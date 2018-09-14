BALTIMORE — Some families and placement agencies in Maryland say they struggle to find and place in-home nurses as the state underpays them.

The Baltimore Sun reports in-home licensed professional nurses make significantly less in Maryland when working in someone’s house instead of a hospital or nursing home. Placement firm BAYADA Home Health Care says Medicaid covers about $35 per hour for those nurses in Maryland, compared with $46 in Delaware and $50 in Washington.

Nurses get a portion of that money, which covers some costs of at-home nursing care for those with disabilities. The Maryland General Assembly voted this year to increase rates by 3 percent, but critics say that isn’t enough. A legislative task force will report to the General Assembly by Nov. 30 on whether another increase is needed.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.