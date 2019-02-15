VIRGINIA

Fairfax man charged

in wife's 2017 slaying

A Fairfax County man has been charged with killing his wife in 2017, following an extensive, two-year investigation, police said Friday.

Laszlo Pentek, 55, was arrested by a Fairfax County police SWAT team outside his home in the Mantua area on Friday afternoon, police said. Pentek has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the slaying of Donna Pentek, 51.

Fairfax County police officers were called to the single-family home in the 9200 block of Okla Drive on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2017, after a family member came home and discovered Donna Pentek shot, police said.

No motive was given for the slaying.

— Justin Jouvenal

Behavioral specialist charged in rape

A man who worked with the mentally disabled at a Fairfax County community center has been charged in the rape of a second woman with mental impairments, police said Friday.

Bernards Betts-King, 60, of Springfield raped the woman in early 2017, Fairfax County police said. A spokesman for the department declined to release any additional details about the incident or how Betts-King allegedly came into contact with the woman.

Betts-King was charged earlier this week with raping a woman at Springfield’s MVLE Community Center, where he was a behavioral specialist. Police said that woman, who is mentally disabled, gave birth to a child as a result. They said a DNA test proved Betts-King was the father.

MVLE said in a statement Tuesday that Betts-King has been fired and that it is taking the situation “very seriously.”

— Justin Jouvenal

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news