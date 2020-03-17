Police said they believe that Sharmar was struck while two groups of people fired guns at each other.
The FBI said Monday that a car seen leaving the area appeared similar to a vehicle taken in a carjacking the day before from a Lyft driver.
Police have said they don’t know whether a man charged in the carjacking was involved in the boy’s shooting. But the FBI said “investigators are not ruling anything out.”
