
Artery Dr., 11948-Thomas A. and Sheila M. Fontana to Thanh Thanh L. Lashley, $450,000.
Barbara Lane, 3145-Samuel S. Yang and Tae Sook Cho to Brian M. and Cari M.F. Crosby, $1.35 million.
Bexley Lane, 4923- Jean L. Flagg and Donald W. Newton to Burin Chaturaprasert and Janejira Boonmee, $552,000.
Blue Fox Lane, 13197-Vanchinathan Santhanagopalan to Robert Wadden, $530,000.
Broadrun Dr., 3722-Steven Jeng Yen Wu to Thomas Taehong Cho and Nayun Ha, $786,000.
Carisbrooke Lane, 4617-Chong H. Kim and Do I. Yi to Peter S. Mina and Nermine A. Mesdary, $612,000.
Catterick Ct., 4786-Gregory A. and Jessica M. Callaghan to Joshua Brian and Katherine Upshur Leftin, $665,000.
Chalkstone Way, 5331-Parisa Fakhri to Rohit and Deborah G. Agarwal, $899,900.
Clovet Dr., 4070-Steve I. and Anna Y. Kim to Charles S. and Tenimba S. Morgan, $615,000.
Collingham Dr., 10439-Lorna Jenkins and Janet Kaye Daniels to Abdibashi Wehelie, $520,000.
Corot Ct., 5502-Young W. Kim to Kalpana and Purushottan Subedi, $499,000.
Dogwood Hills Lane, 12790-Weisheke Chin and Nien King to Paulos Assefa and Seble Worku, $515,000.
Fair Briar Lane, 12887-Frank J. and Audrey M. Mazurek to Zaknafein M. Lunsford, $318,000.
Fairfield House Dr., 12201, No. 608A-Sean M. and Leanne G. Dunaway to Patricia Glaze and Michael Calaway Rapier, $361,000.
Farmland Dr., 3756-Saiyed Rehan Ahtasham and Yasmeen Rehan to Acacia S. Dai, $415,000.
Forest Hill Dr., 4401-Jatinder Singh and Bahadur Kaur to Harinder S. Gill and Wenjuan Wang, $850,000.
Franklin View Ct., 13205-Mary Josephine Levesque to China Narasimha Swamy and Aparna Bommidi, $803,000.
Gainsborough Dr., 5112-William James and Sharon A. Macy to Samuel G.S. Herbig and Whitney Lea Lyle, $537,500.
Garden Grove Cir., 12140, No. 302-Jean Kim and Pyo Lee to Caitlin Mary Higgins, $302,000.
Golf Ridge Ct., 12000, No. 351-Abdelmalek Sbih to Romina Mercado Benameur, $299,900.
Green Ridge Ct., 3800, No. 301-Mark Preznuk to Hai Lin He and Xiao Tong Yang, $316,000.
Greenway Ct., 12115, No. 182-Steven R. Viscidi and Blanca M. Diaz to Juan Jose Benjamin Vasquez, $259,000.
Hamilton Dr., 9118-Robert Francis and Monica Elynore Rozycki to Emily R. and Zachary J. Vansice, $869,000.
Hayes Ct., 12461, No. 101-Jonathan Plisco and Emily Clarke to Kathleen L. Rowley, $315,000.
Highland Oaks Dr., 3820-Zhaohuai Rui and Idaho Aca Gao to Vishak H. and Priya Prabhu Mallya, $780,000.
Hunt Manor Dr., 3825-Romeo V. and Carolina R. Nido to Girish B. Manchapanahalli and Megha Gowder, $999,900.
Kennington Pl., 5406-Kenneth R. and Cynthia A. Graziani to Jonathon and Seungmi Beris, $735,000.
Kingsbridge Dr., 9708, No. 2-Youn Tae Kim and Eun Jung Seok to Clistene E. Acosta, $259,000.
La Cross Ct., 5524-Pyung Kuk Hong to Samuel An, $250,000.
Lavender Keep Cir., 12730-Susan L. Woida to Yong and Jennifer Kim, $709,000.
Lisa Marie Ct., 12028-Stephen E. Courter to Inseop Lee and Jina Park, $522,500.
Looking Glass Way, 8337-Aaron B. and Jessica L. Druck to Scott D. Manoogian, $885,000.
Manor Pl., 10000-John T. and Eve E. Ezell to Justin Lee and Candyce Leigh Astroth, $925,000.
Market Commons Dr., 4480, No. 509-Christine Pearson and Deborah Corsi to Michael S. and Alexandra J. Lee, $420,000.
Mazewood Lane, 3701-Elizabeth T. Dowsett to Nageshkumar N. Nagadenahalli and Gayathri Lakshmisagar, $422,000.
Milan Lane, 12740-Patricia Leer McIntyre to Muhammad Aslam and Kausar Begum, $505,000.
Mozart Brigade Lane, 4225, No. 91-Nidal Nahass and Nada Alharastani to Arlisa Jarday Britt, $219,900.
Nuttall Rd., 4412-Michael H. and Bonnie S. Miller to Stephen M. Klein and Amy B. Krevit, $865,000.
Peep Toad Ct., 11312-Jennifer R. and Michael F. Haymaker to Alyssa D. Armore and Paul Yarnall, $740,000.
Penderview Lane, 12158, No. 1701-Lucas J. and Patricia Bragg to Rodger Wilmot, $270,500.
Pennypacker Lane, 13204-Anna C. Ball to Yi Tam and Tu Van N. Dao, $540,000.
Port Rae Lane, 4109-Yei Jin Jinnie and Yei Jin Kim to David Suh Park, $545,000.
Prosperity Ave., 2665, No. 321-Saeed A. Younan to Lillian Kaminer, $319,900.
Red Spruce Rd., 10199-Gregory A. Brill to Christopher Schulte and Jill E. Wright, $740,000.
Rittenhouse Cir., 3010-Prashant A. and Anjali D. Tumuluri to Paul Jeschke and Alina Khon, $618,200.
Rose Crest Ct., 12653-Christi John and Jason Cooper Bye to Shadi and Kerin Mokarem, $1.32 million.
Rustburg Pl., 9705-Paul H. and Luann M. Bynum to Phillip N. Padden and Lisa H. Ganocy, $710,000.
Saint Cloud Ct., 9837-Chong Hui Lee to Monica Kyung Hui Sim, $433,000.
Settle Ct., 12000-Robert H. and Catherine H. Clime to Chae Yong and Hee Hwan Kim Chang, $810,000.
Stockwell Lane, 9608-Joseph C. Tong and Yuan Szu Chang to Chansun and Jinho Kim, $740,000.
Superior Sq., 4515-Christina M. and Darren K. Beesley to Roni Kuar Samra, $324,000.
Talon Ct., 5534-Nga Tran to Yuqing Xiong and Kun Sun, $420,000.
Wheatstone Dr., 4870-Charles A. and Maria A. Lopez to Myphung T. Bui and Rodney A. Barredo, $675,000.
Winford Ct., 5531-Daniel A. and Joan M. Dupre to Jacob S. and Carly B. McCrumb, $443,000.
Canterberry Rd., 10656-Harinder S. Gill and Balvinder K. Bains to David C. and Carol O. Johnson, $929,000.
Cross Chase Cir., 8723-John Michael and Kathleen Ann Gleason to Ngoc Hue Thi Vo and MacPherson E. Stevens, $790,000.
Gingerbread Lane, 7714-John A. and Shawna M. Thompson to Joel and Katy Parsons, $1.13 million.
Hampton Rd., 10858-Robert J. and Christina S. Miller to Joshua D. and Teresa A. Vanderford, $661,500.
Holly Haven Lane, 8309-Javaid A. and Shaharezade Ahmad Malik to Christopher A. and Jennifer B. Warren, $775,000.
Jeffrey Ct., 8105-Steven P. and Michele M. Randall to Adam S. and Meredith K. Wolrich, $689,000.
Nuthatch Dr., 9605-Lehman XS Trust and U.S. Bank to Jaime T. and Monica F. Martins, $603,750.
Park Cir. S., 9905-James and Nancy L. Wilkinson to Heidi and Joshua Washer, $875,000.
Shady Slope Ct., 9909-Paul A. Belmont to Alan Anthony and Alexandra Corine Strawn, $975,000.
Sydney Rd., 6321-Pamela and Gary L. Clark to Christopher John Hawley and Muyasaier Aihemaiti, $862,500.
Vista Point Lane, 8112-Paul Lawrence and Kim Marie Arnold to Billy D. Thompson, $911,000.
Anchorway Ct., 3150-E-Allison R. Park to Rebecca A. Hull, $238,600.
Annandale Rd., 3151-Andrey S. and Elena A. Veretenov to Lan Thuy and Thanh Ngoc Tran, $1.06 million.
Camp Alger Ave., 7721-Joshua G. and Elisabeth L. Pressley to Amanda L. Werth, $470,000.
Cleave Dr., 2902-Gene D. Robinson III and the estate of Rebecca C. Prather to Hoan A. Tchen, $715,000.
Genea Way, 8073-Sampaguita Bates to Jennifer Ujimori, $455,000.
Hallwood Ave., 6621-Estate of Rita E. Roszel and Suzanne M. Roszel to Jin Hur and Junho Yoon, $615,000.
Kadala Pl., 3026-Agnieszka Maria and Thomas Paul Caruso to Michelle R. Thomas and David T. Little, $542,000.
Lakeside Village Dr., 7602-C-Hans Christopher Klapproth to Sameer Khan and Rachel Henderson, $350,000.
Lee Hwy., 7348, No. 48-Patrick David Brier to Amrit Bhandari, $207,000.
Linden Lane, 2907-Virginia Gorman Turley to Jordan S. and Rebecca B. Ruby, $775,000.
Monroe St., 2829-Stephen A. and Emily C. Bowne to Timothy James Hudson and Margaux Louise Guyonneau, $590,000.
Norfolk Lane, 3245-Matthew A. Cottini to Christopher Robert and Shannon Olivia Haislmaier, $535,000.
Pine Spring Rd., 3023-Thomas G. and Jeffery E. Hume Pratuch to Russell Balano, $575,000.
Rosemary Lane, 2862-Adam I. and Amy S. Weissbarth to Ryan Charles and Sophie Benitz Emminger, $800,000.
Stuart Dr., 2923-Five A. S. Investment Corp. to Sarah Jane Wilber and David Paul Josuns, $605,000.
Wayne Rd., 3116-Joann Lee and Samantha Kennard to Timothy D. and Jennifer N. Dusenbury, $510,000.
Willow Point Dr., 7769-Timothy and Jennifer N. Dusenbury to Enela and Fatjon Memaj, $370,000.
Dominion Way, 2137-Kenneth and Julie Ross Harms to Christian P. and Ivette Granier Smith, $636,070.
Fisher Ct., 1932-Erik M. and Elaine Maria Kleiner to Prasanna Ramamoorthy and Mageshwari Jayaraj, $633,000.
Grayson Pl., 2117-New Dimensions Inc. to Paul Anthony and Rebecca Lynn Welch, $1.5 million.
Highboro Way, 2013-Margery Jean and Hans M. Grainer to Xiuli Wang and Jianze Zhou, $649,000.
Kirklyn St., 2539-Paul J. and Julie Fisher to Amy N. and Gregory Seador, $725,000.
Marshall Heights Ct., 7782-Kunal Malaviya and Khyati Nayak to Vipul Anand and Mangala Gauri Pande, $630,000.
Overbrook St., 6513-Richard and Kristina Plackter to William P. and Rebecca D. Simons, $1.62 million.
Pimmit Dr., 1922-Kafil U. and Tanvir Ahmed to Subhashish and Mala Chatterjee, $600,000.
Pimmit Dr., 2300, No. 216-Theresa Janice Smyth to Tatyana Lebedeva, $175,000.
Pimmit Dr., 2311, No. 307-Edward Mifflin to Andrew Dat Huynh, $205,000.
Shelby Lane, 2603-Lotus Homes Corp. to Brian M. and Brittany M. Walsh, $735,000.
Forepond Ct., 6982-Dennis and Jean Eshman to James R. and Nydia I. Rodriguez Michels, $560,000.
Camfield Dr., 8902-Amy E. Kirner to Joseph and Noelle Salucci, $620,000.
Collingwood Ct., 8204-Douglas J. Scheidt and Lynn J. Taylor to Jacqueline N. and Anthony King, $878,500.
Dade Lane, 1501-Douglas and Ellie M. McCobb to James Edward and Sally Regina Hayes, $935,000.
Fort Hunt Rd., 8303-Marie L. Urban McDonald to Shannon Marie and Alex McLoughlin, $560,000.
Jackson Rd., 7923-Elizabeth J. Reiley to Cameron D. and Zoe L. Lensing, $570,000.
Londonderry Rd., 2201-Karla M. Kincannon and James A. Noseworthy to Jordan Passmore and Melissa Thurman, $660,000.
New Market Rd., 7922-Erin D. Peterson and Autumn M. Lorenz to Jaime H. and Stacey L. Karpen Dohn, $857,000.
Shenandoah Rd., 1512-Tara S. Barr and Michael A. Graziano to Adam M. Meyer and Elizabeth A. Duris, $487,000.
Stockton Pkwy., 8800-Nathan W. and Nancy Ann Moore to Matthew and Christina Diamond, $1.2 million.
Waynewood Blvd., 1112-Tarik S. and Amelia J. Abd to Brian Smith and Amanda Munoz, $655,000.
Woodridge Cir., 7613-Evergreene Companies Corp. to Andrew H. and Meredith H. Reinsdorf, $1.51 million.
Artemel Lane, 10414-Daniel A. and Christine M. Voce to Xiaoyue Ma and Zhiguo Zhang, $725,000.
Challedon Rd., 1105-Scott and Sabrina Thomas to Bradley and Corinne McGowan, $805,000.
Falls Bridge Lane, 901-Eleanor E. and Joseph J. Kim to Reece J. and Kelly N. Blayney, $1.13 million.
Fox Creek Farm Way, 11324-Amer H. Salameh and Jihan Awad to Gena C. and Sant E. Lovett, $2.09 million.
Kentland Dr., 715-D. Dwight and Kelley M. Gordon to Dean Scott and Kecia Prokay Newman, $835,000.
Millwood Lane, 990-Kenneth W. and Jennifer M. Brothers to James R. Wombles Jr. and Neli Kouneva Loewenthal, $1.6 million.
River Park Dr., 202-Ires VA Corp. to Cory Miller and Kelly Fratino, $1.05 million.
Springvale Rd., 680-Gholamreza Khamesi to Reza A. Zeinalian and Shirin Baftechi, $2 million.
War Admiral St., 933-Satian Enterprises Inc. to Kendra Anne and Brent Michael Bradley, $785,000.
Alan Shepard St., 3095-U.S. Home Corp. to Vijaykumar Kapse, $655,000.
Anthem Ave., 112-Michael J. and Andrea M. Burton to Jonathan Markowitz, $670,000.
Ballou St., 906-Leon Aisner to Micholas Zaffke, $475,000.
Bayou Dr., 12604-Christopher T. and Donna L. Bruce to Rayden N. and Rina N. Ngo, $575,000.
Briargrove Ct., 13106-David R. and Janet M. Zeile to Dietlind Kiewel Denecke, $705,000.
Cedar Run Lane, 13579-Hari Babu Damera and Devasena Kurumeti to Kalyana Chakravarthy Peddi Siva Naga, $588,995.
Centre Park Cir., 12900, No. 102-Sheree Paden and Sheree Conrad to Helen McKay, $226,000.
Centre Park Cir., 12941, No. 315-Khalid L. and Tanni Chowdhury to Matthew James and Donna Lee Griffin, $232,000.
Chiswell Pl., 2653-Terence M. and Jessica T. Servey to Jason and Yi Tolbert, $539,900.
Coopers Branch Ct., 2420-Catherine J. Christ to Shalini J. Shettar, $343,000.
Dairy Lou Dr., 3305-Lawrence W. and Janet A. Feeback to Nadia M. and Nathen M. Baker, $690,000.
Dew Meadow Ct., 2423-Carlos Humberto and Blanca Yudith Corona to Pasumkili Nagarethinam and Vairamani Ponnuchamy, $410,000.
Early Fall Ct., 549-Oscar Arnulfo Marquez Turcios and Reyna I. Valle Aguilar to Bholaman and Devi Maya Gurung, $317,500.
Exbury St., 12256-Carol M. McLane to Daniel Alexander and Susan Daland Garza, $500,000.
Folkstone Dr., 12204-Nancy P. and Lance Matthew Nelson to Izzet Burak Temel, $660,000.
Glendundee Dr., 13507-Charles M. Kerr to David Bradford, $663,300.
Hamer Ct., 13401-Willi Yabar to Rene Alvarenga and Mercedes Alvarenga Rodriguez, $470,000.
Highcourt Lane, 2105, No. 201-Anup Sharma to Crystal Hyunmi Kim, $290,000.
Hungerford Pl., 13341-Dinh Thao to Jin Hee Kim and Heun Koo, $330,000.
Kinross Cir., 3189-Pratap and Pallavi Alok to Manoj Kumar and Ritu Sharma, $678,200.
Magna Carta Rd., 12719-Chong C. Park to Daoud Abdelhamid and Karima Bouarich, $489,500.
Meadow Hall Ct., 13103-Timothy R. and Mary Kay Otting to Dustin M. Johnston and Madeleine Anne Kent, $775,000.
Monaghan Dr., 2158-Gerhard A. and Monika R. Voegler to Aury I. Ramos Hernandez and Misael Najarro Ramirez, $312,500.
Muirkirk Lane, 13463-Sheila A. Consaul to Blake William Frieman and Amy Kathryn Baker, $515,000.
Neil Armstrong Ave., 13724, No. 506-Christina Kyong Arnold to Dori D. Kim, $409,000.
Oak Lawn Pl., 12940-Ronnie and Lynn H. Clayton to Jeff J. and Sage Annaleise Bolte Mullen, $890,000.
Old Hunt Way, 652-Dennis Turner to Michael E. and Maura E. Culligan, $784,500.
Pennymoor Ct., 2553-Alisa J. Tarr Rhee to Joel Schwarting, $386,000.
Plotner Farm Rd., 13109-Xiaoping Xiong to Manish and Geetanjali Chaturvedi, $475,000.
Queens Row St., 422-Judith B. Martino to Ana Ibanez Sosa and Octavio Castillo, $412,500.
Rock Chapel Rd., 1314-David Hausladen to Michael and Shelley Carson, $500,000.
Silver Spur Ct., 2510-Anand Ramachandran and Sunitha Raghunath to Ketan Patel and Mayuri Desai, $735,000.
Stone Mountain Ct., 2607-Robert A. and Janelle Irene Hansen to Robert and Teresa Swartzwelder, $620,000.
Tayloe Ct., 3225-Joseph S. and Jenney R. Duval to Rimzhim Agarwal and Anurag Pal, $406,500.
Timber Wood Way, 2904-Jeffrey Bessette and Amanda Butterworth to Jaclyn Kate Roth and Christopher Peter Rovere, $620,000.
Viking Dr., 2623-Christopher L. and Deborah G. Bradner to Stephen T. and Alisha Huffman, $555,000.
Whitewood Lane, 1737-Guru Amrit S. and Ong Kar K. Khalsa to Brandon Michael and April Lorraine Barber, $485,000.
Woodland Park Rd., 13226-NVR Inc. to Ranga Roy Achanta and Divya Vajja, $505,000.
Burgundy Rd., 3106-Tommy L. Foster to Alvaro Cestti and Gladys Ana Caballero Miranda, $350,000.
Elmwood Dr., 3708-Tamra L. Halmrast Sanchez to Benjamin Robinson, $485,000.
Farrington Ave., 2239, No. 5-201-Kenneth M. Dowd to Benjamin R. Schulze, $145,500.
Huntington Ave., 2059, No. 512-Angel M. and Christina M. Rodriguez to Jasmina Andric, $172,500.
Jefferson Dr., 2806-Kenneth D. and Cristeena G. Naser to Jennifer and Fletcher Smith, $415,000.
Midtown Ave., 2451, No. 721-Jason T. Holland to Jeffrey T. Gary, $350,000.
Mount Eagle Dr., 5901, No. 502-Shirley A. Teal to Farzad and Sarah Tahmourpour, $256,500.
Mount Eagle Dr., 5902, No. 1201-Douglas Grace and Tyler F. Parrott to Christopher Russell Sella, $355,000.
Mount Eagle Dr., 5903, No. 1604-Lynn H. and Mary E. Tjeerdsma to Gerald A. and Anna K. Connell, $631,000.
Sunbury Dr., 5728-Haiping Luo to Chad and Kimberly Muntzinger, $490,000.
Beechcraft Dr., 3410-Jose A. and Katherine J. Manzanares to Jessica Huffman and Joshua Abramowicz, $461,200.
Carter Farm Ct., 2759-Leonardo A. Salgado Lopez to Nathan D. and Amanda J. Leamer, $450,000.
Collard St., 3108-Tatiana P. Batalska to Yovanis Arnoldo Salvador Guzman, $450,000.
Harrison Lane, 6729-Yale Vincent Dean and estate of Vincent E. Dean to Miguel Angel Montano and Silvia Luna Mencia, $450,000.
Kings Village Rd., 3009-Marc T. and Lauren S. Stanley to Zachary James Harrill, $355,000.
Mount Woodley Pl., 7828-John D. and Marilynn M. Kelley to Johar and Fatima Najmi, $405,000.
Rolling Stone Way, 4330-Erin and Michael Thomas Farquhar to Robert J. Surovell, $380,000.
Snowpea Ct., 7515-J-Dana M. Larson Selva to Feng Xu and Franco V. Escobar Solano, $275,000.
Windbreak Dr., 2425-Kyle Cook to Niamh O. Donovan, $430,000.
Woodstone Pl., 6803-Alan J. and Cynthia S. Yaworske to Harvey D. Batra and Anju Kumar, $612,000.
Cherokee Ct., 6421-Benjamin and Erica Houghton to William Kelso, $488,000.
Cozy Glen Lane, 5248-Adriana Zorrilla to John Magruder and Lynn Thompson, $625,000.
Cypress Point Rd., 6642-Mary Schmid to Davina Friedmann, $450,000.
Edsall Ridge Pl., 5432-Wimpy D. and Doris E. Pybus to Benjamin and Elizabeth Jane Van Zyl, $730,000.
Levtov Landing., 6393-Shelley Peart to Sedale L. McCall and Stephanie M. Waties, $569,900.
Medinah Lane, 6626-Dominie Garcia to Mickael J. and Karen M. Tremel, $511,000.
Saucon Valley Ct., 4533-Barg Inc. to Kathryn L. Styons and Julian Dephillips, $449,900.
Shoal Creek Ct., 4518-Francis G. and Monica K. Massaro to Astrith Rubiano Puentes, $447,000.
Spring Valley Dr., 6613-Ralph W. Novak to Benjamin P. and Kirstie J. Tuben, $730,000.
Yellowstone Dr., 6218-Michael David Dobbs and estate of Mary Ann Kouri to Juancarlos and Deiry A. Trejo, $410,575.
Aspenpark Rd., 7576-Hayley May Fowler to Natalia McMahan, $385,000.
Bluebird Way, 8317, No. L-Sandra L. Barker to Jamal J. Howar, $265,000.
Cardinal Woods Ct., 6752-Maria G. Davenport to Phoungeun N. Austin and Charles Lequan Thomas, $475,000.
Devries Dr., 7616-Brian Burk to Douglas and Lindsay Schreffler, $457,000.
Flowering Dogwood Lane, 8700-Ecco Properties Corp. to Iman Ahmed Omer and Dineer Bahar, $805,000.
Greene Dr., 10529-Jeffrey F. Willis and Laura A. McKlveen to Timothy B. Patch, $650,000.
Hill Dr. E., 9958-Carl S. Person to Muna Tesfaye and Yilma Goltneh, $640,000.
Koluder Ct., 8543-Joseph R. Rossi to Allyson J. Harms, $340,000.
Larne Lane, 7442-Stephen and Sarah Myers Mutschall to Lauren D. and Kourtney D. Seaman, $375,000.
Mayhew Ct., 8924-Laili Akahanzadah to Lauren Ashley Watkins and Laraydo Damone Satterfield, $589,900.
Old Colchester Rd., 10218-Diana Jones to Kenneth Meckley, $430,000.
Potters Hill Cir., 9650-Sandra L. Mollfulleda to Alex Gross and Bakhora Rasulova, $495,000.
Shepherd Hills Ct., 7805-Brenda G. Jenkins Young to Maria Alejandra Lopez and Omar Giovanni Cobos, $390,000.
Singleleaf Cir., 8904-Kun Seung Baik to Cong Toan Dong and Hien T. Nguyen, $496,000.
Waites Way, 8915-Marco V. and Aura E. Valdez to Alison Aguila and Amanda Martinez, $360,000.
Winstead Manor Ct., 6607-Kriellion A. Sanders to David Kroll, $865,000.
Aynsley Lane, 7328-Nicole Rae Adams and estate of Terry J. Adams to George Mwangi and Jacinta Mutonga, $749,900.
Birnam Wood Dr., 8020-Christopher P. and Kim C. Simkins to Shaun F. and Erin P. Kupferberg, $995,000.
Buchanan St., 1207-Sebastian and Katherine Gorka to Jennifer L. and Adam D. Anthony, $925,000.
Carper St., 1117-Teresa Carol Coffey to Jeanie Yoon and Johnny Park, $900,000.
Chesterbrook Rd., 6027-Atassociates Corp. to Semih Nazim Us, $1.14 million.
Crestwood Heights Dr., 8220, No. 818-Rakesh and Alka Mital to Chris and Jungran Choi, $449,900.
Douglass Dr., 934-Victor V. and Patricia R. Gogolak to Nicholas Vancampen and Anne Coolidge Taylor, $2.55 million.
Farver Rd., 6134-Thomas E. and Stephanie T. Williams to Holly L. Nolting, $1.12 million.
Forestwood Dr., 1206-Estate of Jean H. Frahm and Margaret F. Smith to Mikhail Shenderey and Samantha Holland, $965,000.
Greensboro Dr., 8350, No. 219-Leticia R. Gonzalez to Salman Mahbub, $389,000.
Hampton View Pl., 6632-Christopher W. and Linda K. Hansen to John R. Cuttitta Jr., $979,000.
Holly Leaf Dr., 8451-Kellen G. Leister to Kevin Timothy Macko and Christina Giovanna Lay, $1.3 million.
International Dr., 1625, No. TH5-Nezam and Rouhangiz Radfar to Wenyu Zheng, $480,000.
Kirby Rd., 1400-Kirby Corp. to Alexander and Megnote Lezhnev, $999,950.
Lincoln Way, 1504, No. 106-William S. Weniger to Yoon Hyang Kim, $252,500.
Lincoln Way, 1524, No. 210-Kristine K. Healy to Philip Labella, $245,000.
Lincoln Way, 1537, No. 204-Luka Joon Corp. to Stephanie A. Salvucci, $237,500.
Montcalm Dr., 7370-Jin Hur to Ming Shen and Beihua Yao, $711,000.
Oak Lane, 1620-Andrew L. Lipps and Eva M. Sereghy to Joseph H. and Kaveri Parker, $1.12 million.
Old Dominion Dr., 8712-Marcus P. Lubin and Anne M. Ellis to Cheng Zheng and Lujiang Xiao, $1.5 million.
Old Meadow Rd., 1808, No. 804-Yahya S. Mohseni to Daniel M. and Daniel Simon, $299,900.
Provincial Dr., 7640, No. 215-Jennifer Jean Hall to Ana Paula Calabrez Nery, $337,000.
Spring Gate Dr., 1550, No. 8408-Chris Y. and Teri Young Ah Moon to Toquyen Nguyen, $475,000.
Spring Vale Ave., 1470-MS West McLean Corp. to Robert B. and Barbara D. Long, $1.7 million.
Towne Lane Ct., 6734-Stephen D. Ikin to Margaret Power, $800,000.
Valleywood Rd., 1920-Michael and Emeline Keane to Allen S. and Xia Li Cross, $1.1 million.
Wilson Lane, 1900, No. 101-Christine Mathias Vanwyck to Shin Wei Yu and Thuyan Ngoc Duong, $260,000.
Woodacre Dr., 1503-Vertex Building Group Corp. to Janet Herrera and Joseph Raymond O’Brien, $1.9 million.
Bedford Terr., 5390-Shane E. and Catelia S. Pate to Jeffries A. Jones, $162,445.
Buckman Rd., 4300-M-Jules Ambrose to Thuytruc Ho Nguyen and Loc Van Duong, $165,000.
Granada St., 4306-Matthew L. and Tihara A. Taverner to Peter L. and Aerin K. Kerkhof, $603,500.
Keeler St., 8203-Harold Hwaling Szu to Matthew Benjamin Wollert, $415,000.
Longworthe Sq., 4430-Abraham Tesfay to Melissa Rummel, $362,500.
Mcclelland Pl., 8214-Shawn and Brittany E. Wilson to Luke Kennedy Hagedorn, $374,000.
Orville St., 8313-Watson H. and Diana L. Morgan to John Harris and Sara Elizabeth Mix, $410,000.
Remington Dr., 5201-Kenneth Lozano and Danessa Guzman to Rachel Turner and Chad William Hespell, $995,500.
Segundo Pl., 3809-Donna C. Henshaw to Joshua Griner, $233,000.
Silverada Pl., 7976-Iris V. Presentacion Blanco and Emma Blanco De Gomez to Jake W. Dorfner, $220,500.
Village Way, 8604-C-Alpha 1 Corp. to Yanxin Duan, $166,500.
Wagon Wheel Rd., 8525-Gerry Ann Higgins to Curtis Wayne Newport, $548,000.
Wyngate Manor Ct., 8582-Andrew E. Boyce Lewis and Suzanne Stevens to Lisa M. and Neal Bailey Harper, $445,500.
Catlett St., 7202-Wava L. Gregory to John D. and Alexandra L. Candler, $515,000.
Earlehurst St., 5539-Nhu Huong T. Nguyen to Victor M. and Deborah H. Bird, $758,000.
Gresham St., 7502-Lance Young to Minghua Xu and Longhui Jin, $525,000.
Kings Park Dr., 5604-Christopher Lalonde and Janie McKenna to Thai D. Nguyen and Thuan T. Ho, $575,000.
Parliament Dr., 8511-Ryan and Dawn Bakazan to Andrew and Alison Wheeler, $559,800.
Rolling Rd., 5253-Michael T. and Barbara A. Roche to Michael John and Donna Marie O’Malley, $425,000.
Weymouth Dr., 5406-John Williamson to Randall and Aisha Fielding, $595,000.
Appalachian Cir., 10303, No. 304-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Jose David Morante Arcila, $221,200.
Bridge Hill Lane, 2552-Michael J. and Eva P. Sweeney to Vikas and Meghna Mangewala, $1.6 million.
Cranbrook Lane, 11213-Alessandro F. Sacilotto to Christopher Paul and Diane Ecklund Bruce, $877,000.
Jermantown Rd., 2936-Shou H. Shi and Sophia Yingchun Ni to Azza U. Akl and Adham Khalafallah, $405,000.
Oakton Hills Dr., 2466-Nhu Nguyen Duong to Brian L. Borga and Mariana Vilchez, $1.44 million.
Oakton Terrace Rd., 10064-Jody Collin Fellows to Alina and Konstantin Virnik, $350,000.
Rifle Ridge Rd., 2825-Danna L. and Jason A. Huffman to Prashant A. and Anjali D. Tumuluri, $768,175.
Sweetmeadow Dr., 11014-Andrew Lawrence Lyon to William J. and Hyunah Gray, $1.19 million.
Valentino Dr., 10223, No. 7304-Marshall D. McEwan to Carl J. Frederick and Paola Rodriguez, $272,500.
Young Dr., 2905-Robert B. and Anna H. Williams to Michaela Gosar Senarova and Asit Raghavji Gosar, $640,000.
Amberjack Ct., 2081-Michael and Sarah Ladwig to Juna McDaid, $695,000.
Autumn Ridge Cir., 1573-Hua and Heather Li to John Bradford Pomy, $440,000.
Beacon Pl., 2011-Douglas F. and Vickie L. Graham to Stephen and Corrine R. Denker, $750,000.
Bingham Ct., 2072-Linda Ascher Singer to Peter Alexander Crowe and Caryl Leslie Self, $698,000.
Breton Ct., 11814, No. 11B-Deborah M. Carmel to Dana Katherine Menking and Pauline Virginia Azucena Medrano, $236,550.
Cartwright Pl., 2186-Vincent S. Doheny and Ricardo Castillo to Jered R. and Cecelia W. Patten, $370,000.
Chestnut Grove Sq., 11208, No. 310-Sahar Z. Akhtar to Mathew Robert Loftus, $224,000.
Concord Point Lane, 1390-John and Suzanne Nichols to Saifalden Zuhair Alobaidi, $769,000.
Dressage Dr., 1739-John J. and Renee M. Fontenot to Jessica Elizabeth and Mark William Maskell, $745,000.
Fairway Dr., 11500, No. 205-Carla Schardt to Jan P. and Judith R. Villedrouin, $510,000.
Freetown Dr., 2441-Justin David Francis to John Christian Pyzdrowski and Cristhian Rafael Cedeno Peralta, $637,000.
Goldenrain Ct., 1524-Eric A. and Farah S. Skrzypek to Jonathan C. and Elizabeth A. Bayless, $455,500.
Gunsmith Sq., 2223-Christopher M. Dore and Paul E. Tonden to Traci M. Varrasso, $414,000.
Headlands Cir., 2022-Sharon Rae Boisvert Hymanson to Thomas Mooers, $449,900.
Heritage Oak Ct., 11425-Jerry Jenyu Chang to Gina Gayle Garcia, $565,000.
Hunters Run Dr., 2307-Derek K. Poon and John J. Capasso to Ever Onan Aguirre Bonilla and Alexandra Pargas, $275,000.
Jonathan Way, 1783, No. J-Cheryl A. Meyer to Shayna Sargent, $224,500.
Market St., 12000, No. 143-Terry G. Gibson to Sarah Herzog, $297,000.
Mediterranean Ct., 11660-Andy O. Li and Katherine I. Tweedy Li to Stephen J. Schwartz, $600,000.
Northgate Sq., 1383-Wendy A. Fox to Catherine Whitham Richardson, $326,000.
Northgate Sq., 1540, No. 40-John C. and Karen Rothenberger to Hyeryeong Song, $206,000.
Olde English Dr., 11704, No. 11704L-Janice L. Lewis to Michael P. Haene, $260,000.
Park Garden Lane, 1444-Edwin Clark III to John Patrick and Yanhui Coyne, $550,000.
Point Dr. N., 1520, No. 3-0104-Suann W. McGhee to Azeezur Rahman, $317,000.
Quartermaster Lane, 2217-Edward B. and Catherine L. Cody to Pari Sterling Kooshesh and Sara Beth Harsher, $760,000.
Riders Lane, 11933-Hala Chrabi and Nazem Hachwi to Franco Torres and Mariana Gomez, $675,000.
Rosedown Dr., 2305-Mark R. Tigerman to Joshua D. and Tynan M. Rubin, $549,900.
Running Cedar Rd., 11416-Stephen A. and Rosemarie T. Whitlock to Kayla Maureen Williams and Brian Kelly McGough, $740,000.
Sarazen Pl., 2003-Estate of Thomas A. Ryan and Theresa R. Vickery to Donna C. Henshaw, $335,000.
Stoneview Sq., 11623, No. 76-Adam Micheal Johnson to Chaitali and Prashant Chaudhari, $213,000.
Stratford Park Pl., 1860, No. 101-Thomas A. Gladstone to Samuel Jacob Sherck, $285,000.
Sunrise Square Pl., 11687-Reston Valley Corp. to Keith Eugene Saylor and Melissa Ramsdell Andrews, $947,300.
Taliesin Pl., 12001, No. 26-Davaughn J. and Ashley P. Daniel to Laura R. Ray, $325,000.
Turtle Pond Dr., 2021-Lenard and Charlotte S. Marcus to Matthew Miller and Erin Catlett, $674,900.
Valencia Way, 1645-Sanjay and Niketa Ganju to Charles A. Puchala and Rachel S. Cluney, $420,000.
Waterview Cluster, 11463-Michael Scott Laemmle to Amy S. and Christophe Guilloteau, $540,000.
Windleaf Ct., 11405, No. 17-Kristin E. Maier to Robert P. and Mary K. Swanson, $396,000.
Arlington Blvd., 6001, No. 706-Mohammad Sadeghi to Jeffrey J. Nowak, $180,000.
Homespun Lane, 6200-Kimberly J. Daniel and Steven C. Donock to Thomas F. Evans, $920,000.
Manchester St. S., 3100, No. 430-Gerardo Figueroa to Jasmin Cesko, $180,000.
Peyton Randolph Dr., 2912, No. 102-Julie Anne Dasso Tuesta to Wai Ying Mak Yu and Ngar Ling Eldredge, $170,001.
Valley Lane, 3107-Bret S. and Michelle C. Shea to Jennifer Thomas and David Joseph Walsh, $726,000.
Worthington Cir., 3104-Randall G. and Robin H. Pence to James Tyree and Robin Kime, $865,000.
Backlash Ct., 8104-James P. Doherty to Christopher David and Sarai Boyd, $670,000.
Bethelen Woods Lane, 7919-Central Nova Corp. to Gareth Glewwe and Hannah R. Edler, $426,100.
Bowie Dr., 6522-Tai H. Lai to Joel Sorio and Lucille Buenaventura Balite, $524,000.
Carath Ct., 7400-Nancy Dutton Potter to Bryan Daniel and Mary Elizabeth Velarde, $771,000.
Chester Grove Ct., 8565-Alexander C. and Nancy A. Henderson to Mark C. and Sandra W. Mattar, $381,000.
Creekside Way, 8849-Ronald P. and Nancy T. Christman to Bryan Michael and Hillary Alease Kolano, $509,900.
Edinburgh Dr., 8009-Gazi Maruf and Apipa Akter to Taylor J. Zaleski and Morgan Lynn Feliccia, $440,000.
Erving St., 5914-Ana Mac Atienza to Jairo A. Reyes Santos and Anthony Benitez, $495,000.
Forsythia St., 6603-Walter Glenn and Michele C. Sutton to David James and Shannon B. Stuckenberg, $685,000.
Frederick St., 5910-Haiand Chau Huynh to Trang Ha Uyen Dang and Dung Thanh Nguyen, $475,000.
Gavelwood Ct., 9077-Kevin M. and Linda Shealey Cook to Kun Bok Lee and Sunju Choo, $502,000.
Greenleaf St., 6728-Jared J. and Sara C. Hutchinson to Kyle Douglas Sullivan, $560,000.
Hanover Ave., 6102-Rauschen J. Ibrahim to Bernard T. and Van Anh T. Cao, $440,000.
Hopkins Ct., 7203-Eric L. and Karen Gorr to Josiah and Laura Chonko, $655,000.
Jovin Cir., 8416-Brandon J. and Amanda G. Ragan to Michael F. Graham and Abby M. Abdala, $495,000.
Laurel Oak Dr., 8530-Michele Klatka to Walter Antonio Hernandez and Jesus Alexis Mendoza, $360,000.
Loving Forest Ct., 8108-Terry L. and D. Susan Blackwell to Ligia D. De Caro Gomez and Daniel J. Coronel, $329,099.
Pebble Brook Ct., 7951-Matthew J. Grady to Muhanad M. Abbawi, $366,000.
Riata Ct., 6800-Rebecca D. and Scott M. Rosenbaum to Joshua Craig Dickinson and Rachel Lauren Zitrin, $630,000.
Rocky Forge Ct., 8328-Tawatchai Chainam and Jureerat Nammuang to Timothy Todd Kennedy, $320,000.
Silver Pine Dr., 7437-Matthew R. and Emily E. Blanchette to Thomas T. and Amy Sutton, $725,000.
Spring Tree Dr., 7409-Guy L. Sands Pingot to Anne Van Heyste, $450,000.
Summerton Way, 6495-Lauri T. and Douglas L. De Witt to Thomas and Jacqueline Littleton, $726,500.
Abbey Oak Dr., 1820-Antony G. and Sylvia M. Law to Lawrence and Kathryn C. Trundle, $893,000.
Ashgrove Plantation Cir., 8505-Robert C. and Laura L. Laedtke to Sung Lewe, $780,000.
Blair Rd. NW, 429-Joseph E. and Susan C. Houk to Michael and Sueyun Hsieh, $1.28 million.
Broadfield Lane, 1705-Thomas Smitt Jeppesen to Nam Quang Huynh, $1.26 million.
Carpers Farm Way, 1350-Robert Frederic and Amy Poekert Vroom to Craig J. and Jeanine M. Beisel, $1.12 million.
Challedon Rd., 1138-Gulick Group Inc. to Hyginus Lambert Leon and Brenda Francia Thomas, $2.55 million.
Commons Dr. NW, 248-Daniel A. and Cynthia M. Thrush to Babak Yadranjiaghdam and Maryam Jafarizadeh, $555,000.
Courthouse Rd. SW, 375-Sara Beth Zeller to David B. and Melissa J. Dixon, $1.35 million.
Dellwood Dr., 9222-Georgetown Construction Group Corp. to Miten Shah and Monica Dalal, $1.54 million.
Elm Grove Ct., 8307-Thomas W. and Jean Quyen Nguyen Cole to James Leroy and Valerie N. Dunn, $1.22 million.
Fox Run Ct., 1718-Estate of Donald E. Hansen and Julie K. Hansen to Jerry B. and Michele Martin, $850,000.
Hicks Dr., 1637-Kevin and Meaghan Maillet to Christina Pereira and Joshua Nye, $665,000.
Hull Rd., 1923-Anna C. Serabian to Brent Ryan and Aleksia Ilic Forster, $730,000.
Kidwell Hill Ct., 8038-Estate of Bong Hea Hong and Soonsung Hong to Phaedra Almajid, $794,000.
Leemay St., 9522-Juan J. and Rosa K. Gutierrez to Joseph W. and Shari B. Rash, $1.12 million.
Lozano Dr., 1631-Barbara A.D. Andrade to Nicolas John and Melissa Kate Hindley, $830,000.
Meadowlark Rd., 9915-Rafael T. and Teresita E. Cervantes to Craig and Tara Vieth, $852,000.
Ninovan Rd. SE, 827-Delta Concrete Corp. to Patricia Mary and Seth Cowell, $1.48 million.
Park Terrace Ct. SE, 202, No. 13-James M. and Jane B. Fahey to Francisco and Kevin Jisoo Lee, $212,500.
Reflection Lane, 8409-Christine L. Cole and estate of John Edward Plummer to Samuel Ives and Jessica Faller Alexander, $763,000.
Sereno Ct., 1605-Jeff and Sheila Erhardt to Ripon S. and Jessica H. Zaman, $920,000.
Stonewall Dr., 8413-David A. Ostroski to Lynn O. and Robert Warhurst, $730,000.
Tamarack Dr., 10222-Nigel and Wendy C.H. Astell to Heber M. Garcia Migliore and Nicole M. Dubar De Garcia, $823,530.
Thompson Run Ct., 1290-Abdul Q. Haji and Sabha Yasin to Xin Zhao and Lili Liu, $1.13 million.
Tyson Oaks Cir., 8035-Mahiyar Arjomand to Eman I. Jafari, $540,000.
Ware St. SW, 1113-Robert C. and Kimberly C. Light to Janarthanan Rajendran and Sreeja Prabhakaran, $777,000.
Wexford Dr., 9097-Jennifer K. and James H.W. Inskeep Jr. to Sondra Appelson and Russell E. Owen, $940,000.
Wolftrap Oaks Ct., 2012-James P. Mattix and Cynthia Jill Johnson to Kunal H. and Kavita Chadha, $750,000.
Harithy Dr., 2181-Jun Zhao and Shan Shan Zhang to Weixiong Ho and Hua Zhao, $900,000.
Arley Dr., 8604-Erik and Wendy A. Hobbie to Christopher A. and April Tucker, $580,000.
Blairton Rd., 8205-Robert Christopher Gleason and estate of Robert L. Gleason to Joseph Edward and Kathleen Ryan Beard, $540,000.
Caneel Ct., 6717-Thomas Zack to Thomas E. and Jennifer Kunkel, $675,000.
Daffodil Ct., 8011-Rickey E. and Margaret S. Smith to Carlee McCarty, $700,000.
Duck Ct., 7192-Thomas B. and Deborah A. Schott to David Anthony and Michelle Morales Rodriguez, $726,050.
Forrester Blvd., 8441-Timothy B. and Kristin A. Ritter to Damaris J. Gonzalez, $455,000.
Greeley Blvd., 8130-Michael H. and Paula O. Sumrall to Ambar Rathie and Padma Parthvi, $640,000.
Hillside Rd., 6246-Renato and Imelda Abella to Hussein Alshammari and Fatima Hameed, $330,000.
Kingsgate Rd., 8318-L-Erin A. Carnes to Phung Anh Anne Nguyen, $275,000.
Lavell Ct., 6221-Timothy Scott and Karen M. Williams to Brian J. and Kathryn Anne Webb, $620,000.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9105-Bonnie S. Edwards to Oscar Yarhui, $375,000.
Rathlin Dr., 6223-Kevan and Johanna Pinsirikul to Tedros B. Abay and Ferealem A. Assefa, $465,000.
Reseca Lane, 8628-Valerie E. Payton Peters to Chamroeun and Joseph Rossi, $558,000.
Royal Ridge Dr., 5822, No. T-Frederick J. and Ashley Lynn Blunt to Dennis Sharum, $175,000.
Sweet Oak Ct., 6033-Brian J. and Kathryn A. Webb to Roberto Hernandez and Asseantea Ganesh, $430,000.
Vervain Ct., 7856-Michael and Julie McGovern to James Howard and Sherri Rac Arp, $750,000.
Fairfax City
Barristers Keepe Cir., 3466-Ronald L. Beckwith to George L. and Christine Brand Prattes, $745,000.
Burke Station Rd., 4123-Juan F. Orellana and Gloria S. Shaffer to Julio Angel Tuesta Noel and Julie Anne Dasso Tuesta, $785,000.
Crest St., 10825-Mark and Svetlana Filiatreau to Tika Vargas Veizaga and Jorge Luna Abastoflor, $400,000.
Great Oaks Way, 9931-Linda Jane and Vincent Delfin Salazar to Olanrewaju Mustapha Kadiri and Samiyah U. Lyles, $650,000.
Main St., 10570, No. 204-Mark Birchmeier to Steve S. and Jie S. Chang, $210,000.
Orchard St., 10700-Angela J. Scanlan to Neri E. Serrano Pineda, $447,500.
Scott Dr., 10730-Kirk R. Brennan to Steven David and Katharine Kim Ginsberg, $435,000.
University Dr., 4199-Mary Kathleen Fuller to Su Jung Hong, $510,000.
Falls Church
Birch St., 142, No. A6-Nelly L.L. Kishimoto and Alvaro Roger Pinto to Melissa M. Cockrell, $220,000.
Broad St. W., 513, No. 609-Sharon Elizabeth Blane to Paul D. and Susan M. Evans, $899,000.
Columbia St. E., 208-Mildred R. Gordon to Brian C. and Stacy H. Tatum, $1.18 million.
George Mason Rd. W., 118-Jeffery M. and Andrea P. Farschon to Jeanne Marie W. Ashby, $765,000.
Lee St. N., 312-Victoria Alden to Cheryl C. and Cameron Scott Bois, $951,000.
Park Ave., 419-Ann L. Zimmerman to Mark McQuarrie Fleming, $1.28 million.
Rees Pl., 145-James Carlie Williams Jr. to William Brooks and Izabella Z. Tomljanovich, $900,000.
Rosemary Lane W., 402-Mark A. and Jessica L. Scheer to Anne Brady and Andrew Meyers, $920,000.
Sycamore St. N., 994-Midvale Development Corp. to Robert Gennaro Chiappetta and Nicole Clifton, $1.56 million.