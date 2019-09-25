FAIRFAX, Va. — Virginia’s most populous jurisdiction is outfitting its police officers throughout the county with body-worn cameras.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan Tuesday to issue more than 1,200 cameras across the county over the next three years.

Tuesday’s vote follows a pilot program last year limited to three district stations. A team from American University issued a favorable report on the pilot program.

It will cost nearly $11 million over three years to fully implement the program.

County officials say the cameras will promote transparency and build trust with the community.

