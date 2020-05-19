Home Sales

Fairfax County

These sales data recorded by the Fairfax County Department of Tax Administration in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Colfax Ave., 5858-Margaret Anne Black to Sedigheh Saadat Sanei and Sima Rozati, $745,000.

ALEXANDRIA-BELLE VIEW AREA

Dartmouth Dr., 2204-Adam P. Ayotte and Apryl A. Alexander Savino to Jamey R. and Jonathan Lynch, $400,000.

Potomac Ave., 6606, No. B2-Kensey L. Liebsch to Michele Czapla, $226,000.

Windsor Rd., 2213-Pearl W. and Bruce G. Brown to Joseph E. and Elizabeth Landy Horak, $705,000.

ALEXANDRIA-FRANCONIA AREA

Carriage Dr., 6500-Stephen Bashore to Justin and Rebecca Sadegh, $536,000.

Darby Towne Ct., 7012-Joseph D. and Robin Farrell to Jeanette Spencer and Chantel Joyner, $519,000.

Dreams Way Ct., 7003-Michael L. Barrett and Wai Kong Lo to Allen B. and Lauren R. Dunn, $660,000.

Ellesmere Ct., 6004, No. A-Chad J. Ashley to Alexander Ramon Jackson, $244,000.

Foxleigh Way, 7421-Harold and Noelle Griffith to Miriam Marcela Rodriguez Urata and Hitomi Sato, $461,000.

Gum St., 6224-Hai Van and Thu Huong Thi Nguyen to Julio Gustavo Postigo Moreno, $550,000.

Haynes Point Way, 7706-D-Teresa M. Nanez to Kelli Jean Vazquez, $347,000.

Jowett Ct., 5548-George Lee and Christa C. Thompson to Terrence Lee and Aki Andrews, $510,000.

Little Valley Way, 6200-Laverne Eason to Esmeralda J. Escobar and Jose V. Machado Rivas, $387,000.

Netties Lane, 6610-Donna Z. Smith to Matthew McGuire, $342,000.

Piedmont Dr., 5809-Barbara Rae Britton to Sarah Elaine Ware and Derek Lee Stadther, $549,500.

Saint John Dr., 6004-Ronald J. and Krislyn K. Keller to Brian Smith and Tala Karadsheh, $760,000.

The Pkwy., 6511-Juan M. Martinez and Consuelo Grayson to Fernando Villca, $395,000.

Wellington Commons Dr., 6170-Ernest Lee Souders and estate of Cheryl Gene Souders to Mark Thomas and Cheryl Marie Bednarz Chang, $410,000.

ANNANDALE AREA

Althea Dr., 4923-Richard H. Creason II to Yuri Raquel Jimenez and John Taylor Myrick, $640,000.

Briarwood Ct. N., 4420, No. 15-Susan W. and Ted K. Yamashita to Epaminondas Xenofon Mouhanis, $196,000.

Conwell Dr., 4548-Tammy Vu to Xuong Vinh Tsan, $285,000.

Fidelity Ct., 4520-Antonie and Robert A. Lewis to Darwin Rene Mendoza, $580,000.

Heritage Woods Way, 7748-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Hector H. Marano, $544,000.

Kandel Ct., 4724-Abdifatha A. Ali to Ae Lee Hong and Takashi Inomata, $455,000.

Lafayette Forest Dr., 7714, No. 141-Sharolli Aslam Corp. to Jung Pil and Young Soo Kim, $293,000.

Mount Airey Lane, 3706-Kevin E. Downs to Jasmine H. Park, $430,000.

Pleasant Way, 7495-Soo H. Kim to Syed Tanbir Hossain, $715,000.

Wayne Dr., 7212-Nova Holdings Corp. to Stephen T. Hogdahl, $513,500.

BAILEYS CROSSROADS AREA

Bay Tree Ct., 6538-Edward Alan Caress to Kevin P. and Kathryn M. Logan, $825,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 3705, No. 414S-Oleg and Irina Tibulschii to Mandeep Kaur, $340,000.

Lakeview Dr., 6508-Mary Ellen and Christopher Jehn to Emily S. and Robert E. Sullivan, $1.45 million.

Powell Lane, 3800, No. 523-Ximena Patricia Gonzales to Lou J. Burton, $275,000.

Stanford Cir., 3621-Yen V. Le to Yashpal and Kamal Singh, $1.95 million.

BURKE AREA

Bestwicke Rd., 6616-Robert L. and Cynthia G. Shultz to Mesfin J. Nehemia, $560,000.

Cloverdale Ct., 9491-Paramount Investments Corp. to Alexander Daniel Cottle and Daniela Altagracia Torres Checo, $419,900.

High Bluff Ct., 5823-Highbluff Court Corp. to Rohina Ann Blant, $409,000.

Lighthouse Lane, 5410-Richard Gutierrez and Blanca Naced to Dann Truong and Kelly Duong, $450,000.

Peter Roy Ct., 9365-Daniel and Sarah K. Tinsley to James Keith and Alice Kim Church, $515,000.

Queens Wood Dr., 5060-Ethan and Elyse Jayson to Edward J. and Cynthia Kovacs, $645,000.

Tillary Ct., 5444-Ward C. and Jeanette R. Van Wormer to Peter G. Lipsey, $415,000.

CENTREVILLE AREA

Autumn Cir., 14199-Jean C. Cardoen to Tae Hyang and Seul Bee Lee, $380,000.

Big Yankee Lane, 13966-Craig P. and Shannon M. McVicker to Daniel Glenn Taggart, $355,000.

Castle Harbor Way, 5112-Laurie B. Johnson to Rita Marie and David William Bidwell, $335,000.

Creek Valley Ct., 14616-John A. and Rana A. Voxakis to Katerine T. Ezquerra Bernardo, $450,000.

Four Chimney Dr., 14482-Brian Minh Nguyen to Zelaikha Hashimi Olomi, $405,000.

Glencrest Cir., 14480-Jeremiah P. Campbell to Kendal Robert Vargas and Kathy Poplar, $325,000.

Jade Post Lane, 6738-Christopher E. and Sara P. Fritz to Catherine M. and Mark R. Hubbard, $695,000.

Lynhodge Ct., 14848-Hussam Mohamed and Noha Solieman to Dai Xuan Nguyen, $300,000.

New Braddock Rd., 13934-Paulihna Sorbi and Cleo M. Lemberg to Andrea L. Aragon and Phaedra Edwards, $413,000.

Ridings Manor Pl., 5806-Rehaan and Shazza Ahsan to Walter L. and Nhu Y. Johnson, $850,000.

Sully Lake Ct., 14503-Ivan A. and Sandra M. Lapinell to Sean Daniel Olson, $395,000.

Ulderic Dr., 15002-Michael M. Hadeed to Mike and Amanda Jane Katwan, $385,000.

Willoughby Newton Dr., 5601, No. 37-Behnam Maleki to Patricia M. Williams, $269,000.

CHANTILLY AREA

Armfield Farm Dr., 3518-Wu Lin and Yuting Ma to Anand Babu Desetty and Madhurima N. Pasupuleti, $615,000.

Edge Rock Dr., 4917-Danielle Renee and Briana A. Neuberger to Ryan Jongmin Kim and Kabin Lee, $817,000.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13519-Lan Huong Nguyen to Hoang Minhand Lan Nuong T. Pham, $300,000.

Penwith Ct., 13769-Larry B. and Harriet L. Johnson to Jeffrey T. Walraven, $325,000.

Weeping Willow Ct., 4126-Jose and Vicente Figueroa to Silver M. Cruz Medrano, $290,000.

CLIFTON AREA

Henderson Rd., 11405-W. Michael Bollen to Marla Brunell and Eric Gustafson, $840,000.

FAIRFAX CITY AREA

Ashford Lane, 4333-Charles M. and Ruth C. Garverick to Brian Conrad Stenger, $680,000.

Barkley Gate Lane, 3011-Yang Li and Weihua Jiang to Rasmey Peach and Visnouka Vann, $760,000.

Beau Lane, 2930-Prima A. Morris and Julia I. Escalona to Dinny Hui Li, $400,000.

Buckeye Lane, 3320-Felicita Flores Santana to Steven Scott and Gwendolynn Diane Gallagher Zeigler, $445,000.

Cavalier Landing Ct., 11575, No. 303-Joel D. Silverthorn and Minh Huong Bui to Joel Abrahamson and Hugo Greyling, $275,000.

Colony View Dr., 10251-Adam J. and Kelsey L. Fuchs to Alexander Paul Munoz, $430,000.

Day Lilly Ct., 8903-Gregory D. and Jennifer M. McNelly to Nimesh Patel and Ankita Jaiswal, $770,000.

Ellenwood Dr., 3145-Carmen R. Cabrera to Quinn Gareth and Elizabeth Drake Dizon, $400,000.

Fair Crest Ct., 12624, No. 302-Young Sook and Matthew H. Kim to Michael Ryan Goldsmith, $335,000.

Fairfield House Dr., 12201, No. 607A-Mary and Steven E. Loving to Jin Ho Choi, $316,680.

Gainsborough Dr., 5366-Rosanna R. Blair to April L. and Garrett A. Newman, $580,000.

Glenbrook Rd., 3811-Matthew and Vicky Lisa to Yen Van Le, $670,000.

Grays Pointe Rd., 12936, No. B-Jeffrey D. Pazmino to Oyuntsetseg Burgedbatsukh, $244,000.

Harvest Grove Dr., 5013-Winchester Homes Inc. to Hitendrakumar N. and Mansi H. Nishar, $1.31 million.

Hickory Grove Ct., 3032-Babu Kurapati to Rajendra Kishore Gunnam, $485,000.

Kingsbridge Dr., 9708, No. 101-Sdi Properties Corp. to Aaron Kenneth Klibaner, $215,000.

Lakewhite Ct., 5529-Sean P. McGlone to Lana L. Thorman, $405,000.

Mazewood Lane, 3747-Joshua D. and Rebecca J. John to Ethan Rubin Batterman and Nicole Marie Marinucci, $450,000.

Millpond Ct., 3702-Michael J. and Martha Aida Rolleri to Chenqian Lin, $728,000.

Olley Lane, 4226-Thomas David and Adela Alicia Chavez to Nomi Shaool, $590,000.

Penderwood Dr., 3754-Mike Chang Gu Yeo and Jenny J. Yeo to Srinivasa R. Chavali, $760,000.

Richardson Dr., 5241-Davindar S. Sachdev to Ronen and Michal Allon, $590,000.

Rosehaven St., 10608-Angelia K. Holbrook to Moses S.C. Liu and Michelle F. Liu, $864,000.

Sherwood Forest Way, 11441-Ford E. and Marie E. Robertson to Jihun Kim and Hyemin Park, $550,100.

Tartan View Dr., 9357-Joseph P. and Beth L. Mulloy to Roman and Olga Povcher, $735,000.

Wynford Dr., 3115-Kevin R. and Jacqueline S. Rose to Ahmet and Ayse Canan Cavus, $675,000.

FAIRFAX STATION AREA

Copperleaf Lane, 9009-Lei Huang and Jian Gong He to Siu Vinh Pho and Ruihuan Yu, $700,000.

Park Cir. S., 9731-Katerina Batselos Lambird and Montgomery Ford Cochran to Robert A. Schlesiger and Kyoungsun Lee, $834,000.

Running Fox Ct., 8701-Donna Demoranville Turgeon to Evan Wayne Gass and Emily Jessica Spiwak, $725,000.

Wolf Run Shoals Rd., 7008-David A. and Melissa E. Woodruff to Hiram Clay Kellogg, Danielle E. Kellogg and Stanley C. Gibbs, $875,000.

FALLS CHURCH AREA

Arthur Dr., 7230-House Buyers of America Inc. to Miles Hollis and Katherine Anne Musgrove Ketchum, $709,900.

Le Havre Pl., 8000, No. 15-Mohamed Ali and Lilly Do Benalja to Jamie F. McComber, $217,500.

New Providence Ct., 2822-Edward M. Schaefer to Jessica Lynn Roper and Alexander Evans Smith, $380,000.

Seven Oaks Pl., 3023-Vivian Przondo Byrley to Andrew and Lissa H. Bagni, $576,000.

Valley Brook Dr., 6907-Nancy Shaffer to Thuduwage Don R. Perera, Warnakulasuriya Rangika Lowe and Mehalon P. Lowe, $583,500.

FALLS CHURCH-PIMMIT AREA

Caron Lane, 2430-Ann Marie Pay and Christine Ann Dragelin to Kimberly C. and Michael Yeager, $760,000.

Grande Lane, 6857-Scott R. Wyerman and Jacqueline D. Morgan to Angela and Michael C. Landry, $967,500.

Kilgore Rd., 2010-Paradise Homes Corp. to Mahendra Pratap and Kajal Singh, $1.43 million.

Pimmit Dr., 2300, No. 709-Maryam and Saied Jamshidi to John Fudala, $305,000.

Rockford Dr., 7318-Linda Davis and estate of Minnie K. Berry to Anne Adair McMurry, $560,000.

FORT HUNT AREA

Bradgate Rd., 8617-Linda B. and Larry R. Pleasants to James Schaub, $560,000.

Collingwood Ct., 8201-Melanie Pam and Michael James Coughlan to Stewart S. and Laura E. Robinette, $825,000.

Culver Pl., 8505-JJKS Investments Corp. to Sandra Kay Guckian, $720,000.

Sword Lane, 1913-Potomac Relocation Services Corp. to Kerrigan Leigh and Paul David Firth, $571,940.

Yorktown Dr., 8009-Evg SSB Ventures Corp. to Raymond J. Hoffman III and Jennifer Lin, $1.11 million.

GREAT FALLS AREA

Belgravia Ct., 10917-David William and Sharon Ann Jones to Mohammed Elbash and Iman Al Ayoubi, $1.6 million.

Jackson Tavern Way, 551-Jeffrey H. and Roya Sedgewick to Estela Jannet and Edgar Mariano Pacori, $1.13 million.

Olde Georgetown Ct., 800-David M. and Eileen W. Pickei to Ila and Manish K. Singh, $1.49 million.

Seneca Knoll Dr., 11373-Maria W. Mercer to Katherine and John Liakakos, $1.18 million.

HERNDON AREA

Anthem Ave., 106-Daniel C. and Elizabeth M. Tucker to David and Aline Chen, $650,000.

Awbrey Ct., 12812-Randolph P. and Maria Carmela M. Basuel to Guidi Chen and Wen Qin Zheng, $560,000.

Fantasia Dr., 12856-Bradley Arthur Koss and Mary Patricia Little to Shravan Kumar Pamani, $530,000.

Hay Meadow Pl., 12600-Stephen R. and Anne A. Drefs Kasputis to Lindsay and Ryan Bartholomew, $847,000.

Jefferson St., 641-Station House Corp. to Brenda Rauch and Ronald A. Hilgers, $925,864.

Mustang Dr., 2723-Henry P. and Patricia B. Gilbert to Christian Thomas, $599,000.

Quietwalk Lane, 124-John C.N. and Jean Ellen Hall to Nancy Ellen Solomon, $649,928.

Shellbark Pl., 1527-David L. and Aerahn Shupp to Mary Celeste Kenny, $474,000.

Tranquility Ct., 13516-Jasmine Vipin and Vipin Antoney to Aarti V. Potnis, $460,000.

Wheat Meadow Cir., 2443-Durlabh Jain to Rabindra Samal and Peony Nayak, $454,900.

HUNTINGTON AREA

Massey Ct., 2507-Julio H. Henriquez to Lisa Maddry, $520,000.

Wyomissing Ct., 5821-A. Bryan and Geraldine Claire Gray Thibodeau to Lisa Kilday, $450,000.

HYBLA VALLEY AREA

Beddoo St., 6616-Joshua and Viveka Neveln to Natalie and Michael Floyd, $482,500.

Cold Spring Ct., 7138-Shawn and Janice Smeallie to Christina Humphrey, $361,000.

Lamp Post Lane, 6803-James M. Vandeusen to Kyle Joseph and Laurel Ferrarini, $650,000.

Polins Ct., 7026-Donna M. Echols to Michael and Kelly J. Langan, $600,000.

Stone Mill Pl., 7003-K. Scott McMahon to Kevin Benjamin and Whitney Ellis Arwood, $600,000.

LINCOLNIA AREA

Bermuda Green Ct., 6588-Joseph F. and Linda J. Lipari to Aleydis L. Betancourt Cintron, $430,000.

Cheyenne Dr., 6476, No. T02-Durkhanai Shpoon to Delin George Varghese, $331,000.

Cypress Point Rd., 6589-John Yongseung Lee and Misuk Agnes Kim to Morgan Walter Hrab, $450,000.

Grafton St., 4920-James Taylor Finley and Kari Lynn Ginsburg to Christopher R. Day, $587,500.

Irvin Sq., 4725-Edgardo E. and Rosa Duarte to Brett S. Jones, $499,999.

Mitchell St., 5212-Micheal H. Kibrom and Winta Kahsai to Christopher J. Bartol and Elizabeth G. Becker, $510,000.

Shackelford Terr., 6260-Charles Francis Butler III and Jean Fuyuko Yogi to Keller and Jacqueline Benningfield, $578,000.

LORTON AREA

Bluebird Way, 8327, No. G-Michael and Mary T. Meszaros to Isis Solorzano Gutierrez, $256,500.

Enochs Dr., 8500-Danielle K. and Lawrence J. Stivers to Carlos C. Briceno and Diana Maribel Quijano, $479,900.

Indian Paintbrush Way, 8462-Donald G. and Stacey A. Salo to Stacy D. and Lemoiquel R. Williams, $760,000.

Middle Ruddings Dr., 8355-Parnell and Vianca Coleman to David W. Wilkinson, $600,000.

Tanyard Lane, 9072-Jerome and Chechena Furlow to Mussie Russom and Mihret T. Kinfe, $490,000.

MCLEAN AREA

Basil Rd., 1133-Jessica Glass Sands to Suzanne Patricia Clark and Gregori Lebedev, $2.85 million.

Cedar Ave., 1431-Lawrence F. Herbolsheimer to David S. Panzer, $1.17 million.

Columbus Hall Ct., 6295-Michael P. and Nadia Moog to Jun Sang Ha and Casey S. Chung, $1.35 million.

Evans Farm Dr., 1472-Ross B. Leckow and Margaux Polanski to Mark J. and Margaret M. Gerencser, $1.71 million.

Fleetwood Rd., 6900, No. 215-Signet Residential Corp. to John and Nancy Keshishian, $1.18 million.

Fleetwood Rd., 6900, No. 616-Carol T. Crawford to Lois Mahoney Bean, $1.6 million.

Greensboro Dr., 8360, No. 722-Mahrokh Kamkar Parsi to Masoud and Neda Z. Rezvani, $438,000.

International Dr., 1625, No. 111-Matthew Pang to John Chang, $268,000.

Kensington St. N., 6304-Michael J. and Jennifer G. Ruggiero to Claudia G. and Cameron J. Roche, $1.6 million.

Lincoln Way, 1504, No. 221-Sepehr Farahani and Rezvan Heidari to Hemish Modi, $360,000.

Lincoln Way, 1538, No. 304A-Kamala Samyukta Kodukula to Karla Edith and Luis Phillip Escaffi, $259,900.

Mottrom Dr., 1200-Buchanan Price Corp. to Anastasia Shishkina and Ali Reza Nouri Mesbahi, $4.55 million.

Orlo Dr., 1179-Taylor Y. and Bok Ja Hong and estate of Ki Oup Hong to Christina Shin, $3 million.

Round Oak Ct., 1310-Adam Brian and Jason Eric Tankel to Mohammad T. and Cynthia Hall Rahman, $1.18 million.

Spring Gate Dr., 1530, No. 9406-Barry L. and Soon Young Williams to Andrea Ynes Zegarra, $325,000.

Tremayne Pl., 7700, No. 214-Vera Lorraine McGee and estate of Lawrence J. McGee to Teri A. Labuwi, $230,000.

Windrock Dr., 1171-Trach Nguyen and Minh Khue Dang to Babak Jahromi and Naghmeh Yousefzadeh, $1.86 million.

MOUNT VERNON AREA

Beekman Pl., 8620-C-Dmitri V. Shindyapin to Lizbet Mier Arze, $196,000.

Capistrano Pl., 8014-Gloria Otero to Gregory J. Hausmann, $190,750.

Dogue Dr., 8905-Loretta R. Lynch to Kenya K. Wortherly, $560,000.

Keeler St., 8105-Patrick and Lauren McMahon to John Daniel Convery Jr., $490,000.

Manzanita Pl., 3885-Benjamin Hawthorne to Marta Saravia, $215,000.

Noel St., 8014-Denali Properties Corp. to Stephen A. and Gabriella Ciampi Hinz, $450,000.

Towne Manor Ct., 8514-Pey Ling Hsu to Jose Flores, $389,900.

NORTH SPRINGFIELD AREA

Bostwick Dr., 6714-Emma I. and Lee N. Garrett to Viken Doudaklian, $410,000.

Elgar St., 7416-Rachel Vera and Michael Lee Ambers to Vicky Elizabeth Bautista and Elia Alicia Bautista De Grande, $499,000.

Kepler Lane, 5229-Deborah Jean Harms and estate of Thomas E. Harms to Richard Gutierrez and Blanca Naced Vallejos, $550,000.

Margate St., 5514-Peter Q. and Ellen S. Gary to Juan Francisco Ancalle Jimenez, $530,000.

Sedgwick Lane, 5612-Nathaniel and Dorothy C. Choate to Brian Sidney and Joanne Marie Parker, $610,000.

OAKTON AREA

Blaketon Lane, 2987-Andrew Richardson Baird and Jennifer Jean Purdum to Amin Jaddi Arani and Zahra Ashjar Jaddi, $461,500.

Hickory Forest Dr., 10312-BGRS Relocation Inc. to Majid S. and Shprese X. Kamalabad, $1.23 million.

Oakborough Sq., 2953-Anne S. McDonald and estate of Robert A. McDonald to Dara and Carly Valanejad, $581,000.

Summit Square Dr., 3175, No. 5-E9-Kathleen M. Kidd to Jasmina Vidic, $315,000.

RESTON AREA

Abercromby Ct., 1710, No. L-Ma Carol D. Reyes to Russell G. and Anne C. Ryan, $225,000.

Barton Hill Ct., 10904-Mark A. Regan to Joan Yvonne Carlson and Daniel J. Huenneke, $439,000.

Brown Fox Way, 12340-Stanley Richard and Catherine A. Manning to Michael R. and Adrienne E. Lachowicz, $715,000.

Coleraine Ct., 12330-Michele Ann Vonkelsch to Mohammed Zahir Uddin and Iqubal Hassan, $425,000.

Drop Forge Lane, 11403-Patricia M. Swenson and Linda Cheryl Catano to Pearse James Daly and Katelyn Montanese, $636,000.

Goldcup Lane, 2500-Emily Gold Boutilier, Kenneth Kaplan and Jean Gold to Damien Marcellous Parker and Jessica Danielle Jones, $835,000.

Harvest Green Ct., 1626-David E. Hamric to Jeremy Raichle, $367,500.

Hunt Club Rd., 10914-Charlotte S. and Earnest C. Barkley to Christopher Jon and Michelle Marie Halsne, $545,280.

Lakewinds Dr., 2031-Lois M. McCormick and estate of Thomas F. Conlon Jr. to Christina and Maxwell Doherty, $685,000.

Market St., 12000, No. 431-Christina L. Seiden to David Michael Jessup and Camille M. Martilotta, $500,000.

Newbridge Ct., 11677-TJP Group Corp. to Jonathan Gillam and Alison Maier, $508,000.

Olde English Dr., 11702, No. A-Tariq F. Bushnaq to John J. Lasswell, $289,900.

Parkcrest Cir., 1629, No. 201-Andrew and Danielle Young to Gregoire King Mortaud, $235,000.

Pond View Ct., 2147-John Rehberger to Ravneet Kaur Singh, $415,000.

Reston Station Blvd., 11200, No. 306-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Abhishek Kapila and Rohini Sharma, $582,049.

Saffold Way, 11172-Karen Jean Garner Wing to Gail Elise Pitkoff, $515,000.

Sierra Woods Dr., 1624-Estate of A. Raymond Taurasi to Eileen Kelsey Ann and Todd Michael Crissey, $390,000.

Stoneview Sq., 11659, No. 12C-Anthony D. and Tiffany B. Nash to Jacob Alfar, $220,000.

Stratford Park Pl., 1851, No. 201-June M. Cook and estate of William C. Cook to Stuart David and Adrienne Jackel Gibson, $525,000.

Sunrise Square Pl., 11688-Reston Valley Corp. to Hadel Alsaleh and Saleh Alqahtani, $874,900.

Turnbridge Lane, 11518-Lawrence E. and Lois E. Kennedy to Adam Samuel and Miranda Michelle Lichaa, $695,000.

Wainwright Dr., 1604-Fady Talhame to Melissa Maddox, $539,000.

Whitetail Ct., 2303-Thomas R. Vis to Mark P. Conrad and Victoria L. Valentine, $450,000.

SEVEN CORNERS AREA

Carolyn Dr., 6417-Jason D. and Laura R. Wittenbach to Mireya Hidalgo, $566,721.

Manchester St. S., 3100, No. 1136-Luis Roman to Tiffany Evele Collins, $202,500.

SPRINGFIELD AREA

Arley Dr., 8707-Donald P. and Sandra J. Watkins to Daniel P. and Sarah K. Tinsley, $650,000.

Bethnal Ct., 6906-Akhil J. and Sejal A. Soni to Sarah H. and Michael A. Concannon, $577,000.

Dark Den Cir., 8180-Andres Valdes Sarria and Elizabeth Ortega Serrano to Faith and Michael J. Goodwin, $402,000.

Hudson Falls Way, 8102-Eric K. and Jessica R. Lewis to Teresa M. Nanez, $630,000.

Magic Tree Ct., 8491-Edward A. and Linda S. Shaw to Josie Esteban and Teneka R. Mercado Torres, $590,000.

Rushing Creek Ct., 8440-Benjamin B. and Sarah H.L. Lowe to Kenneth William and Tracy Lynne Hartson, $642,000.

Spaniel Rd., 7015-Juanita A. Morton to Justin Wright, Poshan Leang and Justin Lane Wright, $624,900.

Tanner Robert Ct., 7700-McCormick 110 Corp. to Abdul Awal and Sultanewas Nahida, $700,000.

Wold Den Ct., 8299-William J. Wieworka to Jared Daniel and Angela R. Gregory, $450,000.

VIENNA AREA

Amberwood Manor Ct., 1870-Stephen C. and Linda K. Schlegel to Patricia Jean Harned, $1.03 million.

Brenthill Way, 1850-Abdullah E. Alsalman to Rania and Ahmed Hwary, $875,000.

Charnita Ct., 1607-Beverly Jane Mark to Russell R. Vane, $769,900.

Dellway Lane, 8621-Kevin Conaway to Brooks Daniel and Catherine Acosta Stephens, $515,000.

Jackson Pkwy., 2308-Clara M. Herbert to Jei Kwan, Jae Soon and Bonny Kim Song, $750,000.

Northern Neck Dr., 1510, No. 102-Kyle Ochsenbine and Krista Moschitta to John Hyung and Gloria Jisun Kim, $485,000.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 216, No. 97-HM1 Properties Corp. to Sergey and Helen Romanov, $262,000.

Stonewall Dr., 8222-Gregory Evans to Kathy Ann and Stephen William Naylor, $715,000.

Westglen Ct., 2150-Philip K. and Karen L. Barbalace to Anthony Stephen and Lisa Salamone Amatos, $1.07 million.

WEST SPRINGFIELD AREA

Barrington Ct., 8507-G-17TH Management Corp. to Yeon Ok Park, $219,000.

Carr Pl., 8135-Craig D. Hunter to Joanna Elizabeth Seich and Kevin Randolph Ostlie, $720,000.

Hall St., 5945-Johnny Jerome Harper to Brandon L. and Amaris A. Kelley, $699,000.

Jansen Dr., 7715-Francisco A. and Martha E. Del Rosario to Daniel Sergei and Kelsey Lee McDowell, $565,000.

Lexton Pl., 7707-S. Kenneth and Phyllis Lane to Kelly El Yacoubi, $285,000.

Readington Ct., 8015-Timothy P. and Melody Thomas to Michael S. and Brittany G. Macias, $520,000.

Surrey Hill Pl., 5898-D-Lakeisha M. Simms Davis to Tedla Kebede, $200,000.

Fairfax City

These sales data were recorded by the City of Fairfax Real Estate Assessment Office.

Berry St., 10919-Mary A. Fendley to Ryan D. and Sydney D. McKenna, $440,000.

Carol St., 10805-Patrick L. Craig to Alex Aziz Boghda and Kadeer Ayiguli, $603,000.

Main St., 10570, No. 302-Dulce M. and John B. Balicki to Ka Wang Vincent Ho, $245,000.

Oak Hill Way, 3700-Valdis I. and Mara E. Krumins to Sam Young and Kelly Fangzhou Kang, $675,000.

Rust Hill Pl., 3925-Raymon and Gisela Leon to Charles Emilio and Laurie M. Bravo, $770,000.

Spring Lake Terr., 10007-Brandon J. and Katherine E. Cook to David F. and Judy M. Radwanski, $552,500.

Virginia St., 4120-Kadriye Polat to Beatriz Sanchez, $560,000.

Falls Church

Among homes sold in Falls Church.

Hillwood Ave., 1003-William and Emmy Kang Michael to Marcellus and Samira Davis, $849,000.

Timber Lane, 515-JJ Real Estate Investments Corp. to Kyle Thomas, $1.44 million.