OXON HILL, Md. — The family of a then-6-year-old girl shocked at the MGM National Harbor outside Washington has officially sued the resort and contractors.

News outlets report Zynae Green’s family filed the lawsuit against MGM, general contractor Whiting-Turner and electrical contractor Rosendin Electric on Monday in Prince George’s County Circuit Court. The lawsuit asserts that the defendants hastened construction “at the expense of safety” to speed up the resort’s opening.

Green was shocked while swinging on a lighted handrail in June. Family lawyer Benedict Morelli says she can’t speak or move her limbs and will “never go to college or get married.”

MGM spokeswoman Debra DeShong says MGM offered to assist with medical expenses, but Morelli says MGM has offered “nothing.”

Whiting-Turner didn’t respond to requests for comment. Rosendin Electric says it continues to cooperate with investigations.

