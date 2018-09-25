RICHMOND, Va. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that helps solve the 1984 killing of a Virginia state trooper.

Trooper Johnny Rush Bowman was stabbed 45 times while off-duty at his home in Manassas on Aug. 19, 1984.

Bowman’s struggle with his attacker woke up his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Bowman. The FBI said in a statement that her father’s memory inspired her to become a police officer in Manassas.

The FBI, along with Virginia State Police, the Manassas City Police Department and the Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for Bowman’s death.

