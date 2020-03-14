“What are the rules of quarantining?” said her friend and Dalia’s mother, Sarah Kanter, an elementary school counselor from Takoma Park. “Do we get together outside? Do we not? Do we just stay with our own family units? These are the questions we’re all asking right now.”

Families across the Washington area and the country are asking these same questions as they prepare to enter an unprecedented era of isolation. Virginia reported its first death linked to the novel coronavirus on Saturday and officials said the number of cases in the region had grown. With public schools in many districts set to close and large gatherings canceled across the region, public health experts urged residents to practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the virus.

“These are not normal times. You should not expect to live your life normally,” said Leana Wen, a public health professor at George Washington University and former Baltimore City health commissioner. “We need people to make sacrifices.”

The virus can be spread both through direct contact and droplets from six feet away, Wen said. Although there’s no single rule for what constitutes acceptable contact with others, Wen urged people to, as much as possible, avoid gathering with others outside of their families.

If you must go to the gym, or to a crowded place like the farmers market, try going at times when there are fewer people, Wen said. Try to stay at least six feet away from others. If you usually go to the grocery store every week, Wen said, try cutting back to every two weeks.

“I understand that kids are bored, but don’t treat this like a snow day,” Wen said. “The whole point of school closures is to minimize children’s contact with each other.”

On Saturday, fewer people appeared to be out and about in high-traffic stores and shopping centers around the Washington region, but public areas were by no means empty. In Clarendon, Va., normally teeming with Saturday morning breakfast-goers, the crowds were noticeably thinner — yet not sparse. In the Dupont Circle neighborhood of the District, Alero restaurant moved forward with its usual monthly drag brunch, with about half the usual clientele, and with drag queen LaBella Mafia using hand sanitizer even more than usual.

“I grab the money, I put it in the bag, and then I wash my hands,” said LaBella Mafia, with cash tucked into the front of her red glittery dress.

In the Fair Oaks area of Fairfax County, outside a not-very-crowded Costco, there were plenty of empty parking spaces, and the prevailing mood among shoppers seemed to be one of calm — though some wore masks and waved off inquiries, sidestepping quickly away.

“Uh-uh,” said one young woman. Another held up a hand and pivoted on her heels. “Not today,” said an elderly man.

Margie Campos, loading groceries into the back of a Honda CRV, shook her head and laughed, saying one annoying issue in the ongoing health crisis is people’s “overreaction” to it.

“They’re all crazy!” she said. And her husband, Peter Campos, said: “We’re not having the Third World War! Everybody’s panicking for no reason, just like with the snow. They’re nuts!”

In the couple’s shopping cart were jumbo packages of eggs, cereal, Q-Tips, rolls, chips and a dozen or so other items — but no bathroom tissue. “Okay, the toilet paper’s all out,” said Margie Campos, a school office employee in her 60s. “So I ended up buying these,” she said, gesturing to a carton of 900 dinner napkins. She said she also could find no rice.

And while many residents stocked up on groceries and prepared to hunker down in their homes for the indefinite future, others tried to take advantage of the nearly 60-degree weather to find some brief social interaction — while they still could.

At the Quincy Park Playground in Arlington, clusters of parents watched a dozen children climbing and sliding in the brilliant, late-morning sunshine.

“This is nothing in comparison to what it’s usually like here,” said Seema Jain, 35, a lawyer for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission who lately has been working from home. “On a day like this, it would be five times as many kids. And I just got a text from a friend who says, ‘Oh, the parks are not safe!’ ” She rolled her eyes. “Because germs stay on the metal.”

Her husband, Amol Jain, a 38-year-old accounting firm lawyer who also is teleworking, chuckled. While coping with myriad daily disruptions, the two are trying to sort out which routines are okay to maintain and which aren’t advisable in a time of pandemic. They decided it was okay to take their daughters, ages 1 and 3, to a playground.

“This is the question, right?” Seema Jain said. “What does it mean to socially distance ourselves, especially with little kids? I think we’re all still trying to refine our understanding of that. I mean, we can’t just keep them in the house all day, can we? It’s beautiful outside.”

Her husband said, “I forget who it was at [the World Health Organization] who said this, but it’s a balance between safety and sanity.” He is a rabid basketball fan and desperately misses his Houston Rockets.

What to do? For example, the day-care center they use remains open. “Do we pull them out?” Seema Jain said of the girls. They have until Monday to decide. And what about their house, which is for sale. “It just poses all kinds of complications,” she said. “Open houses, ratifying contracts, all of that. How do you do it?”

Buckling his daughters into car seats before returning to their home, overstocked with food and other essentials, Amol Jain smiled.

“This is going to be a lot of time we spend with our kids,” he said.

At the farmers market in Silver Spring, vendors said they anticipated lower sales than usual because of coronavirus fears, but were surprised to see the market packed with families. The line at one baked-goods booth stretched half the length of the plaza, with many residents saying they preferred to stock up on local food in the open-air market rather than in crowded, chaotic grocery stories. Other regulars said they wanted to help support local farmers, not knowing whether the market would be able to continue in the weeks to come.

“If this were Ebola, I’d be sitting on my front lawn with a shotgun. But I think we’ll more or less survive this,” said Anne Tooke, 73, of Silver Spring, as she waited in line for bread.

In the meantime, she hated the idea of wasting a beautiful spring day and a chance to get her favorite baked goods.

If she’s going to have to stay quarantined in her home for weeks on end, she said, “What better reason to eat well?”