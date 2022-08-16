Family sues police over fatal shooting at Maryland home

Placeholder while article actions load

CROFTON, Md. — The family of a Maryland man fatally shot by a police officer filed a federal civil right lawsuit Monday against the department and individual officers. Dyonta Quarles Jr. was shot Jan. 30 when Anne Arundel County officers responded to his Crofton home after his mother called 911 saying her son wouldn’t let her leave, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Bodycam footage shows Quarles punching Officer J. Ricci. As officers handcuff Quarles, the video shows him bite Ricci and another officer deploy a stun gun. Ricci calls on colleagues to shoot Quarles, then fires himself. Quarles died and Ricci was taken to a trauma center in serious condition, officials said.

Mikel Quarles said at a news conference announcing the suit Monday that she was asking for help and her son was killed, news outlets reported. Attorneys for the family said part of the suit focuses on officers’ training.

The officers weren’t properly trained “and reacted in a manner which was unconstitutional, unreasonable and excessive,” attorney Gregory Kulis said. The officers should have reduced tension, he said.

“The police arrived with guns drawn,” Kulis said. “They were ready to go to battle.”

The Attorney General’s Office said the case remains under investigation. County police declined comment, but said Ricci is still recovering.

