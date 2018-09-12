BALTIMORE — The state of Maryland is being sued by the family of a man with a mental disability who died while in custody at a Baltimore jail.

WBAL-TV reports Deniro Bellamy’s family is suing for negligence, saying the drugs found in his system were forced on him. A medical examiner found that the 31-year-old Bellamy died in June of morphine and fentanyl intoxication.

Bellamy had surrendered to authorities June 6 for missing a court date for driving without a license. He was pronounced dead that night. The family alleges there was a delay in getting Bellamy medical help.

The station says the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Corrections has declined to comment, citing pending litigation. A spokeswoman for the agency says an internal investigation into the death is ongoing.

___

Information from: WBAL-TV, http://www.wbaltv.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.