Federal government offices in the Washington, D.C. area will open on Tuesday after being closed by weather conditions on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Office of Personnel Management announced Monday evening that federal employees may arrive up to two hours late.

“Employees should plan to arrive for work no more than two hours later than they would be expected to arrive,” OPM said.

The D.C. government announced that it would open on time on Tuesday. It had also been closed on Monday.

The D.C. public school system said it too would open on time Tuesday. It had been shut on Monday, along with most other school systems in the Washington area.

Most of the other school systems said they would either open late or remain closed on Tuesday.