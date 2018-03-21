1 of 38 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Spring snowstorm blankets Washington View Photos Spring may have officially sprung according to the calendar, but winter still has a grip on the region’s weather. Caption Spring may have officially sprung according to the calendar, but winter still has a grip on the region’s weather. March 21, 2018 Paw and foot prints are seen in Washington. Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

The calendar says Wednesday is the first full day of spring, but a snowstorm that hit overnight and is expected to stick around for much of the day from parts of New England to the Mid-Atlantic, including the Washington region, is reminding people that old man winter isn’t done.

At times Wednesday, the snow was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour in some parts of northern New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Two inches were reported in New York City.

The storm is the fourth nor’easter to hit the Interstate 95 corridor this month.

[Moderate snow falling across D.C. region and accumulating]

In the Washington region, the early morning rain, sleet and light snow combination that had fallen in parts had changed by midday to mostly snow. Accumulations ranged from 2- to 6 inches with higher amounts east and northeast of Washington, according to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang.

The dose of winter weather prompted closings for the federal government and many Washington area schools, as well as widespread travel delays across the country. Several counties in parts of northern and western Maryland were under snow emergency plans.

Commuter rail service was canceled on some routes in Maryland and Virginia; Amtrak was running a modified schedule along the busy Northeast Corridor. Nearly 4,000 flights were delayed or canceled across the country, according to FlightAware.com.

Of those flights, roughly 1,400 were at LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy, Boston Logan and Newark Liberty airports. At the Washington region’s three airports, more than 500 flights had been delayed or canceled by midday.

Some forecasters lowered their snow accumulation predictions from Tuesday’s estimates. On Wednesday morning, the Post’s chief meteorologist Jason Samenow said, “We’re on track” for accumulations on the lower end of estimates.

[Wintry weather brings closures Wednesday in the D.C. region]

He said areas around the Capital Beltway could see from two to six inches of snow, with higher amounts north and west of Washington.

Forecasters expect most of the snow accumulation to end by midafternoon, although it could continue to fall into the evening hours, Samenow said.

The icy road conditions caused troubles on some major highways. In Maryland, a tractor- trailer jackknifed early Wednesday morning along northbound Interstate 95 near MD 32 in Howard County, causing part of the highway to shut down. And a crash that involved multiple vehicles in Anne Arundel County prompted the closure of parts of northbound MD 295 near Interstate 195.

There were no major crashes on busy travel routes in Northern Virginia or the District reported Wednesday morning.



A woman walks along the Alexandria waterfront during a snowstorm on Wednesday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

In Northern Virginia, HOV restrictions on Interstates 395 and 66 were lifted, both inside and outside the Beltway, and tolls on Interstate 66 inside the Beltway were suspended.

[Forecast: Spring arrives with snow then cold through weekend]

Transportation officials warned motorists and pedestrians to slow down, allow extra time and use caution as roads, parking lots and sidewalks may be slick. There also were warnings to commuters that conditions “will change rapidly as precipitation moves back in,” according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

“What you encounter leaving out, may be much different on your return trip,” the transportation agency said on Twitter. “If possible consider canceling travel plans.”

Officials warned motorists not to go out, or to postpone travel if possible, to give road crews a chance to clear interstates and streets. With the federal government and school districts closed, traffic was light during the typical morning rush period on many main arteries and downtown streets.

Metro said its ridership was significantly down for Wednesday morning’s normally busy rush hour. At 10 a.m., ridership was about one-fifth of a normal weekday. The rail system had 52,000 trips compared with 244,000 on a typical work day, the transit agency said. Trains also were running less frequently.

Metrobus service was scaled back midmorning to a “severe snow plan” — limited to major roadways — as conditions deteriorated. There were reports of buses getting stuck on slick side streets.



A love sign written in the snow on a car window Wednesday in Washington. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Most of the Smithsonian museums, along with the National Zoo are closed for the day.

And those Cherry Blossoms around the Tidal Basin that are soon to be in peak bloom? The Capital Weather Gang predicts they will be fine, saying “they haven’t come out enough to be affected by the freeze.”

For some, the snow was a chance to work from home. Or supposedly work.

In the District, Will Weems played in the snow with his 6-year-old son, Billy.

“I love it!” Billy said as he and his dad threw snowballs at each other.

His dad said he enjoys the city in snowfall. “I love it when the city shuts down,” Weems said as he walked along 17th Street NW. “You get such a sense of community.”

In Vienna, Va., Serghei Duminica pulled his pickup truck into a parking lot of a Telsa car dealership and let out a sigh of relief. Mounted on the truck were two used cars he had just driven from Chicago overnight, navigating the snow and darkness. He lives in Chicago and delivers used cars to the East Coast for resale. Even in good weather, he said, driving with a heavy load along some Ohio roads can be tricky.

“I caught some snow all the way from Ohio,” he said. “This is a big storm.”

But, he said, “I’ve got to do it. Gotta make money.”

Bill Knorr of Silver Spring, said he loves the snow and doesn’t mind it coming so late in the season.

He hoofed it Wednesday a few blocks to a Giant supermarket on East-West Highway but then regretted walking after he slipped on icy spots — twice.

“I should have gone last night,” he said, as he waited to catch a cab home, carrying four bags of groceries.

And some had more untraditional ways of clearing off snow.

David Hernandez used a piece of plywood to clear the sidewalks in front of Money & King funeral parlor in Vienna where he works as a maintenance man.

He said it was more efficient than using a shovel.

“It’s actually easier,” he said. “The shovels are the ones that really hurt your back. The board works much better.”

Temperatures Wednesday morning hovered between 30 and 32 degrees and are expected to inch a few degrees higher throughout the day, which will slow down snow accumulation Wednesday afternoon, Samenow said.

“You can recover a lot quicker in March compared to the middle of winter,” he said of conditions getting back to normal. Because temperatures are warmer, and due to the angle of the sun, “snow doesn’t stick to the pavement as well” in March, he said.

Still, Samenow said, for Thursday there could be school delays or closings from possible icing overnight.

Nick Anderson, Lori Aratani, Jennifer Barrios, Sarah Larimer, Luz Lazo, Fenit Nirappil and Antonio Olivo contributed to this report.