ANNANDALE, Va. — Members of a family in northern Virginia became sick after eating a meal that contained mushrooms they picked near their apartment complex.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that they experienced vomiting and stomach pains a few hours after eating. Fairfax County Fire officials said the meal was made from “unknown wild mushrooms.”

Crews from the fire department and poison control tracked down the mushrooms after scouring the apartment complex’s courtyard in Annandale. For confirmation, they sent pictures of the mushrooms to family members as they were being treated at a hospital.

The mushrooms are known as “Chlorophyllum molybdites” or green spored Lepiota. They’re also called “false parasol” and the “vomiter.”

Officials said the mushrooms are known as a severe gastrointestinal irritant. But they do not cause liver failure or death.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.