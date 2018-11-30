BALTIMORE — Prosecutors say a federal jury has convicted the 24-year-old leader of a violent Baltimore gang following a 12-day trial.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Trevon Beasley led the Old York Money Gang. That’s a street gang from the Waverly neighborhood that authorities say has been involved in murders, extortion and drug dealing across the Baltimore area.

He was convicted Friday of multiple charges related to his gang activities.

Beasley faces a maximum sentence of life on racketeering, drug and gun conspiracy counts. Sentencing is set for March 29.

Ten other defendants have pleaded guilty to racketeering or drug conspiracy charges. Earlier this month, another Old York Money Gang member pleaded guilty in the racketeering case and admitted killing a 3-year-old Baltimore girl struck by a stray bullet in 2014.

