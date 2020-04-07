Radcliffe Dr., 6804-Renee Irene Wilson to Daniel and Hilary Hackleman Thompson, $360,000.

Wakefield Dr., 6631, No. 506A-Federal National Mortgage Association to John M. Pipp, $169,000.

ALEXANDRIA-FRANCONIA AREA

Ashby Lane, 7508, No. K-Artur Samofalov and Ashley Tacub to Heather R. Smoot, $340,000.

Bayliss Pl., 6122-Michael E. and Debra L. Van Horn Keatley to Justin S. Liu and Kailynn Rink, $831,000.

Craft Rd., 6104-Judith M. Bridges to Tesfaye D. Bekele, $485,000.

Earlston Ct., 5959-Luzviminda N. and Ronaldo C. Escoto to Wilfredo Avila Veliz, $495,000.

Goldenrod Ct., 6006-Kenneth E. Stutzman Jr. to Kateryna Ribeiro, $452,000.

Greyledge Ct., 6542-Zachary and Naomi Lindsay to Said Amor, $425,000.

Hillary Ct., 6287-Ahsan Properties Corp. to Anaceta Rose Arizabal and Jun Oracion Salavedra, $385,000.

Kingsbury Rd., 7611-Joe B. and Cathie L. Blanton to Jonathan Michael and Emily Ruth Rusch, $650,000.

Mary Caroline Cir., 6949, No. D-Megan Eckstein to Kim Leigh Chisholm, $275,000.

Morning View Ct., 6607-Clare C. Von Herbulis to Adam Ruch, $365,000.

Oldham Way, 7526-Cathleen Reilly Larson and estate of Joan M. Myers to Irene M. Rodriguez Martinez and Diego Lopez Lopez, $530,000.

Ridley Ct., 5304-Jonathan D. and Nan M. Lau to Xiaoliang Feng and Yawei Wang, $495,000.

Summer Park Lane, 6123-Irina Topouria and Akaki Gvakharia to Youl Kwan and Keshia Anderson Lang, $492,000.

Tracey Ct., 6308-Matthew S. Kudla and Mandy C. Devine to Justin A. Blackburn and Jessica J. Voelpel, $524,500.

Wessex Lane, 5832-Charlotte Davis to Mark C. and Lou Ella Kaskey, $800,000.

ANNANDALE AREA

Americana Dr., 4919, No. D-Vanessa Laquinte Neal to David Holland, $170,000.

Bradfield Dr., 5138-Virginia L. Campbell to Kevin T. Nguyen, Tina P. Huynh and Mui C. Duong, $465,000.

Chase Park Ct., 4434-Adam W. and Alexandra P. Brown to Zeeshan Ghanchi and Zoha Hamayoon Malik, $450,000.

Degroff Ct., 7132-Harutyun and Nvard Hovsepyan to Jiyeon and Jina Lee, $695,000.

Garbo Ct., 4532-Thomas John and Mariela Arias Lee to Anh Q. Tran and Hieu T. Truong, $429,900.

Joseph Bristow Lane, 4506-NVR Inc. to Olinda Fuentes Escalante, $603,335.

Little River Run Dr., 4537-Zachary and Jennifer Rudisill to Limberth Sotomayor Santa Maria and Estefania Sotomayor Gandarillas, $489,999.

Mullen Lane, 4505-James G. Giuseppe to Jae in Yang and Yun Ji Hong, $718,000.

Red Fox Dr., 4916-Kathryn A. Daylor to Antonia C. Spaith, $555,000.

Van Walbeek Pl., 4907-Christopher and Cassandra Bates to Jamal Moujtahid, $425,000.

BAILEYS CROSSROADS AREA

George Mason Dr. S., 3705, No. 1415S-Fuad Alshuaibi to Maysaa T. Hassan and Saad Alfalahi, $340,000.

Jay Miller Dr., 6517-Andrew Alan and Jennifer Daniel Aument to Oliver Peter and Kristie Lea Fox, $925,000.

Larchwood Rd., 3910-Amna Kashif to Robert James and Laura Marie Kallal, $590,000.

Seminary Rd., 5501, No. 2515S-Elba Guardia to Yong Jin Lee, $235,000.

BURKE AREA

Andromeda Dr., 9083-Samuel and Amity Kim to Ana Hernandez Alvarado, $550,000.

Burr Oak Way, 10834-Martin K. and Laura E. Bayr to Jacob and Monisha B. Blair, $712,500.

Digory Ct., 9007-Assres Woldemaryam to Christian and Sarah Kennedy Deschauer, $715,000.

Lighthouse Lane, 5461-David and Hisayo Hara Pelton to Daniel Baldwin and Yontida Yosbut, $407,000.

Mason Bluff Dr., 5703-Fernando Lopez Aguilar to James Burhans, $435,000.

Narnia Ct., 5424-Thomson Mason and Robin Hirst to Tamara P. and Patrick L. Hurley, $1.1 million.

Pond Lily Ct., 6101-Alexandra J. and Joshua J. Milfeit to Eedo S. Kernus and Andrea Koebbe, $444,000.

Westport Lane, 9642-Yaenet Del Rocio Orellana Mercado and estate of John B. Hope to Huyen L. Hoang and Thuy V. Lai, $379,500.

Wythal Lane, 9515-David H. and Erika L. Romack to Joseph Alfred and Daysi Graciela Morris, $607,500.

CENTREVILLE AREA

Batavia Dr., 14618-Paul Investment Management Corp. to Tammy L. Moore and William Kimbell, $590,000.

Cardigan Sq., 14728-Barg Inc. to Luis Quispe Zevallos and Alissa Portillo Quispe, $357,900.

Cottingham Lane, 6810-Farooq and Robina Sultan to Mursal and Ahmad Bilal Popal, $354,000.

Field Flower Trail, 6320-Edward and Carolyn Ann Anderson to Samantha Vincent and Peter Rivera, $445,000.

Glory Creek Trail, 16450-K. Hovnanian at Hunters Pond Corp. to Lan Anh and Chieu Thuy Bich Nguyen, $1.28 million.

Laura Ratcliff Ct., 13849-Neelu and Jatinder Pal Singh Bawa to John R. and Marianne R. Cullen, $370,000.

Montverd Ct., 14324-Gregory A. and Tassika Rodphotong Fulmer to Thomas J. Moore III, $450,000.

Ordway Rd., 7020-John and Razeia Hanifi to Tuan Anh Luu Tran and Han Ngoc Nguyen, $1.07 million.

Rosy Lane, 14302, No. 24-Man and Man Soon Yoon to Roxanne and Sarah Pleskovitch, $210,000.

Skipton Ct., 14533-Todd A. and Teri Rae Shaw to Ryan T. Dixon and Francesca M. Castellano, $363,875.

Welton Dr., 6261-Jeanette M. and Arthur Francis Mosher to Edward J. Strittmatter, $640,000.

William Mosby Dr., 6204-Deborah Carney Fowler to Jose Fernando Castro Avaroma and Mariel Rocio Merida Penarrieta, $400,000.

CHANTILLY AREA

Flatlick Branch Dr., 4647-Anne M. and Justin Trotter to Valerie Jean Salinas, $450,000.

Lake Vista Dr., 14469-Westfields Development Corp. to Donald W. and Susan J. Mackenzie, $779,620.

Pleasant Meadow Ct., 4172-Kamala Hirsch Vanderkolk and Kamala G. Hirsch to Douglas Hardman and Cynthia Hargest, $273,640.

Trail Vista Lane, 4942-Westfields Development Corp. to Alison A. Yun, $831,125.

CLIFTON AREA

Cobble Lane, 13034-Jeffrey Michael and Nicole Holt to Hee Yong, Su Jin and Min Kyu Han, $540,000.

Laurel Rock Ct., 13807-Robin A. Ridinger to Van Thi Hong Nguyen, $780,000.

Orchard Hill Ct., 5856-Steven N. Theiss to Sun Hye, Eun Young and Kwang Hui Choe, $260,000.

Rock Brook Dr., 6731-Teddy J. and Wanda L. Goldammer to Shaun and Erina Herron, $650,000.

FAIRFAX CITY AREA

Alexander Cornell Dr., 12508-Hedwig Carvallo Geiser and Alberto Jose Carvallo to Daniel and Hannah Hyun Jeong Park, $601,220.

Blair Ridge Rd., 12303-Daniel G. and Colleen M. Harris to Sahil Malik, $1.41 million.

Buccaneer Ct., 3111, No. 101-Ann Martha Schultz to Matthew L., Susan P. and Kimberley M.H. Johnson, $273,000.

Byrd Dr., 11117-Roger O. Wray to David Vestal and Megan Park, $524,900.

Casbeer Dr., 12438-Nickolaus W. Kesler to Joseph Wonkun Choi, $565,000.

Colony View Dr., 10255-Rene L. Gutierrez to Ayobami Akintola Olugbemiga and Oyeyemi Bankale, $395,000.

Crows Nest Ct., 5431-Badr Inc. to Matthew J. and Kathryn W. Lowery, $415,000.

Fair Briar Lane, 12809-Yang Hu to Joey J. Lee, $307,000.

Forestdale Dr., 4718-Victoria L.M. Harkavy to Chongfang Wang, $505,000.

Garden Gate Dr., 8906-Govindan G. Nair and Marcella P. Simon to Sanaz Shenasi, $870,000.

Golf Ridge Ct., 12016, No. 301-Joanna N. Vadala to Yara Sherif El Mowafy, $290,000.

Harvest Grove Dr., 5014-Winchester Homes Inc. to Hiren H. and Prexa H. Bhatt, $1.14 million.

Herzell Woods Ct., 5236-Wenkai Wang and Hsin Huei Huang to Sean Edward Jenkins, $725,000.

Jennifer Dr., 5344-Ming and Ya Fen Chen to Patricia K. McLane, $595,000.

Kingsbridge Dr., 9712, No. 104-Jennifer M. Starkey to Michael Kearney, $202,000.

Leamington Ct., 9208-Janet S. Horwitz to David and Jeannette Yejin Chang, $800,000.

Long Boat Ct., 5413-Yves Mutombo to Michael Malferrari, $360,000.

Nash Dr., 4835-Angela Rivera and Ana Lucia Saettone to Wei Lin and Feng Zhen Zheng, $410,000.

Pelfrey Lane, 13130-Lance Antony Gwennap to Bryan Christopher McDonald and Theresa Anne McGeough, $540,000.

Prosperity Ave., 2655, No. 123-Venkatadri Belde to Mohammad Shakeri, $282,000.

Rockaway Lane, 11820-Kirk William and Denise Kincannon to Magaly Rivas Wyatt, $390,000.

Safe Harbor Ct., 5427-Manmeet Sarang and Jagroop Dhillon to Kenneth Brown Jr., $470,000.

Superior Sq., 4636-Leah Mesfin to Jocelyn A. Huynh and Blake L. Webb, $324,000.

Werthers Ct., 4024-Emma J. Stensrud to Payam and Drana Ghorbani, $549,000.

FAIRFAX STATION AREA

Burnt Oak Dr., 9602-George K. Saba to Andres Valdes Sarria and Elizabeth Ortega Serrano, $655,000.

Fairview Woods Dr., 5967-Tony F. and Jacqueline M. Zahrah to Ajay Chitturi and Sarah A. Medepalli, $825,000.

Innisvale Dr., 5911-Susan D. Berkheimer to John O. Ochieng and Dorothy D. Kilei, $705,000.

Timberidge Rd., 10627-Richard J. and Molly McCord Vacura to Constance T. and Douglas M. Genne, $995,000.

FALLS CHURCH AREA

Anchorway Ct., 3150-L-Andrew Papiz to Christine F. Vincent, $285,000.

Brandy Ct., 3303-Diane Norris Wilson to Shanna M. Bishop and Doug Scott Hill, $525,000.

Clearwood Ct., 3304-Vera Zolotarskaya and Alexey Orlov to Joel P. and Karin R. Paque, $810,000.

Gallows Rd., 3417-18 Armatho Nesty Group Corp. to Patrick Andy and Jacqueline Christine Thai, $629,900.

Inversham Dr., 7735, No. 173-Evelyn R. Arduini to Nabil Andrawis and Nashwa W. Gabra, $350,000.

Ted Dr., 7018-Ashley and Natalie Brawner to Eric R. Rathbun and Caitlin Wirth, $620,000.

Wayne Rd., 3212-Rajshri Gopal to Mary Tess Wallace, $450,000.

Woodley Lane, 7027-Sabine Perrissin Fabert to Ellis M. Gore and Shelby Kardon, $525,000.

FALLS CHURCH-PIMMIT AREA

Herrell Ct., 2531-H. Jason Gold and estate of Randa M. Alghussain to Ewnet A. Tsige, $450,000.

Rockford Dr., 7317-Carol C. Groom to Stephanie Leonija and James David Schmitt, $591,000.

FORT HUNT AREA

Alyce Pl., 8414-Christopher J. and Katherine Anne Morgan Shain to Ravi and Clarissa C. Upadhyay, $819,900.

New Market Rd., 8000-Kathleen A. Basinski to Geoffrey Paul and Kathleen Ingersoll, $510,000.

Wittington Blvd., 2211-Johanna Lunglhofer to Sean and Jacqueline Galligan, $520,000.

GREAT FALLS AREA

Cup Leaf Holly Ct., 1006-Caleb and Sarah Ballard to Kerri D. Madden and Joseph A. Murray, $910,000.

Harriman St., 934-Satian Enterprises Inc. to Douglas J. and Jessie L. Orban, $887,900.

Holly Briar Lane, 11552-Gareth P. and Farida Maddi Fox to Nathan David Offenbacher, $1.23 million.

Rich Meadow Dr., 11140-Alessandro D. and Megan L. Bucelli to Nichole Marie Devolites and David O. Setia, $935,000.

Springvale Rd., 634-Mary B. Suib to Larry Scott and Aja Carter, $835,000.

HERNDON AREA

Alton Sq., 12913, No. 206-Mark D. Ferrara to Troy T. Nelson, $290,000.

Bastian Lane, 2623-Robert J. and Patricia J. Lewis to William K. and Jin Hee Y. Osborne, $605,000.

Bradwell Rd., 12720-David and Kelly Friedlander to Ashvin D. Bodhale, $535,000.

Center St., 741-Roby and Cynthia Joan Luna to Timothy J. and Christine M. Joachim, $797,500.

Centre Park Cir., 12957, No. 210-Jennifer A. Miller to Mohit and Bhawna Sehgal, $304,000.

Gentle Breeze Ct., 732-Kristin J. Gordon and Phillip A. Jenson to Eyob Mamo, $440,000.

Macao Ct., 12400-Anthony J. and Eileen F. Byrne to Heather M. and Gabriel C. Reis, $950,000.

Monroe St., 1301-Jolly B. and Bobby J. Josephson to David Estrada Ramirez, $600,000.

Parkstream Terr., 12229-Charles W. and Carolynda Owings to Solayman Mourtaza and Doniya Hussain, $480,000.

Reneau Way, 372-Tasneem Alam and Rashida Perveen to Surender Beeravly and Sandhya Vardhaman, $330,000.

Sugarland Valley Dr., 12001-Relo Direct Government Services Corp. to Damandeep Singh and Rhia E. Lucas, $729,900.

Vine St., 875-Fred J. and Jody L. Krazeise to Paul Earl and Niayesh Saburi Giles, $765,000.

HUNTINGTON AREA

Arlington Terr., 2234-Kate Elizabeth Leahy Borey to Nadine Edwards, $419,000.

Farrington Ave., 2134-Eric Michael and Margaret Kathleen Cohen to Katherine and Aaron Joseph Lofurno, $421,000.

Fifer Dr., 5847-Elizabeth Gallacher to John Matthew Cudd, $415,000.

Huntington Ave., 2059, No. 202-Madelene Sordi to Brian McGowan, $250,000.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5901, No. 303-Susan M. Letendre to Kearsley Rosalind Robin Rand, $265,000.

Redcoat Dr., 2650, No. 92-Barbara Burns and David Shostak to Van Duc Nguyen, $153,000.

HYBLA VALLEY AREA

Candlewood Dr., 8025-James F. and Kelly M. Bialick to Erroll T. and Angela Gaddis Moore, $610,000.

Liberty Springs Cir., 7814-Christine M. Wilson to Maria Del Trans Bolainez Lemus, $375,000.

Schelhorn Rd., 7726-CBWA Investments Corp. to James Vincent Ragusa, $850,000.

LINCOLNIA AREA

Bushie Ct., 4301-Nicholas George and Rose Marie Atiyeh to Brendon Michael and Megan Elizabeth Worley, $725,000.

Edsall Rd., 6301, No. 111-Jason E. and Maren L. Calvert to Andrew T. Severin, $273,000.

Jupiter Hills Cir., 6611, No. D-Neil F. and Claire M. Doherty to Vickie B. Perese, $330,000.

LORTON AREA

Bertsky Lane, 8503-Carole S. Brown to Dustin and Tara Johnson, $480,000.

Cherwek Dr., 9415-HNC Properties Corp. to Atlabachew Garedie, Fikirte Gebremichael and Nahom A. Tadesse, $425,000.

Fascination Ct., 8980, No. 415-Sally J. Tindal to Stephen Karl and Marcella Maria Rummel, $400,000.

Halley Ct., 8194-Azeem and Reshma Siddiqui to Anteneh T. Dejene and Rediet A. Haile, $435,000.

Horseshoe Cottage Cir., 8124-Joseph A. and Daysi G. Morris to Chadwick R. Papke, $480,000.

Larne Lane, 7412-John W. and Linda M. Sanborn to Tekeste Thgaye and Salamawit Tesfamichael, $357,000.

Peace Lily Ct., 8435, No. 313-Barbara Phillips to Darryl Randolph, $419,000.

Saluda Ct., 9541-Donald I. and Cynthia A. Keels to Seung Hyun Kim, $331,000.

Yellow Daisy Pl., 8910-Sidney A. and Arline R. Sachs to Dante F. and Julia G. Ibarra, $604,000.

MCLEAN AREA

Churchill Rd., 7016-Kul Homes and Investment Corp. to Sanjay and Seema Singh, $1.93 million.

Emerson Ave., 1450, No. 506-Edwin D. and Margaret C. Handley to Yorke Allen III, $935,000.

Fleetwood Rd., 6800, No. 713-Jad Samir Rayes and Parisa Partovi Tabar to Glenn W. and Hyo Chong Davis, $270,000.

Gelston Cir., 1034-Resi Reo Sub Corp. to Ernie and Lila Gurany, $1.4 million.

Greensboro Dr., 8360, No. 504-Sezen Uysal to Babak Arvanaghi and Elaheh Tabar, $345,000.

Greyson Woods Lane, 7193-Toll VII Partnership to Bejugum V. Rao and Rajani Bejugam, $2.37 million.

Lincoln Way, 1524, No. 200-William B. Buchanan Jr. to Danny Kay Wiley, $254,000.

Linganore Ct., 7309-Robert M. and Carolyn F. Ginnings to Caleb C. and Sarah Eileen Ballard, $1.5 million.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800, No. 1422-Lucille Zinman to David A. and Deborah J. Boyd, $490,000.

Potomac River Rd., 635-Arman Eshraghi and Kathy S. Mobarra to Rosemary Kilkenny, $1.3 million.

Scotts Run Rd., 1297-Michael Ross Sternberg and Judy Sternberg Giordano to Christina and Ketan Bhirud, $1.39 million.

Stuart Robeson Dr., 1203-Terrence W. and Meredith W. Lapier to Bruce McNeil and Gayle Thatcher Larson, $2.3 million.

MOUNT VERNON AREA

Cherry Valley Lane, 8508-Anthony M. and Joan A. Skiscim to Brian and Sheila McCarty, $580,000.

Highland Lane, 8433-Melody Langone and estate of Harriet A. Gaskill to Paolo Julio and Thuy Van David, $395,000.

Monte Vista Pl., 3823-James E. and Evelyn H. Armour to Matthew Stanton Dunne III, $165,000.

Olde Mill Ct., 5708, No. 124-Alaina R. Johnson Hatcher to Baimurat and Aislu Aldambayeva, $219,000.

Pole Rd., 4817-Alexander Lednow and Olga Veselkova to Jared and Rosemary Stanley, $640,000.

Robertson Blvd., 4215-Richard J. Cushing to Earl William and Erin Clarke Bell, $619,500.

Shadwell Ct., 5700, No. 83-Kurt E. and Paula S. Waymire to Paul and Sarah Thistle, $207,000.

Village Way, 8606-Marco Fuentes to Lakisha and Lavell Deon Jackson, $210,000.

NORTH SPRINGFIELD AREA

Catlett St., 7204-Marina Selene Reig to Vu Anh Hoang and Xuan Thi Thanh Tran, $565,000.

Inverchapel Rd., 5234-John B. and Janet R. Webb to Edwin Lee and Lidija Pegan Knight, $587,000.

Mitcham Ct., 5517-Karen Lynn Worsham and Henry C. Sanders to Andrew and Kemeria Bays, $455,000.

OAKTON AREA

Ebenshire Ct., 10104-Thad A. Halcli to Siddhant and Monika Sharda, $549,900.

Oakton Terrace Rd., 10038-Bret D. Edwards to John Theodore and Julie Ann Whitcomb, $368,000.

Summit Square Dr., 3176, No. 4-E10-Mario G. Vasquez to Divya Srinagesh and Sivaram Venkatanarayanan, $279,000.

Willow Green Ct., 3518-John Victor Lutz and estate of Rudolph M. Decatur Jr. to Steven J. and Sara H. Myers, $700,000.

RESTON AREA

Barrel Cooper Ct., 11940-Jeannette McDonald to Devin Lipscomb, $404,500.

Birdfoot Ct., 11005-James E. and Iris O. Tulio to Dennis M. Skelton Jr. and Elizabeth Tucker Hirsch, $908,000.

Church Hill Pl., 1473-Denise Fleissner to Jung Hwan and Anna S. Lee, $440,000.

Dorrance Ct., 12208-C. Brian and Charles Brian Kenning to Debra Anne Juel and Alexander David Boothroyd, $913,000.

Foxclove Rd., 11606-Thomas L. and Marilyn S. Eckels to Peter L. and Kathryn M. Scudera, $975,000.

Gate Hill Pl., 11407-T-Emily B.C. Durham to Rhea Permansu, $380,000.

Grovehampton Ct., 10851-Alan Law and Judith Mika Edmunds to Karen A. Swinley, $762,500.

Hemingway Dr., 11518-John C. and Christina A. Haylock to Lin Zhang and Yibing Yang, $745,000.

Market St., 11990, No. 1811-Nabil and Fatina Jazayerli to Shahrokh and Ingrid E. Daghigh, $1 million.

Market St., 12001, No. 420-Barbara A. Stouffer to Matthew Aaron Goodrum, $490,000.

Northgate Sq., 1417, No. 2A-Cheryl Carrier to Yin Ting Tang and Wendy Chan Mulaga, $190,000.

Owls Cove Lane, 2107-Laura Hutchinson Lonergan to Ellen Stromberg and Terrill Edward Lautz, $832,882.

Reston Station Blvd., 11200, No. 505-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Danita and Hirschel Simon, $702,528.

Springwood Dr., 2210, No. T8-Jennifer Lynn Shipman to Emmanuel Gerohristodoulos, $279,000.

Stratford Park Pl., 1851, No. 112-Paul T. Graham to Nasser and Maryam Ovissi, $465,000.

Thrush Ridge Rd., 11013-Leslie Paige Vereide Jones to Anne K. Altman, $525,000.

SEVEN CORNERS AREA

Cheryl Dr., 6226-John Newton and Jonathan Kelly to Leonardo Rafael Torress Lizana and Jenna K. McMullin, $815,000.

Manchester St. S., 3101, No. 406-Patrick H. McKillip to Rashmi Desai, $180,000.

SPRINGFIELD AREA

Bowie Dr., 6500-3sels Properties Corp. to Abdul Mannan Howlader and Tanbin S. Munni, $543,000.

Catia Lane, 8456-Jason Perry and Karen Ann Tampanello Perry to Haeng Ho and Jin Jeong, $745,000.

Dinwiddie St., 6018-Benny Grover and Jennie Lofton Griffin to Duy Viet Ho, $495,000.

Giltinan Ct., 9047-Christina M.V. and Walter David Mattos to Michael English and Ninoska Veliz Arispe, $483,250.

Greenleaf St., 6404-Robert W. Weatherholtz to Linda D. and Roscoe Johnson, $660,000.

Northumberland Rd., 7983-Jamal Ftouni to Son Van and Minh Hoang Tran, $385,000.

Ruskin St., 6916-Betty Jo Mitchell to Erci B. Alfaro Bonilla, Xiomara Carolina Reyes De Alfaro and Mabel M. Mejia, $465,000.

Sugar Creek Lane, 8443-Bradford Nachman to Surgar Zorigt, $322,000.

Willowdale Ct., 8154-John A. Alukonis III to Michelle Spinello, $380,000.

VIENNA AREA

Besley Rd., 1709-John A. Stumbaugh and Mariko Suzuki to Hassan A. Shah, $1.42 million.

Clovelly Ct., 1700-Katharine P. and Nolan J. Daniels to Alex and Happy Chin Sang Driggs, $725,000.

Faust Dr., 9824-Darice Colbert and Michael P. Gatti to Thomas and Aby Darlington, $930,000.

Lakewood Dr. SW, 1113-Michael Doherty and estate of M. Louise Major to Anthony M. and Kelly Sweitzer, $580,000.

Nanterry Cir. SW, 503-Reel Homes Corp. to Joshua M. and Lara Brooks, $1.59 million.

Park Tower Dr., 2651, No. 113-Dan S. and Jennifer A. Gelman to Emily L. and Mason Yu, $505,000.

Southwind Ct., 1402-Charles H. Woloszynski and Quyen T. Duong to Cara Patton and Thomas Kaiyu Liu, $945,000.

Tapawingo Rd. SW, 802-Bekzod and Oyniso Shamsieva to John Connor, $610,000.

Westchester Dr., 8108-Luther R. and Belinh T. Morris to Pierre G. Elliott, $1.39 million.

WEST SPRINGFIELD AREA

Anson Ct., 7836-David T. and Lynn M. Bailey to Avtallyon Y. Ron, $425,000.

Cameo Sq., 8820-Ross A. and Chirana Berntson to Chang Deuk Han and Eun Jung Lee, $437,000.

Harrowgate Cir., 7802, No. E-Anyu Investment Corp. to Jung Woon Kim and Hyun Mi Lee, $261,000.

Lakinhurst Lane, 8506-Bill & Associates Corp. to Charles Edward and Lora Virts, $480,000.

Moverly Ct., 8810-Sam and Doris Shen to Luzviminda and Ronaldo Escoto, $590,000.

Queenston St., 5992-Irene J. Westbrook to Scott M. and Jane Z. Getzow, $459,900.

Royal Ridge Dr., 5804, No. H-SE Chul and Jung Kyun Kim to Tae Young Her and Man Ja Kim, $213,000.

Sweet Dale Ct., 6026-Pablo E. and Yolanda Solares to Michael Gene and Jennifer May Schut, $380,000.

Fairfax City

These sales data were recorded by the City of Fairfax Real Estate Assessment Office.

Byrd Dr., 10941-Kevin T. and Melissa F. Grow to Juan Zurita Quilo and Veronica Flores, $445,000.

Farrcroft Dr., 3835-John Lester Harrison III and Evelyn Osorio to Laura and Michael A. Carrubba, $922,000.

Lyndhurst Dr., 3931, No. 204-Borith P. Nak to Cynthia Kay Suomela, $240,000.

Rodgers Rd., 10208-Warren Allen and Kathleen Elaine Hutton to Brian Kelly and Marissa Manderfield, $480,000.

Virginia St., 4109-Cecilia Rocabado Corp. to James Russell and Neela Kumari Guthrie, $896,430.

Falls Church

Among homes sold in Falls Church.

Lincoln Ave., 917-David James and Margaret M. Middendorf to Peter Laub and Jennifer Nowlin, $750,000.