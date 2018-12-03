Though you won’t get all of your mail, many other services will be available Wednesday during a national day of mourning to honor former president George H.W. Bush, who died Friday.

The U.S. Postal Service said it will suspend regular mail delivery Wednesday out of respect for Bush. Some services will continue, however, as the Postal Service gears up for the holidays.

“We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season,” the Postal Service said in a statement.

[Guidance for federal employees issued on government closure Wednesday]

Most federal employees will be excused from work on Wednesday, according to the Office of Personnel Management.

D.C. government and D.C. public schools will remain open.

In a statement, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) encouraged residents to take Metro ahead of “significant traffic delays” beginning Monday as roads were closed around the Capitol to prepare for the funeral. Emergency parking restrictions, largely in Northwest D.C., also were planned.

The D.C. Department of Public Works will clean the processional routes, the mayor’s office said, and the D.C. Department of Transportation will post flags along the routes.

Metro said the transit agency isn’t planning changes to its service.

Maryland state government will be closed.

“Today, I ask that you take time to remember and honor the immeasurable contributions of President George H.W. Bush and his legacy of principled leadership, decency, and commitment to our nation,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a statement. “This is just one small way the citizens of an eternally grateful state can pay tribute to a truly great American.”

Virginia state government will remain open.

Eric Yoder contributed to this report.