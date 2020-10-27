Fairfax County

These sales data recorded by the Fairfax County Department of Tax Administration in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Colfax Ave., 5912-Larry D. Welch to Stewart Lane Magnuson and Nioucha Andrea Dora Homayoonfar, $750,000.

ALEXANDRIA-BELLE VIEW AREA

Boulevard Vw., 6502, No. B2-Gregory J. and Kelly A. Florence to Sarah and Joshua A. Duenke, $290,000.

Rebecca Dr., 7210-Lucas Kent and Korenna Marie Wilson to Christopher R. Dolan, $700,000.

Wakefield Dr., 6631, No. 420-Cheryl D. Frazier to Tyler Arnold, $150,000.

ALEXANDRIA-FRANCONIA AREA

Ashby Lane, 7512-Ahmed Ayad to Frederick C. and Carole N. Harris, $348,500.

Chapel Cove Ct., 5223-Clinton R. and Emily Long to Bailey Paige Kanne and Jacob Lee Dehaai, $452,000.

Collins Meade Way, 7459-Philip A. and Christine U. Martinson to John D. and Joo H. Tincher, $514,900.

Cross Gate Lane, 7451-Amal Al Hakimi to Mitchell and Elizabeth Douglas, $530,000.

Donegan Ct., 6704-Trenton K. and Mercedes R. Ruebush to Arthur and Christie Freyre, $801,000.

Fleetside Ct., 6407-Colleen Joy Boles to Adrian Christopher Azer and Candice Brooke Adams, $479,000.

Grange Lane, 6539, No. 204-Brian F. and Kimberly S. Bieron to Emanuel Cavallaro and Stephanie Beasley, $399,000.

Heatherway Ct., 6823-Vishal A. Aswani to Gregory W. and Veronica A. Craft, $435,000.

Hillary Ct., 6364-Walter Alvarez and Michela Kampilalux to Gersilda Kraja, $350,000.

Joyce Rd., 6408-Bella Vista Properties Inc. to Richard Logan Altizer, $582,500.

Knights Ridge Way, 6057-Stephen H. and Pamela H. Vesce to Wayne Michaels, $524,950.

Little Potters Lane, 6411-Kellie R. and Katherine M. Stanton to David Lal, $580,000.

Morning Meadow Ct., 8067-Ryan M. and Rebecca D. Mallory to Meredith Z. Hoopes, $478,000.

Old Telegraph Rd., 6154-Mark A. and Mary E. Smith to Scott and Jessie Lee Hunter, $797,500.

Pratt Ct., 5816-Cheryle Cuddy Gardner and Dennis C. Cuddy to Dustin Haag and Crystal Wunder, $555,000.

Shaffer Dr., 6011-Rowena Weiss Swanson to Kelly Rose Collins and Andy T. Korman, $525,000.

Telegraph Rd., 6008-Li Fong and Jennifer Yeh to Brian Russell Jones, $568,000.

Thorpe Terr., 6603-Timothy James and Jennifer Schuck Bailey to Anthony and Evelyn Key, $650,000.

Walhaven Dr., 6024-Alessandra Lee and Douglas Paul Slenker to Christine C. Fontenelle, $650,000.

Wickford Dr., 7225-Pamela Thomas Hendrickson and estate of Joseph E. Thomas to Jeanna and Daniel Sullivan, $625,000.

ANNANDALE AREA

Bradfield Ct., 5118-Loan Thanh Lai to Nate and Vivian Duong, $630,000.

Browning Ct., 8516-Allan M. Soobert and estate of Albert Soobert to Hugh Francis and Lauren Lee McCarthy, $787,000.

Conwell Dr., 4522-Duyet T. Tran and Kieu D. Huynh to Thomas Joseph Corbley, $300,000.

Donnybrook Ct., 7746, No. 205-Zoe Tobin to Robert Joseph Zuchel Jr., $176,000.

Galesville Pl., 7103-Mary McCourt to Lynelle and Madelyn Palencia, $450,000.

King David Blvd., 5015-Doris L. Taylor to Ting Guan Li and Pui Yin Chan, $655,000.

Mary Lee Lane, 8711-Jonathan D. and Katrina J. Barlow to Michael and Jennifer L. Long, $790,000.

Pine Dr., 7305-Olive Lemmey to Robert F. Stevens, $385,000.

Tarheel Way, 4901-William D. and Melissa Kay Griffiths to Donald Michael and Lisa Marie Sheldon, $830,000.

Woodburn Rd., 3360, No. 31-Samra Ibisevic to Raul O. Loera, $235,000.

BAILEYS CROSSROADS AREA

Beachway Dr., 6213-William B. and Richard Scott Jackson to Katherine Anne Hodgson and John Brendan Walsh, $830,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 3705, No. 303S-Martin L. Cohen to William Alexander Helmprecht, $257,500.

Lakeside View Dr., 3324-Corey M. and Caroline Baldwin to Andrew Wippl and Leah Richardella, $475,000.

Leesburg Pike., 6147, No. 607-Luz Maria Fernandez to Cristian Antonio Arias, $175,000.

Seminary Rd., 5565, No. 407-Timothy M. and Julia L. Banks to Stephanie Marie Cabrera, $220,000.

BURKE AREA

Andromeda Dr., 9052-Michael W. and Heather D. Dawson to Andrew David McClintock, $539,500.

Birch Leaf Ct., 6456-Realty Manager Corp. to Jorge Seleme, $275,000.

Burke Pond Ct., 9857-Chun Yu Li to Aaron Joseph Yohai, $460,000.

Capella Ave., 6303-Paul M. Olson to Andrew and Patricia Roberts, $635,000.

Crossin Ct., 5910-James William and Christine D. Schleyer to Cameron S. Morabito and Lindsey Brigitte Heiser, $623,000.

Eagle Landing Rd., 6108-Scott M. and Laura E. McGuckin to Laura Ashley and Christopher Daniel Beck, $736,000.

Glenbard Ct., 6502-James W. Hutchison and Marilyn J. Hutchinson to Nicole E. Parr and Anthony Jeapes, $545,000.

Heathwick Ct., 6024-Daniel S. and Beth A. Smith to Kyla V. Miller and Brian M. Jones, $485,000.

Koziara Dr., 6517-Kathleen G. Sheridan and estate of Thomas Farley Graham to Hasset and Mahlet Hailu, $490,000.

McCarthy Woods Ct., 9372-Nathan M. Tilahun and Bethel Hailu to Katharine D. Allen and Vladimir Fabian, $503,500.

Oakshore Ct., 5731-Thomas M. Heroux to Phillip Zimmerman and Jillian Nemeth, $420,000.

Powells Landing Rd., 5988-George A. Damian to Stephanie Watson, $469,900.

Ruffner Woods Ct., 5208-Brett Lee and Brett Lee Moss to John Paul and Kirstin Eva Wagemann, $737,000.

Windward Dr., 6237-Timothy J. Glahn to David Robert and Kendall D. Seawright, $700,000.

CENTREVILLE AREA

Battery Ridge Lane, 14647-Sushila Kaul to Ram C. Ghimire and Susmita Dahal, $415,000.

Broad Brook Ct., 5309-Jonathan W. and Kary L. Pepper to Byunghwan Son and Myunghwa Cho, $586,738.

Compton Valley Pl., 6800-Andrew S. and Amanda Paquette to Lauren Jessica and Thomas Attridge, $420,008.

Drifton Ct., 6856-Robert R. and Wendy M. Carvajal to Tyler J. Gould and Sabrina I. Mittermaier, $471,000.

Four Chimney Dr., 14473-Angela and Slone Harris to James Wai Chung Fukud A. and Shuichi Irie, $423,500.

Hidden Canyon Rd., 6217-Cynthia C. and Rock Eugene Roberts to Colin Hall, $550,000.

Kendra Way, 6127-Louis J. and Tina Ortiz to Jimmy Lee Spencer and Natalie Lauren Ortiz, $390,000.

Lock Dr., 14535-Beverley Ann Pennington and estate of Annie Pennington to Sean E. and Suzanne N. Morrissey, $490,000.

Olddale Rd., 15109-Raymond A. and Margaret Anderson to Brendan Patrick Sullivan and Samantha L. Fischer, $470,000.

Red River Dr., 14090-Asim Aslam and Beenish Iftikhar to Brian M. Engelmann and Gretchen G. Grajo Engelmann, $426,000.

Skylemar Trail, 6603-Bulent Mert to Hugo D. Gonzalez and Gisella Manotas Rojas, $360,000.

Stone Maple Terr., 6794-Jon F. Mervine to Sebastian M. Gutierrez, $385,000.

Tracy Schar Lane, 14420-David A. Klopfenstein to Andrew and Jenna Dekeuster, $502,000.

Waters Creek Dr., 15473-Hyukbai and Woe Sook Shim to Eskidar Gebremariam and Tadesse Muluadam, $575,000.

White Post Rd., 6724-Barbara Ann and Lawrence James Freedman to Cirilo Vargas Suarez and Rosa E. Carballo, $605,000.

Wood Creek Lane, 5708-Seth E. and Sarah P. Mott to Charles Wang and Esther E. Ko, $450,000.

CHANTILLY AREA

Bennet Pond Ct., 13624-Michael and Randy G. Teti to Eugene and Christine Lee, $965,000.

Donegal Church Ct., 4354-Stephen Joseph and Marsha B. Putnam to Jaime F. Herencia and Evelyn Herencia Larsen, $590,000.

Henry Pond Ct., 13766-Paul R. and Wendy E. Meng to Richard Yinan Wang and Xuan Zhao, $980,000.

Pennsboro Ct., 4228-Kelly N. and Kurt W. Kramer to Timothy Katz, $515,000.

Point Pleasant Dr., 13434-Charles C. Partridge to Alan Harris and Rebecca Klotzbach, $725,000.

CLIFTON AREA

Bluffdale Ct., 6111-John Steven and Sharon Yancey Broaddus to Nicholas James and Kristen Mae Bono, $630,000.

Laurel Rock Ct., 13838-Roger W. and Christine A. Starr to Asawari S. and Sanjay B. Maggirwar, $728,000.

Quartz Lane, 13064-Edward Jennings to Samuel and Tricia Lee, $500,000.

Springs Dr. S., 13612-Neil R. and Linda J. Wyse to Daphne Mignon and Erwin Clarence, $685,000.

Wolf Run Shoals Rd., 8100-Carl T. and Ellen J. Jones to Matthew R. and April Matiasek, $913,000.

FAIRFAX CITY AREA

Aristotle Dr., 11375, No. 9-304-Lauren Hedge Bowes to Sian Victoria Stephan, $250,000.

Black Ironwood Dr., 4456-Oscar and Cristina L. Valenzuela to Drew R. Robertson and Cary Ann Seago-Blanton, $625,000.

Buckhorn Ridge, 4654-Stacy L. and Gary Wayne Short to Christine Bernice Simpson, $555,000.

Carriagepark Rd., 4827-Earl Smith and Angela Jean Hattery to Mark Andrew and Becky Kovacic Freeman, $518,000.

Colony Park Dr., 10329-Diana Leal Christensen and Manuel Ray Leal III to Shirley Haydee Jinks, Andrew James Jinks and Iris Haydee Penaloza, $450,000.

Doveville Lane, 4112-Hang Soo Kim to Tawanna Michelle McGhee-Thondioue and Omar Emilio Thondioue, $1.38 million.

Fair Crest Ct., 12655, No. 301-Soo Min and Hae Sung Lee to Julie Simpson and Kevin Wheeler, $328,000.

Fairfield House Dr., 12217, No. 112A-Helen L. Gasbarri to Luann Hoyseth, $387,000.

Feature Oak Way, 4737-Rawleigh Galindo and Linh Phan to Robert C. and Anita O. Shimer, $785,000.

Fyfe Ct., 10415-Mary E. Casciotti and Thomas A. Williamson to Medhat George Asfour, $585,000.

Golf Tee Ct., 3901, No. 301-Casey L. and Amy Renee Moles to Justin Thomas Aukamp, $355,000.

Hampton Forest Way, 5300-Metropolitan Group Corp. to Najam Ejaz and Margaret Lewis Qurashi, $679,000.

John Robert Way, 9801-K. Stephen and Paige D. Book to Ryan Matthew and Elizabeth Sarah Lacey, $995,000.

Liberty Bridge Rd., 12400-A-Jimmy N. Do to Ji Yeon Kim, $425,000.

Luxberry Dr., 4654-Martin M. and Janice L. Fontanez to Patrick M. and Maureen E. Vora, $539,900.

McFarland Dr., 5006-Justin Raymond and Nicole Campana Frazier to Mitzell Joshua A. Villegas and Dimple Jamine O. Villegas, $438,000.

Monmouth St., 4495-Arun A. and Surabhi Rao to Kevin Bradford and Marie Emma Talbott, $600,000.

Mozart Brigade Lane, 4210, No. V-Valeria Danisevska to Lucy Braden Graham, $319,900.

Parkland Ct., 11903-David G. and Cindy R. Franco to Johnny Nguyen and Jennifer Christine Zamora Nguyen, $851,000.

Penderview Dr., 3909, No. 1922-Tamara Droxine Mayberry to Jessie Juan Zhou, $191,000.

Plaza Lane, 4105-Craig H. Yamamoto to Bridget Ann Lewis and Devon B. Kelley, $575,000.

Prestwick Dr., 5112-Alex R. and Eric R. Anderson to Binyam Y. Kelile, $720,463.

Red Admiral Way, 4687-Ghada Huneidi to Benjamin Ivy, $355,000.

Sedgehurst Dr., 4401, No. 306-Patrick Brousseau to Edward O’Donnell and Helene K. Dick-Henriksen, $297,000.

Spring Rock Ct., 5103-Christopher J. Wolters and Heather Marie Kchodl Wolters to Linda Macarthur, $524,900.

Swedes St., 12911-Jeong Ah and Paul H. Choi to Richard and Monique Todd, $919,000.

Valley Ridge Cir., 11732-Terry E. Funkhouser Jr. to Sangseok Park and Dawoon Chong, $560,000.

Wrought Iron Ct., 9409-Chan Sik Park to Sonya Duong and Marcos Cortez, $539,000.

FAIRFAX STATION AREA

Bellingham Ct., 8108-Edward Scott and Faith Anne Chandler to Anand Prakash Bhatnagar and Smita Saxena, $1.1 million.

Chimney Lane, 10900-Brian A. and Nancy L. Tray to Brian G. and Logan M. Nolan, $610,000.

Eddy Bend Trail, 8008-Norbert R. and Judith Ann Ryan to John E. and Erin E. Rusnak, $1.32 million.

Oak Bridge Pl., 9712-Stephen M. and Emily A. Weyrich to Timothy J. and Jennifer S. Bailey, $800,000.

Run Oaks Dr. S., 9700-Jeffrey O. and Kimberly M. Paine to Salvatore and Grace C.C. Scannapieco, $650,000.

FALLS CHURCH AREA

Adams Pl., 2918-John Sourk to Anne Sterba, $565,000.

Brandy Ct., 3308-Marianne McDermott to Jennifer Cody, $570,000.

Chepstow Lane, 3122-Brian Hamilton to Geoffrey Lynn Shaw Jr., $469,990.

Emma Lee St., 2808, No. 201-Gerrit John Christensen to Conner J. Caprio and Ashley Kate Caprio, $380,000.

Freehollow Dr., 7945-Christopher J. and Allyson Betty Singh to James Jacob and Rebecca Edelston Skoryanc, $702,000.

Inversham Dr., 7729, No. 153-Daniela Deane to Akram A. Jaouni, $250,500.

Lee Hwy., 7302-Gualberto S. Maldonado to Sidet Kim, $550,000.

Summerfield Rd., 2845-Edward Curtis and Regina K. Gliot to Jesse Cole Rowley and Kyley Nicole Doty, $780,000.

Westmoreland St., 2312-SSH Homes Corp. to Edward Joseph and Kathryn S. Cody, $1.82 million.

Woodlawn Ave., 2757-Cornelia A. Sullivan to Rachel Michelle Greenberg and Andrew Heath Jennings, $599,999.

FALLS CHURCH-PIMMIT AREA

Cartbridge Rd., 2266-Amanda L. and Lewis J. Singer to Presha Patel, $630,000.

Greenwich St., 2042-Splendid Properties Investment Group Corp. to Steven Ferrell and Sarah E. Tozer, $920,000.

Hillside Dr., 1938-Truealty Evergreene Homes Corp. to Benjamin and Meghan B. Wang, $1.29 million.

Lisle Ave., 7414-Mark R. Kirby to Christine B. Kettler and Timothy Lee, $631,000.

Rockford Dr., 7302-Donovan J. Hall to Joel Donald and Alexandra Klein, $615,000.

FORT BELVOIR AREA

Regional Inlet Dr., 7030-Carl D. Wiley to Mark R. Miller Jr., $525,000.

FORT HUNT AREA

Cedar Dale Lane, 1126-Patrick and Marc A. Williams to Jacob Matthew and Allyson Kirkpatrick, $1.2 million.

Riverside Rd., 8200-Peter V. and Kaci A. Angelone to Katarina Bernice and Tyler Garner Worosello, $709,900.

Wittington Blvd., 2306-Thomas Joseph and Elena N. Vallely to Ernest Lee and Shannon Lee Scott, $812,400.

GREAT FALLS AREA

Cup Leaf Holly Ct., 1001-Charalingayya B. and Saraswati C. Hiremath to Pablo G. Raffo and Yesica D. Olazabal, $735,000.

Gouldman Lane, 718-Henry C. and Margaret H. Tilley to Steve R. Michael Laskin and Melissa Ballance Laskin, $1.1 million.

Orchid Cir., 9804-William D. Wilke to Linda Ann Stern, $745,000.

HERNDON AREA

Alton Sq., 12905, No. 101-Brian Scott to Kimberly Nicole Harrington, $312,000.

Bennett Rd., 12410-Stock Barr Corp. to Jude Arulpragasam and Shibbey Michelle Nimesh, $872,000.

Centre Park Cir., 12945, No. 407-Sherri I. Lee to Jenny Z. Zhao and Elaine Yiling Xing, $223,000.

Davinci Lane, 13570-Sai Baba Funding Corp. to Eric Peter Lariccia and Claudia Zamora Paula, $438,500.

Eddyspark Dr., 12126-Jasmine W. Stein to Joshua William Stern, $558,888.

Founders Way, 2445-A. Christine Cochran to Jason Robert Wampler, $585,000.

Ladybank Lane, 13144-Robert A. and Amy L. Bevins to Aryany Dalisay and Wander Cedeno, $705,000.

Magna Carta Rd., 12666-Rolando A. Rivas and Antonia Velasquez to Eugene Fisher, $420,000.

Middleton Farm Lane, 13247-Samirkumar J. and Vaishali Shah to Siva and Suchitra Sankararaman, $960,000.

Pearl St., 106-Parham and Jessica Toye Ghanipour to Ahmed Al Jehani and Lena Al-Marzoog, $750,000.

Quick St., 2490, No. 301-Shalabh Agrawal to Kesavacharan Vedanabhatla, $320,000.

Sadlers Wells Dr., 1507-Mark D. Rodriguez and Kathleen W. Ritchie to Anthony Souk, $485,000.

Springtide Pl., 1231-Aausaestate Corp. to Norlyn J. Lopez and Jose Santos Ayala, $355,000.

Timber Wood Way, 2900-Rebecca L. Deitrick and estate of Mark A. Bramer to Blair Michelle Bramer, $249,330.

Wood Crescent Cir., 12915-Steven A. Spitzer to Judith A. Puzio, $530,000.

HUNTINGTON AREA

Glenmullen Pl., 5712-Eric D. Rigsbee to Jorge B. and Bailey Nicole Aguinaga, $725,000.

Monticello Rd., 6017-Susan Anne Notar to Michael David Jarand and Diana Muratova, $533,000.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5904, No. 511-Sharon D. Mays Hart to Laura S. Bollinger, $292,500.

HYBLA VALLEY AREA

Beechcraft Dr., 3204-Lisbedt Galindo Rodriguez to Gregory B. Miller, $489,900.

Frances Dr., 7716-Jonathan C. and Kari Shapiro to Patrick A. and Blake L. Bruce, $600,000.

Phillips Dr., 2605-Bridget L. Sutton to Katie Ann Cook, $667,500.

LINCOLNIA AREA

Cozy Glen Ct., 6257-Denis L. and Linda G. Smalley to John Oliver and Jamie Moore Thorlin, $670,000.

Grafton St., 4921-Conard L. and Julie R. Huygen to David Cesar, $835,000.

Sahalee Ct., 4503, No. C-Rachel E. Hawkins to Jessica L. Johnson, $244,000.

Twin Knolls Ct., 4404-Joseph P. Lynem to Thomas and Adrienne Nicholson, $780,000.

LORTON AREA

Aspenpark Rd., 7548-Stephen P. Hollandsworth to John Fesler, $410,000.

Cardinal Forest Lane, 9192-Ethindran and Subathra Ilanchezhian to Anthony Louis Piro and Ximena Amelia Peralta Rocha, $310,000.

Crosspointe Glen Way, 8886-Maria C. and Charles A. Pate to Laura Victoria and Christopher Church, $912,700.

Golden Ridge Ct., 8544-Joseph A. and Ashlee C. Brown to Anthony I. Umana, $350,000.

Horseshoe Cottage Cir., 8065-Richard G. Raboteau to Ghazel Rashid, $510,000.

Marie Ct., 9005-Anastasia Lea Kellen to Laura Song and Ethan Wall, $440,000.

Silver Ann Dr., 6844-Marvin C. and Dawn S. Gurganus to Brian and Heather Hosler, $735,000.

Wolford Way, 7713-Patrick J. and Elizabeth N. Dawes to Peter D. and Kotchanop N. Gideon, $330,000.

MCLEAN AREA

Ballantrae Farm Dr., 1322-Michael R.F. Rocks and estate of Jean W. Rocks to Marc Ballut and Lisa Wai-San Lui, $1.65 million.

Birch Rd., 1821-Qin Liu and Liang Wang to Robert Patrick and Katherine Bennett Brown, $1 million.

Buena Vista Ave., 1479-Waldemar Mozes and Shannon McClennahan to Tarek Osman and Christine Thurber, $1.49 million.

Crestwood Heights Dr., 8220, No. 411-Nancy L. and Barry A. Walrath to Audrey Ruby Lucette Wilde, $627,500.

Eldorado St., 7410-Kingsway Partnership to Derrick and Virginia Chelliah, $700,000.

Forestwood Dr., 1213-Anthony Yun Hung Tsao and estate of Che Sheng Tsao to Dong Chuel and Bon Suk Shim, $860,000.

Holland St., 6643-Robert L. and Jewel E. Monroe to Christopher and Mary Katherine Roth, $2.35 million.

Kirby Rd., 1651-John J. and Cynthia Marie Rooney to Christopher Lucey and Lindsey Jack, $1.35 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 1855-Scott F. Mikolajczyk and Micah Stein-Verbit to Margaret B. Henderson and Paul R. Van Hook, $2.19 million.

Old Meadow Rd., 1808, No. 403-Louis H. and Guadalupe J. Rother to Bethzabe Rother, $225,000.

Ranleigh Rd., 1311-Patrick Michael Moriarty and Shamim Khani Tafti to Ahmet Halac, $975,000.

Sea Cliff Rd., 7102-Wenyao Shi and Ying Zhao to Tathagata Deb Goswami and Archana Bushan, $1.62 million.

Stoneham Lane, 6316-Susan M. and Susan M. Divers to Allen Zehner Miller and Patricia Ellis Winterhalter, $1.25 million.

Woodmoor Lane, 1611-Upline Development Corp. to Kui Chen and Lin Sun, $1.7 million.

MOUNT VERNON AREA

Beekman Pl., 8603-D-Matilda R. Outland to Mary Ann and Byron Floyd Crenshaw, $170,000.

Cherry Valley Lane, 8517-Cathy J. Read and estate of Gerald E. Read to Vincent H. and Becky L. Dova, $621,500.

Fitzroy St., 7913-Jerry Wayne and Sybil Corinne Kintz to Cody Bentley, $445,000.

Kidd St., 8121-Centennial Ct. Corp. to Michael Joseph Purcell and Kathryn Ann Feltman, $500,000.

Mill Towns Ct., 8760-Glenn Juman to Carolina Paramo Aguilera, $468,900.

Pembrook Village Dr., 4338-Monica B. Gutierrez to Cristian Camilo Cepeda Bedoya, $226,850.

Shadwell Ct., 5700, No. 77-Krisna Taylor to Daniel Parra, $213,000.

Woodhue Pl., 3907-Dahood A. Yusuf to Madison Marie Warnke and Billy Ray Turner, $200,000.

NORTH SPRINGFIELD AREA

Inverchapel Rd., 5515-Bruce R. Atkinson to William Todd Lanier and Trang U. Tran, $490,000.

Victoria Rd., 8940-Terry Marcus and Diane G. Henry to Roland M. Thiele and Leigh Marie Walsh, $529,000.

OAKTON AREA

Hunt Rd., 3024-John C. and Sarah M. Magner to Codi Shire and Gordon Kelly, $562,000.

Leakane Ct., 10124-Tunc and Ceren Dayioglu to John J. and Sun Tok Barrass, $1.27 million.

Oakton Ridge Cir., 2914-Thomas V. and Michele A. Caruso to Marshall and Samantha Thomason, $933,000.

Summit Square Dr., 3178, No. 3-A5-Shoukat Ali and Urooj F. Turabi to Bridget Lynn Toler, $239,900.

Weisiger Lane, 10851-Saad F. and Carolyn Y. Dorgham to Zak Alexander Longacre and Monica Kathleen Welsh Loveman, $925,000.

RESTON AREA

Barrel Cooper Ct., 11967-Karen A. Delp to Moises and Rosario Rojas, $325,000.

Cartwright Pl., 2228-Vibha and Naveen Bansal to David F. Thornton and Amanda C. Hannah, $353,000.

Chestnut Grove Sq., 11200, No. 304-Anita Sauterne to Christopher A. Fagioli, $282,000.

Colts Neck Rd., 2002, No. 22A-Laura D. Swanson to Jaren Snyder, $211,000.

Fairway Dr., 11500, No. 402-Richard H. and Mathilde R. Speier to Robert M. and Marion B. Fitzgerald, $285,000.

Gate Hill Pl., 11408-C-Kathleen P. Kemp to Ryan R. Laporte, $349,900.

Howland Dr., 10907-Andrew L. and Melinda L. Butts to Dominic A. and Nada Gagliardi, $700,000.

Knights Bridge Ct., 10903-Joseph A. and Julia A. Darling to Ali Sedaghatpour and Golzar Nejad, $575,000.

Ledura Ct., 11743, No. 104-Simon and Obed S. Irfan to Hannah Bayer Tappan, $295,000.

Market St., 12000, No. T73-Residential Financial Corp. to Grant Corbin and Sarah Fugarino, $269,400.

Northgate Sq., 1529, No. 1B-Cesar H. Leon Sr. to Suzanne Watts, $245,000.

Parkcrest Cir., 1661, No. 100-Ryan T. Albrecht to Lisa Marfori, $295,000.

Purple Beech Dr., 11504-Adam J. Horvath to Michael Bennett and Anna Gardiner McCabe, $733,400.

Rolling Green Ct., 11557, No. 301A-Adam S. Lichaa to Casey G. Smith and Hunter Evens, $283,000.

Running Cedar Rd., 11403-Daniel Henry Else III and Donna M. Dengler to Paul and Elisabeth Van Lieshout, $785,000.

Shire Ct., 11839, No. 11B-Mark W. Krenrich to Robert C. Richardson III, $237,000.

Springwood Dr., 2214, No. 104-Brianna L. and Micheal L. Shoemaker to Zahara Haddad, $285,000.

Sunset Hills Rd., 11800, No. 106-Joseph and Rebecca Prendergast to Zachary David Sargent and Kristin Anne White, $442,000.

Taliesin Pl., 12016, No. 21-Amit and Adhuna Mathuria to Melika Zand, $238,000.

Vantage Hill Rd., 11605, No. 22B-Cindy L. Hartland to David Warren Sibo, $223,000.

White Cornus Lane, 2187-Eileen Ann Moore to Cole Minsky and Julie Marie Brassell, $335,000.

SEVEN CORNERS AREA

Declan Way, 3010-Beazer Homes Corp. to Richard D. Holzheimer Jr., $806,678.

Faragut Ct., 3247-Robert S. and Marilyn C. Finley to Alexis Anne and Michael Gregory Losasso, $590,000.

SPRINGFIELD AREA

Accomac St., 5812-John and Shannon Dickinson to Jorge Alberto Ramos, $462,500.

Ballston Ct., 7806-Joseph C. and Margaret M. Krupp to Jeremy Lee and Jill Elizabeth Erb, $680,000.

Calamo St., 7409-Angela M. Carsten to John M. and Nina M. Gulka, $677,300.

Donegal Lane, 8077-Joseph Francis Brygider and Jessica L. Schaedel Brygider to Andrew John Hydock and Margaret Helen Feldman, $425,000.

Forest Path Way, 7941-Walter Renard and Hiwot Seife Hackett to Melat A. and Winta A. Assefa, $420,000.

Grandview Ct., 8018-Jonathan Matthew Groner to Bikash and Kelly Saha, $300,000.

Hickory Ridge Ct., 8650-Andrew M. and Julianne C. Thompson to Weihong Li and Shubin Wei, $376,000.

Huntsman Blvd., 6901-Kea Remodeling Co. to Kathleen Mary Ghannam, $585,000.

Lindside Way, 8326-Timothy D. Harmon to Andrew F., Diana C., Karen F. and Stephen P. Intagliata, $620,000.

Palamino St., 6607-Christian Anderson and Scott M. Kenworthy to James Edward Belluci and Tara Lynn Weber, $470,000.

Scott St., 8997-Charles V. and Theresa L. Anstrom to Louis Ortiz, $840,000.

Westmore Dr., 7519-Adam M. and Jill J. Stein to Lauren and Brian Allen, $535,000.

VIENNA AREA

Center St. N., 329-Elizabeth and Lisbeth Gnugnoli to James and Sasha Rios, $605,000.

Creek Crossing Rd., 1734-Jan Peter Ozga and Mary M. Randolph to Joseph Samuel and Carrie Ann Mirshak, $850,000.

Gallows Rd., 2726, No. 216-Nehul J. Bhavsar and Sonal N. Vashi to John Fitch Dean, $490,000.

Horseback Trail, 1851-Frank G. and Cara L. Griffith to Robert S. and Lara E. Deppisch, $915,000.

Meadowlark Rd., 9963-Sheldon M. and Susan R. McGee to Aaron Stewart and Elisa Christina Raddock, $1.01 million.

Pickett Pl. SW, 1001-John L. Nicol and Elisa T. French to Stephen M. and Amy V. Scott, $886,000.

Roberts Dr. NW, 605-Oakview Homes Corp. to Miriam Baskin Waigand, $635,000.

Silentree Dr., 2135-Carole Michele Charette to Vesna Petrovic, $850,000.

Timber Lane SW, 912-Jonathan Glenn Kinard to Vy C. and Jaclyn A. Truong, $1.6 million.

Wheystone Ct., 2320-Lara L. Van Nostrand to Matthew Steven and Kay Barnhart, $655,000.

VIENNA-DUNN LORING AREA

Timber Valley Ct., 8105-Thomas Conroy and Sarah Sewall to Brandon Brucker and Sara Balck, $748,500.

WEST SPRINGFIELD AREA

Burlington Pl., 6624-John Scott McDermott to Susan N. Pelletti, $380,000.

Harwood Pl., 6712-MC Real Estate Investments Corp. to Bradley David and Katie Beth Denisar, $765,000.

Kings Charter Lane, 8229-C-Dong Joo and Hyonsook Lee to Frances Janette Adams, $249,500.

Lexton Pl., 7712, No. B-Timothy J. Popham to Danielle Elizabeth Regan, $220,000.

Park View Ct., 6507-Robert Thomas and Donna Lynn Feerst to Erin Elizabeth and Matthew Crossan Perticone, $680,000.

Selwood Pl., 6023-Nancy J. Kaufman to Tyler A. Pakulla and Zoe Mandisa Lynn Taylor, $380,000.

Summer Grape Ct., 6647-Jared Ryan and Sonia Milena Shuhart to William J. Delehunt, $480,000.

Vancouver Rd., 6919-George and Georgeann Rabb to Eric Ray and Francesca Tovar, $550,000.

Fairfax City

These sales data were recorded by the City of Fairfax Real Estate Assessment Office.

Assembly Dr., 10522-Todd M. Ten Eyck to Ashley L. Pollard, Joseph T. Leckert III and Ashley Louise Pollard, $490,000.

Chancery Park Dr., 4306-Ashish Bassi and Shinjni Razdan to Charles W. and Sandra E. Johnston, $935,000.

Fairfax Blvd., 9471, No. 203-Golnaz Shadmard to Tursun Alkau, $170,000.

Main St., 10355-Fairfax Main St. Corp. to James R. and Deborah H. Ayers, $850,000.

Old Post Rd., 3602-Lah Old Lee Corp. to Leandro Gaston and Nohemi Edith Suti, $1.02 million.

Warwick Ave., 10838-Dingnan Zou and Xiaohua Zhao to Miguel Alberto Jubiz Milanes, $445,000.

Falls Church

Among homes sold in Falls Church.

Cameron Rd. W., 104-Joshua Pierce and Kavira John-Pierce to Richard J. Leitner and Paola Revelo Guevara, $650,000.

James Thurber Ct., 213-Anne Haas and estate of Michael Joseph Reilly to Donald P. and Mary R. Harrington, $750,000.

Maple Ave. N., 200, No. 311-Marc Anderson and estate of Maryse H. Anderson to Jennifer Smith, $307,000.

Poplar Dr., 107-Michele and Stephen Synnott to Jamey Todd Watt and Patricia-Anne Yung Hop Tom Watt, $805,000.

Virginia Ave. S., 224-Scott A. Williamson to Christopher Charles and Rosario E. Cicoria, $459,000.