Federal fugitive fatally shot by police in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive.
As officers approached the Toyota, Ainsworth fired a gun from inside his vehicle, according to police. Three officers returned fire.
Ainsworth died at the scene. Authorities said a a gun was recovered from inside the truck.
Ainsworth’s most recent address was Omaha, Nebraska, according to authorities. Online court records indicate that he has convictions for bank robberies in Nebraska, Minnesota and New Mexico, and has also been convicted of escape.