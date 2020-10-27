Boulevard Vw., 6502, No. B2-Gregory J. and Kelly A. Florence to Sarah and Joshua A. Duenke, $290,000.

Rebecca Dr., 7210-Lucas Kent and Korenna Marie Wilson to Christopher R. Dolan, $700,000.

Wakefield Dr., 6631, No. 420-Cheryl D. Frazier to Tyler Arnold, $150,000.

ALEXANDRIA-FRANCONIA AREA

Ashby Lane, 7512-Ahmed Ayad to Frederick C. and Carole N. Harris, $348,500.

Chapel Cove Ct., 5223-Clinton R. and Emily Long to Bailey Paige Kanne and Jacob Lee Dehaai, $452,000.

Collins Meade Way, 7459-Philip A. and Christine U. Martinson to John D. and Joo H. Tincher, $514,900.

Cross Gate Lane, 7451-Amal Al Hakimi to Mitchell and Elizabeth Douglas, $530,000.

Donegan Ct., 6704-Trenton K. and Mercedes R. Ruebush to Arthur and Christie Freyre, $801,000.

Fleetside Ct., 6407-Colleen Joy Boles to Adrian Christopher Azer and Candice Brooke Adams, $479,000.

Grange Lane, 6539, No. 204-Brian F. and Kimberly S. Bieron to Emanuel Cavallaro and Stephanie Beasley, $399,000.

Heatherway Ct., 6823-Vishal A. Aswani to Gregory W. and Veronica A. Craft, $435,000.

Hillary Ct., 6364-Walter Alvarez and Michela Kampilalux to Gersilda Kraja, $350,000.

Joyce Rd., 6408-Bella Vista Properties Inc. to Richard Logan Altizer, $582,500.

Knights Ridge Way, 6057-Stephen H. and Pamela H. Vesce to Wayne Michaels, $524,950.

Little Potters Lane, 6411-Kellie R. and Katherine M. Stanton to David Lal, $580,000.

Morning Meadow Ct., 8067-Ryan M. and Rebecca D. Mallory to Meredith Z. Hoopes, $478,000.

Old Telegraph Rd., 6154-Mark A. and Mary E. Smith to Scott and Jessie Lee Hunter, $797,500.

Pratt Ct., 5816-Cheryle Cuddy Gardner and Dennis C. Cuddy to Dustin Haag and Crystal Wunder, $555,000.

Shaffer Dr., 6011-Rowena Weiss Swanson to Kelly Rose Collins and Andy T. Korman, $525,000.

Telegraph Rd., 6008-Li Fong and Jennifer Yeh to Brian Russell Jones, $568,000.

Thorpe Terr., 6603-Timothy James and Jennifer Schuck Bailey to Anthony and Evelyn Key, $650,000.

Walhaven Dr., 6024-Alessandra Lee and Douglas Paul Slenker to Christine C. Fontenelle, $650,000.

Wickford Dr., 7225-Pamela Thomas Hendrickson and estate of Joseph E. Thomas to Jeanna and Daniel Sullivan, $625,000.

ANNANDALE AREA

Bradfield Ct., 5118-Loan Thanh Lai to Nate and Vivian Duong, $630,000.

Browning Ct., 8516-Allan M. Soobert and estate of Albert Soobert to Hugh Francis and Lauren Lee McCarthy, $787,000.

Conwell Dr., 4522-Duyet T. Tran and Kieu D. Huynh to Thomas Joseph Corbley, $300,000.

Donnybrook Ct., 7746, No. 205-Zoe Tobin to Robert Joseph Zuchel Jr., $176,000.

Galesville Pl., 7103-Mary McCourt to Lynelle and Madelyn Palencia, $450,000.

King David Blvd., 5015-Doris L. Taylor to Ting Guan Li and Pui Yin Chan, $655,000.

Mary Lee Lane, 8711-Jonathan D. and Katrina J. Barlow to Michael and Jennifer L. Long, $790,000.

Pine Dr., 7305-Olive Lemmey to Robert F. Stevens, $385,000.

Tarheel Way, 4901-William D. and Melissa Kay Griffiths to Donald Michael and Lisa Marie Sheldon, $830,000.

Woodburn Rd., 3360, No. 31-Samra Ibisevic to Raul O. Loera, $235,000.

BAILEYS CROSSROADS AREA

Beachway Dr., 6213-William B. and Richard Scott Jackson to Katherine Anne Hodgson and John Brendan Walsh, $830,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 3705, No. 303S-Martin L. Cohen to William Alexander Helmprecht, $257,500.

Lakeside View Dr., 3324-Corey M. and Caroline Baldwin to Andrew Wippl and Leah Richardella, $475,000.

Leesburg Pike., 6147, No. 607-Luz Maria Fernandez to Cristian Antonio Arias, $175,000.

Seminary Rd., 5565, No. 407-Timothy M. and Julia L. Banks to Stephanie Marie Cabrera, $220,000.

BURKE AREA

Andromeda Dr., 9052-Michael W. and Heather D. Dawson to Andrew David McClintock, $539,500.

Birch Leaf Ct., 6456-Realty Manager Corp. to Jorge Seleme, $275,000.

Burke Pond Ct., 9857-Chun Yu Li to Aaron Joseph Yohai, $460,000.

Capella Ave., 6303-Paul M. Olson to Andrew and Patricia Roberts, $635,000.

Crossin Ct., 5910-James William and Christine D. Schleyer to Cameron S. Morabito and Lindsey Brigitte Heiser, $623,000.

Eagle Landing Rd., 6108-Scott M. and Laura E. McGuckin to Laura Ashley and Christopher Daniel Beck, $736,000.

Glenbard Ct., 6502-James W. Hutchison and Marilyn J. Hutchinson to Nicole E. Parr and Anthony Jeapes, $545,000.

Heathwick Ct., 6024-Daniel S. and Beth A. Smith to Kyla V. Miller and Brian M. Jones, $485,000.

Koziara Dr., 6517-Kathleen G. Sheridan and estate of Thomas Farley Graham to Hasset and Mahlet Hailu, $490,000.

McCarthy Woods Ct., 9372-Nathan M. Tilahun and Bethel Hailu to Katharine D. Allen and Vladimir Fabian, $503,500.

Oakshore Ct., 5731-Thomas M. Heroux to Phillip Zimmerman and Jillian Nemeth, $420,000.

Powells Landing Rd., 5988-George A. Damian to Stephanie Watson, $469,900.

Ruffner Woods Ct., 5208-Brett Lee and Brett Lee Moss to John Paul and Kirstin Eva Wagemann, $737,000.

Windward Dr., 6237-Timothy J. Glahn to David Robert and Kendall D. Seawright, $700,000.

CENTREVILLE AREA

Battery Ridge Lane, 14647-Sushila Kaul to Ram C. Ghimire and Susmita Dahal, $415,000.

Broad Brook Ct., 5309-Jonathan W. and Kary L. Pepper to Byunghwan Son and Myunghwa Cho, $586,738.

Compton Valley Pl., 6800-Andrew S. and Amanda Paquette to Lauren Jessica and Thomas Attridge, $420,008.

Drifton Ct., 6856-Robert R. and Wendy M. Carvajal to Tyler J. Gould and Sabrina I. Mittermaier, $471,000.

Four Chimney Dr., 14473-Angela and Slone Harris to James Wai Chung Fukud A. and Shuichi Irie, $423,500.

Hidden Canyon Rd., 6217-Cynthia C. and Rock Eugene Roberts to Colin Hall, $550,000.

Kendra Way, 6127-Louis J. and Tina Ortiz to Jimmy Lee Spencer and Natalie Lauren Ortiz, $390,000.

Lock Dr., 14535-Beverley Ann Pennington and estate of Annie Pennington to Sean E. and Suzanne N. Morrissey, $490,000.

Olddale Rd., 15109-Raymond A. and Margaret Anderson to Brendan Patrick Sullivan and Samantha L. Fischer, $470,000.

Red River Dr., 14090-Asim Aslam and Beenish Iftikhar to Brian M. Engelmann and Gretchen G. Grajo Engelmann, $426,000.

Skylemar Trail, 6603-Bulent Mert to Hugo D. Gonzalez and Gisella Manotas Rojas, $360,000.

Stone Maple Terr., 6794-Jon F. Mervine to Sebastian M. Gutierrez, $385,000.

Tracy Schar Lane, 14420-David A. Klopfenstein to Andrew and Jenna Dekeuster, $502,000.

Waters Creek Dr., 15473-Hyukbai and Woe Sook Shim to Eskidar Gebremariam and Tadesse Muluadam, $575,000.

White Post Rd., 6724-Barbara Ann and Lawrence James Freedman to Cirilo Vargas Suarez and Rosa E. Carballo, $605,000.

Wood Creek Lane, 5708-Seth E. and Sarah P. Mott to Charles Wang and Esther E. Ko, $450,000.

CHANTILLY AREA

Bennet Pond Ct., 13624-Michael and Randy G. Teti to Eugene and Christine Lee, $965,000.

Donegal Church Ct., 4354-Stephen Joseph and Marsha B. Putnam to Jaime F. Herencia and Evelyn Herencia Larsen, $590,000.

Henry Pond Ct., 13766-Paul R. and Wendy E. Meng to Richard Yinan Wang and Xuan Zhao, $980,000.

Pennsboro Ct., 4228-Kelly N. and Kurt W. Kramer to Timothy Katz, $515,000.

Point Pleasant Dr., 13434-Charles C. Partridge to Alan Harris and Rebecca Klotzbach, $725,000.

CLIFTON AREA

Bluffdale Ct., 6111-John Steven and Sharon Yancey Broaddus to Nicholas James and Kristen Mae Bono, $630,000.

Laurel Rock Ct., 13838-Roger W. and Christine A. Starr to Asawari S. and Sanjay B. Maggirwar, $728,000.

Quartz Lane, 13064-Edward Jennings to Samuel and Tricia Lee, $500,000.

Springs Dr. S., 13612-Neil R. and Linda J. Wyse to Daphne Mignon and Erwin Clarence, $685,000.

Wolf Run Shoals Rd., 8100-Carl T. and Ellen J. Jones to Matthew R. and April Matiasek, $913,000.

FAIRFAX CITY AREA

Aristotle Dr., 11375, No. 9-304-Lauren Hedge Bowes to Sian Victoria Stephan, $250,000.

Black Ironwood Dr., 4456-Oscar and Cristina L. Valenzuela to Drew R. Robertson and Cary Ann Seago-Blanton, $625,000.

Buckhorn Ridge, 4654-Stacy L. and Gary Wayne Short to Christine Bernice Simpson, $555,000.

Carriagepark Rd., 4827-Earl Smith and Angela Jean Hattery to Mark Andrew and Becky Kovacic Freeman, $518,000.

Colony Park Dr., 10329-Diana Leal Christensen and Manuel Ray Leal III to Shirley Haydee Jinks, Andrew James Jinks and Iris Haydee Penaloza, $450,000.

Doveville Lane, 4112-Hang Soo Kim to Tawanna Michelle McGhee-Thondioue and Omar Emilio Thondioue, $1.38 million.

Fair Crest Ct., 12655, No. 301-Soo Min and Hae Sung Lee to Julie Simpson and Kevin Wheeler, $328,000.

Fairfield House Dr., 12217, No. 112A-Helen L. Gasbarri to Luann Hoyseth, $387,000.

Feature Oak Way, 4737-Rawleigh Galindo and Linh Phan to Robert C. and Anita O. Shimer, $785,000.

Fyfe Ct., 10415-Mary E. Casciotti and Thomas A. Williamson to Medhat George Asfour, $585,000.

Golf Tee Ct., 3901, No. 301-Casey L. and Amy Renee Moles to Justin Thomas Aukamp, $355,000.

Hampton Forest Way, 5300-Metropolitan Group Corp. to Najam Ejaz and Margaret Lewis Qurashi, $679,000.

John Robert Way, 9801-K. Stephen and Paige D. Book to Ryan Matthew and Elizabeth Sarah Lacey, $995,000.

Liberty Bridge Rd., 12400-A-Jimmy N. Do to Ji Yeon Kim, $425,000.

Luxberry Dr., 4654-Martin M. and Janice L. Fontanez to Patrick M. and Maureen E. Vora, $539,900.

McFarland Dr., 5006-Justin Raymond and Nicole Campana Frazier to Mitzell Joshua A. Villegas and Dimple Jamine O. Villegas, $438,000.

Monmouth St., 4495-Arun A. and Surabhi Rao to Kevin Bradford and Marie Emma Talbott, $600,000.

Mozart Brigade Lane, 4210, No. V-Valeria Danisevska to Lucy Braden Graham, $319,900.

Parkland Ct., 11903-David G. and Cindy R. Franco to Johnny Nguyen and Jennifer Christine Zamora Nguyen, $851,000.

Penderview Dr., 3909, No. 1922-Tamara Droxine Mayberry to Jessie Juan Zhou, $191,000.

Plaza Lane, 4105-Craig H. Yamamoto to Bridget Ann Lewis and Devon B. Kelley, $575,000.

Prestwick Dr., 5112-Alex R. and Eric R. Anderson to Binyam Y. Kelile, $720,463.

Red Admiral Way, 4687-Ghada Huneidi to Benjamin Ivy, $355,000.

Sedgehurst Dr., 4401, No. 306-Patrick Brousseau to Edward O’Donnell and Helene K. Dick-Henriksen, $297,000.

Spring Rock Ct., 5103-Christopher J. Wolters and Heather Marie Kchodl Wolters to Linda Macarthur, $524,900.

Swedes St., 12911-Jeong Ah and Paul H. Choi to Richard and Monique Todd, $919,000.

Valley Ridge Cir., 11732-Terry E. Funkhouser Jr. to Sangseok Park and Dawoon Chong, $560,000.

Wrought Iron Ct., 9409-Chan Sik Park to Sonya Duong and Marcos Cortez, $539,000.

FAIRFAX STATION AREA

Bellingham Ct., 8108-Edward Scott and Faith Anne Chandler to Anand Prakash Bhatnagar and Smita Saxena, $1.1 million.

Chimney Lane, 10900-Brian A. and Nancy L. Tray to Brian G. and Logan M. Nolan, $610,000.

Eddy Bend Trail, 8008-Norbert R. and Judith Ann Ryan to John E. and Erin E. Rusnak, $1.32 million.

Oak Bridge Pl., 9712-Stephen M. and Emily A. Weyrich to Timothy J. and Jennifer S. Bailey, $800,000.

Run Oaks Dr. S., 9700-Jeffrey O. and Kimberly M. Paine to Salvatore and Grace C.C. Scannapieco, $650,000.

FALLS CHURCH AREA

Adams Pl., 2918-John Sourk to Anne Sterba, $565,000.

Brandy Ct., 3308-Marianne McDermott to Jennifer Cody, $570,000.

Chepstow Lane, 3122-Brian Hamilton to Geoffrey Lynn Shaw Jr., $469,990.

Emma Lee St., 2808, No. 201-Gerrit John Christensen to Conner J. Caprio and Ashley Kate Caprio, $380,000.

Freehollow Dr., 7945-Christopher J. and Allyson Betty Singh to James Jacob and Rebecca Edelston Skoryanc, $702,000.

Inversham Dr., 7729, No. 153-Daniela Deane to Akram A. Jaouni, $250,500.

Lee Hwy., 7302-Gualberto S. Maldonado to Sidet Kim, $550,000.

Summerfield Rd., 2845-Edward Curtis and Regina K. Gliot to Jesse Cole Rowley and Kyley Nicole Doty, $780,000.

Westmoreland St., 2312-SSH Homes Corp. to Edward Joseph and Kathryn S. Cody, $1.82 million.

Woodlawn Ave., 2757-Cornelia A. Sullivan to Rachel Michelle Greenberg and Andrew Heath Jennings, $599,999.

FALLS CHURCH-PIMMIT AREA

Cartbridge Rd., 2266-Amanda L. and Lewis J. Singer to Presha Patel, $630,000.

Greenwich St., 2042-Splendid Properties Investment Group Corp. to Steven Ferrell and Sarah E. Tozer, $920,000.

Hillside Dr., 1938-Truealty Evergreene Homes Corp. to Benjamin and Meghan B. Wang, $1.29 million.

Lisle Ave., 7414-Mark R. Kirby to Christine B. Kettler and Timothy Lee, $631,000.

Rockford Dr., 7302-Donovan J. Hall to Joel Donald and Alexandra Klein, $615,000.

FORT BELVOIR AREA

Regional Inlet Dr., 7030-Carl D. Wiley to Mark R. Miller Jr., $525,000.

FORT HUNT AREA

Cedar Dale Lane, 1126-Patrick and Marc A. Williams to Jacob Matthew and Allyson Kirkpatrick, $1.2 million.

Riverside Rd., 8200-Peter V. and Kaci A. Angelone to Katarina Bernice and Tyler Garner Worosello, $709,900.

Wittington Blvd., 2306-Thomas Joseph and Elena N. Vallely to Ernest Lee and Shannon Lee Scott, $812,400.

GREAT FALLS AREA

Cup Leaf Holly Ct., 1001-Charalingayya B. and Saraswati C. Hiremath to Pablo G. Raffo and Yesica D. Olazabal, $735,000.

Gouldman Lane, 718-Henry C. and Margaret H. Tilley to Steve R. Michael Laskin and Melissa Ballance Laskin, $1.1 million.

Orchid Cir., 9804-William D. Wilke to Linda Ann Stern, $745,000.

HERNDON AREA

Alton Sq., 12905, No. 101-Brian Scott to Kimberly Nicole Harrington, $312,000.

Bennett Rd., 12410-Stock Barr Corp. to Jude Arulpragasam and Shibbey Michelle Nimesh, $872,000.

Centre Park Cir., 12945, No. 407-Sherri I. Lee to Jenny Z. Zhao and Elaine Yiling Xing, $223,000.

Davinci Lane, 13570-Sai Baba Funding Corp. to Eric Peter Lariccia and Claudia Zamora Paula, $438,500.

Eddyspark Dr., 12126-Jasmine W. Stein to Joshua William Stern, $558,888.

Founders Way, 2445-A. Christine Cochran to Jason Robert Wampler, $585,000.

Ladybank Lane, 13144-Robert A. and Amy L. Bevins to Aryany Dalisay and Wander Cedeno, $705,000.

Magna Carta Rd., 12666-Rolando A. Rivas and Antonia Velasquez to Eugene Fisher, $420,000.

Middleton Farm Lane, 13247-Samirkumar J. and Vaishali Shah to Siva and Suchitra Sankararaman, $960,000.

Pearl St., 106-Parham and Jessica Toye Ghanipour to Ahmed Al Jehani and Lena Al-Marzoog, $750,000.

Quick St., 2490, No. 301-Shalabh Agrawal to Kesavacharan Vedanabhatla, $320,000.

Sadlers Wells Dr., 1507-Mark D. Rodriguez and Kathleen W. Ritchie to Anthony Souk, $485,000.

Springtide Pl., 1231-Aausaestate Corp. to Norlyn J. Lopez and Jose Santos Ayala, $355,000.

Timber Wood Way, 2900-Rebecca L. Deitrick and estate of Mark A. Bramer to Blair Michelle Bramer, $249,330.

Wood Crescent Cir., 12915-Steven A. Spitzer to Judith A. Puzio, $530,000.

HUNTINGTON AREA

Glenmullen Pl., 5712-Eric D. Rigsbee to Jorge B. and Bailey Nicole Aguinaga, $725,000.

Monticello Rd., 6017-Susan Anne Notar to Michael David Jarand and Diana Muratova, $533,000.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5904, No. 511-Sharon D. Mays Hart to Laura S. Bollinger, $292,500.

HYBLA VALLEY AREA

Beechcraft Dr., 3204-Lisbedt Galindo Rodriguez to Gregory B. Miller, $489,900.

Frances Dr., 7716-Jonathan C. and Kari Shapiro to Patrick A. and Blake L. Bruce, $600,000.

Phillips Dr., 2605-Bridget L. Sutton to Katie Ann Cook, $667,500.

LINCOLNIA AREA

Cozy Glen Ct., 6257-Denis L. and Linda G. Smalley to John Oliver and Jamie Moore Thorlin, $670,000.

Grafton St., 4921-Conard L. and Julie R. Huygen to David Cesar, $835,000.

Sahalee Ct., 4503, No. C-Rachel E. Hawkins to Jessica L. Johnson, $244,000.

Twin Knolls Ct., 4404-Joseph P. Lynem to Thomas and Adrienne Nicholson, $780,000.

LORTON AREA

Aspenpark Rd., 7548-Stephen P. Hollandsworth to John Fesler, $410,000.

Cardinal Forest Lane, 9192-Ethindran and Subathra Ilanchezhian to Anthony Louis Piro and Ximena Amelia Peralta Rocha, $310,000.

Crosspointe Glen Way, 8886-Maria C. and Charles A. Pate to Laura Victoria and Christopher Church, $912,700.

Golden Ridge Ct., 8544-Joseph A. and Ashlee C. Brown to Anthony I. Umana, $350,000.

Horseshoe Cottage Cir., 8065-Richard G. Raboteau to Ghazel Rashid, $510,000.

Marie Ct., 9005-Anastasia Lea Kellen to Laura Song and Ethan Wall, $440,000.

Silver Ann Dr., 6844-Marvin C. and Dawn S. Gurganus to Brian and Heather Hosler, $735,000.

Wolford Way, 7713-Patrick J. and Elizabeth N. Dawes to Peter D. and Kotchanop N. Gideon, $330,000.

MCLEAN AREA

Ballantrae Farm Dr., 1322-Michael R.F. Rocks and estate of Jean W. Rocks to Marc Ballut and Lisa Wai-San Lui, $1.65 million.

Birch Rd., 1821-Qin Liu and Liang Wang to Robert Patrick and Katherine Bennett Brown, $1 million.

Buena Vista Ave., 1479-Waldemar Mozes and Shannon McClennahan to Tarek Osman and Christine Thurber, $1.49 million.

Crestwood Heights Dr., 8220, No. 411-Nancy L. and Barry A. Walrath to Audrey Ruby Lucette Wilde, $627,500.

Eldorado St., 7410-Kingsway Partnership to Derrick and Virginia Chelliah, $700,000.

Forestwood Dr., 1213-Anthony Yun Hung Tsao and estate of Che Sheng Tsao to Dong Chuel and Bon Suk Shim, $860,000.

Holland St., 6643-Robert L. and Jewel E. Monroe to Christopher and Mary Katherine Roth, $2.35 million.

Kirby Rd., 1651-John J. and Cynthia Marie Rooney to Christopher Lucey and Lindsey Jack, $1.35 million.

Massachusetts Ave., 1855-Scott F. Mikolajczyk and Micah Stein-Verbit to Margaret B. Henderson and Paul R. Van Hook, $2.19 million.

Old Meadow Rd., 1808, No. 403-Louis H. and Guadalupe J. Rother to Bethzabe Rother, $225,000.

Ranleigh Rd., 1311-Patrick Michael Moriarty and Shamim Khani Tafti to Ahmet Halac, $975,000.

Sea Cliff Rd., 7102-Wenyao Shi and Ying Zhao to Tathagata Deb Goswami and Archana Bushan, $1.62 million.

Stoneham Lane, 6316-Susan M. and Susan M. Divers to Allen Zehner Miller and Patricia Ellis Winterhalter, $1.25 million.

Woodmoor Lane, 1611-Upline Development Corp. to Kui Chen and Lin Sun, $1.7 million.

MOUNT VERNON AREA

Beekman Pl., 8603-D-Matilda R. Outland to Mary Ann and Byron Floyd Crenshaw, $170,000.

Cherry Valley Lane, 8517-Cathy J. Read and estate of Gerald E. Read to Vincent H. and Becky L. Dova, $621,500.

Fitzroy St., 7913-Jerry Wayne and Sybil Corinne Kintz to Cody Bentley, $445,000.

Kidd St., 8121-Centennial Ct. Corp. to Michael Joseph Purcell and Kathryn Ann Feltman, $500,000.

Mill Towns Ct., 8760-Glenn Juman to Carolina Paramo Aguilera, $468,900.

Pembrook Village Dr., 4338-Monica B. Gutierrez to Cristian Camilo Cepeda Bedoya, $226,850.

Shadwell Ct., 5700, No. 77-Krisna Taylor to Daniel Parra, $213,000.

Woodhue Pl., 3907-Dahood A. Yusuf to Madison Marie Warnke and Billy Ray Turner, $200,000.

NORTH SPRINGFIELD AREA

Inverchapel Rd., 5515-Bruce R. Atkinson to William Todd Lanier and Trang U. Tran, $490,000.

Victoria Rd., 8940-Terry Marcus and Diane G. Henry to Roland M. Thiele and Leigh Marie Walsh, $529,000.

OAKTON AREA

Hunt Rd., 3024-John C. and Sarah M. Magner to Codi Shire and Gordon Kelly, $562,000.

Leakane Ct., 10124-Tunc and Ceren Dayioglu to John J. and Sun Tok Barrass, $1.27 million.

Oakton Ridge Cir., 2914-Thomas V. and Michele A. Caruso to Marshall and Samantha Thomason, $933,000.

Summit Square Dr., 3178, No. 3-A5-Shoukat Ali and Urooj F. Turabi to Bridget Lynn Toler, $239,900.

Weisiger Lane, 10851-Saad F. and Carolyn Y. Dorgham to Zak Alexander Longacre and Monica Kathleen Welsh Loveman, $925,000.

RESTON AREA

Barrel Cooper Ct., 11967-Karen A. Delp to Moises and Rosario Rojas, $325,000.

Cartwright Pl., 2228-Vibha and Naveen Bansal to David F. Thornton and Amanda C. Hannah, $353,000.

Chestnut Grove Sq., 11200, No. 304-Anita Sauterne to Christopher A. Fagioli, $282,000.

Colts Neck Rd., 2002, No. 22A-Laura D. Swanson to Jaren Snyder, $211,000.

Fairway Dr., 11500, No. 402-Richard H. and Mathilde R. Speier to Robert M. and Marion B. Fitzgerald, $285,000.

Gate Hill Pl., 11408-C-Kathleen P. Kemp to Ryan R. Laporte, $349,900.

Howland Dr., 10907-Andrew L. and Melinda L. Butts to Dominic A. and Nada Gagliardi, $700,000.

Knights Bridge Ct., 10903-Joseph A. and Julia A. Darling to Ali Sedaghatpour and Golzar Nejad, $575,000.

Ledura Ct., 11743, No. 104-Simon and Obed S. Irfan to Hannah Bayer Tappan, $295,000.

Market St., 12000, No. T73-Residential Financial Corp. to Grant Corbin and Sarah Fugarino, $269,400.

Northgate Sq., 1529, No. 1B-Cesar H. Leon Sr. to Suzanne Watts, $245,000.

Parkcrest Cir., 1661, No. 100-Ryan T. Albrecht to Lisa Marfori, $295,000.

Purple Beech Dr., 11504-Adam J. Horvath to Michael Bennett and Anna Gardiner McCabe, $733,400.

Rolling Green Ct., 11557, No. 301A-Adam S. Lichaa to Casey G. Smith and Hunter Evens, $283,000.

Running Cedar Rd., 11403-Daniel Henry Else III and Donna M. Dengler to Paul and Elisabeth Van Lieshout, $785,000.

Shire Ct., 11839, No. 11B-Mark W. Krenrich to Robert C. Richardson III, $237,000.

Springwood Dr., 2214, No. 104-Brianna L. and Micheal L. Shoemaker to Zahara Haddad, $285,000.

Sunset Hills Rd., 11800, No. 106-Joseph and Rebecca Prendergast to Zachary David Sargent and Kristin Anne White, $442,000.

Taliesin Pl., 12016, No. 21-Amit and Adhuna Mathuria to Melika Zand, $238,000.

Vantage Hill Rd., 11605, No. 22B-Cindy L. Hartland to David Warren Sibo, $223,000.

White Cornus Lane, 2187-Eileen Ann Moore to Cole Minsky and Julie Marie Brassell, $335,000.

SEVEN CORNERS AREA

Declan Way, 3010-Beazer Homes Corp. to Richard D. Holzheimer Jr., $806,678.

Faragut Ct., 3247-Robert S. and Marilyn C. Finley to Alexis Anne and Michael Gregory Losasso, $590,000.

SPRINGFIELD AREA

Accomac St., 5812-John and Shannon Dickinson to Jorge Alberto Ramos, $462,500.

Ballston Ct., 7806-Joseph C. and Margaret M. Krupp to Jeremy Lee and Jill Elizabeth Erb, $680,000.

Calamo St., 7409-Angela M. Carsten to John M. and Nina M. Gulka, $677,300.

Donegal Lane, 8077-Joseph Francis Brygider and Jessica L. Schaedel Brygider to Andrew John Hydock and Margaret Helen Feldman, $425,000.

Forest Path Way, 7941-Walter Renard and Hiwot Seife Hackett to Melat A. and Winta A. Assefa, $420,000.

Grandview Ct., 8018-Jonathan Matthew Groner to Bikash and Kelly Saha, $300,000.

Hickory Ridge Ct., 8650-Andrew M. and Julianne C. Thompson to Weihong Li and Shubin Wei, $376,000.

Huntsman Blvd., 6901-Kea Remodeling Co. to Kathleen Mary Ghannam, $585,000.

Lindside Way, 8326-Timothy D. Harmon to Andrew F., Diana C., Karen F. and Stephen P. Intagliata, $620,000.

Palamino St., 6607-Christian Anderson and Scott M. Kenworthy to James Edward Belluci and Tara Lynn Weber, $470,000.

Scott St., 8997-Charles V. and Theresa L. Anstrom to Louis Ortiz, $840,000.

Westmore Dr., 7519-Adam M. and Jill J. Stein to Lauren and Brian Allen, $535,000.

VIENNA AREA

Center St. N., 329-Elizabeth and Lisbeth Gnugnoli to James and Sasha Rios, $605,000.

Creek Crossing Rd., 1734-Jan Peter Ozga and Mary M. Randolph to Joseph Samuel and Carrie Ann Mirshak, $850,000.

Gallows Rd., 2726, No. 216-Nehul J. Bhavsar and Sonal N. Vashi to John Fitch Dean, $490,000.

Horseback Trail, 1851-Frank G. and Cara L. Griffith to Robert S. and Lara E. Deppisch, $915,000.

Meadowlark Rd., 9963-Sheldon M. and Susan R. McGee to Aaron Stewart and Elisa Christina Raddock, $1.01 million.

Pickett Pl. SW, 1001-John L. Nicol and Elisa T. French to Stephen M. and Amy V. Scott, $886,000.

Roberts Dr. NW, 605-Oakview Homes Corp. to Miriam Baskin Waigand, $635,000.

Silentree Dr., 2135-Carole Michele Charette to Vesna Petrovic, $850,000.

Timber Lane SW, 912-Jonathan Glenn Kinard to Vy C. and Jaclyn A. Truong, $1.6 million.

Wheystone Ct., 2320-Lara L. Van Nostrand to Matthew Steven and Kay Barnhart, $655,000.

VIENNA-DUNN LORING AREA

Timber Valley Ct., 8105-Thomas Conroy and Sarah Sewall to Brandon Brucker and Sara Balck, $748,500.

WEST SPRINGFIELD AREA

Burlington Pl., 6624-John Scott McDermott to Susan N. Pelletti, $380,000.

Harwood Pl., 6712-MC Real Estate Investments Corp. to Bradley David and Katie Beth Denisar, $765,000.

Kings Charter Lane, 8229-C-Dong Joo and Hyonsook Lee to Frances Janette Adams, $249,500.

Lexton Pl., 7712, No. B-Timothy J. Popham to Danielle Elizabeth Regan, $220,000.

Park View Ct., 6507-Robert Thomas and Donna Lynn Feerst to Erin Elizabeth and Matthew Crossan Perticone, $680,000.

Selwood Pl., 6023-Nancy J. Kaufman to Tyler A. Pakulla and Zoe Mandisa Lynn Taylor, $380,000.

Summer Grape Ct., 6647-Jared Ryan and Sonia Milena Shuhart to William J. Delehunt, $480,000.

Vancouver Rd., 6919-George and Georgeann Rabb to Eric Ray and Francesca Tovar, $550,000.

Fairfax City

These sales data were recorded by the City of Fairfax Real Estate Assessment Office.

Assembly Dr., 10522-Todd M. Ten Eyck to Ashley L. Pollard, Joseph T. Leckert III and Ashley Louise Pollard, $490,000.

Chancery Park Dr., 4306-Ashish Bassi and Shinjni Razdan to Charles W. and Sandra E. Johnston, $935,000.

Fairfax Blvd., 9471, No. 203-Golnaz Shadmard to Tursun Alkau, $170,000.

Main St., 10355-Fairfax Main St. Corp. to James R. and Deborah H. Ayers, $850,000.

Old Post Rd., 3602-Lah Old Lee Corp. to Leandro Gaston and Nohemi Edith Suti, $1.02 million.

Warwick Ave., 10838-Dingnan Zou and Xiaohua Zhao to Miguel Alberto Jubiz Milanes, $445,000.

Falls Church

Among homes sold in Falls Church.

Cameron Rd. W., 104-Joshua Pierce and Kavira John-Pierce to Richard J. Leitner and Paola Revelo Guevara, $650,000.

James Thurber Ct., 213-Anne Haas and estate of Michael Joseph Reilly to Donald P. and Mary R. Harrington, $750,000.

Maple Ave. N., 200, No. 311-Marc Anderson and estate of Maryse H. Anderson to Jennifer Smith, $307,000.

Poplar Dr., 107-Michele and Stephen Synnott to Jamey Todd Watt and Patricia-Anne Yung Hop Tom Watt, $805,000.