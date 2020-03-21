Meanwhile, authorities prepared for the cases to multiply. On Saturday, Virginia eased rules for adding hospital beds, and Maryland deployed the National Guard to set up testing sites.

Prince George’s County police said officers will begin taking nonviolent crime reports over the phone. And Virginia’s attorney general advised local governments that they may conduct public meetings regarding coronavirus electronically.

The first known covid-19 death in the District was identified as a leader in the Franciscan Monastery. The death had been announced on Friday, but he had not been identified.

On Saturday, he was identified as John-Sebastian Laird-Hammond, 59, a member of the monastery since the late 1980s. The monastery’s superior, Father Larry Dunham, said Laird-Hammond had been battling leukemia for years.

Dunham said he received a photo of Laird-Hammond’s thermometer a few days ago showing 103.5 degrees.

“My knees started to buckle,” Dunham said. “I said, ‘please try to get better.’ . . . He always recovers. He always finds a way. But he didn’t find a way. That’s what I’m really trying to get my head around.”

On Saturday, Virginia reported 38 new cases, and Maryland saw a 41-case jump. The District announced 21 new cases late Saturday. There are now 447 known cases of coronavirus in the region, and six deaths.

New infections included a D.C. woman who works at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Md., and the pastor of Crossroads Baptist Church in the Baileys Crossroads area of Fairfax County. Those who attended services with him last Sunday were advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. In Loudoun County, two more school employees tested positive as well, bringing the total to three.

Others infected included a Montgomery County police officer and a Metrobus driver who worked out of Metro’s Bladensburg bus division.

There was this tiny bright spot: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said he had asked the Department of Transportation to stop parking enforcement around all restaurants until pickup zones were put in place. Officials have urged restaurants to stay open for carryout and delivery service.

“You can’t be ticketing people trying to pick up food,” he wrote on Facebook.

With concern mounting about hospital capacity, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed an executive order making it easier for hospitals and nursing homes to add beds during the pandemic. Ordinarily, Virginia hospitals cannot expand without convincing regulators that there is a public need for extra capacity.

Northam also said the state would prioritize coronavirus testing for medical personnel treating infected patients.

“As a doctor, I know what it’s like to be on the front lines,” said Northam, a pediatric neurologist by training.

And he said that Virginians in nursing homes and other long-term case facilities would no longer be required to undergo a respiratory virus panel known as RVP before being tested for the coronavirus. The looser criteria came as the state increased its supply of tests.

Nonetheless, there were deep concerns about a shortage of personal protective equipment such as masks. Virginia’s health secretary on Saturday called the shortage “a national emergency within a national emergency.” The state is now considering giving health-care workers masks made for mining and quarrying.

The concern was also voiced by a group of Charlottesville doctors, who wrote Northam Saturday asking him to act immediately to provide more protective equipment. Their suggestions included seeking surgical masks, disposable gowns, protective gloves and hand sanitizer now sitting inside closed businesses.

In Maryland, the National Guard was working at FedEx Field in Landover, home to the Washington Redskins, to set up an assessment center for people experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

“Though this may be an unusual sight, Marylanders should feel confident that these brave soldiers and airmen are here to help keep residents safe and healthy,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said on Twitter.

No date was given for the site to begin testing, and once it does, it will be accessible only by preregistration via health-care providers.

The National Guard was also setting up Friday in Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.

In the District, the city jail said Saturday that defense attorneys can now meet with their clients through the jail’s video visitation system, typically used for family members. Attorneys had complained that they had to either meet in person or have a liaison set up a phone call.

“Forcing us to come down to the jail during this outbreak is outrageous. It puts the inmates, employees and us all at risk,” said attorney Heather Pinckney.

And Metro reduced bus service beginning Saturday night and throughout Sunday, attributing the move to “operational challenges.” The reduction is the transit agency’s fourth cut to service this week, in part to protect passengers and front-line workers from crowding on vehicles due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In Virginia and the District, authorities sought to combat those trying to take advantage of the crisis through price gouging, fake virus cures and phone scams, all of which have been reported to law enforcement. Both efforts came after the Justice Department announced a broad effort to combat this fraud.

Two U.S. attorneys offices launched the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force. They pointed to phony websites claiming to sell high-demand medical supplies, fake charities seeking donations by phone and scammers posing as health authorities sending “phishing” emails designed to download malware or extract personal information.

In the District, U.S. Attorney Timothy Shea and Attorney General Karl A. Racine set up the Covid-19 Pandemic Fraud Hotline. Reports were being accepted at 202-252-7022 by email at USADC.COVID19@usdoj.gov.

With spring blooming in the region, residents might have figured that at least they still had the annual glory of the cherry blossoms to brighten their spirits. But on Saturday, the National Park Service said too many people were visiting the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin, currently in peak bloom.

The Park Service discouraged people from coming and said it will close parking to keep them away.

“As crowds increase at the Tidal Basin, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain effective social distancing and keep an appropriate space from other visitors,” the agency said on Twitter. “We strongly urge anyone considering a visit to see the cherry blossoms to reconsider and to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases.”