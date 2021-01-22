At the time of the alleged crime, he was a teacher at Barden Elementary on Fort Belvoir, police said. A letter to parents sent by the principal where Cheatham is currently assigned — Holmes Middle School in the Alexandria area — indicates that the alleged victim was a Barden student in the mid-1990s.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and they are seeking information about anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with him.
Fairfax County Public Schools says Cheatham has been placed on unpaid leave.
