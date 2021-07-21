The spotlight should shine brightly on Nyiah. Just as it should shine on 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson who was killed in a spray of bullets three years earlier as she headed toward an ice cream truck. Just as it should shine on 11-year-old Davon McNeal who was shot to death when he went to grab ear buds and a cellphone charger from a relative’s residence. Just as it should shine on 11-year-old Karon Brown and 15-year-old Maurice Scott and the many other young people who have been killed in D.C. in recent years while just living their lives.