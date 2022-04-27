Federal money printing facility moving ahead in Maryland

Placeholder while article actions load

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing, which prints U.S. currency, is moving forward with plans to build its new facility in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday. The bureau is expecting to house at least 850 workers on site, with 600 additional employees working remotely, the governor’s office said.

The 104-acre site, located at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Beltsville Agricultural Research Center in Prince George’s County, has been officially transferred to the Department of the Treasury.

It will house a new state-of-the-art and environmentally conscious production facility to print U.S. paper currency and other federal security products.

“Over the past three years, the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing and the state of Maryland have worked closely on evaluating the potential for this Beltsville facility and determining how we can best work together to make this project successful,” Hogan said in a statement.

The bureau is in the design stage of the project and plans to wrap up design development by summer 2023. Construction of the new facility, which is being managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District, is anticipated to be completed by early 2027, with currency production starting mid-year.

