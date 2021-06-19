Bowser announced this week that residents who get their first dose at any of three clinics — Anacostia High School, Ron Brown High School and the R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center — will receive $51 gift cards (representing D.C.’s drive to become the 51st U.S. state). Saturday’s entrants also will be entered in a drawing to win American Airlines tickets. On Saturday, Bowser said the drawing will include many more prizes in the next month, including a Jeep, Metro cards preloaded with fares and $10,000 of grocery store credits.