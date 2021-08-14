McCabe, who faces 11 charges, is accused of using his position to solicit bribes and campaign donations from people linked to two companies that had large Norolk City Jail contracts, according to media outlets.
One of the company owners, Gerard “Jerry” Boyle, also been charged in the case and faces a trial later this year. The other company owner is cooperating with prosecutors in exchange for immunity.
McCabe’s defense is scheduled to begin on Tuesday. His lawyer, James Broccoletti, has said any gifts or campaign contributions that McCabe received from the company owners were due to their friendship and not business dealings.
On Friday, a friend of McCabe’s testified that Boyle, gave McCabe a check for $12,500 with the payee line blank. Baylor said Boyle didn’t want it revealed he was making additional campaign contributions to McCabe.