WOODBINE, Md. — Authorities say a family reported a gas leak at their Maryland home and were waiting outside for firefighters when the home exploded in flames.

News outlets report the family of five and their dog weren’t injured in the blast, and Howard County fire officials say the fire was under control quickly.

The family called authorities late Friday night about the gas leak. The home exploded just after firefighters arrived. The damage to the Woodbine property is estimated at $300,000.

Howard County fire investigators and the state fire marshal are investigating.

