Dartmouth Dr., 2204-Adam P. Ayotte and Apryl A. Alexander Savino to Jamey R. and Jonathan Lynch, $400,000.

Potomac Ave., 6606, No. B2-Kensey L. Liebsch to Michele Czapla, $226,000.

Windsor Rd., 2213-Pearl W. and Bruce G. Brown to Joseph E. and Elizabeth Landy Horak, $705,000.

ALEXANDRIA-FRANCONIA AREA

Carriage Dr., 6500-Stephen Bashore to Justin and Rebecca Sadegh, $536,000.

Darby Towne Ct., 7012-Joseph D. and Robin Farrell to Jeanette Spencer and Chantel Joyner, $519,000.

Dreams Way Ct., 7003-Michael L. Barrett and Wai Kong Lo to Allen B. and Lauren R. Dunn, $660,000.

Ellesmere Ct., 6004, No. A-Chad J. Ashley to Alexander Ramon Jackson, $244,000.

Foxleigh Way, 7421-Harold and Noelle Griffith to Miriam Marcela Rodriguez Urata and Hitomi Sato, $461,000.

Gum St., 6224-Hai Van and Thu Huong Thi Nguyen to Julio Gustavo Postigo Moreno, $550,000.

Haynes Point Way, 7706-D-Teresa M. Nanez to Kelli Jean Vazquez, $347,000.

Jowett Ct., 5548-George Lee and Christa C. Thompson to Terrence Lee and Aki Andrews, $510,000.

Little Valley Way, 6200-Laverne Eason to Esmeralda J. Escobar and Jose V. Machado Rivas, $387,000.

Netties Lane, 6610-Donna Z. Smith to Matthew McGuire, $342,000.

Piedmont Dr., 5809-Barbara Rae Britton to Sarah Elaine Ware and Derek Lee Stadther, $549,500.

Saint John Dr., 6004-Ronald J. and Krislyn K. Keller to Brian Smith and Tala Karadsheh, $760,000.

The Pkwy., 6511-Juan M. Martinez and Consuelo Grayson to Fernando Villca, $395,000.

Wellington Commons Dr., 6170-Ernest Lee Souders and estate of Cheryl Gene Souders to Mark Thomas and Cheryl Marie Bednarz Chang, $410,000.

ANNANDALE AREA

Althea Dr., 4923-Richard H. Creason II to Yuri Raquel Jimenez and John Taylor Myrick, $640,000.

Briarwood Ct. N., 4420, No. 15-Susan W. and Ted K. Yamashita to Epaminondas Xenofon Mouhanis, $196,000.

Conwell Dr., 4548-Tammy Vu to Xuong Vinh Tsan, $285,000.

Fidelity Ct., 4520-Antonie and Robert A. Lewis to Darwin Rene Mendoza, $580,000.

Heritage Woods Way, 7748-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Hector H. Marano, $544,000.

Kandel Ct., 4724-Abdifatha A. Ali to Ae Lee Hong and Takashi Inomata, $455,000.

Lafayette Forest Dr., 7714, No. 141-Sharolli Aslam Corp. to Jung Pil and Young Soo Kim, $293,000.

Mount Airey Lane, 3706-Kevin E. Downs to Jasmine H. Park, $430,000.

Pleasant Way, 7495-Soo H. Kim to Syed Tanbir Hossain, $715,000.

Wayne Dr., 7212-Nova Holdings Corp. to Stephen T. Hogdahl, $513,500.

BAILEYS CROSSROADS AREA

Bay Tree Ct., 6538-Edward Alan Caress to Kevin P. and Kathryn M. Logan, $825,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 3705, No. 414S-Oleg and Irina Tibulschii to Mandeep Kaur, $340,000.

Lakeview Dr., 6508-Mary Ellen and Christopher Jehn to Emily S. and Robert E. Sullivan, $1.45 million.

Powell Lane, 3800, No. 523-Ximena Patricia Gonzales to Lou J. Burton, $275,000.

Stanford Cir., 3621-Yen V. Le to Yashpal and Kamal Singh, $1.95 million.

BURKE AREA

Bestwicke Rd., 6616-Robert L. and Cynthia G. Shultz to Mesfin J. Nehemia, $560,000.

Cloverdale Ct., 9491-Paramount Investments Corp. to Alexander Daniel Cottle and Daniela Altagracia Torres Checo, $419,900.

High Bluff Ct., 5823-Highbluff Court Corp. to Rohina Ann Blant, $409,000.

Lighthouse Lane, 5410-Richard Gutierrez and Blanca Naced to Dann Truong and Kelly Duong, $450,000.

Peter Roy Ct., 9365-Daniel and Sarah K. Tinsley to James Keith and Alice Kim Church, $515,000.

Queens Wood Dr., 5060-Ethan and Elyse Jayson to Edward J. and Cynthia Kovacs, $645,000.

Tillary Ct., 5444-Ward C. and Jeanette R. Van Wormer to Peter G. Lipsey, $415,000.

CENTREVILLE AREA

Autumn Cir., 14199-Jean C. Cardoen to Tae Hyang and Seul Bee Lee, $380,000.

Big Yankee Lane, 13966-Craig P. and Shannon M. McVicker to Daniel Glenn Taggart, $355,000.

Castle Harbor Way, 5112-Laurie B. Johnson to Rita Marie and David William Bidwell, $335,000.

Creek Valley Ct., 14616-John A. and Rana A. Voxakis to Katerine T. Ezquerra Bernardo, $450,000.

Four Chimney Dr., 14482-Brian Minh Nguyen to Zelaikha Hashimi Olomi, $405,000.

Glencrest Cir., 14480-Jeremiah P. Campbell to Kendal Robert Vargas and Kathy Poplar, $325,000.

Jade Post Lane, 6738-Christopher E. and Sara P. Fritz to Catherine M. and Mark R. Hubbard, $695,000.

Lynhodge Ct., 14848-Hussam Mohamed and Noha Solieman to Dai Xuan Nguyen, $300,000.

New Braddock Rd., 13934-Paulihna Sorbi and Cleo M. Lemberg to Andrea L. Aragon and Phaedra Edwards, $413,000.

Ridings Manor Pl., 5806-Rehaan and Shazza Ahsan to Walter L. and Nhu Y. Johnson, $850,000.

Sully Lake Ct., 14503-Ivan A. and Sandra M. Lapinell to Sean Daniel Olson, $395,000.

Ulderic Dr., 15002-Michael M. Hadeed to Mike and Amanda Jane Katwan, $385,000.

Willoughby Newton Dr., 5601, No. 37-Behnam Maleki to Patricia M. Williams, $269,000.

CHANTILLY AREA

Armfield Farm Dr., 3518-Wu Lin and Yuting Ma to Anand Babu Desetty and Madhurima N. Pasupuleti, $615,000.

Edge Rock Dr., 4917-Danielle Renee and Briana A. Neuberger to Ryan Jongmin Kim and Kabin Lee, $817,000.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13519-Lan Huong Nguyen to Hoang Minhand Lan Nuong T. Pham, $300,000.

Penwith Ct., 13769-Larry B. and Harriet L. Johnson to Jeffrey T. Walraven, $325,000.

Weeping Willow Ct., 4126-Jose and Vicente Figueroa to Silver M. Cruz Medrano, $290,000.

CLIFTON AREA

Henderson Rd., 11405-W. Michael Bollen to Marla Brunell and Eric Gustafson, $840,000.

FAIRFAX CITY AREA

Ashford Lane, 4333-Charles M. and Ruth C. Garverick to Brian Conrad Stenger, $680,000.

Barkley Gate Lane, 3011-Yang Li and Weihua Jiang to Rasmey Peach and Visnouka Vann, $760,000.

Beau Lane, 2930-Prima A. Morris and Julia I. Escalona to Dinny Hui Li, $400,000.

Buckeye Lane, 3320-Felicita Flores Santana to Steven Scott and Gwendolynn Diane Gallagher Zeigler, $445,000.

Cavalier Landing Ct., 11575, No. 303-Joel D. Silverthorn and Minh Huong Bui to Joel Abrahamson and Hugo Greyling, $275,000.

Colony View Dr., 10251-Adam J. and Kelsey L. Fuchs to Alexander Paul Munoz, $430,000.

Day Lilly Ct., 8903-Gregory D. and Jennifer M. McNelly to Nimesh Patel and Ankita Jaiswal, $770,000.

Ellenwood Dr., 3145-Carmen R. Cabrera to Quinn Gareth and Elizabeth Drake Dizon, $400,000.

Fair Crest Ct., 12624, No. 302-Young Sook and Matthew H. Kim to Michael Ryan Goldsmith, $335,000.

Fairfield House Dr., 12201, No. 607A-Mary and Steven E. Loving to Jin Ho Choi, $316,680.

Gainsborough Dr., 5366-Rosanna R. Blair to April L. and Garrett A. Newman, $580,000.

Glenbrook Rd., 3811-Matthew and Vicky Lisa to Yen Van Le, $670,000.

Grays Pointe Rd., 12936, No. B-Jeffrey D. Pazmino to Oyuntsetseg Burgedbatsukh, $244,000.

Harvest Grove Dr., 5013-Winchester Homes Inc. to Hitendrakumar N. and Mansi H. Nishar, $1.31 million.

Hickory Grove Ct., 3032-Babu Kurapati to Rajendra Kishore Gunnam, $485,000.

Kingsbridge Dr., 9708, No. 101-Sdi Properties Corp. to Aaron Kenneth Klibaner, $215,000.

Lakewhite Ct., 5529-Sean P. McGlone to Lana L. Thorman, $405,000.

Mazewood Lane, 3747-Joshua D. and Rebecca J. John to Ethan Rubin Batterman and Nicole Marie Marinucci, $450,000.

Millpond Ct., 3702-Michael J. and Martha Aida Rolleri to Chenqian Lin, $728,000.

Olley Lane, 4226-Thomas David and Adela Alicia Chavez to Nomi Shaool, $590,000.

Penderwood Dr., 3754-Mike Chang Gu Yeo and Jenny J. Yeo to Srinivasa R. Chavali, $760,000.

Richardson Dr., 5241-Davindar S. Sachdev to Ronen and Michal Allon, $590,000.

Rosehaven St., 10608-Angelia K. Holbrook to Moses S.C. Liu and Michelle F. Liu, $864,000.

Sherwood Forest Way, 11441-Ford E. and Marie E. Robertson to Jihun Kim and Hyemin Park, $550,100.

Tartan View Dr., 9357-Joseph P. and Beth L. Mulloy to Roman and Olga Povcher, $735,000.

Wynford Dr., 3115-Kevin R. and Jacqueline S. Rose to Ahmet and Ayse Canan Cavus, $675,000.

FAIRFAX STATION AREA

Copperleaf Lane, 9009-Lei Huang and Jian Gong He to Siu Vinh Pho and Ruihuan Yu, $700,000.

Park Cir. S., 9731-Katerina Batselos Lambird and Montgomery Ford Cochran to Robert A. Schlesiger and Kyoungsun Lee, $834,000.

Running Fox Ct., 8701-Donna Demoranville Turgeon to Evan Wayne Gass and Emily Jessica Spiwak, $725,000.

Wolf Run Shoals Rd., 7008-David A. and Melissa E. Woodruff to Hiram Clay Kellogg, Danielle E. Kellogg and Stanley C. Gibbs, $875,000.

FALLS CHURCH AREA

Arthur Dr., 7230-House Buyers of America Inc. to Miles Hollis and Katherine Anne Musgrove Ketchum, $709,900.

Le Havre Pl., 8000, No. 15-Mohamed Ali and Lilly Do Benalja to Jamie F. McComber, $217,500.

New Providence Ct., 2822-Edward M. Schaefer to Jessica Lynn Roper and Alexander Evans Smith, $380,000.

Seven Oaks Pl., 3023-Vivian Przondo Byrley to Andrew and Lissa H. Bagni, $576,000.

Valley Brook Dr., 6907-Nancy Shaffer to Thuduwage Don R. Perera, Warnakulasuriya Rangika Lowe and Mehalon P. Lowe, $583,500.

FALLS CHURCH-PIMMIT AREA

Caron Lane, 2430-Ann Marie Pay and Christine Ann Dragelin to Kimberly C. and Michael Yeager, $760,000.

Grande Lane, 6857-Scott R. Wyerman and Jacqueline D. Morgan to Angela and Michael C. Landry, $967,500.

Kilgore Rd., 2010-Paradise Homes Corp. to Mahendra Pratap and Kajal Singh, $1.43 million.

Pimmit Dr., 2300, No. 709-Maryam and Saied Jamshidi to John Fudala, $305,000.

Rockford Dr., 7318-Linda Davis and estate of Minnie K. Berry to Anne Adair McMurry, $560,000.

FORT HUNT AREA

Bradgate Rd., 8617-Linda B. and Larry R. Pleasants to James Schaub, $560,000.

Collingwood Ct., 8201-Melanie Pam and Michael James Coughlan to Stewart S. and Laura E. Robinette, $825,000.

Culver Pl., 8505-JJKS Investments Corp. to Sandra Kay Guckian, $720,000.

Sword Lane, 1913-Potomac Relocation Services Corp. to Kerrigan Leigh and Paul David Firth, $571,940.

Yorktown Dr., 8009-Evg SSB Ventures Corp. to Raymond J. Hoffman III and Jennifer Lin, $1.11 million.

GREAT FALLS AREA

Belgravia Ct., 10917-David William and Sharon Ann Jones to Mohammed Elbash and Iman Al Ayoubi, $1.6 million.

Jackson Tavern Way, 551-Jeffrey H. and Roya Sedgewick to Estela Jannet and Edgar Mariano Pacori, $1.13 million.

Olde Georgetown Ct., 800-David M. and Eileen W. Pickei to Ila and Manish K. Singh, $1.49 million.

Seneca Knoll Dr., 11373-Maria W. Mercer to Katherine and John Liakakos, $1.18 million.

HERNDON AREA

Anthem Ave., 106-Daniel C. and Elizabeth M. Tucker to David and Aline Chen, $650,000.

Awbrey Ct., 12812-Randolph P. and Maria Carmela M. Basuel to Guidi Chen and Wen Qin Zheng, $560,000.

Fantasia Dr., 12856-Bradley Arthur Koss and Mary Patricia Little to Shravan Kumar Pamani, $530,000.

Hay Meadow Pl., 12600-Stephen R. and Anne A. Drefs Kasputis to Lindsay and Ryan Bartholomew, $847,000.

Jefferson St., 641-Station House Corp. to Brenda Rauch and Ronald A. Hilgers, $925,864.

Mustang Dr., 2723-Henry P. and Patricia B. Gilbert to Christian Thomas, $599,000.

Quietwalk Lane, 124-John C.N. and Jean Ellen Hall to Nancy Ellen Solomon, $649,928.

Shellbark Pl., 1527-David L. and Aerahn Shupp to Mary Celeste Kenny, $474,000.

Tranquility Ct., 13516-Jasmine Vipin and Vipin Antoney to Aarti V. Potnis, $460,000.

Wheat Meadow Cir., 2443-Durlabh Jain to Rabindra Samal and Peony Nayak, $454,900.

HUNTINGTON AREA

Massey Ct., 2507-Julio H. Henriquez to Lisa Maddry, $520,000.

Wyomissing Ct., 5821-A. Bryan and Geraldine Claire Gray Thibodeau to Lisa Kilday, $450,000.

HYBLA VALLEY AREA

Beddoo St., 6616-Joshua and Viveka Neveln to Natalie and Michael Floyd, $482,500.

Cold Spring Ct., 7138-Shawn and Janice Smeallie to Christina Humphrey, $361,000.

Lamp Post Lane, 6803-James M. Vandeusen to Kyle Joseph and Laurel Ferrarini, $650,000.

Polins Ct., 7026-Donna M. Echols to Michael and Kelly J. Langan, $600,000.

Stone Mill Pl., 7003-K. Scott McMahon to Kevin Benjamin and Whitney Ellis Arwood, $600,000.

LINCOLNIA AREA

Bermuda Green Ct., 6588-Joseph F. and Linda J. Lipari to Aleydis L. Betancourt Cintron, $430,000.

Cheyenne Dr., 6476, No. T02-Durkhanai Shpoon to Delin George Varghese, $331,000.

Cypress Point Rd., 6589-John Yongseung Lee and Misuk Agnes Kim to Morgan Walter Hrab, $450,000.

Grafton St., 4920-James Taylor Finley and Kari Lynn Ginsburg to Christopher R. Day, $587,500.

Irvin Sq., 4725-Edgardo E. and Rosa Duarte to Brett S. Jones, $499,999.

Mitchell St., 5212-Micheal H. Kibrom and Winta Kahsai to Christopher J. Bartol and Elizabeth G. Becker, $510,000.

Shackelford Terr., 6260-Charles Francis Butler III and Jean Fuyuko Yogi to Keller and Jacqueline Benningfield, $578,000.

LORTON AREA

Bluebird Way, 8327, No. G-Michael and Mary T. Meszaros to Isis Solorzano Gutierrez, $256,500.

Enochs Dr., 8500-Danielle K. and Lawrence J. Stivers to Carlos C. Briceno and Diana Maribel Quijano, $479,900.

Indian Paintbrush Way, 8462-Donald G. and Stacey A. Salo to Stacy D. and Lemoiquel R. Williams, $760,000.

Middle Ruddings Dr., 8355-Parnell and Vianca Coleman to David W. Wilkinson, $600,000.

Tanyard Lane, 9072-Jerome and Chechena Furlow to Mussie Russom and Mihret T. Kinfe, $490,000.

MCLEAN AREA

Basil Rd., 1133-Jessica Glass Sands to Suzanne Patricia Clark and Gregori Lebedev, $2.85 million.

Cedar Ave., 1431-Lawrence F. Herbolsheimer to David S. Panzer, $1.17 million.

Columbus Hall Ct., 6295-Michael P. and Nadia Moog to Jun Sang Ha and Casey S. Chung, $1.35 million.

Evans Farm Dr., 1472-Ross B. Leckow and Margaux Polanski to Mark J. and Margaret M. Gerencser, $1.71 million.

Fleetwood Rd., 6900, No. 215-Signet Residential Corp. to John and Nancy Keshishian, $1.18 million.

Fleetwood Rd., 6900, No. 616-Carol T. Crawford to Lois Mahoney Bean, $1.6 million.

Greensboro Dr., 8360, No. 722-Mahrokh Kamkar Parsi to Masoud and Neda Z. Rezvani, $438,000.

International Dr., 1625, No. 111-Matthew Pang to John Chang, $268,000.

Kensington St. N., 6304-Michael J. and Jennifer G. Ruggiero to Claudia G. and Cameron J. Roche, $1.6 million.

Lincoln Way, 1504, No. 221-Sepehr Farahani and Rezvan Heidari to Hemish Modi, $360,000.

Lincoln Way, 1538, No. 304A-Kamala Samyukta Kodukula to Karla Edith and Luis Phillip Escaffi, $259,900.

Mottrom Dr., 1200-Buchanan Price Corp. to Anastasia Shishkina and Ali Reza Nouri Mesbahi, $4.55 million.

Orlo Dr., 1179-Taylor Y. and Bok Ja Hong and estate of Ki Oup Hong to Christina Shin, $3 million.

Round Oak Ct., 1310-Adam Brian and Jason Eric Tankel to Mohammad T. and Cynthia Hall Rahman, $1.18 million.

Spring Gate Dr., 1530, No. 9406-Barry L. and Soon Young Williams to Andrea Ynes Zegarra, $325,000.

Tremayne Pl., 7700, No. 214-Vera Lorraine McGee and estate of Lawrence J. McGee to Teri A. Labuwi, $230,000.

Windrock Dr., 1171-Trach Nguyen and Minh Khue Dang to Babak Jahromi and Naghmeh Yousefzadeh, $1.86 million.

MOUNT VERNON AREA

Beekman Pl., 8620-C-Dmitri V. Shindyapin to Lizbet Mier Arze, $196,000.

Capistrano Pl., 8014-Gloria Otero to Gregory J. Hausmann, $190,750.

Dogue Dr., 8905-Loretta R. Lynch to Kenya K. Wortherly, $560,000.

Keeler St., 8105-Patrick and Lauren McMahon to John Daniel Convery Jr., $490,000.

Manzanita Pl., 3885-Benjamin Hawthorne to Marta Saravia, $215,000.

Noel St., 8014-Denali Properties Corp. to Stephen A. and Gabriella Ciampi Hinz, $450,000.

Towne Manor Ct., 8514-Pey Ling Hsu to Jose Flores, $389,900.

NORTH SPRINGFIELD AREA

Bostwick Dr., 6714-Emma I. and Lee N. Garrett to Viken Doudaklian, $410,000.

Elgar St., 7416-Rachel Vera and Michael Lee Ambers to Vicky Elizabeth Bautista and Elia Alicia Bautista De Grande, $499,000.

Kepler Lane, 5229-Deborah Jean Harms and estate of Thomas E. Harms to Richard Gutierrez and Blanca Naced Vallejos, $550,000.

Margate St., 5514-Peter Q. and Ellen S. Gary to Juan Francisco Ancalle Jimenez, $530,000.

Sedgwick Lane, 5612-Nathaniel and Dorothy C. Choate to Brian Sidney and Joanne Marie Parker, $610,000.

OAKTON AREA

Blaketon Lane, 2987-Andrew Richardson Baird and Jennifer Jean Purdum to Amin Jaddi Arani and Zahra Ashjar Jaddi, $461,500.

Hickory Forest Dr., 10312-BGRS Relocation Inc. to Majid S. and Shprese X. Kamalabad, $1.23 million.

Oakborough Sq., 2953-Anne S. McDonald and estate of Robert A. McDonald to Dara and Carly Valanejad, $581,000.

Summit Square Dr., 3175, No. 5-E9-Kathleen M. Kidd to Jasmina Vidic, $315,000.

RESTON AREA

Abercromby Ct., 1710, No. L-Ma Carol D. Reyes to Russell G. and Anne C. Ryan, $225,000.

Barton Hill Ct., 10904-Mark A. Regan to Joan Yvonne Carlson and Daniel J. Huenneke, $439,000.

Brown Fox Way, 12340-Stanley Richard and Catherine A. Manning to Michael R. and Adrienne E. Lachowicz, $715,000.

Coleraine Ct., 12330-Michele Ann Vonkelsch to Mohammed Zahir Uddin and Iqubal Hassan, $425,000.

Drop Forge Lane, 11403-Patricia M. Swenson and Linda Cheryl Catano to Pearse James Daly and Katelyn Montanese, $636,000.

Goldcup Lane, 2500-Emily Gold Boutilier, Kenneth Kaplan and Jean Gold to Damien Marcellous Parker and Jessica Danielle Jones, $835,000.

Harvest Green Ct., 1626-David E. Hamric to Jeremy Raichle, $367,500.

Hunt Club Rd., 10914-Charlotte S. and Earnest C. Barkley to Christopher Jon and Michelle Marie Halsne, $545,280.

Lakewinds Dr., 2031-Lois M. McCormick and estate of Thomas F. Conlon Jr. to Christina and Maxwell Doherty, $685,000.

Market St., 12000, No. 431-Christina L. Seiden to David Michael Jessup and Camille M. Martilotta, $500,000.

Newbridge Ct., 11677-TJP Group Corp. to Jonathan Gillam and Alison Maier, $508,000.

Olde English Dr., 11702, No. A-Tariq F. Bushnaq to John J. Lasswell, $289,900.

Parkcrest Cir., 1629, No. 201-Andrew and Danielle Young to Gregoire King Mortaud, $235,000.

Pond View Ct., 2147-John Rehberger to Ravneet Kaur Singh, $415,000.

Reston Station Blvd., 11200, No. 306-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Abhishek Kapila and Rohini Sharma, $582,049.

Saffold Way, 11172-Karen Jean Garner Wing to Gail Elise Pitkoff, $515,000.

Sierra Woods Dr., 1624-Estate of A. Raymond Taurasi to Eileen Kelsey Ann and Todd Michael Crissey, $390,000.

Stoneview Sq., 11659, No. 12C-Anthony D. and Tiffany B. Nash to Jacob Alfar, $220,000.

Stratford Park Pl., 1851, No. 201-June M. Cook and estate of William C. Cook to Stuart David and Adrienne Jackel Gibson, $525,000.

Sunrise Square Pl., 11688-Reston Valley Corp. to Hadel Alsaleh and Saleh Alqahtani, $874,900.

Turnbridge Lane, 11518-Lawrence E. and Lois E. Kennedy to Adam Samuel and Miranda Michelle Lichaa, $695,000.

Wainwright Dr., 1604-Fady Talhame to Melissa Maddox, $539,000.

Whitetail Ct., 2303-Thomas R. Vis to Mark P. Conrad and Victoria L. Valentine, $450,000.

SEVEN CORNERS AREA

Carolyn Dr., 6417-Jason D. and Laura R. Wittenbach to Mireya Hidalgo, $566,721.

Manchester St. S., 3100, No. 1136-Luis Roman to Tiffany Evele Collins, $202,500.

SPRINGFIELD AREA

Arley Dr., 8707-Donald P. and Sandra J. Watkins to Daniel P. and Sarah K. Tinsley, $650,000.

Bethnal Ct., 6906-Akhil J. and Sejal A. Soni to Sarah H. and Michael A. Concannon, $577,000.

Dark Den Cir., 8180-Andres Valdes Sarria and Elizabeth Ortega Serrano to Faith and Michael J. Goodwin, $402,000.

Hudson Falls Way, 8102-Eric K. and Jessica R. Lewis to Teresa M. Nanez, $630,000.

Magic Tree Ct., 8491-Edward A. and Linda S. Shaw to Josie Esteban and Teneka R. Mercado Torres, $590,000.

Rushing Creek Ct., 8440-Benjamin B. and Sarah H.L. Lowe to Kenneth William and Tracy Lynne Hartson, $642,000.

Spaniel Rd., 7015-Juanita A. Morton to Justin Wright, Poshan Leang and Justin Lane Wright, $624,900.

Tanner Robert Ct., 7700-McCormick 110 Corp. to Abdul Awal and Sultanewas Nahida, $700,000.

Wold Den Ct., 8299-William J. Wieworka to Jared Daniel and Angela R. Gregory, $450,000.

VIENNA AREA

Amberwood Manor Ct., 1870-Stephen C. and Linda K. Schlegel to Patricia Jean Harned, $1.03 million.

Brenthill Way, 1850-Abdullah E. Alsalman to Rania and Ahmed Hwary, $875,000.

Charnita Ct., 1607-Beverly Jane Mark to Russell R. Vane, $769,900.

Dellway Lane, 8621-Kevin Conaway to Brooks Daniel and Catherine Acosta Stephens, $515,000.

Jackson Pkwy., 2308-Clara M. Herbert to Jei Kwan, Jae Soon and Bonny Kim Song, $750,000.

Northern Neck Dr., 1510, No. 102-Kyle Ochsenbine and Krista Moschitta to John Hyung and Gloria Jisun Kim, $485,000.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 216, No. 97-HM1 Properties Corp. to Sergey and Helen Romanov, $262,000.

Stonewall Dr., 8222-Gregory Evans to Kathy Ann and Stephen William Naylor, $715,000.

Westglen Ct., 2150-Philip K. and Karen L. Barbalace to Anthony Stephen and Lisa Salamone Amatos, $1.07 million.

WEST SPRINGFIELD AREA

Barrington Ct., 8507-G-17TH Management Corp. to Yeon Ok Park, $219,000.

Carr Pl., 8135-Craig D. Hunter to Joanna Elizabeth Seich and Kevin Randolph Ostlie, $720,000.

Hall St., 5945-Johnny Jerome Harper to Brandon L. and Amaris A. Kelley, $699,000.

Jansen Dr., 7715-Francisco A. and Martha E. Del Rosario to Daniel Sergei and Kelsey Lee McDowell, $565,000.

Lexton Pl., 7707-S. Kenneth and Phyllis Lane to Kelly El Yacoubi, $285,000.

Readington Ct., 8015-Timothy P. and Melody Thomas to Michael S. and Brittany G. Macias, $520,000.

Surrey Hill Pl., 5898-D-Lakeisha M. Simms Davis to Tedla Kebede, $200,000.

Fairfax City

These sales data were recorded by the City of Fairfax Real Estate Assessment Office.

Berry St., 10919-Mary A. Fendley to Ryan D. and Sydney D. McKenna, $440,000.

Carol St., 10805-Patrick L. Craig to Alex Aziz Boghda and Kadeer Ayiguli, $603,000.

Main St., 10570, No. 302-Dulce M. and John B. Balicki to Ka Wang Vincent Ho, $245,000.

Oak Hill Way, 3700-Valdis I. and Mara E. Krumins to Sam Young and Kelly Fangzhou Kang, $675,000.

Rust Hill Pl., 3925-Raymon and Gisela Leon to Charles Emilio and Laurie M. Bravo, $770,000.

Spring Lake Terr., 10007-Brandon J. and Katherine E. Cook to David F. and Judy M. Radwanski, $552,500.

Virginia St., 4120-Kadriye Polat to Beatriz Sanchez, $560,000.

Falls Church

Among homes sold in Falls Church.

Hillwood Ave., 1003-William and Emmy Kang Michael to Marcellus and Samira Davis, $849,000.