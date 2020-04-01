“He could handle anything,” said Jarell Benson, who was Stewart’s supervisor. “I got a lot of wisdom from him.”

Stewart, who was known by most as “Stu,” died Saturday of complications related to the novel coronavirus, said his wife, Wanda Stewart. He was 71 and lived in Bowie.

He and Wanda had worked for nearly a decade at the 800-seat Bowie performing arts center, which is located between Bowie High School and Bowie Library and run partly by Prince George’s County Public Schools.

Stewart was the second school system employee to die in the pandemic. Terrance Burke, a school counselor and coach at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, died Friday. In March, seven residents of Prince George’s County died because of complications from the virus, according to the health department.

A native of New Orleans, Stewart was a sharp dresser who usually wore suits and whose outfits were always perfectly color-coordinated, said those who knew him. On Valentine’s Day, he would wear red shoes and a red jacket.

“It was an A-plus, always,” his friend Donna Lee remembered.

Stewart served for 20 years in the Air Force, most recently at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Wanda Stewart said. He then worked as a recruitment investigator in the D.C. police department. He was a member of the Shriners, a fraternal organization that is a branch of Freemasonry that runs children’s hospitals, and active in Cornerstone Church in Bowie.

Stewart met his wife when he was at a Shriners’ conference in Atlanta 22 years ago, in an elevator in the Ritz-Carlton. He lived in Maryland, and Wanda — then Wanda Mooney — lived in New York. She was wearing a yellow outfit and when he got in the elevator, she remembered him looking at her with a smile and saying, “Yellow is my favorite color.”

He would later say it was love at first sight, and she would later say she wasn’t sure then that she wanted to be bothered. But she agreed to go out to dinner with two of her friends and Stewart and two of his friends that night. Early the next morning, when she came down to the lobby, he was sitting there alone. He offered to drive her and her friends to the airport.

After two years of a long-distance courtship, Wanda retired from the Brooklyn Public Library System and moved to Maryland after getting a job at the Library of Congress. Stewart helped her find an apartment.

Two decades later, and after 16 years of marriage, the couple still seemed like they were just falling in love, their friend Lee said. They traveled frequently, including a trip last year to Japan, and loved going to casinos.

They were always together, and when Wanda decided to start working part-time at the Bowie Performing Arts Center, Stu joined her to keep her company.

He went from being an usher and working security to house manager, responsible for overseeing the other ushers.

Stewart was like a father to his stepgrandson, Jahlen Blunt, who lived with them for part of his childhood, Wanda said. Stewart would speak with pride about Blunt, who graduated from Virginia Union University in Richmond last year, said Benson, Stewart’s supervisor at the arts center

“It was always his grandson and the Dallas Cowboys that he wanted to talk about,” Benson said with a laugh, noting that they disagreed about Stewart’s support of the latter.

Stewart is survived by one sister; three children and two stepchildren; six grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren; and one great-grandchild, Wanda Stewart said. One of his greatest joys was mentoring youth, she said, including managing the community center for children at Andrews.

Daughter Tonya Crowley, said her father coached her brothers’ football and basketball teams and was a role model for many of their friends. Their house was the neighborhood hangout spot. In recent years, he was a devoted grandfather who always kept up-to-date with his grandchildren.

“If we hadn’t talked in a few days, his first question would always be, ‘How are my grandbabies?” said Crowley, who lives a five-minute drive from her father’s house. “Even though they’re not babies anymore.”

He also knew many of the students at Bowie High School, either through sports or the performing arts center, said longtime friend Joseph Tidwell, who worked in security at the performing arts center.

“He showed everybody the respect they deserve,” said Jason Cook, executive director of the arts center.