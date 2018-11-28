VIRGINIA

Officers deemed not at fault after overdose

Prosecutors found Fairfax County police officers were not at fault after a 31-year-old man suffering from an opioid overdose died in custody in June, the county’s police chief said Tuesday.

About 4:30 p.m. on June 26, Fairfax County police responded to the 4300 block of Mission Court for the report of an overdose, the department said in a statement at the time. They found that 31-year-old Christopher Paul was trying to harm himself, the statement said, and Paul was handcuffed and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a news conference Tuesday, Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said the commonwealth’s attorney’s office found that officers “used the amount of force necessary.”

“There was no indication the restraint used contributed to his death,” he said. “This event is an example of the opioid epidemic which is ravaging our nation.”

Body-camera video screened at the news conference showed officers handcuffing Paul, who was naked and shouting incoherently.

There have been 65 fatal opioid overdoses in Fairfax County in 2018, the chief said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Arlington hospital to expand by 101 beds

Arlington’s only hospital will be allowed to expand by 101 beds, the Arlington County Board decided Tuesday night after months of disputes between the hospital and nearby neighborhoods.

The board on a 3-to-2 vote agreed to a rezoning, site plan and use permit for Virginia Hospital Center’s new seven-story outpatient building and a six-story parking garage on the 5.6-acre site on North George Mason Drive.

Board members John Vihstadt (I) and Erik Gutshall (D) voted no, saying the hospital could have done more to make design improvements sought by neighbors.

— Patricia Sullivan

Man is fatally struck crossing Fairfax street

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died at a Fairfax County shopping center.

County police said the incident happened about 7 p.m. Monday at the entrance of the Sully Station Shopping Center near Westfields Boulevard.

The pedestrian — who was identified as Rainer Montero Castillo, 33, of Chantilly — was crossing the street, and police said there was no marked crosswalk at the intersection. He was struck by a Nissan Murano.

The driver stayed at the scene, and speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors, police said. No charges are expected.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Woman, 89, killed in Prince William crash

An 89-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a collision between her car and a flatbed tractor-trailer in Prince William County, police said.

The victim was identified by police as Josephine Bernadine Cooke of Gainesville.

Police said the crash occurred about 11:40 a.m. as Cooke was trying to turn left onto Heathcote Boulevard from northbound Lee Highway. The other vehicle was headed south on Lee Highway, and the two collided, police said.

Cooke died at a hospital, police said. Police are still investigating but said they had ruled out speed, drugs and alcohol as possible causes.

Tuesday’s crash came almost two years after two people died in a crash at the same intersection on Nov. 28, 2016.

— Martin Weil