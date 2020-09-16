The monument marks the spot where Capt. John Marr of the Warrenton Rifles was killed in the Battle of Fairfax Court House on June 1, 1861.
The six-ton granite monument was unveiled in 1904 and bears a simple inscription noting that it marks the scene where Marr died.
The monument will be placed in storage. The county estimates the removal cost at $20,000.
Numerous Confederate monuments have been removed across Virginia after the state legislature passed a law earlier this year relinquishing state control over the removal of monuments.
