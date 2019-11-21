Kim is listed as a math teacher at Fairfax High School. A spokeswoman for Fairfax County Public Schools says he has been suspended.
Kim’s arrest comes roughly one month after the arrest of 31-year-old Matthew Snell, who was a learning-disabilities teacher at Thoreau Middle School in Vienna.
Snell was arrested in El Paso, Texas, as he was trying to leave the country.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
