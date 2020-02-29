Preliminary investigation indicated the man had been walking before a car struck him. Police recovered debris suggesting the car may have been silver. A search did not immediately lead to a suspect vehicle.
Four lanes of the inner loop of I-495 were closed during the investigation. By 9:15 a.m., two lanes had been reopened.
Anyone with information about the victim or the crash is asked to call Maryland State Police at 301-345-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.
VIRGINIA
Driver shot after police chase faces charges
A man is facing charges following a police chase Thursday that ended with a trooper shooting and wounding him, the Virginia State Police announced Saturday.
Michael E. Bonner of Harrisonburg, Va., was taken into custody after being released from a hospital. He was charged in Loudoun County with grand larceny of a vehicle, eluding police, hit and run, driving without a license and unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle.
The incident began about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when the license plate reader in a state police trooper’s vehicle sent an alert that the Ford Escape that Bonner was driving had been reported stolen, police said.
The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 50 near Tall Cedars Parkway in Loudoun County, but Bonner sped off, police said. The Escape reached speeds of up to 100 mph during the chase that followed and rammed two state police cruisers, police said.
Troopers surrounded the vehicle, and Bonner was shot as troopers attempted to take him into custody, police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
No troopers were injured. The shooting remains under investigation, and the trooper has been put on routine leave.