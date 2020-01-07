Hood was cleared of wrongdoing in a Virginia State Police investigation but the family of Christian Sierra filed a civil lawsuit.

Witnesses testified Sierra was out on the sidewalk advancing at Hood as soon as the officer arrived, but differed on how close Sierra had approached and whether Hood gave sufficient warning to Sierra to drop his knife before firing.

A seven-person civil jury found Hood liable for battery. Hood, who now works for the police department in Haymarket, is appealing the verdict.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD