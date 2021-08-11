The sites that will open for family visits on Sept. 1 are St. Brides, Greensville, Buckingham, Green Rock and Keen Mountain correctional centers; Caroline and Patrick Henry correctional units; Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women and Nottoway Work Center.
Fully vaccinated inmates and probationers can meet with members of the public in person. Video visits are available to unvaccinated inmates. Visitors 12 and over must receive a negative result from a rapid antigen test to visit an inmate or probationer in person.