RISING SUN, Md. — Law officers in Maryland say a man killed his 7-year-old son and then himself after a domestic disturbance.

The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal shootings happened Sunday afternoon at a home in Rising Sun, near the Pennsylvania border about 20 miles west of Newark, Delaware.

Deputies say they believe a 33-year-old is responsible for the murder-suicide. Officials say witnesses inside the home described a dispute erupting before the shooting.

A sheriff’s office spokesman would not respond when asked whether the witnesses were family members or describe the disturbance.

