James Hartman, the sheriff’s deputy office’s spokesman, said earlier that day, a relative was communicating with Norwood and became concerned about his well-being. The relative then called the sheriff’s office and requested that deputies conduct a welfare check at the Norwood residence. An official cause of death will not be declared until an autopsy is completed, Hartman said. He declined to offer any additonal details.

The sudden death marks the latest tragedy in the Norwood family.

Levi, a 17-year-old junior at Liberty High School, has been charged with first-degree murder of his mother Jennifer Norwood, 34, and younger brother Wyatt.

“I knew the phone call was going to come,” one of Josh’s stunned relatives, Cheryl Norwood, wote on Facebook. “I had hoped and begged for it not to... Just know this, I understand why you wanted to go but it doesn’t make it any easier. I love you Joshua. I will never forget or let you be forgotten!”

A little more than a month after the deaths of his wife and son, Norwood filed a petition to restore his right to bear arms. According to his petition, he’d been involuntarily admitted to a facility or ordered to mandatory outpatient treatment in the Richmond area from March 11 to March 13. He was scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday in Fauquier County General District Court, but due to concerns about the coronavirus, the proceeding was pushed back to May 11, according to court records and the court clerk.

In a previous interview with The Washington Post, Norwood described coming home with a bouquet of flowers for his wife at about 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. When he opened the door to their brick house on Elk Run Road, he said, his son fired a gunshot at him from the basement, grazing his head. The elder Norwood, who often carried a gun, fired back, and his son fled the house. The father found his wife and youngest son fatally shot and laying under blankets in the living room of their brick home.

“Every day for the rest of my life,” he said, “I’m going to wake up, look in the mirror, and I’m going to have a scar down my face, my head, as a memory of the worst day of my life, when my family got taken away.”

Eventually, Levi was tracked down in North Carolina, arrested and returned to Northern Virginia. He is currently being held at a regional juvenile detention center, awaiting trial. It’s unclear how his father’s death will impact Levi’s case. Scott Hook, Fauquier County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, declined to comment.

In the aftermath of the killings, Josh had come under scrutiny for his own behavior, facing accusations that he was a racist who objected to his son’s black girlfriend. His Facebook page featured a well-known saying by white supremacist David Lane: “We must secure the existence of our race, and a future for white children.” The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Lane as “one of the most important ideologues of contemporary white supremacy.”