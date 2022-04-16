Fans go home with stadium’s seats in sale before demolition

Placeholder while article actions load

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Seat by seat, more than 60 bidders showed up at Municipal Stadium in Hagerstown on the evening of April 6 in hopes of taking a little bit of history home with them. The 92-year-old stadium — once home to the Hagerstown Suns and other minor and local league baseball teams before that — is expected to come tumbling down in coming weeks as the city makes way for a multi-million field house to be built at the site along Memorial Boulevard.

People wanted the chance to get a piece of the landmark before it’s gone, and the city responded by organizing an auction of the field’s plastic orange seats that were mostly for VIPs and season ticket holders.

The auction got underway at 6 p.m. at the stadium, and for some bidders, it was a bittersweet moment.

Rick Toms of Hagerstown came to the sale in hopes of getting the same four seats he’s had along third base since 1992 through season tickets.

“I have my name on them. My company is Atlantic Security Systems,” Toms said.

“It’s sad,” said Toms, reflecting on the realization that the stadium is about to disappear.

He has many memories, like all the nights his son collected foul balls that were within his reach from the seats.

“We got a couple five-gallon fulls. He’d use them in little league, pony league and in high school,” Toms said.

Toms thought about all the big crowds that used to come for fireworks after games and the many pro players who appeared on the field, such as Bryce Harper, who went on to play for the Washington Nationals and is now a right fielder for the Philadelphia Phillies.

“They had to turn people away,” Tom’s said, referring to when Harper played. “Those were exciting nights.”

Although Cochran Auctioneers anticipated selling 479 seats, city Public Works Director Eric Deike said previously that he doubted that many could be sold because some would have to be destroyed to free up ones that people bought.

Many of the seats being bought were sets of two or three.

Officials said previously that city workers would be at the sale with saws, grinders and wrenches to remove chairs. One of the workers smiled and said he anticipated being there for a while to help get the seats out.

Before the auction started, auctioneer Jim Cochran told bidders that blue tape was being provided for successful buyers to mark the seats they purchased.

“They kind of look a like,” Cochran said.

If two seats were sold, the third one had to be cut in half to get the two out, Cochran said.

One bidder yelled out to Cochran, “Is the cut one half price?”

The first buyer got two seats for $190. The next buyer got three seats for $100, and the next got two seats for $50.

By 6:24 p.m., prices were coming down, like two sets of double seats that sold for $35 each.

“Cheapest I ever got for front row seats,” one man said.

Randy Crist of Sharpsburg came away with two seats in the sale.

Crist said he wanted the mementos because he has been coming to the stadium since he was 4 years old. He also played games on the field in the Washington County Junior Football League.

Crist said he’s planning to set the two seats up in his “man cave” as a way to remember “the old Muny.”

Crist said the stadium is the third oldest professional league ballpark that was still in use in the country behind Fenway Park in Boston and Wrigley Field in Chicago, and he wishes it could have been saved.

“I was hoping to watch my son play a game here in high school or something,” Crist said.

The Hagerstown Suns, a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals, played at Municipal Stadium, but the team disbanded in late 2020 after Major League Baseball shrunk the number of minor league teams.

However, Downtown Baseball LLC, a group of investors, including Hagerstown businessmen Howard “Blackie” Bowen, Don Bowman and James Holzapfel, have a deal with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball to bring a new team to Hagerstown.

To help prepare for the team, the state legislature gave the Maryland Stadium Authority permission to allocate up to $59.5 million in bonds for design and construction of a 5,000-seat stadium at Summit Avenue and Baltimore Street. Maryland lottery proceeds will be used to pay debt service for the project, which is still in the planning stages.

Dirt could fly on that work this year.

The planned new field house at the Municipal Stadium property, which will cost about $22 million, will offer facilities for sports such as basketball, soccer, lacrosse and volleyball. It could also be used for convocations and dog shows, project officials said.

The council approved a $60,000 contract with Adam’s Demolition to raze Municipal Stadium.

City Engineer Rodney Tissue said recently that the parks department will remove items from the stadium that can be used elsewhere by the city, such as water fountains, toilets and air conditioning and refrigeration units.

Interest from the public involving other items, such as stadium lighting and other equipment that Little League teams might be interested in, would likely have to be worked out with the demolition contractor, city officials have said.

