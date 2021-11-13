It was our sixth day this month with a high less than 60. Not a single October day was that cool.
Recognizing where this leads required no special gifts at data analysis.
Winds that reached 24 mph and gusted to 35 seemed also to give notice that the next stop on the calendar is December.
But to dwell on winter’s inevitability might deprive us of the present pleasures of autumn.
The tingle in our fingertips on Saturday suggested that soon we might wish for gloves.
But not yet. Instead, Saturday seemed to summon us to outdoor activity, still free of any need to sink chins in coat collars, or thrust hands in pockets.
While obviously waning in intensity and vanishing too soon, the late-day sunshine seemed strong enough to send a message:
Perhaps we still may savor the joys of this season before turning to the discomforts of the next.