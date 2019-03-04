RICHMOND, Va. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man nicknamed the “Scream Bandit” who is suspected in a string of armed robberies in central Virginia.

Authorities say the man is a suspect in the recent robberies of three gas stations in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico. The suspect has worn a mask resembling the villain from the “Scream” slasher movies.

In each of the robberies, the man carried a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He wore a black sweatshirt, dark pants and blue latex-style gloves.

Authorities said the man fired a shot at the clerk during the Chesterfield robbery, but the clerk was not injured.

