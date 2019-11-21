Officials said a faulty safety sensor caused the elevator at the Washington Monument to break down. They expect to have it fixed and the popular tourist site reopened Thursday morning.

On Monday, the monument closed early when the elevator stopped working. No one was in it at the time, but 40 visitors who were at the top of the monument had to come down the stairs. No one was injured, according to National Park Service officials.

Technicians figured out that a “faulty sensor is the source of the problem with the Washington Monument elevator,” according to a Twitter message. The sensor provided “errant readings, causing the elevator to shut down,” another message said.

The monument is expected to reopen at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The tourist site had been shut down since August 2016 for the construction of a visitor viewing area and to modernize its elevator, which had long been troubled. But even after it reopened in the fall, the elevator had issues.

