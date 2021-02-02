OPM said federal employees should arrive no more than two hours late on Tuesday. By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFeb. 2, 2021 at 9:34 a.m. UTCFederal employees in the Washington area may report for work on Tuesday up to two hours late, the Office of Personnel Management said.The agency said in a tweet that federal workers “ should plan to arrive for work no more than 2 hour(s) later than they would be expected to arrive.”Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe message came after snow and cold temperatures both Sunday and Monday created difficulties on some roads in the area. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy