The scammers often call from a spoofed number that shows up on caller ID as coming from the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office, shown as 757-455-0100.
The FBI is advising people to hang up immediately when these calls come in and to report them to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.
Federal agencies do not call people demanding financial or personal information. The FBI says there were nearly 14,000 victims of this type of fraud in 2019 and that losses totaled more than $124 million.
