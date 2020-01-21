The first arriving units to the home were delayed because three other volunteer firehouses were unstaffed and unavailable, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Fighters union.

“There is a huge service gap, and these types of incidents occur regularly,” union president Andrew Pantelis said. “It’s only (Saturday) night where an ultimate tragedy occurred.”

AD

The Prince George’s County Fire Department announced Sunday it had opened the staffing review. The department is looking “at the challenge with the volunteer corporations that are struggling to maintain membership,” Deputy Chief Brian Frankel said.

Family and friends held a Monday night vigil to remember Ellis, who was a county school bus driver.