Technicians figured out that a “faulty sensor is the source of the problem with the Washington Monument elevator,” according to a Twitter message. The sensor provided “errant readings, causing the elevator to shut down,” another message said.
The monument is expected to reopen at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The tourist site had been shut down since August 2016 for the construction of a visitor viewing area and to modernize its elevator, which had long been troubled. But even after it reopened in the fall, the elevator had issues.
